« previous next »
Pages: 1 ... 316 317 318 319 320 [321]   Go Down

Author Topic: FSG discussion thread  (Read 456763 times)

Online ianburns252

  • RAWK Economist not the MP spelling and Crosby background differentiate
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 1,169
  • Gentleman in the streets; freak in the spreadsheet
Re: FSG discussion thread
« Reply #12800 on: Today at 08:05:41 pm »
Quote from: Al 666 on Today at 07:55:45 pm
I would say it was even more difficult from a Football point of view. For every Leeds there are probably ten teams that have built a new Stadium and been relegated because they didn't spend on players.

Come on Al - tell us the truth that you've looked into the crystal ball and you mean Everton will end up relegated because of their new stadium.

I can't comment with any great certainty on the number of teams to overspend on one side, neglect the other, and get relegated - I'm looking at this in a traditional sense and trying to relate it across to Liverpool specifically.

I have a warehouse producing 45,000 units a week and I'm maxed out but I have demand for near enough 70k units per week in whatever I'm selling...self sealing stembolts lets say.

If I take a loan from the bank to expand my warehouse I can more or less guarantee I'll maintain that increased demand due to the reputation of the company I've built meaning people will come to me consistently.

Now let's say that I'm the 4th best producer of these - I came across a really exciting new tech but it is unproven and may have faults that we are unaware of. Buying this could take me to the next level or it could flop but if I keep using my current methods then I know I'll produce roughly what is needed to maintain that previous level of interest.


Yes this is a butchered metaphor and there are a million and one things to differentiate from football, but it is just a rough one as to why it is generally a safer bet to use debt for infrastructure rather than for players
Logged

Online stockdam

  • The sheer loftus-cheek of the man.....
  • RAWK Scribe
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 14,775
  • Walk on through the wind, Walk on through the rain
Re: FSG discussion thread
« Reply #12801 on: Today at 08:09:07 pm »
Quote from: CraigDS on Today at 07:49:20 pm
I'm glad you used facts in " " because it's certainly not a fact that we have the 10th highest wages in Europe  ;D

Like come on, if you're gonna do a "fact" post then use reliable sources!

Thats why I put the word in .

Getting up to date and accurate figures is hard and I think our wage bill is higher than 10th in Europe. The point with the wage bill is that there is room to bring it down and get some decent players in using our healthy revenue. However moving players out who have contracts and who are on good wages is not going to be easy.
Logged
#JFT97

Online John C

  • RAWK Staff
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 39,996
Re: FSG discussion thread
« Reply #12802 on: Today at 08:11:36 pm »
This thread has gained 16 pages since yesterday morning and fuck all has happened.
Logged

Offline mrantarctica

  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 2,978
Re: FSG discussion thread
« Reply #12803 on: Today at 08:14:20 pm »
Quote from: stockdam on Today at 07:59:53 pm
Bellingham was, to me, a load of bull and I fear it was done to try to appease Klopp.

More than anything the whole Bellingham thing was just the sentiment that in order to rebuild the team, we need to start spending otherwise we can't rebuild. The problem is that the squad has become older and we've seen their individual and collective value dip. No one is going to spend 140M on any of our players any more (the only one that could even justifiably come close is probably Ali anyway) and so we aren't going to be able to fund a major rebuild with just sales.

I think we'll be restricted to looking for value deals and find some lesser known and undervalued players that constitute low risk in terms of purchase.  That is probably our best bet, as FSG don't seem particularly keen on just spending money to appease fans, to appease the manager or improve our results. What they will want is to ensure that our image and brand is untarnished so that our revenue generation can go on.

Logged

Offline paisley1977

  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 1,401
  • Bob an ordinary man of extraordinary greatness.
Re: FSG discussion thread
« Reply #12804 on: Today at 08:14:50 pm »
What would have happened to us if Coutinho had seen sense and turned Barcelona down.
Logged
I've been here during the bad times,we finished second once.

