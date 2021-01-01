I don't really understand why people are so focused on one specific transfer. Maybe we'll get Bellingham, maybe we won't. We need at least 4 new players this summer. If signing Bellingham means we can't get quality in those next 3 spots then that's a problem. In theory if you won't take on more debt or get someone else to pay it then committing almost all of your budget to one player doesn't really work. All four players could be worse than Jude individually but end up at the same spent amount and a better overall team.