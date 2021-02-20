Don't really know what people were expecting here. We made an effort and the only way we would get Bellingham would be if we could offer him a more interesting project with opportunities to develop and learn in a really good environment, and all this would make Bellingham himself decide that he could ask for less money for going to such project. Considering his personality, it was not a utopian idea, and probably why we all made the noise that we put everything on him.



However, considering how many clubs now are seriously considering Bellingham, and how the market is just pure bonkers with the nation-state clubs, then we cannot afford to make this move. Like it's insanity for us to do so. We need to be smarter in the transfer market, as we do not have the financial muscles as the nation-states. This will also be even worse when Manchester United gets into the market with new owners.



So we need to move on and be smarter. We are not in the same position as with VVD, where we could see we needed one more in the puzzle. We need at least two in the midfield, and going into a bidding war with nation-states is not in our interest.