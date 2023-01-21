I would say it was even more difficult from a Football point of view. For every Leeds there are probably ten teams that have built a new Stadium and been relegated because they didn't spend on players.



Come on Al - tell us the truth that you've looked into the crystal ball and you mean Everton will end up relegated because of their new stadium.I can't comment with any great certainty on the number of teams to overspend on one side, neglect the other, and get relegated - I'm looking at this in a traditional sense and trying to relate it across to Liverpool specifically.I have a warehouse producing 45,000 units a week and I'm maxed out but I have demand for near enough 70k units per week in whatever I'm selling...self sealing stembolts lets say.If I take a loan from the bank to expand my warehouse I can more or less guarantee I'll maintain that increased demand due to the reputation of the company I've built meaning people will come to me consistently.Now let's say that I'm the 4th best producer of these - I came across a really exciting new tech but it is unproven and may have faults that we are unaware of. Buying this could take me to the next level or it could flop but if I keep using my current methods then I know I'll produce roughly what is needed to maintain that previous level of interest.Yes this is a butchered metaphor and there are a million and one things to differentiate from football, but it is just a rough one as to why it is generally a safer bet to use debt for infrastructure rather than for players