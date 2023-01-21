« previous next »
Author Topic: FSG discussion thread

Re: FSG discussion thread
Yesterday at 08:00:41 pm
Quote from: Al 666 on Yesterday at 07:38:17 pm
Because the person at the centre of things Purslow has made it clear that we would have gone into administration.

Yet despite this you have mentioned Liquidation over and over again plus defending Peter stating we were close to bankruptcy.

Genuine question, do you even understand what a liquidation scenario is and what creditors returns are.

Peter said the company was close to bankruptcy.

You and your lackey belittled that, you told him to go do his research on the difference between an administration and a winding up, and then you gave some tripe about how being a going concern with high revenues means there was no way a company could be liquidated, which is patently not the test for liquidation.

When questioned on it you then say hes wrong because he should have said liquidation instead of bankruptcy when you had spent around 6 posts belittling his substance and even going so far as to offer to buy him a book on investment.

You then cherry pick and bold my usage of the word liquidation when with respect, youre the one who made it in issue because you chose to call Peter out when he said absolutely nothing wrong, and moreover chastised him for not doing research when your own research came up patently short on the winding up test, all because he had the temerity to issue a different viewpoint and said something that doesnt fit your agenda.

I mean come on, is this how you argue? By ignoring your deficiencies and cherry picking things you can defend, seizing on one or two thing someone (not me) might have typed wrongly and using it to discredit the whole viewpoint, or when that fails, just ignoring the inconvenient facts and posting the same things one page, one week, three months later like your redbird rubbish or how John Henry owns part of LFC? When people or new readers have forgotten how various people had previously corrected your misconceptions and knowing Angels like Craig may not see it or bother to correct you again, so you can get away with the narrative?

Either be precise in your language, or at the least post in good faith and not simply to score points.


Quote from: Al 666 on January 21, 2023, 02:19:29 am
Yes we have a £4bn business but we let the Goofy German guy make all the decisions.

Constantly wondering how some people get away with things like this.

Re: FSG discussion thread
Yesterday at 08:20:20 pm
Quote from: Hysterical Fool on Yesterday at 08:00:41 pm
Genuine question, do you even understand what a liquidation scenario is and what creditors returns are.

Peter said the company was close to bankruptcy.

You and your lackey belittled that, you told him to go do his research on the difference between an administration and a winding up, and then you gave some tripe about how being a going concern with high revenues means there was no way a company could be liquidated, which is patently not the test for liquidation.

When questioned on it you then say hes wrong because he should have said liquidation instead of bankruptcy when you had spent around 6 posts belittling his substance and even going so far as to offer to buy him a book on investment.

You then cherry pick and bold my usage of the word liquidation when with respect, youre the one who made it in issue because you chose to call Peter out when he said absolutely nothing wrong, and moreover chastised him for not doing research when your own research came up patently short on the winding up test, all because he had the temerity to issue a different viewpoint and said something that doesnt fit your agenda.

I mean come on, is this how you argue? By ignoring your deficiencies and cherry picking things you can defend, seizing on one or two thing someone (not me) might have typed wrongly and using it to discredit the whole viewpoint, or when that fails, just ignoring the inconvenient facts and posting the same things one page, one week, three months later like your redbird rubbish or how John Henry owns part of LFC? When people or new readers have forgotten how various people had previously corrected your misconceptions and knowing Angels like Craig may not see it or bother to correct you again, so you can get away with the narrative?

Either be precise in your language, or at the least post in good faith and not simply to score points.




For someone who insists on precise language you don't half make some basic errors.

This is what Peter posted.

Quote from: Peter McGurk on April  9, 2023, 09:57:31 pm
Oh right. So we took H&G through the courts and paid off their debts whereas otherwise the banks would have called in their loans and the club would have been in liquidation.

What he posted was palpably incorrect.

This is what I posted in response.

Quote from: Al 666 on April  9, 2023, 10:07:55 pm
Absolute nonsense. Maybe you should research the palpable differences between liquidation and administration before you make such sweeping statements.

Also we didn't pay off H&G's debts they were left on the hook personally for a significant proportion of the debt to the banks.

Purslow stated that we were a day away from administration. So for Peter to state that we would have been liquidated if the banks called in the loans is clearly incorrect. Yet you are still defending him.
Quote from: Hysterical Fool on January 21, 2023, 05:59:00 am
Klopp the "Goofy German Guy"

Amazing what you can do when you edit a post and take it out of context

Re: FSG discussion thread
Yesterday at 08:32:55 pm
A club typically succeeds because players, coaches, executives and owners are all on the same page.

