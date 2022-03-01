« previous next »
Pages: 1 ... 302 303 304 305 306 [307] 308   Go Down

Author Topic: FSG discussion thread  (Read 447284 times)

Offline killer-heels

  • Hates everyone and everything. Including YOU! Negativity not just for Christmas. Thinks 'irony' means 'metallic'......
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 70,694
Re: FSG discussion thread
« Reply #12240 on: Yesterday at 10:47:03 pm »
Quote from: n00bert on Yesterday at 10:44:45 pm
Not heavily and definitely could have done a bit more. But a lot more? Not sure. Like I’ve said, I think funds were there, but we’ve prioritised other areas. Not slagging off the recruitment team, but I also think there are multiple failures here and not just FSG.

Still also don’t think that it’s the end of the saga - has strong Alisson and Virgil vibes.

Yep, it still may very well be live.

But you say chose to prioritise other areas, well what if we didn’t sign Nunez? Do we just weaken our attack and not replace Mane?

£130m net, over 3 windows, isn’t that much.
Logged

Offline n00bert

  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 1,114
  • Born a Red, die a Red.
Re: FSG discussion thread
« Reply #12241 on: Yesterday at 10:50:15 pm »
Quote from: PatriotScouser on Yesterday at 10:41:56 pm
I can't help you if you think Klopp didn't have to make a choice about where to use that funds provided to him. Why not instead ask the question of why didn't FSG provide Klopp with enough funds to get both a forward and a midfielder. Why did Klopp had to prioritise between the two? Give him the funds for both.

Of course he did have to make a choice. We arent an oil club with infinite funds. This is not football manager on cheat code. The recruitment team made a choice, and that cant be fully on FSG.

And its all abit Schroedingers Cat isnt it? Yes we could have allocated the funds to Tchoumeni, but what happens if he didnt work out, only done as much as hes done for RM (not really much from most match reports Ive read), or only done as well as Nunez has done for us?

And then Diaz and Jota gets the same injuries? And we didnt have Nunez.
Logged

Offline Al 666

  • "I have no problem whatsoever stating that FSG have done a good job.".Mo Money, Mo Problems to invent. Number 1 is Carragher. Number 2 is Carragher. Number 3 is Carragher. Number 4 is Carragher. Likes to play God in his spare time.
  • Campaigns
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 28,495
  • JFT 97
Re: FSG discussion thread
« Reply #12242 on: Yesterday at 10:51:30 pm »
Quote from: n00bert on Yesterday at 10:39:16 pm
But theyve given them funds - theyve just spent it elsewhere? I dont think FSG tell the recruitment team where to spend the money. If you havent realised weve signed 3 attacking players in the last 3 windows totalling £160m ish?

Again, not an FSG apologist but it appears unless were spending 150m a window some will never be happy.

We have also lost Mane, Origi and Minamino and are losing Bobby in the summer. The money spent on the forward line was absolutely needed.
Logged
Quote from: Hysterical Fool on January 21, 2023, 05:59:00 am
Klopp the "Goofy German Guy"

Amazing what you can do when you edit a post and take it out of context

Online istvan kozma

  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 2,087
  • "We have dreams and songs to sing"
Re: FSG discussion thread
« Reply #12243 on: Yesterday at 10:51:41 pm »
Quote from: Al 666 on Yesterday at 10:37:15 pm
So you are hanging the manager out to dry. Nice.
I'm not "hanging" anybody, the man himself takes the blame. You have a team Challenging for the quadruple, commit over £180m on the squad in a 15 month period and with 2 months left of the next season, the team sits 8th and is out of every competition. When we gave Nunez Origi's number I didn't expect the manager to use him the same way.
Logged

Offline Al 666

  • "I have no problem whatsoever stating that FSG have done a good job.".Mo Money, Mo Problems to invent. Number 1 is Carragher. Number 2 is Carragher. Number 3 is Carragher. Number 4 is Carragher. Likes to play God in his spare time.
  • Campaigns
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 28,495
  • JFT 97
Re: FSG discussion thread
« Reply #12244 on: Yesterday at 10:53:14 pm »
Quote from: n00bert on Yesterday at 10:50:15 pm
Of course he did have to make a choice. We arent an oil club with infinite funds. This is not football manager on cheat code. The recruitment team made a choice, and that cant be fully on FSG.

