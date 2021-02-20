« previous next »
FSG discussion thread

Re: FSG discussion thread
Today at 07:28:32 am
Quote from: decosabute on Today at 06:24:46 am

But even still this news pisses me off. Mostly because the whole plan was taking a risk with this season in order to wait for "the one". Then we don't get him anyway. I think the owners (and the management to an extent, or whoever decided not to push for midifelders last summer) deserve most of the shit they're getting and are going to get. We've completely fucked this season up.

I'm the same. We've gambled, similar to how we gambled to get VVD and it looks like it's not paid off. But that's on FSG, Klopp & his deteriorating backroom team.

We were crying out for at least 2 solid midfielders last summer and we didn't get them because the native was 'we need the right player' - that supposedly was Bellingham.

What we didn't foresee, was how shit our current crop of midfielders would be this season (even though 80% of the fanbase knew we needed a midfielder) and I don't think we factored in the idea that we may not have CL revenue come this summer.

It's a monumental fuck up by everyone at the club - from FSG's lack of ambition & funds, to Klopps loyalty to players that have no long term future here.

I'm not arsed about Bellingham, but it's what this situation represents that pisses me off. We have no strategy, no ambition and whilst FSG stay in charge, no ability to compete with the biggest clubs in the world for the best talent.

FSG simply have to go.
« Last Edit: Today at 07:30:31 am by Always_A_Red »
Quote from: Robinred on February 20, 2021, 11:26:24 pm
Well still finish in top four - and they wont. You can quote me on this in May.

Re: FSG discussion thread
Today at 07:54:02 am
Another element in this, beyond Bellingham himself, is the message it sends to some of the players we really do want to keep and build around. Alisson has already made noises about how disappointing we've been on the field, and for someone like him who's arguably the best in the world in his position, then not being able to compete for players isn't something he'll stick around forever for.

The same thing happened with players like Mascherano and Torres. We can't stand still or go backwards and then hope the world class talent you had sticks it out.

It's one thing if the price for Bellingham has simply gotten ridiculous, but FSG absolutely then need to show some sort of intent with other signings. Otherwise they really do need to fuck off.
« Last Edit: Today at 07:55:35 am by decosabute »
Re: FSG discussion thread
Today at 08:02:21 am
Thank goodness this Bellingham news has been put to bed. I wasn't sure spending 100m on one player when we need 6 or 7 was a good idea.
Re: FSG discussion thread
Today at 08:05:13 am
It would appear that new investment is either not here or coming before the summer.

Two things FSG seem to have been happy to allow float in the public domain which will now bite them:

-Sale of the club
-Jude Bellingham.

Almost perverse.
Re: FSG discussion thread
Today at 08:05:33 am
So let me get this right we didnt sign a midfielder because we are waiting for Bellingham the perfect signing a young English Liverpool supporting midfielder who idolised Gerrard and could fill that roll for the next 12 years, but hold on we need someone now, nope we will wait until the end of the season he will cost over £100mil but its worth it. Weve had a really shit season and we arent in the champions league because weve waited for the perfect signing, we cant afford £100 mil so weve fucked up the entire season and made ourselves look a complete joke, plus by the way keita, ox, firmino, milner can leave for free, hendo will be nearly 34, Thiago 33, fab in his 30s but heres  10p now get us back competing with city please. Anyone who still thinks FSG have played this right needs to give their head a hard wobble.
Re: FSG discussion thread
Today at 08:07:16 am
Quote from: KevLFC on Today at 08:02:21 am
Thank goodness this Bellingham news has been put to bed. I wasn't sure spending 100m on one player when we need 6 or 7 was a good idea.

I think you will be surprised if you think a sizable kitty will be there for 6-7 players now.
Jurgen is going to Lidl now.
Re: FSG discussion thread
Today at 08:10:54 am
Genuine question
Has anyone a clue if fsg are getting any interest in the third party investment into Liverpool
Re: FSG discussion thread
Today at 08:11:02 am
Quote from: KevLFC on Today at 08:02:21 am
Thank goodness this Bellingham news has been put to bed. I wasn't sure spending 100m on one player when we need 6 or 7 was a good idea.

