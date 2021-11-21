Someone mentioned there is no middle ground and it couldn't be more spot on.



On the evidence of the past 7 years it seems apparent that FSG are very good businessmen...and as a consequence LFC have benefited from their own self interests. Reality is there has been little to no investment from FSG personally, but they have run our club responsibly in that we do not have any looming financial issues and are in a healthy position.



One side of the fan base seems to naively think that FSG are doing just fine, the money will be there and we can compete at the very top of the game with the current level of investment FSG have shown over 7 years - provided that we spend wisely and correctly. This is simply not true and we will be found out in the coming years when the perfect storm that took us to our heights dissipates and we inevitably fade away down the table.



The other side seems to think that FSG are not spending enough money (rightly) and that they should suddenly stop thinking like businessmen set on profit and abandon their sell to buy policy to splash some cash even though their asset is appreciating and their investment in LFC is only growing regardless. This is also simply not going to happen.



We are then left with two options;



FSG out - decide collectively that we would rather take a risk with finding new owners who might not be as good but possibly owners who can (not to the rich sportwasher level) take slightly more risks and spend to keep us competitive.



FSG in - prefer to have a safe and stable ownership but massively reduce our expectations so as to not lose our shit when our success on the pitch begins to accurately reflect the level of investment off it. And this is not to say that FSG won't be sanctioning transfers with big numbers on them...just that there will be, at least, 4 clubs who will dwarf what we will spend over a sustained period going forward (yes like Chelsea investment isn't everything short-term) and to compete with them using FSG's model just simply isn't realistic.