And its all abit Schroedingers Cat isnt it? Yes we could have allocated the funds to Tchoumeni, but what happens if he didnt work out, only done as much as hes done for RM (not really much from most match reports Ive read), or only done as well as Nunez has done for us?

And then Diaz and Jota gets the same injuries? And we didnt have Nunez.

If we aren't an oil club why have we spent £250m on infrastructure.
Logged
Quote from: Hysterical Fool on January 21, 2023, 05:59:00 am
Klopp the "Goofy German Guy"

Amazing what you can do when you edit a post and take it out of context

Online MonsLibpool

  • Glass always half empty.......
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 6,875
  • We all Live in a Red and White Kop
Re: FSG discussion thread
« Reply #12245 on: Yesterday at 10:53:36 pm »
If the Bellingham story is true then it indicates that we don't have a clear strategy. We need to put a proper structure in place.
Logged

Offline Al 666

  • "I have no problem whatsoever stating that FSG have done a good job.".Mo Money, Mo Problems to invent. Number 1 is Carragher. Number 2 is Carragher. Number 3 is Carragher. Number 4 is Carragher. Likes to play God in his spare time.
  • Campaigns
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 28,495
  • JFT 97
Re: FSG discussion thread
« Reply #12246 on: Yesterday at 10:55:28 pm »
Quote from: istvan kozma on Yesterday at 10:51:41 pm
I'm not "hanging" anybody, the man himself takes the blame. You have a team Challenging for the quadruple, commit over £180m on the squad in a 15 month period and with 2 months left of the next season, the team sits 8th and is out of every competition. When we gave Nunez Origi's number I didn't expect the manager to use him the same way.

You can't help yourself can you.
Logged
Quote from: Hysterical Fool on January 21, 2023, 05:59:00 am
Klopp the "Goofy German Guy"

Amazing what you can do when you edit a post and take it out of context

Online west_london_red

  • Knows his stuff - pull the udder one! RAWK's Dairy Queen.
  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 20,480
  • watching me? but whose watching you watching me?
Re: FSG discussion thread
« Reply #12247 on: Yesterday at 10:55:46 pm »
Quote from: Al 666 on Yesterday at 10:53:14 pm
If we aren't an oil club why have we spent £250m on infrastructure.

Then youd be complaining the stadium isnt big enough and the training facilities are shit :butt
Logged
Quote from: idontknow on November 21, 2021, 09:39:54 pm
Thinking is overrated.
The mind is a tool, it's not meant to be used that much.
Rest, love, observe. Laugh.

Offline rkgriffin

  • Anny Roader
  • ****
  • Posts: 419
Re: FSG discussion thread
« Reply #12248 on: Yesterday at 10:59:48 pm »
Quote from: Al 666 on Yesterday at 10:28:05 pm
My gut feeling is that they haven't been able to bring in investment so it's a case of managing expectations.

I agree.  Pretty hard to get investment when the asking price is 2 Billion for 49%.  Not pretending to know the actual asking price but it isn't cheap!
Logged

Online Ginieus

  • Main Stander
  • ***
  • Posts: 164
  • Chilled out entertainer
Re: FSG discussion thread
« Reply #12249 on: Yesterday at 10:59:58 pm »
Every club in Europe knows we need a rebuild. FSG have not helped themselves as every club will add £5-10m when we come calling as we need new players.

Pulling out of the Bellingham deal might be a ploy to pretend we are skint when negotiating for other players.

Who knows but what a mess of a season.
Logged

Offline Redric1970

  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 1,421
  • We all Live in a Red and White Kop
Re: FSG discussion thread
« Reply #12250 on: Yesterday at 11:03:25 pm »
Quote from: n00bert on Yesterday at 10:46:28 pm
After Hicks and Gilllet, I wanted a club that wasnt going to be in danger of just falling apart. Theyve given me that and trophies.

Could they have been better? Yes. Are they the worst? No.