Offline Al 666

  • "I have no problem whatsoever stating that FSG have done a good job.".Mo Money, Mo Problems to invent. Number 1 is Carragher. Number 2 is Carragher. Number 3 is Carragher. Number 4 is Carragher. Likes to play God in his spare time.
  • Campaigns
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 28,556
  • JFT 97
Re: FSG discussion thread
« Reply #12805 on: Today at 08:18:03 pm »
Quote from: ianburns252 on Today at 08:05:41 pm
Come on Al - tell us the truth that you've looked into the crystal ball and you mean Everton will end up relegated because of their new stadium.

I can't comment with any great certainty on the number of teams to overspend on one side, neglect the other, and get relegated - I'm looking at this in a traditional sense and trying to relate it across to Liverpool specifically.

I have a warehouse producing 45,000 units a week and I'm maxed out but I have demand for near enough 70k units per week in whatever I'm selling...self sealing stembolts lets say.

If I take a loan from the bank to expand my warehouse I can more or less guarantee I'll maintain that increased demand due to the reputation of the company I've built meaning people will come to me consistently.

Now let's say that I'm the 4th best producer of these - I came across a really exciting new tech but it is unproven and may have faults that we are unaware of. Buying this could take me to the next level or it could flop but if I keep using my current methods then I know I'll produce roughly what is needed to maintain that previous level of interest.


Yes this is a butchered metaphor and there are a million and one things to differentiate from football, but it is just a rough one as to why it is generally a safer bet to use debt for infrastructure rather than for players

The thing is if you fail to keep up with your competitors then you won't stay the 4th best producer for long. Then your orders will drop and you will have overcapacity in your warehouse that you still have to pay the loans on. All of a sudden you have to increase the price per unit and you fall even further down the pecking order.

That could well happen with the Anfield Road Development in the future especially if we miss out on European mid-week games. Even worse an oversupply of cheaper seats makes your more expensive seats harder to sell. All of a sudden your revenue per seat falls dramatically.

If only the business owners had an injection of capital from selling a chunk say 11% of their business. They could then invest both in the extra warehouse space and the improved processes. Or buy a hockey team. 
« Last Edit: Today at 08:21:44 pm by Al 666 »
Logged
Quote from: Hysterical Fool on January 21, 2023, 05:59:00 am
Klopp the "Goofy German Guy"

Amazing what you can do when you edit a post and take it out of context

Online Johnny Foreigner

  • King of the Trabbies. Major Mod Thruster.
  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 3,824
  • We all Live in a Red and White Kop
Re: FSG discussion thread
« Reply #12806 on: Today at 08:18:33 pm »
Quote from: ianburns252 on Today at 08:05:41 pm
Come on Al - tell us the truth that you've looked into the crystal ball and you mean Everton will end up relegated because of their new stadium.

I can't comment with any great certainty on the number of teams to overspend on one side, neglect the other, and get relegated - I'm looking at this in a traditional sense and trying to relate it across to Liverpool specifically.

I have a warehouse producing 45,000 units a week and I'm maxed out but I have demand for near enough 70k units per week in whatever I'm selling...self sealing stembolts lets say.

If I take a loan from the bank to expand my warehouse I can more or less guarantee I'll maintain that increased demand due to the reputation of the company I've built meaning people will come to me consistently.

Now let's say that I'm the 4th best producer of these - I came across a really exciting new tech but it is unproven and may have faults that we are unaware of. Buying this could take me to the next level or it could flop but if I keep using my current methods then I know I'll produce roughly what is needed to maintain that previous level of interest.


Yes this is a butchered metaphor and there are a million and one things to differentiate from football, but it is just a rough one as to why it is generally a safer bet to use debt for infrastructure rather than for players

Fair enough if the primary target is to sell out the production. If there are some pride in the business and looking to win awards - not possible if you fill up with apprentices and people looking forward to retirement
Logged
Its not even about individuality, its about the team. Our game was based on his controlling of the tempo. Squeeze the life out of the opposition and then strike. That is our game. Like a pack of pythons.

Offline killer-heels

  • Hates everyone and everything. Including YOU! Negativity not just for Christmas. Thinks 'irony' means 'metallic'......
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 70,838
Re: FSG discussion thread
« Reply #12807 on: Today at 08:19:23 pm »
Quote from: paisley1977 on Today at 08:14:50 pm
What would have happened to us if Coutinho had seen sense and turned Barcelona down.

