Reports that Merseyside journalists have been briefed by the club that they have pulled out of the race to sign Bellingham. So we didn't go for another midfield player because FSG were going all in on Bellingham.



Aged well that. I looked forward to the mental gymnastics from the usual posters.



The Telegraph (yes I know its old Bascombe) has tonight confirmed that LFC have definitely pulled out. Two reasons:1. Not prepared to commit a fee of £115m with wages to match, in a bidding war with the Mancs x 2, Real, PSG and Chelsea.2. Theres no indication he had chosen us. With no CL football, the club could spend the summer in that bidding war, then ultimately lose out. A repeat of last summer.Instead the budget will be spent across several positions where were clearly lacking. Caicedo, Mount, Gallagher, Gravenberch, Nunes, et al.My personal view, I love JB, frustratingly hes going to star at a club for 15 years. We now know not us.But, Im desperate for the defensive side of midfield to be sorted. Peak Henderson, Fabinho and Wijnaldum gave Robertson and TAA cover to destroy the opposition. At least one with pace and positioning always gave insurance to the CBs. We werent mugs to balls over the top.To me that is THE priority.Ive said it since last summer as I regularly watch him, Caicedo for example, is the real deal. Pace, power, instinctively sniffing danger, concentration, brilliant tackler, no one bullies him, a positive character around the camp, decent passer. ManU and Chelsea covet him. Would love us to sign him.