Author Topic: FSG discussion thread  (Read 453245 times)

Online Wool

Re: FSG discussion thread
« Reply #12520 on: Today at 02:55:00 pm »
Quote from: DonkeyWan on Today at 02:53:16 pm
Mostly though I rail against the people trying to re-wrtite history and argue FSg are bad owners because they haven't behaved like Man City over the last 3 years.
You also keep failing to address the posters pointing out that this is a complete strawman and no one has asked them to behave like Man City.
Online Al 666

Re: FSG discussion thread
« Reply #12521 on: Today at 02:55:32 pm »
Quote from: west_london_red on Today at 02:53:24 pm
Of course it was, but you still have to make it happen. Outline what they are trying to achieve, how they see it happening, finances etc

One of the best managers in the World in joining one of the best clubs in the World shocker.
Quote from: Hysterical Fool on January 21, 2023, 05:59:00 am
Klopp the "Goofy German Guy"

Amazing what you can do when you edit a post and take it out of context

Online Draex

Re: FSG discussion thread
« Reply #12522 on: Today at 02:56:13 pm »
Quote from: clinical on Today at 02:51:45 pm
That structure has fallen apart in the last 12 months. Medical team a mess, recruitment team half of them have left, no DOF.

Do you have any proof of that? Bar Ward and Graham, who else has left? Spearman, Hunter and Fallows are all in position.
Online west_london_red

Re: FSG discussion thread
« Reply #12523 on: Today at 02:56:56 pm »
Quote from: clinical on Today at 02:51:45 pm
That structure has fallen apart in the last 12 months. Medical team a mess, recruitment team half of them have left, no DOF.

So whose best places to try and fix that?
Quote from: idontknow on November 21, 2021, 09:39:54 pm
Thinking is overrated.
The mind is a tool, it's not meant to be used that much.
Rest, love, observe. Laugh.

Offline Sharado

Re: FSG discussion thread
« Reply #12524 on: Today at 02:56:57 pm »
I think if anything the frustration here is the bullshit we are fed for years to keep us passive to the struggles of our billionaire owners has been exposed now. Need to wait for the best players? Only recruit the right people? Need champs league qualification for the best players? It's all just bollocks. One excuses after another that has a massive club pleading poverty all the fucking time. We all want to be run sustainably, but surely that doesn't mean running this club like a mid table side.
Online istvan kozma

Re: FSG discussion thread
« Reply #12525 on: Today at 02:57:25 pm »
Quote from: clinical on Today at 02:48:21 pm
The club was the reason he came not FSG.
I'll let the man speak for himself, rather than you

https://www.liverpoolecho.co.uk/sport/football/football-news/jurgen-klopp-lifts-lid-fsg-18509627

"The relationship was exceptional," Klopp said. "It was from the first day, actually.

"The first meeting was in New York, thats true. But the first phone call with Mike was before that, three days before I dont know. It was a nice day, I remember that. I think I was in bed still. I had nothing to do. I had time off.

"I knew that Mike, or someone, from FSG was going to call. I didnt know Mike at that point. But we had one hour on the phone. I obviously convinced him in a way that he wanted to meet in New York to bring the deal over the line. pretty much thats how it started.

"From that moment on, we had a very, very good relationship on a professional basis and on a personal basis as well. With Mike, we work closely together  thats how it is.

"Mike is responsible for most of the things. But its Mike, (sporting director) Michael Edwards and myself. We pretty much are the Transfer Committee!

"It has worked really well. They were my first owners, so I cant compare them. They are the best owners I have worked for, for sure!

Online Coolie High

Re: FSG discussion thread
« Reply #12526 on: Today at 02:57:30 pm »
Quote from: Al 666 on Today at 02:55:32 pm
One of the best managers in the World in joining one of the best clubs in the World shocker.

Who else would have he joined at the time? It was us and United, and there was more to gain from him joining us than replacing the best manager of all time, after Paisley.
Online Redric1970

Re: FSG discussion thread
« Reply #12527 on: Today at 02:58:12 pm »
Quote from: clinical on Today at 02:24:26 pm
Did they? Last time I checked the accounts i saw the club are paying for it all? With only the main stand money loaned.

