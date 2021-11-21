« previous next »
Offline Cafe De Paris

Re: FSG discussion thread
« Reply #12760 on: Today at 05:11:23 pm »
Whilst I dislike the owners immensely they can and will point to winning a league/ European cup, rebuilding the stadium, building a new training ground and bringing in sponsorship. As I said I dislike them but they will say well we delivered, now you have to be sustainable.
LFC a bastion of invincibility.

Online Machae

Re: FSG discussion thread
« Reply #12761 on: Today at 05:12:54 pm »
Quote from: Samie on Today at 05:10:10 pm
Ali's got a contract till 2027

Virg is 32 this summer and top teams are wanting younger Centre Halves than a past it player and Virj is on that downward slide.

Mo is probably likely but he's 32 now.  So let's get 100 Million form PSG for him.  ;D



If we're selling to buy (for mass recruitment drive), then those three are our bankable assets. Salah on a decent wedge would make more sense (not that I'm advocating selling him, but if we need to be brutal)
Online west_london_red

Re: FSG discussion thread
« Reply #12762 on: Today at 05:13:52 pm »
Quote from: Machae on Today at 04:41:46 pm
Yet they continue to post  ;D

I mean no swearing for a few pages, so it's an improvement

Ive been meditating :D
Quote from: idontknow on November 21, 2021, 09:39:54 pm
Thinking is overrated.
The mind is a tool, it's not meant to be used that much.
Rest, love, observe. Laugh.

Online clinical

Re: FSG discussion thread
« Reply #12763 on: Today at 05:14:36 pm »
Quote from: istvan kozma on Today at 05:05:40 pm
People like you are underestimating the level LFC have played at, home & abroad over the past few seasons. The idea he would absolutely have achieved more is pure guesswork, for starters none of Ferguson's teams got 97 points. LFC have played 3 CL finals in the last 4 years more than City, Arsenal & PSG have played in their entire history. They also have the second longest unbeaten run in english top flight history, the second highest points tally (99).

Also this team started a season with 26 wins from 27 games, no team in the history of club football in any of the top 5 leagues has started a season winning 26 out of 27 games, plus this team jointly holds the record for the most consecutive pl wins + longest unbeaten run in LFC's league history. In the history of english football there has never been 2 teams that reached a level on the pitch that CIty & LFC have reached at the same time during that 3 year period.

What Klopp has done here is great. But he's still only won 1 title, 1 league cup, 1 FA and 1 ucl in 8 years. He could have replicated that elsewhere especially with more money available. He's one of the best managers in the world.
Quote from: clinical on June 16, 2014, 10:19:45 pm
Thank Fowler we're not getting Caulker

Online Al 666

Re: FSG discussion thread
« Reply #12764 on: Today at 05:21:09 pm »
Quote from: west_london_red on Today at 05:13:52 pm
Ive been meditating :D

We needed you mediating not meditating.
Quote from: Hysterical Fool on January 21, 2023, 05:59:00 am
Klopp the "Goofy German Guy"

Amazing what you can do when you edit a post and take it out of context

Online istvan kozma

Re: FSG discussion thread
« Reply #12765 on: Today at 05:23:16 pm »
Quote from: clinical on Today at 05:14:36 pm
What Klopp has done here is great. But he's still only won 1 title, 1 league cup, 1 FA and 1 ucl in 8 years. He could have replicated that elsewhere especially with more money available. He's one of the best managers in the world.
If that was the case Ancelotti would of won at Everton, to dismiss what he's done here and think it would easily be replicated somewhere else is flippant. This LFC team have done things no other team has done in the history of english football. The only reason they havent won more is because of the most expensively assembled team in the history of football & the most successful team in the history of the CL.
Online west_london_red

Re: FSG discussion thread
« Reply #12766 on: Today at 05:24:55 pm »
Quote from: Machae on Today at 04:57:35 pm
But if our revenue or profits are in the low teens, that money has to come from somewhere

I understand what you're saying, it's true but a very inflexible approach to top level sports. Perfect storm, but we are where we are because the process hasn't worked recently

Remember what happened to Leeds?

Huge spending spree with borrowed money, one bad season and the whole pack of cards came crashing down.

Where we are going wrong is simply were spending too much of our revenue on wages, not leaving enough for transfers. My suspicion is the thought last summer was lets wait until we can get Bobby, Naby, Ox off the wage bill in the summer coming and then strengthen the midfield, what no one considered was that our form would just fall of a cliff in quite the way it has. Even if we werent quite as good as last season we should have still been good enough for top 4 was probably the assumption made.
Quote from: idontknow on November 21, 2021, 09:39:54 pm
Thinking is overrated.
The mind is a tool, it's not meant to be used that much.
Rest, love, observe. Laugh.