Well get ready for the shit times because if the rumours are true get used to mid table doldrums, because arsenal, city, Utd, Newcastle will all spend £100s of mils and leave us in there wake.
Logged

Online RK7

  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 11,579
Re: FSG discussion thread
« Reply #12251 on: Yesterday at 11:03:35 pm »
Quote from: west_london_red on Yesterday at 10:55:46 pm
Then youd be complaining the stadium isnt big enough and the training facilities are shit :butt

It's mutually beneficial though, the owners would get all that money back when they sell, it's greed.
Logged

Online west_london_red

  • Knows his stuff - pull the udder one! RAWK's Dairy Queen.
  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 20,480
  • watching me? but whose watching you watching me?
Re: FSG discussion thread
« Reply #12252 on: Yesterday at 11:05:23 pm »
Quote from: Ginieus on Yesterday at 10:59:58 pm
Every club in Europe knows we need a rebuild. FSG have not helped themselves as every club will add £5-10m when we come calling as we need new players.

Pulling out of the Bellingham deal might be a ploy to pretend we are skint when negotiating for other players.

Who knows but what a mess of a season.

Seriously, the Echo was reporting about 3 hours ago that we had put in a bid for Bellingham, now weve pulled out. I think the chances of us signing him were always slim because the likes of City will just throw silly money at him and Dortmund but I really wouldnt pay too much attention to the papers one way or the other, they get a lot more wrong then right when it comes to transfers.
Logged
Quote from: idontknow on November 21, 2021, 09:39:54 pm
Thinking is overrated.
The mind is a tool, it's not meant to be used that much.
Rest, love, observe. Laugh.

Offline n00bert

  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 1,114
  • Born a Red, die a Red.
Re: FSG discussion thread
« Reply #12253 on: Yesterday at 11:07:25 pm »
Quote from: Al 666 on Yesterday at 10:51:30 pm
We have also lost Mane, Origi and Minamino and are losing Bobby in the summer. The money spent on the forward line was absolutely needed.

Again, not disagreeing. I'm just pointing out to you that we lost most of them for nothing because of the way we operate. The same players that we rewarded with nice big contracts and performance bonuses and we CHOSE not to cash in on in the final year of their contracts because - I dunno - reasons? - is what has hampered our ability to generate income from sales.

If we sold Mane at his peak we could probably have reinvested that money in a younger Mane for less? Maybe a Diaz? But we're not a ruthless club like that. But then you'd have people asking why you're selling peak Mane. 

Quote from: Al 666 on Yesterday at 10:53:14 pm
If we aren't an oil club why have we spent £250m on infrastructure.

In the hope that this will generate more income for the club to maybe spend more on players and other stuff in the future.
Quote from: istvan kozma on Yesterday at 10:51:41 pm
I'm not "hanging" anybody, the man himself takes the blame. You have a team Challenging for the quadruple, commit over £180m on the squad in a 15 month period and with 2 months left of the next season, the team sits 8th and is out of every competition. When we gave Nunez Origi's number I didn't expect the manager to use him the same way.

And this is it. I think we all love Jurgen and will follow him to the ends of the earth, but  the man is not infallible. We see it week in and week out that the tactics aren't right ALL the time. Are we so used to winning that we think it's a right?

It's a blip, we will recover. We have recovered from worse.
Quote from: killer-heels on Yesterday at 10:47:03 pm
Yep, it still may very well be live.

But you say chose to prioritise other areas, well what if we didnt sign Nunez? Do we just weaken our attack and not replace Mane?

£130m net, over 3 windows, isnt that much.

Not that much of course, but I think it's unfortunately the way we've set up our club to be run. Performance bonuses, bumper new contracts.

Could we have cashed in? Should we? Are we that type of club?

Logged

Offline Al 666

  • "I have no problem whatsoever stating that FSG have done a good job.".Mo Money, Mo Problems to invent. Number 1 is Carragher. Number 2 is Carragher. Number 3 is Carragher. Number 4 is Carragher. Likes to play God in his spare time.
  • Campaigns
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 28,495
  • JFT 97
Re: FSG discussion thread
« Reply #12254 on: Yesterday at 11:08:32 pm »
Quote from: west_london_red on Yesterday at 10:55:46 pm
Then youd be complaining the stadium isnt big enough and the training facilities are shit :butt

FSG should be paying for infrastructure that they own and would have sold to the highest bidder if they had got a high enough offer. If not then you take out bonds repayable over the expected life of the facilities. What you don't do is use your transfer budget to fund infrastructure.