Klopp made one of the best sides not FSG.

They paid £300m for the club and beat those cancers in court. Since then won one trophy before Klopp and then had a few successful years as Klopp and the recruitment team nailed it despite working on less money than others. Now we're just going back to pre-Klopp days.


I know some of the crap pro FSG comments are amazing its like a lot of people support FSG not liverpool.
Online istvan kozma

Re: FSG discussion thread
« Reply #12528 on: Today at 02:59:01 pm »
Quote from: Draex on Today at 02:56:13 pm
Do you have any proof of that? Bar Ward and Graham, who else has left? Spearman, Hunter and Fallows are all in position.
No, more mistruths about the club.
Online clinical

Re: FSG discussion thread
« Reply #12529 on: Today at 02:59:18 pm »
Quote from: istvan kozma on Today at 02:57:25 pm
I'll let the man speak for himself, rather than you

https://www.liverpoolecho.co.uk/sport/football/football-news/jurgen-klopp-lifts-lid-fsg-18509627

"The relationship was exceptional," Klopp said. "It was from the first day, actually.

"The first meeting was in New York, thats true. But the first phone call with Mike was before that, three days before I dont know. It was a nice day, I remember that. I think I was in bed still. I had nothing to do. I had time off.

"I knew that Mike, or someone, from FSG was going to call. I didnt know Mike at that point. But we had one hour on the phone. I obviously convinced him in a way that he wanted to meet in New York to bring the deal over the line. pretty much thats how it started.

"From that moment on, we had a very, very good relationship on a professional basis and on a personal basis as well. With Mike, we work closely together  thats how it is.

"Mike is responsible for most of the things. But its Mike, (sporting director) Michael Edwards and myself. We pretty much are the Transfer Committee!

"It has worked really well. They were my first owners, so I cant compare them. They are the best owners I have worked for, for sure!


I wonder if he still thinks that 3 years on when the ESL died. Because since then they've checked out.
Quote from: clinical on June 16, 2014, 10:19:45 pm
Thank Fowler we're not getting Caulker

Online west_london_red

Re: FSG discussion thread
« Reply #12530 on: Today at 02:59:52 pm »
Quote from: Al 666 on Today at 02:55:32 pm
One of the best managers in the World in joining one of the best clubs in the World shocker.

Were still one of the best clubs in the world.
Quote from: idontknow on November 21, 2021, 09:39:54 pm
Thinking is overrated.
The mind is a tool, it's not meant to be used that much.
Rest, love, observe. Laugh.

Online west_london_red

Re: FSG discussion thread
« Reply #12531 on: Today at 03:00:39 pm »
Quote from: Redric1970 on Today at 02:58:12 pm

I know some of the crap pro FSG comments are amazing its like a lot of people support FSG not liverpool.

Oh fuck off
Quote from: idontknow on November 21, 2021, 09:39:54 pm
Thinking is overrated.
The mind is a tool, it's not meant to be used that much.
Rest, love, observe. Laugh.

Offline killer-heels

Re: FSG discussion thread
« Reply #12532 on: Today at 03:01:39 pm »
Quote from: west_london_red on Today at 02:59:52 pm
We’re still one of the best clubs in the world.

How do you define one of the best?
Online istvan kozma

Re: FSG discussion thread
« Reply #12533 on: Today at 03:01:45 pm »
Quote from: clinical on Today at 02:59:18 pm
I wonder if he still thinks that 3 years on when the ESL died. Because since then they've checked out.
He signed a new contract since, actions speak louder than opinions and speculation.
Online clinical

Re: FSG discussion thread
« Reply #12534 on: Today at 03:02:20 pm »
Quote from: Draex on Today at 02:56:13 pm
Do you have any proof of that? Bar Ward and Graham, who else has left? Spearman, Hunter and Fallows are all in position.

