The club was the reason he came not FSG.



I'll let the man speak for himself, rather than you"The relationship was exceptional," Klopp said. "It was from the first day, actually."The first meeting was in New York, thatís true. But the first phone call with Mike was before that, three days before I donít know. It was a nice day, I remember that. I think I was in bed still. I had nothing to do. I had time off."I knew that Mike, or someone, from FSG was going to call. I didnít know Mike at that point. But we had one hour on the phone. I obviously convinced him in a way that he wanted to meet in New York to bring the deal over the line. pretty much thatís how it started."From that moment on, we had a very, very good relationship on a professional basis and on a personal basis as well. With Mike, we work closely together Ė thatís how it is."Mike is responsible for most of the things. But itís Mike, (sporting director) Michael Edwards and myself. We pretty much are the Transfer Committee!"It has worked really well. They were my first owners, so I canít compare them.