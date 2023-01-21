« previous next »
Online Al 666

  Online Al 666
Re: FSG discussion thread
« Reply #12200 on: Today at 07:08:54 pm »
Quote from: A-Bomb on Today at 06:44:32 pm
Oh Al don't be bloody absurd and obtuse.

There is a very clear structure at Liverpool, all with defined roles and responsibilities.

You may not favour individuals or prefer a different dissemination of roles and responsibilities. But to question whether a structure exists at all, is preposterous.

In that case according to the clubs website the Sporting Director role is to lead the clubs overall football development, including player identification, acquisitions, sales and retention, as well as taking primary responsibility for reviewing and implementing improvements to the training ground environment and infrastructure.

So are you suggesting that even though Ward won't be here next season he is still identifying players, buying players, deciding who to sell and who to give a new contract to? Or would you agree the roles and responsibilities have become blurred?
Quote from: Hysterical Fool on January 21, 2023, 05:59:00 am
Klopp the "Goofy German Guy"

Amazing what you can do when you edit a post and take it out of context

Online A-Bomb

  • Garlic Butter Coming. Isnt as good as Divock Origi. Can we sell him?
Re: FSG discussion thread
« Reply #12201 on: Today at 07:37:05 pm »
Quote from: Al 666 on Today at 07:08:54 pm
In that case according to the clubs website the Sporting Director role is to lead the clubs overall football development, including player identification, acquisitions, sales and retention, as well as taking primary responsibility for reviewing and implementing improvements to the training ground environment and infrastructure.

So are you suggesting that even though Ward won't be here next season he is still identifying players, buying players, deciding who to sell and who to give a new contract to? Or would you agree the roles and responsibilities have become blurred?

That was not what you claimed, you claimed there was no structure at all. That is what I called you out on.

I'm not qualified to comment on the roles and responsibilities, as likewise you are not - we're not privy to those meetings and discussions and their individual contracts.
Online Al 666

  • "I have no problem whatsoever stating that FSG have done a good job.".Mo Money, Mo Problems to invent. Number 1 is Carragher. Number 2 is Carragher. Number 3 is Carragher. Number 4 is Carragher. Likes to play God in his spare time.
Re: FSG discussion thread
« Reply #12202 on: Today at 08:05:42 pm »
Quote from: A-Bomb on Today at 07:37:05 pm
That was not what you claimed, you claimed there was no structure at all. That is what I called you out on.

I'm not qualified to comment on the roles and responsibilities, as likewise you are not - we're not privy to those meetings and discussions and their individual contracts.

What I stated is that they haven't created a structure that doesn't involve one of the owners basically running the club day to day.
Quote from: Hysterical Fool on January 21, 2023, 05:59:00 am
Klopp the "Goofy German Guy"

Amazing what you can do when you edit a post and take it out of context

Online CraigDS

  • Lite. Smelt it and dealt it. Worrawhopper.
Re: FSG discussion thread
« Reply #12203 on: Today at 08:27:50 pm »
Quote from: Al 666 on Today at 08:05:42 pm
What I stated is that they haven't created a structure that doesn't involve one of the owners basically running the club day to day.

Hogan, as CEO, runs the club day to day, along with Hughes who is MD.

What the fuck are you even on about?
Online Al 666

  • "I have no problem whatsoever stating that FSG have done a good job.".Mo Money, Mo Problems to invent. Number 1 is Carragher. Number 2 is Carragher. Number 3 is Carragher. Number 4 is Carragher. Likes to play God in his spare time.
Re: FSG discussion thread
« Reply #12204 on: Today at 09:12:15 pm »
Quote from: CraigDS on Today at 08:27:50 pm
Hogan, as CEO, runs the club day to day, along with Hughes who is MD.

What the fuck are you even on about?

Would that be the Hogan they failed to tell about the ESL.

What I would really love you to explain what extra responsibilities were given to Hogan when Gordon stepped back from his day to day running of the club.
Quote from: Hysterical Fool on January 21, 2023, 05:59:00 am
Klopp the "Goofy German Guy"

Amazing what you can do when you edit a post and take it out of context

Online west_london_red

  • Knows his stuff - pull the udder one! RAWK's Dairy Queen.
Re: FSG discussion thread
« Reply #12205 on: Today at 09:26:19 pm »
Quote from: Al 666 on Today at 09:12:15 pm
Would that be the Hogan they failed to tell about the ESL.

Wasnt responsible for or wasnt aware of? From John Henry:

And I want to apologise to Jürgen, to Billy, to the players and to everyone who works so hard at LFC to make our fans proud. They have absolutely no responsibility for this disruption. They were the most disrupted and unfairly so. This is what hurts most. They love your club and work to make you proud every single day.
Quote from: idontknow on November 21, 2021, 09:39:54 pm
Thinking is overrated.
The mind is a tool, it's not meant to be used that much.
Rest, love, observe. Laugh.

