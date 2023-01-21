The club was the reason he came not FSG.



I'll let the man speak for himself, rather than you"The relationship was exceptional," Klopp said. "It was from the first day, actually."The first meeting was in New York, thats true. But the first phone call with Mike was before that, three days before I dont know. It was a nice day, I remember that. I think I was in bed still. I had nothing to do. I had time off."I knew that Mike, or someone, from FSG was going to call. I didnt know Mike at that point. But we had one hour on the phone. I obviously convinced him in a way that he wanted to meet in New York to bring the deal over the line. pretty much thats how it started."From that moment on, we had a very, very good relationship on a professional basis and on a personal basis as well. With Mike, we work closely together  thats how it is."Mike is responsible for most of the things. But its Mike, (sporting director) Michael Edwards and myself. We pretty much are the Transfer Committee!"It has worked really well. They were my first owners, so I cant compare them.