We would have still signed Keita and Van Dijk but not Alisson and Fabinho, in my opinion.
Logged

Offline Al 666

  • "I have no problem whatsoever stating that FSG have done a good job.".Mo Money, Mo Problems to invent. Number 1 is Carragher. Number 2 is Carragher. Number 3 is Carragher. Number 4 is Carragher. Likes to play God in his spare time.
  • Campaigns
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 28,556
  • JFT 97
Re: FSG discussion thread
« Reply #12808 on: Today at 08:20:21 pm »
Quote from: John C on Today at 08:11:36 pm
This thread has gained 16 pages since yesterday morning and fuck all has happened.

Apart from the club having a coordinated press release through their chums in the media. Why have a press conference when you can just leak things and rely on plausible deniability?

FSG's motto should be in public underpromise and overachieve whilst when you leak overpromise and underachieve.
« Last Edit: Today at 08:23:35 pm by Al 666 »
Logged
Quote from: Hysterical Fool on January 21, 2023, 05:59:00 am
Klopp the "Goofy German Guy"

Amazing what you can do when you edit a post and take it out of context

Online Redric1970

  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 1,448
  • We all Live in a Red and White Kop
Re: FSG discussion thread
« Reply #12809 on: Today at 08:22:50 pm »
Quote from: killer-heels on Today at 07:57:07 pm
Wasnt there strong rumours that we would be hearing about investment this month?


Obvious nobody out there stupid enough to pay a gazzilion pounds for 10% of the club and have zero say over it, no shock there
Logged

Online ianburns252

  • RAWK Economist not the MP spelling and Crosby background differentiate
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 1,169
  • Gentleman in the streets; freak in the spreadsheet
Re: FSG discussion thread
« Reply #12810 on: Today at 08:26:47 pm »
Quote from: Al 666 on Today at 08:18:03 pm
The thing is if you fail to keep up with your competitors then you won't stay the 4th best producer for long. Then your orders will drop and you will overcapacity that you still have to pay the loans on. All of a sudden you have to increase the unit price and you fall even further down the pecking order.

That could well happen with the Anfield Road Development in the future especially if we miss out on European mid-week games. Even worse an oversupply of cheaper seats makes your more expensive seats harder to sell. All of a sudden your revenue per seat falls dramatically.

If only the business owners had an injection of capital from selling a chunk say 11% of their business. They could then invest both in the extra warehouse space and the improved processes. Or buy a hockey team.

Agreed entirely - and I think that is where the comparison fails as it doesn't account for the intangibles of loyalty or even form.

If we stretch it, you could argue that your main product is the premier league and so there will always, with a club like ours, be demand but that if we invest in the new technologies then we can offer a new product (being CL).

Anyway - think this has drifted from the initial point around why people feel more comfortable with the idea of using debt this way rather than whether it is right or wrong.

Regarding the Redbird money - as a fan, I'd have loved to have seen a chunk of it put in and I understand every single fan who feels they should put us first (maybe you could argue 2nd due to the longer connection and geographical connection to the Sox). I don't think it is realistic to expect FSG specifically to do so, or not want to try their hand at another sport, as they are not from the city but if the right owner was about who would do so then lets go for it.
Logged

Online ianburns252

  • RAWK Economist not the MP spelling and Crosby background differentiate
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 1,169
  • Gentleman in the streets; freak in the spreadsheet
Re: FSG discussion thread
« Reply #12811 on: Today at 08:28:22 pm »
Quote from: Johnny Foreigner on Today at 08:18:33 pm
Fair enough if the primary target is to sell out the production. If there are some pride in the business and looking to win awards - not possible if you fill up with apprentices and people looking forward to retirement

Agreed mate. You can win with kids - or at least in the early 90s you could - but you can't bet the farm on it and it takes some magic to make it work.
Logged

Offline WhereAngelsPlay

  • Rockwool Marketing Board Spokesman. Cracker Wanker. Fucking calmest man on RAWK, alright? ALRIGHT?! Definitely a bigger cunt than YOU!
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 21,088
  • We all Live in a Red and White Kop
Re: FSG discussion thread
« Reply #12812 on: Today at 08:29:21 pm »
Quote from: ianburns252 on Today at 08:26:47 pm
Agreed entirely - and I think that is where the comparison fails as it doesn't account for the intangibles of loyalty or even form.

