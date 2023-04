We've recently been knocked out of the CL and we're not qualifying for next year's.



I don't buy it to be honest, if CL was so important to our plans why have we done so little to fix the issues in the past 8 months? Or before that? Why were we happy to let the season burn? We didn't even have to spend massive amounts of money, as long as we had a proper plan on how to develop the team and replace components.Feels like the recruitment team have become obsessed by game changers and big money signings without actually being able to pull them off.My worry is that we are now scrambling for alternatives when decisions like this should've been made long before today. For many years it always felt like we had a plan in place for recruitment even if it didn't quite tally with our own views, not so sure we even have a coherent plan now.