Online Machae

  
  
  
Re: FSG discussion thread
« Reply #12720 on: Today at 04:41:46 pm »
Quote from: west_london_red on Today at 04:41:09 pm
Your wasted in here mate

Yet they continue to post  ;D

I mean no swearing for a few pages, so it's an improvement


Online CraigDS

  
  
  
  
  
  
Re: FSG discussion thread
« Reply #12721 on: Today at 04:42:21 pm »
Quote from: Al 666 on Today at 04:38:26 pm
It doesn't.

Moshiri has bought shares and given interest-free loans to.

Bloom has converted just £30m into equity, with the rest being loans (£420m ish). Half of it was for infrastructure which you've been critical about. So it is as right to say he expects it back as much as you'd be right in saying FSG expect the money loaned to us for the Main Stand back (in a legal sense).

Also worth mentioning the club has also recently taken a loan (£37m) secured on future PL income, alla Everton.


Online Al 666

  
  
  
  
  
  
Re: FSG discussion thread
« Reply #12722 on: Today at 04:42:21 pm »
Quote from: CraigDS on Today at 04:34:31 pm
Why resort to a blogger when the accounts are literally public for you to see?

He's replaced the bonds with a loan to himself, at a cost of £30m. The club has then spent the vast cash pile they had from years of not spending (dropping from £231m at end of 2018 to £29m last year).

The bonds would have been repaid annually, were interest bearing and cut into the amount Arsenal could spend. The accounts do not show if Kroenke is being repaid annually and if the loan to Arsenal is interest bearing at the moment or whether it is a soft loan.

Quote from: Hysterical Fool on January 21, 2023, 05:59:00 am
Klopp the "Goofy German Guy"

Amazing what you can do when you edit a post and take it out of context

Online Jookie

  
  
  
  
  
Re: FSG discussion thread
« Reply #12723 on: Today at 04:42:28 pm »
Quote from: clinical on Today at 04:25:47 pm
Klopp wins more elsewhere than he does here.

If hes not at City, which English club would Klopp have won more at over the last 7 years?

Im not defending FSG here but genuinely interested to know who would have helped him win more. Got to also factor in that if not at Liverpool does he get same crowd buy in etc

Quote from: Juan Loco on April 13, 2011, 02:42:43 pm
I think Jookie might just be the best fisherman on this thread.

Online clinical

  
  
  
  
  
Re: FSG discussion thread
« Reply #12724 on: Today at 04:42:38 pm »
Quote from: Machae on Today at 04:40:41 pm
Quick question and by no means inflammatory. Why is it OK for the stadium upgrade to come out of loans to the club and not player purchases, or vice versa?

Because the stands can generate more guaranteed income which can pay off the loans. Players can't.

Quote from: clinical on June 16, 2014, 10:19:45 pm
Thank Fowler we're not getting Caulker

Offline WhereAngelsPlay

  
  
  
  
  
Re: FSG discussion thread
« Reply #12725 on: Today at 04:42:43 pm »
Quote from: CraigDS on Today at 04:10:43 pm
Kroenke has basically replaced their stadium bond debt with stadium debt to him. He hasn't thrown a load of money at the club.

Which is what people have been calling for FSG to do for a few years now.

My cup, it runneth over, I'll never get my fill

Online CraigDS

  
  
  
  
  
  
Re: FSG discussion thread
« Reply #12726 on: Today at 04:42:57 pm »
Quote from: clinical on Today at 04:40:32 pm
When he sells the club most likely. Like FSG should have done with the new stands rather than the club paying AR and training ground and paying off the FSG loan for the main stand each year. 

Add £50m to Klopp's transfer budget each year and we'd have won more not less.

Where have you plucked £50m from?  ???


Online clinical

  
  
  
  
  
Re: FSG discussion thread
« Reply #12727 on: Today at 04:43:21 pm »
Quote from: Jookie on Today at 04:42:28 pm
If hes not at City, which English club would Klopp have won more at over the last 7 years?

Im not defending FSG here but genuinely interested to know who would have helped him win more. Got to also factor in that if not at Liverpool does he get same crowd buy in etc

Spurs, Utd, Arsenal, Chelsea.

Quote from: clinical on June 16, 2014, 10:19:45 pm
Thank Fowler we're not getting Caulker

Online CraigDS

  
  
  
  
  
  
Re: FSG discussion thread
« Reply #12728 on: Today at 04:43:41 pm »
Quote from: WhereAngelsPlay on Today at 04:42:43 pm
Which is what people have been calling for FSG to do for a few years now.

Eh?

We've got debt to the owners for the stadium. Arsenal have debt to the owner for the stadium.

What's the difference exactly?


Online Machae

  
  
  
Re: FSG discussion thread
« Reply #12729 on: Today at 04:43:51 pm »
Quote from: clinical on Today at 04:42:38 pm
Because the stands can generate more guaranteed income which can pay off the loans. Players can't.

OK, but the argument which is proving to be true is, due to under investment we miss out of CL money


Online clinical

  
  
  
  
  
Re: FSG discussion thread
« Reply #12730 on: Today at 04:44:10 pm »
Quote from: CraigDS on Today at 04:42:57 pm
Where have you plucked £50m from?  ???

Using as an example of owner funding. You can select any number above zero and it's more than FSG have contributed.