Edwards, Ward, Graham.
Quote from: clinical on June 16, 2014, 10:19:45 pm
Thank Fowler we're not getting Caulker

Online Redric1970

Re: FSG discussion thread
« Reply #12535 on: Today at 03:02:57 pm »
Quote from: west_london_red on Today at 03:00:39 pm
Oh fuck off


Quality comeback you knob
Online stockdam

Re: FSG discussion thread
« Reply #12536 on: Today at 03:02:59 pm »
Quote from: fenre on Today at 02:53:59 pm
Yeah, we have made no good signings under FSG, so I expect this to continue.

I didnt say that. I was predicting what we will do and not what we have done.

I believe that the smokescreen of Bellingham was to detract attention from the fact that we have allowed our midfield to fall to pieces.
#JFT97

Online clinical

Re: FSG discussion thread
« Reply #12537 on: Today at 03:03:51 pm »
Quote from: west_london_red on Today at 02:59:52 pm
Were still one of the best clubs in the world.

Sadly we're not. We're currently behind Aston Villa in the league.

If we don't get back into the top 4 we can say goodbye to good sponsorship deals too.
Quote from: clinical on June 16, 2014, 10:19:45 pm
Thank Fowler we're not getting Caulker

Online RedSince86

Re: FSG discussion thread
« Reply #12538 on: Today at 03:04:27 pm »
Quote from: Al 666 on Today at 02:54:03 pm
Add in the Red Sox finishing dead last and it's as if buying an NHL team whilst looking to buy an NBA isn't a great idea.
And Redsox fans apathy in full effect.

17000 for a home game last week, worst attendance for a game at Fenway in decades and season only started a couple of weeks ago, fans already had enough and it's in the 2nd week of the season and no signs of improvement after a scrooge like off season recruitment letting another star player they lowballed to leave for another team.

Seems everything about FSG is making money as much money as quickly possible to buy a NBA team.

We underachieved badly, no where in contention for a trophy, no CL football next season.

Redsox finished last and had one of the worst records in Baseball last season and it looks to be continuing this year again with a even worst roster.

Penguins look like they are not making the playoffs this year, look like they are missing out on a wildcard spot.
"Since its purchase by the sheikh of Abu Dhabi, Manchester City has managed to cheat its way into the top echelon of European football and create a global, immensely profitable football empire, ignoring rules along the way. The club's newfound glory is rooted in lies."

Online Peabee

Re: FSG discussion thread
« Reply #12539 on: Today at 03:04:53 pm »
Quote from: clinical on Today at 02:51:45 pm
That structure has fallen apart in the last 12 months. Medical team a mess, recruitment team half of them have left, no DOF.

because city, newcastle, etc, are offering our staff more money. would you turn down more than doubling your salary?
We aren't walking through the storm now - we are the storm.

Online istvan kozma

Re: FSG discussion thread
« Reply #12540 on: Today at 03:04:59 pm »
Quote from: Coolie High on Today at 02:50:31 pm
Neither had shown the ability to transform a club from mid table level to top of the league and CL finalists like Klopp had, while also playing good football.
Maybe you should look at what Van Gaal did with Ajax & what Mourinho did at Porto
Online fenre

Re: FSG discussion thread
« Reply #12541 on: Today at 03:05:31 pm »
Quote from: Redric1970 on Today at 02:58:12 pm

I know some of the crap pro FSG comments are amazing its like a lot of people support FSG not liverpool.

I really don't understand this. Why do people get so angry over this? I think the last couple of years has been great. It has given me one of the most memorable periods as a Liverpool supporter, with some exceptional moments.

Was FSG the sole reason for this period? Of course not. Maybe they even didn't have anything to do with the success we have experienced. But at least I want to see how this develops before I start becoming angry over the ownership. It's not like the team has been in decline for years. Last year, we were two matches from experiencing the best season any team can have. Mistakes have been done. Let us see how it develops before making the call for drastic changes at our club.
Online Machae

Re: FSG discussion thread
« Reply #12542 on: Today at 03:05:41 pm »
Quote from: west_london_red on Today at 03:00:39 pm
Oh fuck off

That's twice you've sworn in here. If you're getting that worked up, don't respond?
Online Draex

Re: FSG discussion thread
« Reply #12543 on: Today at 03:05:51 pm »
Quote from: clinical on Today at 03:02:20 pm
Edwards, Ward, Graham.