Offline WhereAngelsPlay

  • Rockwool Marketing Board Spokesman. Cracker Wanker. Fucking calmest man on RAWK, alright? ALRIGHT?! Definitely a bigger cunt than YOU!
Re: FSG discussion thread
« Reply #12206 on: Today at 09:32:59 pm »
Quote from: west_london_red on Today at 09:26:19 pm
Wasnt responsible for or wasnt aware of? From John Henry:

And I want to apologise to Jürgen, to Billy, to the players and to everyone who works so hard at LFC to make our fans proud. They have absolutely no responsibility for this disruption. They were the most disrupted and unfairly so. This is what hurts most. They love your club and work to make you proud every single day.


What a twat.
My cup, it runneth over, I'll never get my fill

Offline Sharado

  • Stop crying
Re: FSG discussion thread
« Reply #12207 on: Today at 09:38:13 pm »
Still people defending fsg in here. Hope they see it guys. Those billionaires sure will appreciate it.
3 midfielders minimum in the next window. And probably another young CB to boot.

Anything else is negligent.

Anything else is negligent.

Online west_london_red

  • Knows his stuff - pull the udder one! RAWK's Dairy Queen.
Re: FSG discussion thread
« Reply #12208 on: Today at 09:39:45 pm »
Quote from: Sharado on Today at 09:38:13 pm
Still people defending fsg in here. Hope they see it guys. Those billionaires sure will appreciate it.

Do you think the next set of billionaires to come in will appreciate you?
Quote from: idontknow on November 21, 2021, 09:39:54 pm
Thinking is overrated.
The mind is a tool, it's not meant to be used that much.
Rest, love, observe. Laugh.

Offline Sharado

  • Stop crying
Re: FSG discussion thread
« Reply #12209 on: Today at 09:42:42 pm »
Quote from: west_london_red on Today at 09:39:45 pm
Do you think the next set of billionaires to come in will appreciate you?

I won't defend them either.
3 midfielders minimum in the next window. And probably another young CB to boot.

Anything else is negligent.

Anything else is negligent.

Online Al 666

  • "I have no problem whatsoever stating that FSG have done a good job.".Mo Money, Mo Problems to invent. Number 1 is Carragher. Number 2 is Carragher. Number 3 is Carragher. Number 4 is Carragher. Likes to play God in his spare time.
Re: FSG discussion thread
« Reply #12210 on: Today at 09:53:00 pm »
Reports that Merseyside journalists have been briefed by the club that they have pulled out of the race to sign Bellingham. So we didn't go for another midfield player because FSG were going all in on Bellingham.

Aged well that. I looked forward to the mental gymnastics from the usual posters.
Quote from: Hysterical Fool on January 21, 2023, 05:59:00 am
Klopp the "Goofy German Guy"

Amazing what you can do when you edit a post and take it out of context

Online n00bert

Re: FSG discussion thread
« Reply #12211 on: Today at 09:57:08 pm »
Could very well be that we submitted a sizeable bid of circa £120m and they wanted £150m or more. At what point do you say thats too much? Doesnt help that all media is reporting that we are planning a huge transfer spend, and Dortmund might be looking at that and thinking I want the bulk of it.

Think Dortmund are using all the flirting between the club and Bellingham to drive the price up. Clear that both parties want each other (Jude and us), now its a matter of settling on the fee. If this is still to happen , itll be Bellinghams camp pushing the price down.

Dont be so fatalistic - I think on a personal terms level this is done. Just need to sort Dortmund out
Online edeyj

Re: FSG discussion thread
« Reply #12212 on: Today at 10:02:56 pm »
Could be a ruse to get Dortmund to reduce their price.
Online Al 666

  • "I have no problem whatsoever stating that FSG have done a good job.".Mo Money, Mo Problems to invent. Number 1 is Carragher. Number 2 is Carragher. Number 3 is Carragher. Number 4 is Carragher. Likes to play God in his spare time.
Re: FSG discussion thread
« Reply #12213 on: Today at 10:04:58 pm »
Or more likely that without the CL money we haven't got a pot to piss in.
Quote from: Hysterical Fool on January 21, 2023, 05:59:00 am
Klopp the "Goofy German Guy"

Amazing what you can do when you edit a post and take it out of context

Online LifelongRed,Sussex

Re: FSG discussion thread
« Reply #12214 on: Today at 10:11:06 pm »
Quote from: Al 666 on Today at 09:53:00 pm
Reports that Merseyside journalists have been briefed by the club that they have pulled out of the race to sign Bellingham. So we didn't go for another midfield player because FSG were going all in on Bellingham.

