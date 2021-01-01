« previous next »
FSG discussion thread

Stockholm Syndrome

Re: FSG discussion thread
Yesterday at 11:55:17 pm
Lubeh on Yesterday at 11:53:05 pm
Mason Mount ,  Mac Allister  ,  Tchouameni ?  maybe , Ryan Gravenberch  maybe 2/3  of them

If we have the money we apparently have, we aren't getting them sadly. Well maybe Mount and Gravenberch but Gravenberch is hardly a finished product himself
Samie

Re: FSG discussion thread
Yesterday at 11:56:19 pm
I love Al, the mad loon.  ;D
Lubeh

Re: FSG discussion thread
Yesterday at 11:57:06 pm
Stockholm Syndrome on Yesterday at 11:55:17 pm
If we have the money we apparently have, we aren't getting them sadly. Well maybe Mount and Gravenberch but Gravenberch is hardly a finished product himself

I did say  two or three lol
Stockholm Syndrome

Re: FSG discussion thread
Today at 12:02:02 am
Lubeh on Yesterday at 11:57:06 pm
I did say  two or three lol

Well Mount probably costs half our budget so yeah, I would be surprised at more than 2
Dave McCoy

Re: FSG discussion thread
Today at 12:02:24 am
I don't really understand why people are so focused on one specific transfer. Maybe we'll get Bellingham, maybe we won't. We need at least 4 new players this summer. If signing Bellingham means we can't get quality in those next 3 spots then that's a problem. In theory if you won't take on more debt or get someone else to pay it then committing almost all of your budget to one player doesn't really work. All four players could be worse than Jude individually but end up at the same spent amount and a better overall team.
