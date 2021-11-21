Can I just say, I find a lot of the discussion here about FSG entirely disrespectful? They took over in 2010 when LFC were at their lowest ebb in decades and on the point of administration. They had to go to court to wrestle ownership from the dogs that were H&G.
Where to start. We were not on the point of administration, if FSG didn't buy us the club would have been sold to Lim. FSG did not go to court to wrestle ownership from H&G that was the LFC board under Broughton and Cecil. I think the disrespectful bit is your attitude to the truth.
Since they took over they have rebuilt the stadium and increased capacity massively, brought in one of the best managers in the world, assembled one of the best Liverpool teams of all time and won everything that can be won. They have been great for Liverpool. They could have been less conservative in their spending, this is true but the FSG out calls are desperate stuff to my ears.
Here we go again. They have rebuilt half the Stadium. Moores and Coco redeveloped the KOP and Kenny. Yes they did appoint one of the best managers. However isn't that generally what the best clubs do. Much better than ending up with a shortlist of Bobby Brown shoes and Rodgers.
They appointed a serial winner in Klopp and we won things. As for assembling a great team. I am not so sure about that. How have the players who have left done elsewhere.
Wouldn't it be fairer to say that like at Dortmund Klopp got some good players to overperform hugely. He also built an incredible team spirit and the team performed greater than the sum of the parts.
Most of the criticism seems to be for things they didn't do: The ESL (stepped away when fans made it clear they were unhappy), furloughing (stepped away when fans made it clear they were unhappy), ticket price hikes (stepped away when fans made it clear they were unhappy). They have proven entirely responsive to fans when they have made their desires clear and still people are unhappy and want them out. For what? The only owners that can currently compete with petrodollar clubs are scumbag sportwashers and that would be an unacceptable ownership model.
That is akin to praising a shoplifter for putting something back just because the security guard has clocked them. The reason they didn't do something is that we stopped them from doing it.
Now they have made the not unreasonable decision to not spunk our entire transfer budget on one player. This season has shown the team needs an overhaul, badly. Many of us had been calling for this for several transfer windows now, but nobody I know had anticipated a fall off like this season. In fact, after last season the feeling was we needed recruitment to finally crest City, a few players to get us over the summit, not a whole new midfield as the old one was going to fall apart and leave Liverpool in 8th.
This season has been illuminating and it's some comfort that FSG and Klopp are talking about solutions that are practical and in budget, not dumping £120m on Bellingham and hoping that would fix the problem. It's also good to see they are working with Klopp, not seeking to shoot him down a la Boehly and Potter. They are very patient like that, which is a good sign if you ask me.
Would I like to see FSG spend more than normal this summer? Definitely. Would I like them to be a bit more aggressive in the market? Very much, yes. Would I be happy if they slowly and cautiously tried to do an overhaul on a cheapass budget? No. Would I want FSG out if they don't spend big this summer? Absolutely not. I don't see why it has to be binary like this, spend big stay, spend small go. Chelsea spent big and look like idiots. People shopuld be careful what they wish for, FSG are not the perfect owners but they have been very good owners for Liverpool and wishing them out at the first sign of difficulty is the mark of, well, a no mark.
The problem is that it is their lack of investment when we were on top that has led to the situation we are in. If we had gradually brought young midfield players in over the last three or four years and bedded them in then we wouldn't need to pay top dollar for elite players.