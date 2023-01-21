« previous next »
  "I have no problem whatsoever stating that FSG have done a good job."
It might be the only way they get investment. FSG surely have some common sense and know if they don't spend some money the clubs value will be going down anyway. They simply can't expect to not put money in and for the club to still go up in value. They'd be fucking deluded.

Why would the clubs value go down long term.

They sit tight put us into profitable managed decline and then wait for the Jackpot to role in. If either an ESL or clubs gain the streaming rights to their games then the value of the club goes through the roof.

Huge potential profit for no risk against risking their funds in the transfer market. They will take the first one all day every day.
Klopp the "Goofy German Guy"

Do people honestly believe that the reason LFC currently sit in 8th 12 points off a CL spot is down to a lack of investment from FSG?

Back to back transfer windows (2021 summer window & 2022 winter window) LFC bought a player that strengthened the 11. Since then LFC have committed another 100m+ on a team that were a goal & a game away from winning the quadruple, yet they've been rooted to 8th & 6th all season.

All of a sudden because the manager and the recruitment team have failed over the last year certain posters are suggesting there could be protests, absolute madness.

Klopp himself has taken the blame for "this rubbish", why don't people accept that. The club have simply been outperformed in the transfer market, over the last 2 windows, by clubs who have spent a similar amount of money.
Why would the clubs value go down long term.

They sit tight put us into profitable managed decline and then wait for the Jackpot to role in. If either an ESL or clubs gain the streaming rights to their games then the value of the club goes through the roof.

Huge potential profit for no risk against risking their funds in the transfer market. They will take the first one all day every day.

Yeah you're probably right. Will be quite happy being midtable on the prospect of those 2 things happening without risking a penny of their own money.
Fully expect Tom Werner's interview to come up in the next few hours to calm the storm by saying we can compete with anyone but we have to respect the FFP rules.
Do people honestly believe that the reason LFC currently sit in 8th 12 points off a CL spot is down to a lack of investment from FSG?

Back to back transfer windows (2021 summer window & 2022 winter window) LFC bought a player that strengthened the 11. Since then LFC have committed another 100m+ on a team that were a goal & a game away from winning the quadruple, yet they've been rooted to 8th & 6th all season.

All of a sudden because the manager and the recruitment team have failed over the last year certain posters are suggesting there could be protests, absolute madness.

Klopp himself has taken the blame for "this rubbish", why don't people accept that. The club have simply been outperformed in the transfer market, over the last 2 windows, by clubs who have spent a similar amount of money.

Jurgen also said he wanted a midfielder, also said he'd be more relaxed with the wallet if it was up to him and also said he'd like to take more risks. Why don't you accept that instead of siding with some greedy billionaires over one of the best things that's ever happened to this club?
Do people honestly believe that the reason LFC currently sit in 8th 12 points off a CL spot is down to a lack of investment from FSG?

Back to back transfer windows (2021 summer window & 2022 winter window) LFC bought a player that strengthened the 11. Since then LFC have committed another 100m+ on a team that were a goal & a game away from winning the quadruple, yet they've been rooted to 8th & 6th all season.

All of a sudden because the manager and the recruitment team have failed over the last year certain posters are suggesting there could be protests, absolute madness.

Klopp himself has taken the blame for "this rubbish", why don't people accept that. The club have simply been outperformed in the transfer market, over the last 2 windows, by clubs who have spent a similar amount of money.

Terrible take on the situation. It is clear to everyone the team needs investment and that comes from the top. Not some shitty sell to buy policy or next years warchest bollocks
Jurgen also said he wanted a midfielder, also said he'd be more relaxed with the wallet if it was up to him and also said he'd like to take more risks. Why don't you accept that instead of siding with some greedy billionaires over one of the best things that's ever happened to this club?
I'm not siding with anybody, I'm looking at the situation rationally. If he and the recruitment team wanted a midfielder that badly they shouldn't of committed £85m on a striker then use him out of position and make him a super sub. The money has been there to strengthen the midfield, but they've decided not to.
Why don't you accept that instead of siding with some greedy billionaires over one of the best things that's ever happened to this club?

He always appears when the greedy billionaires need defending. It was similar when H&G were around.
Jurgen also said he wanted a midfielder, also said he'd be more relaxed with the wallet if it was up to him and also said he'd like to take more risks. Why don't you accept that instead of siding with some greedy billionaires over one of the best things that's ever happened to this club?

He said this with 1 week left of the window, after being pretty prickly to anyone who asked about reinforcing the midfield all summer.

Much different market with 1 week left, prices would be massively inflated and most clubs would simply refuse due to being inable to replace said player.

Klopp, FSG they are all collectively part of this long term failure on our midfield.
Terrible take on the situation. It is clear to everyone the team needs investment and that comes from the top. Not some shitty sell to buy policy or next years warchest bollocks
It not a terrible take, it's facts.
Fully expect Tom Werner's interview to come up in the next few hours to calm the storm by saying we can compete with anyone but we have to respect the FFP rules.