Online Dim Glas

Re: FSG discussion thread
« Reply #12767 on: Today at 05:31:46 pm »
Quote from: clinical on Today at 05:14:36 pm
What Klopp has done here is great. But he's still only won 1 title, 1 league cup, 1 FA and 1 ucl in 8 years. He could have replicated that elsewhere especially with more money available. He's one of the best managers in the world.

He would have won as much as if not more at Abu Dhabi than Guardiola has - cos it would not have taken him 7 years to win a CL (if he wins' it this year).   

But elsewhere in the PL?  Maybe at a club like Man Utd if he and a great sporting director worked together to spend the money far better. But not otherwise, not up against what hes been up against.

And the focus should be more on how hes had to compete with cheats for years and pushed them so close. Otherwise the totals would have been more reflective of the amazing work hes done here.  That isnt FSGs fault and obviously not his fault.  Although FSG being willing to go into a superleague with Abu Dhabi shows that they maybe aren't as arsed as they should be with being in a league with cheats.
Online west_london_red

Re: FSG discussion thread
« Reply #12768 on: Today at 05:37:34 pm »
Quote from: Dim Glas on Today at 05:31:46 pm

And the focus should be more on how hes had to compete with cheats for years and pushed them so close. Otherwise the totals would have been more reflective of the amazing work hes done here.  That isnt FSGs fault and obviously not his fault.  Although FSG being willing to go into a superleague with Abu Dhabi shows that they maybe aren't as arsed as they should be with being in a league with cheats.

Based on the reports when the ESL story broke, the FFP rules were a lot stronger, the rules were agreed by the 12 non-sports washing founding members and then put to the sports washers as a take it or leave it deal, Chelsea and City seemed to reluctantly agree, PSG didnt. Ending the cheating was about the only good thing about the ESL.
Quote from: idontknow on November 21, 2021, 09:39:54 pm
Thinking is overrated.
The mind is a tool, it's not meant to be used that much.
Rest, love, observe. Laugh.

Online Machae

Re: FSG discussion thread
« Reply #12769 on: Today at 05:40:18 pm »
Quote from: west_london_red on Today at 05:24:55 pm
Remember what happened to Leeds?

Huge spending spree with borrowed money, one bad season and the whole pack of cards came crashing down.

Where we are going wrong is simply were spending too much of our revenue on wages, not leaving enough for transfers. My suspicion is the thought last summer was lets wait until we can get Bobby, Naby, Ox off the wage bill in the summer coming and then strengthen the midfield, what no one considered was that our form would just fall of a cliff in quite the way it has. Even if we werent quite as good as last season we should have still been good enough for top 4 was probably the assumption made.

Leeds was based on future TV revenue was it not, which meant lack of CL meant that they could not service the debt?
Offline WhereAngelsPlay

Re: FSG discussion thread
« Reply #12770 on: Today at 05:44:44 pm »
Quote from: Cafe De Paris on Today at 05:11:23 pm
Whilst I dislike the owners immensely they can and will point to winning a league/ European cup, rebuilding the stadium, building a new training ground and bringing in sponsorship. As I said I dislike them but they will say well we delivered, now you have to be sustainable.

Build from a position of power,but they decided that's not beneficial to their bank balance.
My cup, it runneth over, I'll never get my fill

Online west_london_red

Re: FSG discussion thread
« Reply #12771 on: Today at 05:46:35 pm »
Quote from: Machae on Today at 05:40:18 pm
Leeds was based on future TV revenue was it not, which meant lack of CL meant that they could not service the debt?

I dont know what they borrowed the money against, but yeah they simply borrowed too much, had a shit season where they didnt qualify for the Champions League so revenues fell, had to sell players to service the debt and then its just spiralled downwards as they had to keep selling players to service the debt.
Quote from: idontknow on November 21, 2021, 09:39:54 pm
Thinking is overrated.
The mind is a tool, it's not meant to be used that much.
Rest, love, observe. Laugh.

Online Eddie

Re: FSG discussion thread
« Reply #12772 on: Today at 05:53:00 pm »
Quote from: Sterome77 on Today at 03:28:29 pm
In other words you'd be fine if FSG were completely different owners to the barely interested con artists that they actually are.

I used to be broadly supportive of FSG. I was even prepared to overlook their abortive attempt to hike ticket prices in 2016 (at least once it failed) and the rank stupidity of their attempt to trademark the name 'Liverpool'.

But eventually the penny drops.  For me, the European Super League fiasco was the point that these shysters should have been run out of town. FSG were prime movers in that debacle, which would have rendered the vast majority of EPL games completely meaningless. The discussions around the Super League must have been going on for months before the announcement was made.  According to Perez at Madrid, they'd be going on for almost a year.  Of course, FSG made no attempt to consult fans about any of this. It was just going to be imposed on us whether we liked it or not.  But what was far worse, they apparently didn't breathe a word of it to Klopp or any of the club's senior employees either. 