If we stretch it, you could argue that your main product is the premier league and so there will always, with a club like ours, be demand but that if we invest in the new technologies then we can offer a new product (being CL).

Anyway - think this has drifted from the initial point around why people feel more comfortable with the idea of using debt this way rather than whether it is right or wrong.

Regarding the Redbird money - as a fan, I'd have loved to have seen a chunk of it put in and I understand every single fan who feels they should put us first (maybe you could argue 2nd due to the longer connection and geographical connection to the Sox). I don't think it is realistic to expect FSG specifically to do so, or not want to try their hand at another sport, as they are not from the city but if the right owner was about who would do so then lets go for it.


I don't think that it is unreasonable to expect the multi-billion pound "Parent" company to loan the money at low rates & it's not like you pay out 100% of fees in one go.
Logged
My cup, it runneth over, I'll never get my fill

Online gemofabird

  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 1,307
  • We all Live in a Red and White Kop
Re: FSG discussion thread
« Reply #12813 on: Today at 08:32:43 pm »
Quote from: stockdam on Today at 07:40:22 pm
Can we confirm a few facts?

Our revenue is 3rd highest in the world after City and Real Madrid.
Our wage bill is 10th in Europe, 4th in England.

If we have the 3rd highest revenue then we should have money for transfers?

We appear to have held off waiting for our number 1 target (Bellingham).
We knew that his price would be ridiculous but we decided that wed wait.

Now we appear to have realised that the price is too high which means we wasted time waiting for a player who we should have known would be very expensive.

So does this mean that we have realised that the £XM that we were going to spend would be much better spent on 2 or 3 players? If thats the case then we should have done that last season or over the summer.

Or does it mean that there never really was any intention of buying Bellingham?

I really hope that Klopp is confident that hes going to get the players who he wants otherwise he is wasting his time.
The squad needs gutting as the age profile is too high plus there are players on high wages who arent contributing that much.

This summer is going to tell us a lot about FSGs motives.
Well said.
Logged
The media's the most powerful entity on earth. They have the power to make the innocent guilty and to make the guilty innocent, and that's power. Because they control the minds of the masses.

Online ianburns252

  • RAWK Economist not the MP spelling and Crosby background differentiate
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 1,169
  • Gentleman in the streets; freak in the spreadsheet
Re: FSG discussion thread
« Reply #12814 on: Today at 08:35:02 pm »
Quote from: WhereAngelsPlay on Today at 08:29:21 pm

I don't think that it is unreasonable to expect the multi-billion pound "Parent" company to loan the money at low rates & it's not like you pay out 100% of fees in one go.

I agree that it isn't unreasonable to expect, or even demand, that they do so. Purely as a fan we want to have the best team, best manager, play the best football, and for that it needs investment - and if we are at risk of regressing then better to put the money in now rather than when we fall down the pecking order more.

All I meant was that I don't think we can expect them to have the same level of care for the club as we do because they simply can't care as much as a life long supporter of the club. Doesn't mean we can't want them to do the prudent (to think in their language) thing and keep the club performing at a high level.

Logged

Offline paisley1977

  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 1,401
  • Bob an ordinary man of extraordinary greatness.
Re: FSG discussion thread
« Reply #12815 on: Today at 08:37:01 pm »
Quote from: killer-heels on Today at 08:19:23 pm
We would have still signed Keita and Van Dijk but not Alisson and Fabinho, in my opinion.

Your having a laugh £75m for Van Dijk and £57m for Naby in 2017 and 2018.
« Last Edit: Today at 08:39:53 pm by paisley1977 »
Logged
I've been here during the bad times,we finished second once.

