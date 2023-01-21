Nonsense to suggest LFC are 8th because a lack of investment. Arsenal are top of the league & 29 points clear of us, we had an £85m striker sat on the bench that cost more than their entire forward line.



Ok why else would it be then? Last season we were x number of points ahead of Arsenal, this season Arsenal have recruited numerous players and are suddenly 29 points clear of us, but we in turn have invested peanuts in the playing squad, kept hold of players longer because of a lack of investment. Sorry but that is the key reason and will continue to be so if the owners dont invest into the playing squad. Investing comes with both incomings and outgoings, but it needs to happen, well we will be forced to now with Keita going, Ox going and James Milner not signed up yet. Plus Arthur Melo pfft then we have Hendo, Thiago and Fab another year older and they definitely wont be playing 40+ games next season. Unless were pinning our hopes on Tyler Morton