Oh yeh £100m will certainly get us 6 or 7 players.
Re: FSG discussion thread
Today at 08:11:44 am
Quote from: naka on Today at 08:10:54 am
Genuine question
Has anyone a clue if fsg are getting any interest in the third party investment into Liverpool

Belief was we would get some soon but there is nothing clear that the first team gets any of that money.
Re: FSG discussion thread
Today at 08:14:55 am
Don't really know what people were expecting here. We made an effort and the only way we would get Bellingham would be if we could offer him a more interesting project with opportunities to develop and learn in a really good environment, and all this would make Bellingham himself decide that he could ask for less money for going to such project. Considering his personality, it was not a utopian idea, and probably why we all made the noise that we put everything on him.

However, considering how many clubs now are seriously considering Bellingham, and how the market is just pure bonkers with the nation-state clubs, then we cannot afford to make this move. Like it's insanity for us to do so. We need to be smarter in the transfer market, as we do not have the financial muscles as the nation-states. This will also be even worse when Manchester United gets into the market with new owners.

So we need to move on and be smarter. We are not in the same position as with VVD, where we could see we needed one more in the puzzle. We need at least two in the midfield, and going into a bidding war with nation-states is not in our interest.
Re: FSG discussion thread
Today at 08:21:05 am
Nothing much wrong with FSG as owners,other than that they're small fish and poor compared to even some of the other non state owners in PL and at the same time they have seemingly decided their future lies in owning safer semi closed shop U.S franchises,NBA next and they propably want a NFL one ultimately.

I don't think us spending about half on average on transfers compared to our biggest rivals is sustainable in the longer run even if getting top 4-5 is the bar of success as it's getting crowded at the top given the Saudis emergence,United propably getting even more to spend with their new owners,Chelsea spending as they have etc.

I think their business model of spend what you earn is the correct one by the way but the problem is no one else important is adhering to it so the whole thing feels kind of like Cervantes's Don Quixote fighting the windmills.
Re: FSG discussion thread
Today at 08:22:03 am
Quote from: fenre on Today at 08:14:55 am
Don't really know what people were expecting here. We made an effort and the only way we would get Bellingham would be if we could offer him a more interesting project with opportunities to develop and learn in a really good environment, and all this would make Bellingham himself decide that he could ask for less money for going to such project. Considering his personality, it was not a utopian idea, and probably why we all made the noise that we put everything on him.

However, considering how many clubs now are seriously considering Bellingham, and how the market is just pure bonkers with the nation-state clubs, then we cannot afford to make this move. Like it's insanity for us to do so. We need to be smarter in the transfer market, as we do not have the financial muscles as the nation-states. This will also be even worse when Manchester United gets into the market with new owners.

So we need to move on and be smarter. We are not in the same position as with VVD, where we could see we needed one more in the puzzle. We need at least two in the midfield, and going into a bidding war with nation-states is not in our interest.

So you believe that in 12 months, Bellinghams whole profile has changed massively?
Re: FSG discussion thread
Today at 08:27:09 am
Quote from: Tobelius on Today at 08:21:05 am
Nothing much wrong with FSG as owners,other than that they're small fish and poor compared to even some of the other non state owners in PL and at the same time they have seemingly decided their future lies in owning safer semi closed shop U.S franchises,NBA next and they propably want a NFL one ultimately.

I don't think us spending about half on average on transfers compared to our biggest rivals is sustainable in the longer run even if getting top 4-5 is the bar of success as it's getting crowded at the top given the Saudis emergence,United propably getting even more to spend with their new owners,Chelsea spending as they have etc.

I think their business model of spend what you earn is the correct one by the way but the problem is no one else important is adhering to it so the whole thing feels kind of like Cervantes's Don Quixote fighting the windmills.

For Liverpool, 'spend what you earn' is only the correct model if we were Bayern Munich. If you know what I mean?

SWYE offers no competitive advantage for us in the Premier League any more. It is good for 5th place though, and with Jurgen's genius, who knows: we can dream of 4th or 3rd.
Re: FSG discussion thread
Today at 08:32:32 am
Quote from: lionel_messias on Today at 08:27:09 am
For Liverpool, 'spend what you earn' is only the correct model if we were Bayern Munich. If you know what I mean?

SWYE offers no competitive advantage for us in the Premier League any more. It is good for 5th place though, and with Jurgen's genius, who knows: we can dream of 4th or 3rd.

That's what i meant to say.It is an admirable way to run a club but in this league against the wealth and spending of the others it will bring limited results in the long run.
Re: FSG discussion thread
Today at 08:32:57 am
Having slept on this news, think we can all agree that at this moment we are a shambles of a club. From a position of strength 12 months ago we have thrown away every advantage we had over the rest of Europe bar the oil clubs and Madrid. Our recruitment team have either left, leaving or lost their minds, leadership of the club has drained away and it has seeped through the entire coaching team and playing squad.