They are gutted the new stands and training ground don't count towards it.
He always appears when the greedy billionaires need defending. It was similar when H&G were around.

He joined the forum after H&G sold the club
Did anyone really believe the owners would spend 130mil on one player when investment in the team realistically would cost 300+ given the number of midfielders leaving the club this summer. Ona positive note our forward line is as good as anything about so we dont need to recruit there.
Do people honestly believe that the reason LFC currently sit in 8th 12 points off a CL spot is down to a lack of investment from FSG?

Back to back transfer windows (2021 summer window & 2022 winter window) LFC bought a player that strengthened the 11. Since then LFC have committed another 100m+ on a team that were a goal & a game away from winning the quadruple, yet they've been rooted to 8th & 6th all season.

All of a sudden because the manager and the recruitment team have failed over the last year certain posters are suggesting there could be protests, absolute madness.

Klopp himself has taken the blame for "this rubbish", why don't people accept that. The club have simply been outperformed in the transfer market, over the last 2 windows, by clubs who have spent a similar amount of money.

Yes. Lack of investment is the key reason the squad which needed refreshing is in the state its in. No one can deny this not even the staunchest of FSG supporters. There is an element in which Klopp has to take some of the hit as well though, the loyalty hes shown to players in which they should have been moved on but its not all on him, its on the overall structure of the club.
Yep that's how I see it too. They've just bullshitted us all, feeding us lines like we're waiting for the right player, when in reality they just milking us dry and banking on Klopp to overperform while they under invest. It's clear where the problem lies and it won't get any better while they remain at the club. FSG OUT


Considering no one has shown the slightest bit of interest in buying us, its not looking likely.
Did anyone really believe the owners would spend 130mil on one player when investment in the team realistically would cost 300+ given the number of midfielders leaving the club this summer. Ona positive note our forward line is as good as anything about so we dont need to recruit there.
Yeah, I think rather naively did. I thought that they might have cottoned on to the fact that there are now 5 vastly richer teams than us and been proactive in reacting to that. We hear they are after investment, again I thought that would fund a huge rebuild, again Im probably being massively naive.

Like them or loathe, one thing that is undeniable is they won the lottery with Jurgen. Best manager in the world who doesnt rock the boat.
Yes. Lack of investment is the key reason the squad which needed refreshing is in the state its in. No one can deny this not even the staunchest of FSG supporters. There is an element in which Klopp has to take some of the hit as well though, the loyalty hes shown to players in which they should have been moved on but its not all on him, its on the overall structure of the club.
Nonsense to suggest LFC are 8th because a lack of investment. Arsenal are top of the league & 29 points clear of us, we had an £85m striker sat on the bench that cost more than their entire forward line.
Liverpool knew in June that Tchouameni was Madrid bound, did nothing claiming to wait for the right player, and threw away the season keeping cash for Jude.

Now shock horror there's no money for Jude, and this time no Top 4 will be used as a bullshit excuse. Club is a joke

So didn't go for Tchouameni and maintained there was nobody else that fits the bill, threw away the season on the bullshit proviso of waiting for Jude. Now they're going for targets they could've got last year. If you still support these owners now there's no helping you
Do people honestly believe that the reason LFC currently sit in 8th 12 points off a CL spot is down to a lack of investment from FSG?

Back to back transfer windows (2021 summer window & 2022 winter window) LFC bought a player that strengthened the 11. Since then LFC have committed another 100m+ on a team that were a goal & a game away from winning the quadruple, yet they've been rooted to 8th & 6th all season.

All of a sudden because the manager and the recruitment team have failed over the last year certain posters are suggesting there could be protests, absolute madness.

Klopp himself has taken the blame for "this rubbish", why don't people accept that. The club have simply been outperformed in the transfer market, over the last 2 windows, by clubs who have spent a similar amount of money.

What a crock of shit.

The top 4 is being contested by Arsenal, City, United, Newcastle and Spurs.

This is what they have spent Spent Net in the last two windows you mentioned.

Istvan-full-of-shit" border="0


Excluding City who have spent hundreds of millions off the books on the likes of Haaland then the others have spent between 2.5 and 5 times what we have spent Net.

Yet in that time you are trying to portray Klopp as some megalomaniac who has pissed away huge sums on forwards. In the last two windows he has spent around a fifth of what United have spent, less than a third of what Newcastle and Arsenal have spent and 40% of what Spurs have spent.

So stop trying to hang Klopp out to dry.   
Considering no one has shown the slightest bit of interest in buying us, its not looking likely.

What you think that no one was insterested in buying the 2nd if not the 1st biggest club in England. Really?

Yes, Utd being for sale might have turned attention to them but if people are interested in buying them then some would be for us.

Think FSG were quick not to let it go to bidding stage because people now know how it works having to watch the Utd selling circus.
Nonsense to suggest LFC are 8th because a lack of investment. Arsenal are top of the league & 29 points clear of us, we had an £85m striker sat on the bench that cost more than their entire forward line.