Offline WhereAngelsPlay

  • Rockwool Marketing Board Spokesman. Cracker Wanker. Fucking calmest man on RAWK, alright? ALRIGHT?! Definitely a bigger cunt than YOU!
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 21,088
  • We all Live in a Red and White Kop
Re: FSG discussion thread
« Reply #12816 on: Today at 08:38:08 pm »
They're like a guy who buys himself a supercar only to realise that they can't afford the maintenance or insurance.
Logged
My cup, it runneth over, I'll never get my fill

Online BornRedSince76

  • Main Stander
  • ***
  • Posts: 167
  • We all Live in a Red and White Kop
Re: FSG discussion thread
« Reply #12817 on: Today at 08:47:04 pm »
I have little faith in FSG will invest significantly in the team.

They will cite lack of champ lge football, the FSG fan boys will lap that up - rinse and repeat.
Logged

Offline killer-heels

  • Hates everyone and everything. Including YOU! Negativity not just for Christmas. Thinks 'irony' means 'metallic'......
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 70,838
Re: FSG discussion thread
« Reply #12818 on: Today at 08:47:47 pm »
Quote from: paisley1977 on Today at 08:37:01 pm
Your having a laugh £75m for Van Dijk and £57m for Naby in 2017 and 2018.

We wanted Van Dijk and Naby in summer 2017 and its only the deal collapsing for Van Dijk that it was pushed to Jan. Also we agreed to sign Keita in the summer 2017 but deferred it to 2018. I fully believe we had the money for them two.

But no way we buy Alisson or Fabinho. That was off the back of the the Coutinho money.
Logged

Online Machae

  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 5,133
Re: FSG discussion thread
« Reply #12819 on: Today at 08:48:32 pm »
Quote from: ianburns252 on Today at 07:52:59 pm
From a strictly business perspective the infrastructure is more quantifiable in terms of returns - especially the stadium - and so you are lending against a near enough guaranteed return and can likely also get a better interest rate on it (plus can secure against infrastructure more easily).

Players are more of a gamble (don't fit in, get injured etc) so present a higher risk if we were to invest £250m in players and they are bad purchases (let's say we do a Utd and spend it on people like Pogba) and we fall down the table we risk not having sufficient success to provide the funds to pay back the loan without selling the player (and others) for reduced fees.

None of the above is guaranteed, or necessarily reflects my personal view, but that is the rough "business" argument for it

Yeah cheers, I guess for FSG it's just a business whereas for us fans, there's an emotional attachment. Henry said the right things when he took over the club, guff like unique, custodians etc, but ultimately, in the cold light of day, they're businessmen looking to gain maximum rewards from their investments. Two different aspirations between fans and owners and they seldom coincide unless mutually beneficial
Logged

Online CraigDS

  • Lite. Smelt it and dealt it. Worrawhopper.
  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 60,624
  • YNWA
Re: FSG discussion thread
« Reply #12820 on: Today at 08:50:03 pm »
Quote from: Al 666 on Today at 08:20:21 pm
Apart from the club having a coordinated press release through their chums in the media. Why have a press conference when you can just leak things and rely on plausible deniability?

FSG's motto should be in public underpromise and overachieve whilst when you leak overpromise and underachieve.

Hasn't one of the journos, or at least one close to them, come out and said this was highly likely not the case?
Logged

Offline WhereAngelsPlay

  • Rockwool Marketing Board Spokesman. Cracker Wanker. Fucking calmest man on RAWK, alright? ALRIGHT?! Definitely a bigger cunt than YOU!
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 21,088
  • We all Live in a Red and White Kop
Re: FSG discussion thread
« Reply #12821 on: Today at 08:50:39 pm »
Quote from: BornRedSince76 on Today at 08:47:04 pm
I have little faith in FSG will invest significantly in the team.

They will cite lack of champ lge football, the FSG fan boys will lap that up - rinse and repeat.

And it's so obvious that people called it months ago,they think we're mugs or goldfish.
Logged
My cup, it runneth over, I'll never get my fill

Online Fromola

  • Lomola... The sky is falling and Im off to tell the King!... Places stock in the wrong opinions. Miserable F*cker! Could have done with Grujic and even Chirivella to tide us over this season
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 26,127
  • Could have done with Grujic and even Chirivella to
Re: FSG discussion thread
« Reply #12822 on: Today at 08:52:25 pm »
Quote from: BornRedSince76 on Today at 08:47:04 pm
I have little faith in FSG will invest significantly in the team.