They can talk a good game about fixing things in the summer but it remains to be seen if it will come to fruition.

It does look like Jurgen is going to be building a new team for the next manager, as this could take 5 transfer windows to fix.
Re: FSG discussion thread
Today at 08:39:39 am
Normally I'm a glass half full type of person, and someone who has always defended the owners, but......

Aside from the arrogance of not spending on the midfield for the past couple of windows, because we were 'waiting for Bellingham', only to publicly walk away (or at least put it out to journos) is so small time its embarrassing.
But FSG and those in the background aren't stupid people, they know how bad this season has been, they know moral around the club and fans is brittle to say the least, so why sanction this information to be fed out?

If they (FSG) genuinely haven't got the finances to complete then they need to give the club to someone who can, or at the very least bring in someone for a percentage who has got a bit of financial muscle. At the moment we are doing our weekly shop in Lidl whilst everyone is at Tesco and Asda, even Waitrose.
Re: FSG discussion thread
Today at 08:47:38 am
Quote from: AlphaDelta on Today at 08:39:39 am
Normally I'm a glass half full type of person, and someone who has always defended the owners, but......

Aside from the arrogance of not spending on the midfield for the past couple of windows, because we were 'waiting for Bellingham', only to publicly walk away (or at least put it out to journos) is so small time its embarrassing.
But FSG and those in the background aren't stupid people, they know how bad this season has been, they know moral around the club and fans is brittle to say the least, so why sanction this information to be fed out?

If they (FSG) genuinely haven't got the finances to complete then they need to give the club to someone who can, or at the very least bring in someone for a percentage who has got a bit of financial muscle. At the moment we are doing our weekly shop in Lidl whilst everyone is at Tesco and Asda, even Waitrose.

It's the most illogical thing that's happened in a while to be honest. To brief our journos to say we can't afford him. I mean why would the club hierarchy think that was a good idea? Why not let it play out? It's undermining the position of the club.
Re: FSG discussion thread
Today at 08:49:08 am
Quote from: west_london_red on Today at 12:22:16 am
Any suggestions that Klopp is pissed off with the owners? If hes that pissed off why did he sign a contract extension less than a year ago FFS? Its not like FSG have radically changed their approach since he signed the extension that he didnt know what he was letting himself in for.


Yes he has continually mentioned our inability to compete in the market. He has continually called out the likes of PSG, Newcastle and City whilst the owners have said nothing. You do realise that he signed a new deal midway through the 13/14 season at Dortmund then left at the end of the 14/15 season. So that would be the exact same timing as here if he goes in the summer.

As for what's Changed and he knew what he was letting himself in for. Are you messing here. They put the club up for sale and we're looking for investment. Klopp said it was positive News and said we needed to invest proper money at times. That is what has changed.


Quote from: west_london_red on Today at 12:22:16 am
FSG are billionaires who will make a few more billion regardless of whether people defend them or attack them, and if people do defend them its probably because they believe the alternative is worse more then any outright support for them.

This is FSGs best trick of all managing to brainwash a section of the fanbase into being terrified of calling them out.
Re: FSG discussion thread
Today at 08:49:41 am
Quote from: AlphaDelta on Today at 08:39:39 am
Normally I'm a glass half full type of person, and someone who has always defended the owners, but......

Aside from the arrogance of not spending on the midfield for the past couple of windows, because we were 'waiting for Bellingham', only to publicly walk away (or at least put it out to journos) is so small time its embarrassing.
But FSG and those in the background aren't stupid people, they know how bad this season has been, they know moral around the club and fans is brittle to say the least, so why sanction this information to be fed out?

If they (FSG) genuinely haven't got the finances to complete then they need to give the club to someone who can, or at the very least bring in someone for a percentage who has got a bit of financial muscle. At the moment we are doing our weekly shop in Lidl whilst everyone is at Tesco and Asda, even Waitrose.

The game and the club have (wrongly) moved past them. They aren't terrible owners but they are stingey as fuck. Any money they've put into the club since the takeover they want back even though the clubs value has gone up by at least a multiple of 12.

