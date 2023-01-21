The core of the issue here is spend (or net spend). Basically all those criticising FSG would be satiated if they spent massively. But the ways that can occur are limited



- Spend their own money (only spoortswasher or dodgy Russian oligarchs do that)

- Borrow money (there is an argument for doing that in a rebuild period)

- Spend against future earnings (madness)



So which one do people want to do? Personally I would like them to borrow and rebuild, spend big this summer and claw it back slowly over time. But if they don't I won't want them gone. I will be frustrated (as I have been every transfer window for two years), but can see why they wouldn't want to do it.



But unless people want FSG or new owners to do a Chelsea, then what they are angling for is option 1, i.e. sportswashers or oligarchs. That was Chakan's point earlier. If you want owners that spend more it can only be one of those two that will allow you to compete.



Sorry this is constantly wheeled out and isn't true for the vast majority. It isn't about "vast" spending. It's about wise additions at the right time that doesn't leave us desperately short.A couple of 30 million quid midfielders would added to this squad over the last 3 or 4 years would draw us level in spending terms with the likes of villa and make us a significantly better team, and a team that hasn't written off 2 of the last 3 seasons.It would also, ironically, have put us in a far better negotiating position with ANY midfielders were approaching this season as we wouldn't be so fucking desperate.