Our Net spend since winning the CL four years ago is just over £100m. Teams in the relegation battle have spent that this season. It is a joke.

It is bread and water every season with a promise of jam in the next window. It is next summer will be the big one. Briefing journalists that we will sign Mbappe, Tchouameni and then Bellingham.

Yet some posters lap it up. Looking forward to posters praising our financial prudence when we are ensconced in mid table and Klopp is long gone.
Logged
Quote from: Hysterical Fool on January 21, 2023, 05:59:00 am
Klopp the "Goofy German Guy"

Amazing what you can do when you edit a post and take it out of context

Online istvan kozma

  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 2,087
  • "We have dreams and songs to sing"
Re: FSG discussion thread
« Reply #12255 on: Yesterday at 11:10:21 pm »
Quote from: Al 666 on Yesterday at 10:51:30 pm
We have also lost Mane, Origi and Minamino and are losing Bobby in the summer. The money spent on the forward line was absolutely needed.
We lost Minamino & Origi, talk about clutching at straws. There was barely 5 starts between them in the league last season, the idea that replacing them was absolutely needed is wrong. Most top Clubs barely have much depth at the CF position, but they have depth in midfield because that's the most important position to have depth in. But for whatever reason over the past 16 months, the manager and the recruitment team have decided to do the opposite to what every other top team does. And now we've seen the decline in midfield and what effect it's had on the team.
Logged

Offline Al 666

  • "I have no problem whatsoever stating that FSG have done a good job.".Mo Money, Mo Problems to invent. Number 1 is Carragher. Number 2 is Carragher. Number 3 is Carragher. Number 4 is Carragher. Likes to play God in his spare time.
  • Campaigns
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 28,495
  • JFT 97
Re: FSG discussion thread
« Reply #12256 on: Yesterday at 11:11:03 pm »
Quote from: west_london_red on Yesterday at 11:05:23 pm
Seriously, the Echo was reporting about 3 hours ago that we had put in a bid for Bellingham, now weve pulled out. I think the chances of us signing him were always slim because the likes of City will just throw silly money at him and Dortmund but I really wouldnt pay too much attention to the papers one way or the other, they get a lot more wrong then right when it comes to transfers.

All the usual suspects are coming out with the exact same story at the same time. For me it will bean embargoed briefing from the club.
Logged
Quote from: Hysterical Fool on January 21, 2023, 05:59:00 am
Klopp the "Goofy German Guy"

Amazing what you can do when you edit a post and take it out of context

Online Lubeh

  • Kopite
  • *****
  • Posts: 520
  • We all Live in a Red and White Kop
Re: FSG discussion thread
« Reply #12257 on: Yesterday at 11:11:22 pm »
Well i hope the idea is not Mason Mount for 70m thats a waste of 50m imo he worth 20m, I have a bad feeling we gonna end up with Mason mount and " ran out of time" excuse again, if the answer is Mason Mount I dont want to know what the question is, he will not change anything, not being horrible and I will support him , but what a let down feels like when Paul Koncheski joined.
Logged

Offline n00bert

  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 1,114
  • Born a Red, die a Red.
Re: FSG discussion thread
« Reply #12258 on: Yesterday at 11:11:22 pm »
Quote from: Redric1970 on Yesterday at 11:03:25 pm
Well get ready for the shit times because if the rumours are true get used to mid table doldrums, because arsenal, city, Utd, Newcastle will all spend £100s of mils and leave us in there wake.

Jesus one bad season and this gets trotted out? We haven't even reached the summer yet and we don't know what the recruitment is going to be like and this is where some of the fan base is.

Listen, I've supported the club for a long time, I've seen some proper dire times. The last 7 years have been the best I've experienced because I was too young and 24/7 coverage of football wasn't a thing in the 80s. We've been on a pretty consistent upward trajectory since FSG have come on board, culimnating in a season where we so very nearly won EVERYTHING. This is not the end times.