Aged well that. I looked forward to the mental gymnastics from the usual posters.

The Telegraph (yes I know its old Bascombe  >:( ) has tonight confirmed that LFC have definitely pulled out.  Two reasons:
1. Not prepared to commit a fee of £115m with wages to match, in a bidding war with the Mancs x 2, Real, PSG and Chelsea.
2. Theres no indication he had chosen us.  With no CL football, the club could spend the summer in that bidding war, then ultimately lose out.  A repeat of last summer.

Instead the budget will be spent across several positions where were clearly lacking. Caicedo, Mount, Gallagher, Gravenberch, Nunes, et al.

My personal view, I love JB, frustratingly hes going to star at a club for 15 years.  We now know not us.

But, Im desperate for the defensive side of midfield to be sorted.  Peak Henderson, Fabinho and Wijnaldum gave Robertson and TAA cover to destroy the opposition.  At least one with pace and positioning always gave insurance to the CBs.  We werent mugs to balls over the top.

To me that is THE priority.

Ive said it since last summer as I regularly watch him, Caicedo for example, is the real deal.  Pace, power, instinctively sniffing danger, concentration, brilliant tackler, no one bullies him, a positive character around the camp, decent passer.  ManU and Chelsea covet him.  Would love us to sign him.

Online richmiller1

  • No! We will not let you go, let him go!
Re: FSG discussion thread
« Reply #12215 on: Today at 10:13:48 pm »
Quote from: Al 666 on Today at 10:04:58 pm
Or more likely that without the CL money we haven't got a pot to piss in.

Almost certainly a combination of this and the penny finally dropping that a more significant rebuild is required than was anticipated last summer.

Frankly, it's a call that should have been made 9 months ago. Hanging everything on one missing piece was always a terrible call given the age and injury profile of the midfield. Completely wasted this season for nought as it turns out.
Online RK7

Re: FSG discussion thread
« Reply #12216 on: Today at 10:15:04 pm »
Quote from: Al 666 on Today at 10:04:58 pm
Or more likely that without the CL money we haven't got a pot to piss in.

Seems that way, its been a great ride but definitely has that feeling the end is near.
Online istvan kozma

Re: FSG discussion thread
« Reply #12217 on: Today at 10:17:51 pm »
Quote from: Al 666 on Today at 09:53:00 pm
Reports that Merseyside journalists have been briefed by the club that they have pulled out of the race to sign Bellingham. So we didn't go for another midfield player because FSG were going all in on Bellingham.

Aged well that. I looked forward to the mental gymnastics from the usual posters.
FSG don't decide how to spend the resources, that's on the recruitment team & the manager. LFC have committed over £180m on players since last January, none on midfield players. At the beginning of pre-season, the manager looked in front of the camera and told us we don't need a midfielder, crazy. The manager and the recruitment team have made wrong decision, after wrong decision this season, the usage of Darwin Nunez just about sums it up.
Online JamesG L4

Re: FSG discussion thread
« Reply #12218 on: Today at 10:19:30 pm »
Quote from: richmiller1 on Today at 10:13:48 pm
Almost certainly a combination of this and the penny finally dropping that a more significant rebuild is required than was anticipated last summer.

Frankly, it's a call that should have been made 9 months ago. Hanging everything on one missing piece was always a terrible call given the age and injury profile of the midfield. Completely wasted this season for nought as it turns out.

Hanging everything on one piece was just smoke and mirrors for were not spending a penny, many more people will defend the former. 
Online Al 666

  • "I have no problem whatsoever stating that FSG have done a good job.".Mo Money, Mo Problems to invent. Number 1 is Carragher. Number 2 is Carragher. Number 3 is Carragher. Number 4 is Carragher. Likes to play God in his spare time.
Re: FSG discussion thread
« Reply #12219 on: Today at 10:22:40 pm »
Quote from: istvan kozma on Today at 10:17:51 pm
FSG don't decide how to spend the resources, that's on the recruitment team & the manager. LFC have committed over £180m on players since last January, none on midfield players. At the beginning of pre-season, the manager looked in front of the camera and told us we don't need a midfielder, crazy. The manager and the recruitment team have made wrong decision, after wrong decision this season, the usage of Darwin Nunez just about sums it up.

Lovely so you are hanging the manager out to dry to protect FSG.
Quote from: Hysterical Fool on January 21, 2023, 05:59:00 am
Klopp the "Goofy German Guy"

Amazing what you can do when you edit a post and take it out of context

Online SMASHerano

Re: FSG discussion thread
« Reply #12220 on: Today at 10:23:50 pm »
Oh what a surprise! FSG don't spend the money last summer to "save" it for Bellingham the following summer. Season goes to shit because we didn't have any sort of plan B so we don't make the CL and now we can't "afford" him. I wonder where all the money they "saved" has gone now?