Ward replaced Edwards, so basically 2 people are leaving out of what a 20 person team? Hardly half is it.
Online Al 666

Re: FSG discussion thread
« Reply #12544 on: Today at 03:06:38 pm »
Quote from: Draex on Today at 02:56:13 pm
Do you have any proof of that? Bar Ward and Graham, who else has left? Spearman, Hunter and Fallows are all in position.

Leyland left to join Newcastle.
Quote from: Hysterical Fool on January 21, 2023, 05:59:00 am
Klopp the "Goofy German Guy"

Amazing what you can do when you edit a post and take it out of context

Online west_london_red

Re: FSG discussion thread
« Reply #12545 on: Today at 03:07:10 pm »
Quote from: Redric1970 on Today at 03:02:57 pm

Quality comeback you knob

Everyone here wants whats best for the club, they might disagree who by are how its best delivered but everyone wants the same thing, or do you genuinely think people who have a different opinion to you support the club less then you do?
Quote from: idontknow on November 21, 2021, 09:39:54 pm
Thinking is overrated.
The mind is a tool, it's not meant to be used that much.
Rest, love, observe. Laugh.

Offline daindan

Re: FSG discussion thread
« Reply #12546 on: Today at 03:08:38 pm »
What worries me its gonna get to a point where either klopp walks or is fired. Theres only so much he can do with limited resources. FSG know the fans wont do anything if they fire him next season, because the alternative is an Arab state who will divide the fanbase and therefore wont happen.  Majority of fans would rather FSG go than klopp. Also its common knowledge about the loan for the main stand. I remember having a meeting in 2016 in the London office and being told   the whole point the main stand hospo at the price is was and had the amount it had was to help pay the loan off. Then when we became good after Kiev the club tripled prices.
Online west_london_red

Re: FSG discussion thread
« Reply #12547 on: Today at 03:08:43 pm »
Quote from: Machae on Today at 03:05:41 pm
That's twice you've sworn in here. If you're getting that worked up, don't respond?

Trust me Im biting my tongue or it would be a lot more!
Quote from: idontknow on November 21, 2021, 09:39:54 pm
Thinking is overrated.
The mind is a tool, it's not meant to be used that much.
Rest, love, observe. Laugh.

Online clinical

Re: FSG discussion thread
« Reply #12548 on: Today at 03:09:24 pm »
Quote from: Draex on Today at 03:05:51 pm
Ward replaced Edwards, so basically 2 people are leaving out of what a 20 person team? Hardly half is it.

Half the ones we know the names of. Ward is going. No replacement yet and we're a couple months away from the window being open.
Quote from: clinical on June 16, 2014, 10:19:45 pm
Thank Fowler we're not getting Caulker

Online jillc

Re: FSG discussion thread
« Reply #12549 on: Today at 03:09:39 pm »
Quote from: Kop Kings on Today at 02:49:32 pm
Such a reductive argument - he was the only world class manager who was available, had a soft spot for LFC and had made it clear he didn't want to rock the boat/spend vast sums of money. FSG probably spunked in their pants when they heard about Klopp's availability

Yet he turned down United because the management approach was all wrong, which kind of proves that FSG had to get their approach to him right and have a system in place with which he could work. I dont doubt he respected our club but you are kidding yourself if you think hed have agreed to work at the club if it didnt suit him
"He's trying to get right away from football. I believe he went to Everton"

Online istvan kozma

Re: FSG discussion thread
« Reply #12550 on: Today at 03:10:02 pm »
Quote from: Redric1970 on Today at 02:58:12 pm

I know some of the crap pro FSG comments are amazing its like a lot of people support FSG not liverpool.
& visa versa, the crap anti FSG comments are amazing a lot of people blame everything on the owners. The idea LFC sit 8th in the table behind the likes of Brighton & Brentford purely because of FSG is laughable.
Online Machae

Re: FSG discussion thread
« Reply #12551 on: Today at 03:10:17 pm »
Quote from: west_london_red on Today at 03:08:43 pm
Trust me Im biting my tongue or it would be a lot more!