Give your head a wobble.
Logged

Offline n00bert

  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 1,114
  • Born a Red, die a Red.
Re: FSG discussion thread
« Reply #12259 on: Yesterday at 11:13:53 pm »
Quote from: Lubeh on Yesterday at 11:11:22 pm
Well i hope the idea is not Mason Mount for 70m thats a waste of 50m imo he worth 20m, I have a bad feeling we gonna end up with Mason mount and " ran out of time" excuse again, if the answer is Mason Mount I dont want to know what the question is, he will not change anything, not being horrible and I will support him , but what a let down feels like when Paul Koncheski joined.

I like Mount, would have him in a heartbeat. Thought a Mount + Bellingham midfield would solve a lot of our problems. Would also need a more specialised defensive minded midfielder or a pure DM.
Logged

Online Coolie High

  • bury Regular. My opinions are facts, FYI. (whisper it but doesn't understand midfielders)
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 12,949
  • We all Live in a Red and White Kop
Re: FSG discussion thread
« Reply #12260 on: Yesterday at 11:15:59 pm »
Quote from: n00bert on Yesterday at 11:13:53 pm
I like Mount, would have him in a heartbeat. Thought a Mount + Bellingham midfield would solve a lot of our problems. Would also need a more specialised defensive minded midfielder or a pure DM.

Not really a bit of a Gerrard Lampard situation, even with a great DM that midfield still does not work.
Logged

Online Lubeh

  • Kopite
  • *****
  • Posts: 520
  • We all Live in a Red and White Kop
Re: FSG discussion thread
« Reply #12261 on: Yesterday at 11:19:50 pm »
Quote from: n00bert on Yesterday at 11:13:53 pm
I like Mount, would have him in a heartbeat. Thought a Mount + Bellingham midfield would solve a lot of our problems. Would also need a more specialised defensive minded midfielder or a pure DM.

We apparently aint getting bellingham £135m  is too rich apparently , even though FSG would make £4.5 bill  from a sale.... and Mount IS still not worth 70M
Logged

Online Ginieus

  • Main Stander
  • ***
  • Posts: 164
  • Chilled out entertainer
Re: FSG discussion thread
« Reply #12262 on: Yesterday at 11:19:55 pm »
Quote from: Lubeh on Yesterday at 11:11:22 pm
Well i hope the idea is not Mason Mount for 70m thats a waste of 50m imo he worth 20m, I have a bad feeling we gonna end up with Mason mount and " ran out of time" excuse again, if the answer is Mason Mount I dont want to know what the question is, he will not change anything, not being horrible and I will support him , but what a let down feels like when Paul Koncheski joined.

This whole Mount thing. Why would Chelsea even sell to us?! I can't see them strengthening a rival
Logged

Offline n00bert

  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 1,114
  • Born a Red, die a Red.
Re: FSG discussion thread
« Reply #12263 on: Yesterday at 11:20:24 pm »
Quote from: Coolie High on Yesterday at 11:15:59 pm
Not really a bit of a Gerrard Lampard situation, even with a great DM that midfield still does not work.

Could be, mightn't be. Guess given today's news we might never know!
Logged

Offline n00bert

  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 1,114
  • Born a Red, die a Red.
Re: FSG discussion thread
« Reply #12264 on: Yesterday at 11:21:28 pm »
Quote from: Lubeh on Yesterday at 11:19:50 pm
We apparently aint getting bellingham £135m  is too rich apparently , even though FSG would make £4.5 bill  from a sale.... and Mount IS still not worth 70M

So yeah, where do we draw the line at Bellingham? What's the price if we have £200m to spend?
Logged

Online Lubeh

  • Kopite
  • *****
  • Posts: 520
  • We all Live in a Red and White Kop
Re: FSG discussion thread
« Reply #12265 on: Yesterday at 11:22:54 pm »
Quote from: Ginieus on Yesterday at 11:19:55 pm
This whole Mount thing. Why would Chelsea even sell to us?! I can't see them strengthening a rival

It appaears mount wants out, as he will not sign a new contract or has not yet with just over a year left on the one he has. I think he is disillusioned at Chelsea and says the fans dont appreiciate him, not sure if that would make him popular here too, if he is a billy big bollox
Logged

Online Lubeh

  • Kopite
  • *****
  • Posts: 520
  • We all Live in a Red and White Kop
Re: FSG discussion thread
« Reply #12266 on: Yesterday at 11:26:05 pm »
Quote from: n00bert on Yesterday at 11:21:28 pm
So yeah, where do we draw the line at Bellingham? What's the price if we have £200m to spend?

