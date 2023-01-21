Add in the Red Sox finishing dead last and it's as if buying an NHL team whilst looking to buy an NBA isn't a great idea.
And Redsox fans apathy in full effect.
17000 for a home game last week, worst attendance for a game at Fenway in decades and season only started a couple of weeks ago, fans already had enough and it's in the 2nd week of the season and no signs of improvement after a scrooge like off season recruitment letting another star player they lowballed to leave for another team.
Seems everything about FSG is making money as much money as quickly possible to buy a NBA team.
We underachieved badly, no where in contention for a trophy, no CL football next season.
Redsox finished last and had one of the worst records in Baseball last season and it looks to be continuing this year again with a even worst roster.
Penguins look like they are not making the playoffs this year, look like they are missing out on a wildcard spot.