Quote from: clinical on June 16, 2014, 10:19:45 pm
Thank Fowler we're not getting Caulker

Offline Sharado

  
  
  
  
  
Re: FSG discussion thread
« Reply #12731 on: Today at 04:44:18 pm »
Quote from: DonkeyWan on Today at 04:24:55 pm
The core of the issue here is spend (or net spend). Basically all those criticising FSG would be satiated if they spent massively. But the ways that can occur are limited

- Spend their own money (only spoortswasher or dodgy Russian oligarchs do that)
- Borrow money (there is an argument for doing that in a rebuild period)
- Spend against future earnings (madness)

So which one do people want to do? Personally I would like them to borrow and rebuild, spend big this summer and claw it back slowly over time. But if they don't I won't want them gone. I will be frustrated (as I have been every transfer window for two years), but can see why they wouldn't want to do it.

But unless people want FSG or new owners to do a Chelsea, then what they are angling for is option 1, i.e. sportswashers or oligarchs. That was Chakan's point earlier. If you want owners that spend more it can only be one of those two that will allow you to compete.

Sorry this is constantly wheeled out and isn't true for the vast majority. It isn't about "vast" spending. It's about wise additions at the right time that doesn't leave us desperately short.

A couple of 30 million quid midfielders would added to this squad over the last 3 or 4 years would draw us level in spending terms with the likes of villa and make us a significantly better team, and a team that hasn't written off 2 of the last 3 seasons.

It would also, ironically, have put us in a far better negotiating position with ANY midfielders were approaching this season as we wouldn't be so fucking desperate.

3 midfielders minimum in the next window. And probably another young CB to boot.

Anything else is negligent.

Online gemofabird

  
  
  
  
Re: FSG discussion thread
« Reply #12732 on: Today at 04:45:01 pm »
Where did all the CL prize money go?

The media's the most powerful entity on earth. They have the power to make the innocent guilty and to make the guilty innocent, and that's power. Because they control the minds of the masses.

Online CraigDS

  
  
  
  
  
  
Re: FSG discussion thread
« Reply #12733 on: Today at 04:45:10 pm »
Quote from: clinical on Today at 04:44:10 pm
Using as an example of owner funding. You can select any number above zero and it's more than FSG have contributed.

Well, if that figure is over £69m (which the did loan a while back and convert to equity).

And you can't just pluck any number. What would the extra be?


Online clinical

  
  
  
  
  
Re: FSG discussion thread
« Reply #12734 on: Today at 04:45:11 pm »
Quote from: Machae on Today at 04:43:51 pm
OK, but the argument which is proving to be true is, due to under investment we miss out of CL money

There's no guarantee investment gets you top 4. Look at Chelsea. Of course it increases your chances. But a stand 100% guarantees more matchday income.

Quote from: clinical on June 16, 2014, 10:19:45 pm
Thank Fowler we're not getting Caulker

Online Al 666

  
  
  
  
  
  
Re: FSG discussion thread
« Reply #12735 on: Today at 04:45:32 pm »
Quote from: CraigDS on Today at 04:42:21 pm
Bloom has converted just £30m into equity, with the rest being loans (£420m ish). Half of it was for infrastructure which you've been critical about. So it is as right to say he expects it back as much as you'd be right in saying FSG expect the money loaned to us for the Main Stand back (in a legal sense).

Also worth mentioning the club has also recently taken a loan (£37m) secured on future PL income, alla Everton.

I would suggest that without knowing how close to FFP Brighton are and the impact of COVID then it is hard to gauge what Bloom's intentions are. Given he is a lifelong fan with family connections to the club I wouldn't rule out more of the loans being turned into equity would you?

Quote from: Hysterical Fool on January 21, 2023, 05:59:00 am
Klopp the "Goofy German Guy"

Amazing what you can do when you edit a post and take it out of context

Offline Sharado

  
  
  
  
  
Re: FSG discussion thread
« Reply #12736 on: Today at 04:45:35 pm »
Quote from: Jookie on Today at 04:42:28 pm
If hes not at City, which English club would Klopp have won more at over the last 7 years?

Im not defending FSG here but genuinely interested to know who would have helped him win more. Got to also factor in that if not at Liverpool does he get same crowd buy in etc

He absolutely would have won more at United as grim a thought as that is.

3 midfielders minimum in the next window. And probably another young CB to boot.

Anything else is negligent.

Online clinical

  
  
  
  
  
Re: FSG discussion thread
« Reply #12737 on: Today at 04:45:44 pm »
Quote from: CraigDS on Today at 04:45:10 pm
Well, if that figure is over £69m (which the did loan a while back and convert to equity).

Was that when they took over in 2010 they provided that?

Quote from: clinical on June 16, 2014, 10:19:45 pm
Thank Fowler we're not getting Caulker

Online CraigDS

  
  
  
  
  
  
Re: FSG discussion thread
« Reply #12738 on: Today at 04:46:31 pm »
Quote from: Al 666 on Today at 04:45:32 pm
I would suggest that without knowing how close to FFP Brighton are and the impact of COVID then it is hard to gauge what Bloom's intentions are. Given he is a lifelong fan with family connections to the club I wouldn't rule out more of the loans being turned into equity would you?

Converting them to equity wouldn't effect FFP. He could do that now but hasn't.


Online Machae

  
  
  
Re: FSG discussion thread
« Reply #12739 on: Today at 04:46:39 pm »
Quote from: clinical on Today at 04:45:11 pm
There's no guarantee investment gets you top 4. Look at Chelsea. Of course it increases your chances. But a stand 100% guarantees more matchday income.

Player purchases holds you in good stead to compete, win things and increase revenue (sponsorship and marketing)


Online Redric1970

  
  
  
  
Re: FSG discussion thread
« Reply #12740 on: Today at 04:46:41 pm »
Quote from: istvan kozma on Today at 04:15:54 pm
Give examples of teams in the PL, who aren't bankrolled by an oligarch or a sheik, who have done better than LFC since FSG have been here?

Forget what FSG have done its about now and this isnt instant the ageing squad isnt a surprise.