£135m over five years or more is better for us in the long run , the lad is 19 by 26 if we chose to sell if he continues to progress he would be worth double that. yeah its a risk, but we tok a risk on coutinho and that worked out alright.
Logged

Online west_london_red

  • Knows his stuff - pull the udder one! RAWK's Dairy Queen.
  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 20,480
  • watching me? but whose watching you watching me?
Re: FSG discussion thread
« Reply #12267 on: Yesterday at 11:26:26 pm »
Quote from: Al 666 on Yesterday at 11:08:32 pm
FSG should be paying for infrastructure that they own and would have sold to the highest bidder if they had got a high enough offer. If not then you take out bonds repayable over the expected life of the facilities. What you don't do is use your transfer budget to fund infrastructure.

Our Net spend since winning the CL four years ago is just over £100m. Teams in the relegation battle have spent that this season. It is a joke.

It is bread and water every season with a promise of jam in the next window. It is next summer will be the big one. Briefing journalists that we will sign Mbappe, Tchouameni and then Bellingham.

Yet some posters lap it up. Looking forward to posters praising our financial prudence when we are ensconced in mid table and Klopp is long gone.

The club has borrowed £250 million from FSG and others to expand the stadium, you could argue that the repayments to date could have been used on transfers, but thats not currently close to £250 million. And I dont think any of us would be comfortable with the club borrowing £250 million to spend on transfers, weve been down that path before.
Logged
Quote from: idontknow on November 21, 2021, 09:39:54 pm
Thinking is overrated.
The mind is a tool, it's not meant to be used that much.
Rest, love, observe. Laugh.

Offline ljycb

  • RAWK's Bullen Oracle of Wisdom & Knowledge, the Collective Voice of our Moral Conscience
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 1,377
Re: FSG discussion thread
« Reply #12268 on: Yesterday at 11:27:53 pm »
Quote from: Lubeh on Yesterday at 11:26:05 pm
£135m over five years or more is better for us in the long run , the lad is 19 by 26 if we chose to sell if he continues to progress he would be worth double that. yeah its a risk, but we tok a risk on coutinho and that worked out alright.

What risk did we take with Coutinho? He cost us £10m.
Logged

Online istvan kozma

  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 2,087
  • "We have dreams and songs to sing"
Re: FSG discussion thread
« Reply #12269 on: Yesterday at 11:30:36 pm »
Quote from: Al 666 on Yesterday at 10:55:28 pm
You can't help yourself can you.
The pot calling the kettle black. The thing is when you have an agenda like yourself you can't analyse anything FSG rationally. The decisions the manager and the recruitment team have made since last January have contributed massively to why our midfield has been a mess & the why the team is struggling. Darwin Nunez cost double what Bruno Guimaraes cost Newcastle. LFC are using Nunez as super sub and playing him out of position and Guimaraes is now one of the best midfielders in the league and has his team 12 points above LFC.
« Last Edit: Yesterday at 11:36:03 pm by istvan kozma »
Logged

Online west_london_red

  • Knows his stuff - pull the udder one! RAWK's Dairy Queen.
  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 20,480
  • watching me? but whose watching you watching me?
Re: FSG discussion thread
« Reply #12270 on: Yesterday at 11:32:01 pm »
Quote from: Lubeh on Yesterday at 11:26:05 pm
£135m over five years or more is better for us in the long run , the lad is 19 by 26 if we chose to sell if he continues to progress he would be worth double that. yeah its a risk, but we tok a risk on coutinho and that worked out alright.

Coutinho was an £11 million gamble if I remember correctly, thats probably the equivalent of £20 million now, not £100 million plus.
Logged
Quote from: idontknow on November 21, 2021, 09:39:54 pm
Thinking is overrated.
The mind is a tool, it's not meant to be used that much.
Rest, love, observe. Laugh.