Great coach + poor owners = not many trophies. Ask Rafa Benitez.

FSG share no credit for past success, but they are entirely to blame for current failure?

Unlikely.
Re: FSG discussion thread
Yesterday at 08:41:55 pm
Quote from: FLRed67 on Yesterday at 08:32:55 pm
A club typically succeeds because players, coaches, executives and owners are all on the same page.

Great coach + poor owners = not many trophies. Ask Rafa Benitez.

FSG share no credit for past success, but they are entirely to blame for current failure?

Unlikely.


Wouldn't a better example be Alex Ferguson and the Glazers. The Glazers won 5 League titles in 8 years with Ferguson as their manager but none in the decade since he left. 
Re: FSG discussion thread
Yesterday at 08:45:25 pm
Quote from: Al 666 on Yesterday at 08:41:55 pm
Wouldn't a better example be Alex Ferguson and the Glazers. The Glazers won 5 League titles in 8 years with Ferguson as their manager but none in the decade since he left. 

Yeah, but how many titles has Ferguson won since he wasnt employed by the Glazers :D
Re: FSG discussion thread
Yesterday at 10:36:40 pm
Quote from: west_london_red on Yesterday at 08:45:25 pm
Yeah, but how many titles has Ferguson won since he wasnt employed by the Glazers :D

 ;D
Re: FSG discussion thread
Yesterday at 10:38:08 pm
Will this be 13 years now?
Re: FSG discussion thread
Today at 12:11:14 am
Quote from: A Red Abroad on Yesterday at 10:38:08 pm
Will this be 13 years now?

It feels like I age that every time I see this thread at the top

It's the thread where RAWK comes the closest to Twitter and Facebook

'We need players'

'Can't afford'

'Yes we can'

'They won't though'

'Ok sell you bastards'

Repeat in differing ways in essay length posts
Re: FSG discussion thread
Today at 12:59:45 am
Quote from: Al 666 on Yesterday at 08:20:20 pm
For someone who insists on precise language you don't half make some basic errors.

This is what Peter posted.

What he posted was palpably incorrect.

This is what I posted in response.

Purslow stated that we were a day away from administration. So for Peter to state that we would have been liquidated if the banks called in the loans is clearly incorrect. Yet you are still defending him.

You know what? I'm really not that bothered what you think about what I wrote. I went to the Tower Ballroom at Blackpool today (a good old-fashioned British day out on an Easter Monday - it was bloody freezing by the way). You shift and shimmy more than anything I saw there (but in a rather less attractive way). Your version of precision is like quicksand.

So ultimately you have to get to the core of the issues rather than hide behind flim-flammery and hot air. I'll try not to use the words you dont like as I know you'll only get upset (the message however is just the same and just as valid no apologies for the essay length of post by the way)

No one in their right mind would say that the club was not in trouble at the time. You say it was a going concern. There's many a lawyer and at least one bank that would beg to differ. If you can't pay your debts when the time comes, you are looking at going under straight in the face. Doesn't matter what your operating profit is at the time or how well you've paid the staff - the man wants his money and he wants it now. Because otherwise, he most likely won't get it at all.

Could be that (the bank) sees a chance of actually getting their money - so they might extend and extend, even on a weekly (?) basis. There's maybe a bit of reputational 'inconvenience' thrown in (this is something of a national institution we're talking about pulling the plug on) but if that's what it takes to get the money, that's what it takes. You never know (they might think), there might be a white knight and the icky business of selling off the 'assets' might be avoided (if any value can be found in the individual assets of a failed football club).

So much for context and to the next bugbear that seems to wind people up so much - gratitude. Again, no one in their right mind would say that NESV came in out of philanthropy. They saw the potential of a like-historied business (albeit in a sport with which they had limited experience) and they saw an opportunity to broaden their capabilities. You might be grateful that they thought that way, in a kind of 'thank God it's raining in a drought' kind of way. Or divine forces aside, you might be pleased that they had the right experience, a level business head and an innovative outlook. Or even, you might be grateful that Martin Broughton (he really does deserve some thanks) saw it that way. That he had the foresight to see that the alternative wasn't that sustainable or perhaps even that ethical. After all, who wants a flash in the pan or a premiership simply bought or bought with stolen money or whatever else. Or you might just pack up your pride and say thanks.