Ok why else would it be then? Last season we were x number of points ahead of Arsenal, this season Arsenal have recruited numerous players and are suddenly 29 points clear of us, but we in turn have invested peanuts in the playing squad, kept hold of players longer because of a lack of investment. Sorry but that is the key reason and will continue to be so if the owners dont invest into the playing squad. Investing comes with both incomings and outgoings, but it needs to happen, well we will be forced to now with Keita going, Ox going and James Milner not signed up yet. Plus Arthur Melo pfft then we have Hendo, Thiago and Fab another year older and they definitely wont be playing 40+ games next season. Unless were pinning our hopes on Tyler Morton
Nonsense to suggest LFC are 8th because a lack of investment. Arsenal are top of the league & 29 points clear of us, we had an £85m striker sat on the bench that cost more than their entire forward line.

He was 75m euros and may possibly go up to 100m euros. On current form we won't have to worry about paying any trophy bonuses to Benfica!
Do people honestly believe that the reason LFC currently sit in 8th 12 points off a CL spot is down to a lack of investment from FSG?

Back to back transfer windows (2021 summer window & 2022 winter window) LFC bought a player that strengthened the 11. Since then LFC have committed another 100m+ on a team that were a goal & a game away from winning the quadruple, yet they've been rooted to 8th & 6th all season.

All of a sudden because the manager and the recruitment team have failed over the last year certain posters are suggesting there could be protests, absolute madness.

Klopp himself has taken the blame for "this rubbish", why don't people accept that. The club have simply been outperformed in the transfer market, over the last 2 windows, by clubs who have spent a similar amount of money.

We should bring in Fat Sam.
Nonsense to suggest LFC are 8th because a lack of investment. Arsenal are top of the league & 29 points clear of us, we had an £85m striker sat on the bench that cost more than their entire forward line.

Over the last 4 seasons Arsenal have spent 3.5 times what we have spent Net.

istvanfullof-shit2" border="0


As for Nunez, he hasn't cost us £85m. He has made 36 appearances for us the 6th most of any player at the club. He has started on 24 occasions with only 12 sub appearances and guess what he has failed to come on in exactly zero games. You are talking nonsense.
What you think that no one was insterested in buying the 2nd if not the 1st biggest club in England. Really?

Yes, Utd being for sale might have turned attention to them but if people are interested in buying them then some would be for us.

Think FSG were quick not to let it go to bidding stage because people now know how it works having to watch the Utd selling circus.

The moment United announced they were up for sale, all interest in us ended anyway. There have been no concrete offers for the club, which is why the rumours about investment began.
Over the last 4 seasons Arsenal have spent 3.5 times what we have spent Net.

istvanfullof-shit2" border="0


As for Nunez, he hasn't cost us £85m. He has made 36 appearances for us the 6th most of any player at the club. He has started on 24 occasions with only 12 sub appearances and guess what he has failed to come on in exactly zero games. You are talking nonsense.

Do you have a similar table for wages?
What a crock of shit.

The top 4 is being contested by Arsenal, City, United, Newcastle and Spurs.

This is what they have spent Spent Net in the last two windows you mentioned.

Istvan-full-of-shit" border="0


Excluding City who have spent hundreds of millions off the books on the likes of Haaland then the others have spent between 2.5 and 5 times what we have spent Net.

Yet in that time you are trying to portray Klopp as some megalomaniac who has pissed away huge sums on forwards. In the last two windows he has spent around a fifth of what United have spent, less than a third of what Newcastle and Arsenal have spent and 40% of what Spurs have spent.

So stop trying to hang Klopp out to dry.   
The only thing that is a crock of shit, is the way you use numbers to suit your anti FSG agenda, what's happened at Chelsea totally ruins you net spend excuse for LFC's dire season, no surprise you didn't mention them.

Why would LFC need to spend what Spurs, United, Arsenal, and Newcastle have spent, LFC were a million miles ahead of those teams & they didn't need multiple players to strengthen the team. Anybody with any football brain could see that LFC needed 1 or 2 big players to go straight into the 11 to make the team stronger.

Individually Darwin Nunez cost more than every single player each of those teams you've mentioned spent on a player, yet he's either played out of position or sat on the bench. Btw what was City's & Madrid's net spend over the past couple of windows, the 2 teams LFC were competing for trophies with last season?
Do people honestly believe that the reason LFC currently sit in 8th 12 points off a CL spot is down to a lack of investment from FSG?

Back to back transfer windows (2021 summer window & 2022 winter window) LFC bought a player that strengthened the 11. Since then LFC have committed another 100m+ on a team that were a goal & a game away from winning the quadruple, yet they've been rooted to 8th & 6th all season.

All of a sudden because the manager and the recruitment team have failed over the last year certain posters are suggesting there could be protests, absolute madness.

Klopp himself has taken the blame for "this rubbish", why don't people accept that. The club have simply been outperformed in the transfer market, over the last 2 windows, by clubs who have spent a similar amount of money.

100% we are where we are thru lack of investment, Real Madrid beat us in the champions league final a few years back and then went out and bought camavinga and toucameni and since we lost that final we have exactly the same midfield its not rocket science