Which is what gets the thread locked. Step away and take a breather?
Online Redric1970

Re: FSG discussion thread
« Reply #12552 on: Today at 03:10:25 pm »
Quote from: west_london_red on Today at 02:59:52 pm
Were still one of the best clubs in the world.

Yep 8th in the league, lost 14 games been beaten by notts forest, Leeds, Brighton twice, Bournemouth been smashed by napoli been smashed by Real Madrid been smashed by Man City, been smashed by brentford been smashed by wolves yep still one of the best teams in the world, maybe you should have my seat on the kop because I must be watching something different.
Online Walshy nMe®

Re: FSG discussion thread
« Reply #12553 on: Today at 03:10:42 pm »
Quote from: istvan kozma on Today at 12:44:11 pm
Nope, we've committed over £180+ on the team since last January. A team that were in a CL final & got 92 points in the league.

That figure could be £1.8bn for all it matters, if you are investing less than your competitors in the wrong parts of the team then you aren't investing properly.

Also that has been raised by player sales not just club investment.  We have lost Mane, and replaced him with Nunez (effectively) so Nunez isn't an investment into the team.
Online Peabee

Re: FSG discussion thread
« Reply #12554 on: Today at 03:10:58 pm »
Quote from: Al 666 on Today at 03:06:38 pm
Leyland left to join Newcastle.

yep. not the only one too. other staff doing the less glamorous, but important, work also left. maybe john henry thinks we can replace them with chatgpt?
We aren't walking through the storm now - we are the storm.

Online JamesG L4

Re: FSG discussion thread
« Reply #12555 on: Today at 03:11:07 pm »
Just watching the morale of the fanbase, the sniping, the negativity - all whilst its all to play for for a European place.

Can somebody remind me why the journalists were briefed so early? Why LFC has been placed under this scrutiny?

Leeds away on Monday was already a big game, now therell be even more intensity.

And for what? Shambles.
---It's just a ride and we can change it any time we want. It's only a choice. No effort, no work, no job, no savings and money, a choice, right now, between fear and love-- william melvin hicks

Online Al 666

Re: FSG discussion thread
« Reply #12556 on: Today at 03:11:10 pm »
Quote from: west_london_red on Today at 02:59:52 pm
Were still one of the best clubs in the world.

Isn't that the point. If Klopp left tomorrow as a top club we would be in for a top manager.

So why make a sing and dance over bringing in Klopp in 2015.
Quote from: Hysterical Fool on January 21, 2023, 05:59:00 am
Klopp the "Goofy German Guy"

Amazing what you can do when you edit a post and take it out of context

Online clinical

Re: FSG discussion thread
« Reply #12557 on: Today at 03:11:43 pm »
Quote from: jillc on Today at 03:09:39 pm
Yet he turned down United because the management approach was all wrong, which kind of proves that FSG had to get their approach to him right and have a system in place with which he could work. I dont doubt he respected our club but you are kidding yourself if you think hed have agreed to work at the club if it didnt suit him
They nailed the presentation to Klopp. Kudos to them for that. It is the best thing they've done for the club.
Quote from: clinical on June 16, 2014, 10:19:45 pm
Thank Fowler we're not getting Caulker

Offline WhereAngelsPlay

Re: FSG discussion thread
« Reply #12558 on: Today at 03:12:14 pm »
There's some fucking rats in here trying to pin shit on the Boss,you should all find another club,City and Newcastle have some billionaires that would love your support.

And the Dutch and Portuguese leagues cannot ever be compared to the PL or Bundesliga.

FSG above all bunch of twats haven't got clue.
My cup, it runneth over, I'll never get my fill

Online Al 666

Re: FSG discussion thread
« Reply #12559 on: Today at 03:12:58 pm »
Quote from: istvan kozma on Today at 12:44:11 pm
Nope, we've committed over £180+ on the team since last January. A team that were in a CL final & got 92 points in the league.

You can't even get that right. A quarter of that spend was on Diaz who played a pivotal part in both achievements.
Quote from: Hysterical Fool on January 21, 2023, 05:59:00 am
Klopp the "Goofy German Guy"

Amazing what you can do when you edit a post and take it out of context