They will cite lack of champ lge football, the FSG fan boys will lap that up - rinse and repeat.

Which is ultimately behind the Bellingham jib off. Before the 3 games in the last week we still had a reasonable chance of 4th if we won a couple. We got 2 points and Newcastle stormed their games.

Now 4th is gone and the Bellingham deal is dead (mercifully if it saves us fucking up the deal in the summer).

The point was made after the bad start we made in August, with the window still open, that we're risking top 4 by waiting for Bellingham and not getting top 4 will be the excuse for why we can't sign him. And here we are.
Logged
Could have done with Grujic and even Chirivella to tide us over this season

Online ianburns252

  • RAWK Economist not the MP spelling and Crosby background differentiate
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 1,169
  • Gentleman in the streets; freak in the spreadsheet
Re: FSG discussion thread
« Reply #12823 on: Today at 08:53:56 pm »
Quote from: Machae on Today at 08:48:32 pm
Yeah cheers, I guess for FSG it's just a business whereas for us fans, there's an emotional attachment. Henry said the right things when he took over the club, guff like unique, custodians etc, but ultimately, in the cold light of day, they're businessmen looking to gain maximum rewards from their investments. Two different aspirations between fans and owners and they seldom coincide unless mutually beneficial

I have no doubt that some of that stuff was stuff they believed - they do have history with elite sport and are about "winning" but the realities settle in and they won't be able to get as driven necessarily as fans.

I want them to show a bit more, but I wouldn't say they have neglected the club entirely (did the maths about 200 pages back on this and whilst not game changing they weren't screwing us either) but if they went 10% more then it could have made some huge differences.


Logged

Online Machae

  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 5,133
Re: FSG discussion thread
« Reply #12824 on: Today at 08:59:55 pm »
Quote from: ianburns252 on Today at 08:53:56 pm
I have no doubt that some of that stuff was stuff they believed - they do have history with elite sport and are about "winning" but the realities settle in and they won't be able to get as driven necessarily as fans.

I want them to show a bit more, but I wouldn't say they have neglected the club entirely (did the maths about 200 pages back on this and whilst not game changing they weren't screwing us either) but if they went 10% more then it could have made some huge differences.




Ties into Klopp saying that 'we' need to take more risks
Logged

Online Cormack Snr

  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 1,205
Re: FSG discussion thread
« Reply #12825 on: Today at 09:03:49 pm »
The club, Jurgen and everyone who deals with recruitment have made
a complete mess of our club, we were The world's best only a couple or three years ago.
Bob Paisley knew, Alex Ferguson knew, I knew that you have to build a team from a position of power and not when you are in the doldrums.
For a Top club to all of a sudden need three , four or even five finished articles just to keep tabs with our rivals is a disgrace.
Hang your heads you unprofessional bastards..
« Last Edit: Today at 09:06:03 pm by Cormack Snr »
Logged

Offline Stan.

  • drinks warm piss, and come back to him when Owen actually joins utd. Until then leeeeeave Micky aloooone!
  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 2,199
Re: FSG discussion thread
« Reply #12826 on: Today at 09:05:43 pm »
Quote from: Al 666 on Today at 06:52:46 pm
The problem is that it is their lack of investment when we were on top that has led to the situation we are in. If we had gradually brought young midfield players in over the last three or four years and bedded them in then we wouldn't need to pay top dollar for elite players.

Does anyone know though if this lack of investment was the owners decision or that of the coaching or recruitment staff?  After all the money was there for Tchouameni
Logged
Someday soon everyone will know the truth.  96 never forgotten.

Offline killer-heels

  • Hates everyone and everything. Including YOU! Negativity not just for Christmas. Thinks 'irony' means 'metallic'......
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 70,838
Re: FSG discussion thread
« Reply #12827 on: Today at 09:06:50 pm »
Quote from: Stan. on Today at 09:05:43 pm
Does anyone know though if this lack of investment was the owners decision or that of the coaching or recruitment staff?  After all the money was there for Tchouameni

That then got spent on Nunez, to replace Mane.
Logged

Offline Stan.