Literally everyone saw this incredibly poor plan failing.

I wonder what incredible excuse we'll hear in the next transfer window when we don't buy any player to upgrade our staring XI.
Online Guz-kop

Re: FSG discussion thread
« Reply #12221 on: Today at 10:25:27 pm »
It's a bit weird this has been briefed like this isn't it ? Just let city.or Madrid pay the money if we won't have it to buy him plus 2 others. Briefing the press like this, if it's really true, seems a bit pointless and puts unnecessary pressure on the club unless they're trying to tee the fanbase up for perceived disappointment in the summer. I dunno
Online Al 666

  • "I have no problem whatsoever stating that FSG have done a good job.".Mo Money, Mo Problems to invent. Number 1 is Carragher. Number 2 is Carragher. Number 3 is Carragher. Number 4 is Carragher. Likes to play God in his spare time.
Re: FSG discussion thread
« Reply #12222 on: Today at 10:25:53 pm »
Quote from: SMASHerano on Today at 10:23:50 pm
Oh what a surprise! FSG don't spend the money last summer to "save" it for Bellingham the following summer. Season goes to shit because we didn't have any sort of plan B so we don't make the CL and now we can't "afford" him. I wonder where all the money they "saved" has gone now?

Literally everyone saw this incredibly poor plan failing.

I wonder what incredible excuse we'll hear in the next transfer window when we don't buy any player to upgrade our staring XI.

We won't have to wait that long there will be plenty of people along shortly to do that for them.
Quote from: Hysterical Fool on January 21, 2023, 05:59:00 am
Klopp the "Goofy German Guy"

Amazing what you can do when you edit a post and take it out of context

Online west_london_red

  • Knows his stuff - pull the udder one! RAWK's Dairy Queen.
Re: FSG discussion thread
« Reply #12223 on: Today at 10:27:54 pm »
Quote from: Al 666 on Today at 10:22:40 pm
Lovely so you are hanging the manager out to dry to protect FSG.

1) recruitment team & the manager

2) what if it is actually their fault? Have you considered that idea or do you always assume its FSGs fault?
Quote from: idontknow on November 21, 2021, 09:39:54 pm
Thinking is overrated.
The mind is a tool, it's not meant to be used that much.
Rest, love, observe. Laugh.

Online Al 666

  • "I have no problem whatsoever stating that FSG have done a good job.".Mo Money, Mo Problems to invent. Number 1 is Carragher. Number 2 is Carragher. Number 3 is Carragher. Number 4 is Carragher. Likes to play God in his spare time.
Re: FSG discussion thread
« Reply #12224 on: Today at 10:28:05 pm »
Quote from: Guz-kop on Today at 10:25:27 pm
It's a bit weird this has been briefed like this isn't it ? Just let city.or Madrid pay the money if we won't have it to buy him plus 2 others. Briefing the press like this, if it's really true, seems a bit pointless and puts unnecessary pressure on the club unless they're trying to tee the fanbase up for perceived disappointment in the summer. I dunno

My gut feeling is that they haven't been able to bring in investment so it's a case of managing expectations.
Quote from: Hysterical Fool on January 21, 2023, 05:59:00 am
Klopp the "Goofy German Guy"

Amazing what you can do when you edit a post and take it out of context

Online JamesG L4

Re: FSG discussion thread
« Reply #12225 on: Today at 10:29:05 pm »
Im still not convinced there isnt more to this. It would have been much better PR to wait until the end of the season and leak that he wanted CL football for his career, we have to move on to other targets. So early? On a CL Quarter Final night? Mentioning mid table midfielders and £100m rebuild kitty?

This isnt how FSG do things. Theyd rather say nothing until the last minute and announce Arthur or Kabak Mk II.
Online Guz-kop

Re: FSG discussion thread
« Reply #12226 on: Today at 10:30:26 pm »
Quote from: Al 666 on Today at 10:28:05 pm
My gut feeling is that they haven't been able to bring in investment so it's a case of managing expectations.

Maybe you're right

But Dias, Nunez and Gakpo all came out of nowhere. The club know we need to massively rebuild. Leaking news like this when they've tried to remain silent about every other transfer is pretty weird. They have done the same previously of course eg Alison but we'll see I guess
Online n00bert

Re: FSG discussion thread
« Reply #12227 on: Today at 10:31:37 pm »
Quote from: Al 666 on Today at 10:28:05 pm
My gut feeling is that they haven't been able to bring in investment so it's a case of managing expectations.

Or it could be that the quoted price was just obscene and theyve decided to back out. What is the top price we should be willing to pay for him? If you had £250m to spend this summer, how much on Bellingham?
