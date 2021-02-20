So let me get this right we didnt sign a midfielder because we are waiting for Bellingham the perfect signing a young English Liverpool supporting midfielder who idolised Gerrard and could fill that roll for the next 12 years, but hold on we need someone now, nope we will wait until the end of the season he will cost over £100mil but its worth it. Weve had a really shit season and we arent in the champions league because weve waited for the perfect signing, we cant afford £100 mil so weve fucked up the entire season and made ourselves look a complete joke, plus by the way keita, ox, firmino, milner can leave for free, hendo will be nearly 34, Thiago 33, fab in his 30s but heres 10p now get us back competing with city please. Anyone who still thinks FSG have played this right needs to give their head a hard wobble.