Online Lubeh

  • Kopite
  • *****
  • Posts: 520
  • We all Live in a Red and White Kop
Re: FSG discussion thread
« Reply #12271 on: Yesterday at 11:32:16 pm »
Logged

Online Caps4444

  • Kopite
  • *****
  • Posts: 829
  • We all Live in a Red and White Kop
Re: FSG discussion thread
« Reply #12272 on: Yesterday at 11:41:39 pm »
Logged

Online west_london_red

  • Knows his stuff - pull the udder one! RAWK's Dairy Queen.
  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 20,480
  • watching me? but whose watching you watching me?
Re: FSG discussion thread
« Reply #12273 on: Yesterday at 11:41:47 pm »
Quote from: Lubeh on Yesterday at 11:32:16 pm
I guess we get ready for this then :

https://i2-prod.football.london/incoming/article18928038.ece/ALTERNATES/s810/1_GettyImages-103113922.jpg

EDIT  :FFS cant get it to show


Get a grip man, this is not even a tenth as bad as where we were back then FFS
Logged
Quote from: idontknow on November 21, 2021, 09:39:54 pm
Thinking is overrated.
The mind is a tool, it's not meant to be used that much.
Rest, love, observe. Laugh.

Online Caps4444

  • Kopite
  • *****
  • Posts: 829
  • We all Live in a Red and White Kop
Re: FSG discussion thread
« Reply #12274 on: Yesterday at 11:42:16 pm »
Quote from: Lubeh on Yesterday at 11:32:16 pm
I guess we get ready for this then :

https://i2-prod.football.london/incoming/article18928038.ece/ALTERNATES/s810/1_GettyImages-103113922.jpg

EDIT  :FFS cant get it to show

So will it be Tielemans, Sander Berge and Mason Mount?
Logged

Online Lubeh

  • Kopite
  • *****
  • Posts: 520
  • We all Live in a Red and White Kop
Re: FSG discussion thread
« Reply #12275 on: Yesterday at 11:42:37 pm »
« Last Edit: Yesterday at 11:45:24 pm by Lubeh »
Logged

Online Stockholm Syndrome

  • Djurgården Disease
  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 5,338
  • We all Live in a Red and White Kop
Re: FSG discussion thread
« Reply #12276 on: Yesterday at 11:44:14 pm »
Quote from: Caps4444 on Yesterday at 11:42:16 pm
So will it be Tielemans, Sander Berge and Mason Mount?

Mason Mount, Connor Gallagher, and Alex Scott
Logged

Online Lubeh

  • Kopite
  • *****
  • Posts: 520
  • We all Live in a Red and White Kop
Re: FSG discussion thread
« Reply #12277 on: Yesterday at 11:53:05 pm »
Quote from: Stockholm Syndrome on Yesterday at 11:44:14 pm
Mason Mount, Connor Gallagher, and Alex Scott

Mason Mount ,  Mac Allister  ,  Tchouameni ?  maybe , Ryan Gravenberch  maybe 2/3  of them
Logged

Online Lubeh

  • Kopite
  • *****
  • Posts: 520
  • We all Live in a Red and White Kop
Re: FSG discussion thread
« Reply #12278 on: Yesterday at 11:54:51 pm »
Quote from: west_london_red on Yesterday at 11:41:47 pm
Get a grip man, this is not even a tenth as bad as where we were back then FFS

It was a joke m8 ,  well i hope its a joke.
Logged

Offline killer-heels

  • Hates everyone and everything. Including YOU! Negativity not just for Christmas. Thinks 'irony' means 'metallic'......
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 70,694
Re: FSG discussion thread
« Reply #12279 on: Yesterday at 11:55:03 pm »
Quote from: Lubeh on Yesterday at 11:53:05 pm
Mason Mount ,  Mac Allister  ,  Tchouameni ?  maybe , Ryan Gravenberch  maybe 2/3  of them

We wont sign Tchouameni. No chance.
Logged
Pages: 1 ... 302 303 304 305 306 [307] 308   Go Up
« previous next »
 