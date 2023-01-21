What a crock of shit.
The top 4 is being contested by Arsenal, City, United, Newcastle and Spurs.
This is what they have spent Spent Net in the last two windows you mentioned.
Excluding City who have spent hundreds of millions off the books on the likes of Haaland then the others have spent between 2.5 and 5 times what we have spent Net.
Yet in that time you are trying to portray Klopp as some megalomaniac who has pissed away huge sums on forwards. In the last two windows he has spent around a fifth of what United have spent, less than a third of what Newcastle and Arsenal have spent and 40% of what Spurs have spent.
So stop trying to hang Klopp out to dry.
The only thing that is a crock of shit, is the way you use numbers to suit your anti FSG agenda, what's happened at Chelsea totally ruins you net spend excuse for LFC's dire season, no surprise you didn't mention them.
Why would LFC need to spend what Spurs, United, Arsenal, and Newcastle have spent, LFC were a million miles ahead of those teams & they didn't need multiple players to strengthen the team. Anybody with any football brain could see that LFC needed 1 or 2 big players to go straight into the 11 to make the team stronger.
Individually Darwin Nunez cost more than every single player each of those teams you've mentioned spent on a player, yet he's either played out of position or sat on the bench. Btw what was City's & Madrid's net spend over the past couple of windows, the 2 teams LFC were competing for trophies with last season?