A casual glance at the fixture list would have shown them that the first of the so-called 'Big Six' due to play following the Super League announcement on the Sunday afternoon was Liverpool, away at Leeds on the Monday night.  So, from the safety of their Boston penthouse, they simply left Klopp and his players to take the full force of fan fury and media inquisition over a decision which, as Klopp confirmed, they knew nothing about till it was announced.  FSG simply hung Klopp out to dry.  If you can support owners who treat not just fans but their own employees with that level of contempt then let's just say your standards are different to mine.

As regards FSG's investment, or lack of, in the squad, all it's done is turn a team that reached three CL finals in five years into a team that's now scrabbling around for a Europa League place.  The club's value will now drop.  So even on their own exclusively financial terms, FSG's lack of commitment makes no sense.  They're simply damaging their own brand.  Klopp can't perform miracles every year.

FSG have been an embarrassment for a few years now.  But they're now becoming a serious drag anchor on any ambitions we might have of returning to the top table.  We're beginning to see that, and we'll see it even more once Klopp walks out the door.

By the way, I hope the mods are okay with a "no-mark" posting on here?


That's some first post fella!  Nailed it!
Online Always_A_Red

Re: FSG discussion thread
« Reply #12773 on: Today at 05:55:21 pm »
Quote from: Jookie on Today at 04:42:28 pm
If hes not at City, which English club would Klopp have won more at over the last 7 years?

Im not defending FSG here but genuinely interested to know who would have helped him win more. Got to also factor in that if not at Liverpool does he get same crowd buy in etc

United, Chelsea, Spurs, City & Arsenal.

Genuinely. The man is the best manager in the world & there's absolutely no doubt if he had been at any of those clubs, with the investment they have in the playing squad, he'd have won more
Quote from: Robinred on February 20, 2021, 11:26:24 pm
Well still finish in top four - and they wont. You can quote me on this in May.

Online Al 666

Re: FSG discussion thread
« Reply #12774 on: Today at 05:55:23 pm »
Quote from: west_london_red on Today at 05:46:35 pm
I dont know what they borrowed the money against, but yeah they simply borrowed too much, had a shit season where they didnt qualify for the Champions League so revenues fell, had to sell players to service the debt and then its just spiralled downwards as they had to keep selling players to service the debt.

That isn't true mate.

When they missed out on the CL they went mad and signed Keane, Fowler and Johnson for big money. It was like losing on the roulette wheel and then chasing your losses. The major issue was Ridsdale's ego. The overspending wasn't just on players.

There is the famous story of the Directors having a jolly up in London. When they ran out of champagne they just hired an expensive motorboat to go and get some more. 
Quote from: Hysterical Fool on January 21, 2023, 05:59:00 am
Klopp the "Goofy German Guy"

Amazing what you can do when you edit a post and take it out of context

Online PaleBlueDot

Re: FSG discussion thread
« Reply #12775 on: Today at 06:05:27 pm »
Someone mentioned there is no middle ground and it couldn't be more spot on.

On the evidence of the past 7 years it seems apparent that FSG are very good businessmen...and as a consequence LFC have benefited from their own self interests. Reality is there has been little to no investment from FSG personally, but they have run our club responsibly in that we do not have any looming financial issues and are in a healthy position.

One side of the fan base seems to naively think that FSG are doing just fine, the money will be there and we can compete at the very top of the game with the current level of investment FSG have shown over 7 years - provided that we spend wisely and correctly. This is simply not true and we will be found out in the coming years when the perfect storm that took us to our heights dissipates and we inevitably fade away down the table.

The other side seems to think that FSG are not spending enough money (rightly) and that they should suddenly stop thinking like businessmen set on profit and abandon their sell to buy policy to splash some cash even though their asset is appreciating and their investment in LFC is only growing regardless. This is also simply not going to happen.

We are then left with two options;

FSG out - decide collectively that we would rather take a risk with finding new owners who might not be as good but possibly owners who can (not to the rich sportwasher level) take slightly more risks and spend to keep us competitive. 

FSG in - prefer to have a safe and stable ownership but massively reduce our expectations so as to not lose our shit when our success on the pitch begins to accurately reflect the level of investment off it. And this is not to say that FSG won't be sanctioning transfers with big numbers on them...just that there will be, at least, 4 clubs who will dwarf what we will spend over a sustained period going forward (yes like Chelsea investment isn't everything short-term) and to compete with them using FSG's model just simply isn't realistic.

Offline BCCC

Re: FSG discussion thread
« Reply #12776 on: Today at 06:11:57 pm »
Whatever side of the FSG fence you're on we'll find out this summer where their interests lie.

However the club wants to carve up its transfer budget is one thing but it needs one, a significant one to arm Klopp with the tools he needs.