It's probably time for them to move on especially if they get minortiy investment and they pocket the whole lot themselves for their NBA fund.   
Re: FSG discussion thread
Today at 08:51:39 am
Quote from: killer-heels on Today at 08:11:02 am
Oh yeh £100m will certainly get us 6 or 7 players.

With amazing scouts and onwers willing to take risks it could well do. But you'd need massive luck for all of them to be a success. Instead we'll go down the middle route of getting players like Mount for £60m.
Re: FSG discussion thread
Today at 08:55:29 am
Quote from: lionel_messias on Today at 08:27:09 am
For Liverpool, 'spend what you earn' is only the correct model if we were Bayern Munich. If you know what I mean?

SWYE offers no competitive advantage for us in the Premier League any more. It is good for 5th place though, and with Jurgen's genius, who knows: we can dream of 4th or 3rd.

It isn't even spend what you earn. A huge chunk of the clubs revenues has gone on paying down infrastructure costs at a crazy rate. They chose to do that at a time when the squad needed huge investment. What kind of ownership spends on extending the ground and then misses out potentially on European football altogether.
Re: FSG discussion thread
Today at 09:01:04 am
Quote from: Al 666 on Today at 08:49:08 am


Yes he has continually mentioned our inability to compete in the market. He has continually called out the likes of PSG, Newcastle and City whilst the owners have said nothing. You do realise that he signed a new deal midway through the 13/14 season at Dortmund then left at the end of the 14/15 season. So that would be the exact same timing as here if he goes in the summer.

As for what's Changed and he knew what he was letting himself in for. Are you messing here. They put the club up for sale and we're looking for investment. Klopp said it was positive News and said we needed to invest proper money at times. That is what has changed.


This is FSGs best trick of all managing to brainwash a section of the fanbase into being terrified of calling them out.

Complaining about what oil clubs spend and how they are cheating is not the same as saying he needs more money. Yes, Im sure hed like some more but which manager wouldnt. And the owners have said nothing?!?!?! They have been banging on about FFP since they bought the club, who do you think that was aimed at?

And as for your last line, you can fuck right off with that you condescending twat. Just because people dont agree with the agenda you have been pushing on here for the last 12 years dont accuse them of being brainwashed.
Re: FSG discussion thread
Today at 09:01:05 am
Quote from: clinical on Today at 08:51:39 am
With amazing scouts and onwers willing to take risks it could well do. But you'd need massive luck for all of them to be a success. Instead we'll go down the middle route of getting players like Mount for £60m.

It is akin to failing to maintain a supercar. Don't change the oil for half a decade and then hope to get away with a minor service. That is what we have done to the midfield and serious damage has occurred. FSGs response here is 50 quid for a couple of spark plugs.

The neglect has been breathtaking.
Re: FSG discussion thread
Today at 09:06:53 am
Quote from: Al 666 on Today at 09:01:05 am
It is akin to failing to maintain a supercar. Don't change the oil for half a decade and then hope to get away with a minor service. That is what we have done to the midfield and serious damage has occurred. FSGs response here is 50 quid for a couple of spark plugs.

The neglect has been breathtaking.

Totally agree. I think Klopp has played a role too.

But why would he come out and say he wished the owners take more risks in the market last summer if it was all on him as some are suggesting?  It's clearly they want guaranteed success in the market. Yet here we are putting Mason Mount who's had a bigger drop off than our current players as the top target.

Re: FSG discussion thread
Today at 09:07:02 am
Quote from: lionel_messias on Today at 08:27:09 am
For Liverpool, 'spend what you earn' is only the correct model if we were Bayern Munich. If you know what I mean?

SWYE offers no competitive advantage for us in the Premier League any more. It is good for 5th place though, and with Jurgen's genius, who knows: we can dream of 4th or 3rd.
With the spending of other clubs constantly exceeding ours it won't be long before our goal maybe the Europa, we desperately needed investment.
Don't see us spending more than £150m in one window probably less as we don't have many players we can sell, we have probably 4 players leaving on a free aswell.
FSG's model is to sell so 5 or 6 players in theory may be going, that will mean our transfer kitty is going to be spread very thin so more sawdust platting for Jurgen 😒
Re: FSG discussion thread
This might not happen...but... I also remember ITK's saying we weren't signing Alisson... and also that we weren't gonna sign Thiago.


Both came in those windows.


People going mental (or not) based on some person's online info and claiming they cannot be wrong is just weird. If it doesn't happen then FSG have seriously fucked up and can't see them recovering with fans... but maybe let's wait and see?