  • drinks warm piss, and come back to him when Owen actually joins utd. Until then leeeeeave Micky aloooone!
  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 2,199
Re: FSG discussion thread
« Reply #12828 on: Today at 09:08:25 pm »
Quote from: killer-heels on Today at 09:06:50 pm
That then got spent on Nunez, to replace Mane.

You know for sure wed have not bought Nunez if Tchouameni had signed?
Logged
Someday soon everyone will know the truth.  96 never forgotten.

Online CraigDS

  • Lite. Smelt it and dealt it. Worrawhopper.
  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 60,624
  • YNWA
Re: FSG discussion thread
« Reply #12829 on: Today at 09:08:39 pm »
Quote from: killer-heels on Today at 09:06:50 pm
That then got spent on Nunez, to replace Mane.

I mean that's a stretch to suggest given both deals were done within 2 days of each other. I highly doubt we did the deal in 48hrs that early in the window.
Logged

Offline killer-heels

  • Hates everyone and everything. Including YOU! Negativity not just for Christmas. Thinks 'irony' means 'metallic'......
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 70,838
Re: FSG discussion thread
« Reply #12830 on: Today at 09:11:39 pm »
Quote from: Stan. on Today at 09:08:25 pm
You know for sure wed have not bought Nunez if Tchouameni had signed?

I don't think we would have. Thats my opinion. We might have done, but I don't think we would have.

Klopp said we had to massively stretch ourselves financially to make the Gakpo deal happen. If we had the 60-80m burning a hole in our pocket, why was that such a financial stretch?
Logged

Offline killer-heels

  • Hates everyone and everything. Including YOU! Negativity not just for Christmas. Thinks 'irony' means 'metallic'......
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 70,838
Re: FSG discussion thread
« Reply #12831 on: Today at 09:12:24 pm »
Quote from: CraigDS on Today at 09:08:39 pm
I mean that's a stretch to suggest given both deals were done within 2 days of each other. I highly doubt we did the deal in 48hrs that early in the window.

Thats when the deals were done. We most likely knew Touchameni's intentions much earlier than that.
Logged

Online CraigDS

  • Lite. Smelt it and dealt it. Worrawhopper.
  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 60,624
  • YNWA
Re: FSG discussion thread
« Reply #12832 on: Today at 09:14:54 pm »
Quote from: killer-heels on Today at 09:12:24 pm
Thats when the deals were done. We most likely knew Touchameni's intentions much earlier than that.

As we most likely knew Nunez's intentions (and Benfica's value) much earlier too.
Logged

Offline killer-heels

  • Hates everyone and everything. Including YOU! Negativity not just for Christmas. Thinks 'irony' means 'metallic'......
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 70,838
Re: FSG discussion thread
« Reply #12833 on: Today at 09:18:49 pm »
Quote from: CraigDS on Today at 09:14:54 pm
As we most likely knew Nunez's intentions (and Benfica's value) much earlier too.

Yes we probably did. But I imagine the move for Nunez became the priority once we knew that Touchameni wasnt happening. In my opinion if Bellingham was available then we would have pivoted to him first (Klopp said remember he is a top player but isn't available that summer). But when what we believe a top midfielder wasn't available, we moved to the forward line.

Also its hard for me to listen to Klopp's words and our actions and not come to this opinion. If we had 80m for Touchameni still to spend, why were we stretched financially to do the Gakpo deal?
Logged

Online TepidT2O

  • Deffo NOT 9"! MUFC bedwetter. Grass. Folically-challenged, God-piece-wearing, monkey-rubber. Jizz aroma expert. Operating at the lower end of the distribution curve...has the hots for Alan. Bastard. Fearless in transfer windows with lack of convicti
  • Lead Matchday Commentator
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 87,723
  • Dejan Lovren fan club member #1
Re: FSG discussion thread
« Reply #12834 on: Today at 09:19:32 pm »
Logged
Happiness can be found in the darkest of times, if one only remembers to turn on the light.
Generosity always pays off. Generosity in your effort, in your work, in your kindness, in the way you look after people and take care of people. In the long run, if you are generous with a heart, and with humanity, it always pays off.
W
Pages: 1 ... 316 317 318 319 320 [321]   Go Up
« previous next »
 