And as to competence and as I said, FSG are new to running a football club but the one thing they can clearly do is listen and then act accordingly. Passing over the earliest days and survival mode, Kenny was no bad at steadying the rocking boat. Brendan always was and always will be a nearly man, sad and cruel as it is to say it out loud. Klopp did not descend from the heavens though. FSG listened to advice and carefully and meticulously went out and secured a manager with a fit to them and a fit to the club and a fit to the financial model. It was no accident. FSG appointed him. They were told about him (and others who came in) but no one else went out and did the deed that engendered the style and football success that followed.

Similarly the stadium. While telling them that it was financial madness to do anything other than redevelop Anfield was pushing against an open door, thats just what they did. They put their money where their mouth was, took the risk (and the city) on and they redeveloped. No one stuck their arms up their back. It was their decision. And a good one too if more than doubling match day income is the outcome, which it is. And, without loading the club with massive debt. And returning the stadium to positive cash flow in quicker order.

Maybe FSG are not so new too marketing and this might be something they came with. You have provided a graph from Swiss Ramble to show the increase in commercial revenue. Others have different numbers (including my source of choice, Deloitte) but its entirely undeniable that commercial revenue has increased several fold. You dont seem to think its such an achievement but considering where they came from (who wants to be associated with a failing business as a brand?), the achievement is quite remarkable.

There have been mistakes. I do think the ticket price debacle was over-stated but general admission prices have hardly shifted in how many years? The Super League might just have done what FFP was meant to do (and theres a great big bag of hypocrisy around the whole thing - we dont want closed leagues but we think its ok to buy premierships with dodgy money and creative accounting (allegedly)). With hind sight, the better call may well have been to refresh the midfield before last season but were the right people available? Did we really want to upset the apple cart mid-tilt at four? And Covid was a problem and a set back. As such and despite the record-breaking financial year last year and given the other things they had done rightly or wrongly to stop the player drain, was the money actually available?

But largely what they have in their power to control, FSG have controlled pretty well and in a principled fashion as far as I can see. And this all in the further context of moving up the money league to get to the same level of playing field occupied by other less scrupulous owners. FSG were clear about FFP and that was a corner stone of their involvement. So getting to a financially competitive position without it and based on sound commercial sense rather than sports washing or cheatery (or unsustainable risk on unsustainable risk) is worth anyone's vote.
Re: FSG discussion thread
Today at 08:23:45 am
Quote from: Al 666 on Yesterday at 08:41:55 pm
Wouldn't a better example be Alex Ferguson and the Glazers. The Glazers won 5 League titles in 8 years with Ferguson as their manager but none in the decade since he left.

Were the Glazers bad owners during Fergies time? I cant remember.

More recently, I recall them buying the likes of Pogba, Matic, Lukaku, Fred, Wan-Bissaka, Bruno, Maguire, Casemiro, Varane, Van de Beek, Sancho, Anthony .   .   .

Isnt that about 750 million on a dozen players in just the last half decade or so, not including add-ons and agent fees?

By your own oft-repeated criteria, i.e. spending money on players, surely the Glazers are excellent owners?

Re: FSG discussion thread
Today at 08:51:27 am
Quote from: Peter McGurk on Today at 12:59:45 am


Phenomenonal post that distills about 10 years of arguments with and by Al into one (relatively) quick read. Thanks!
Re: FSG discussion thread
Today at 09:04:58 am
Quote from: Avens on Today at 08:51:27 am
Phenomenonal post that distills about 10 years of arguments with and by Al into one (relatively) quick read. Thanks!

And that for me is the key issue. If someone approached FSGs ownership with an open mind when they bought the club and came to the conclusion that they need to move on now I get that completely, I dont agree with it (yet) but I can see where they are coming from. What I do have an issue with is someone like Al who been grinding his axe from the minute they bought the club, theres zero objectivity or balance because Al made his mind up as soon as they turned up.

PS if only it was 10 years it been nearly 13 years weve had to endure
Re: FSG discussion thread
Today at 10:09:45 am
Quote from: KirkVanHouten on Yesterday at 04:36:59 am
So we are now downplaying the disaster that Hicks and Gillette inflicted on the club in order to diminish FSG?

/snip
Quote from: Peter McGurk on Today at 12:59:45 am
You know what? I'm really not that bothered what you think about what I wrote.

/snip
Two really excellent posts that set out our position using cold hard facts and reality, instead of speculation, comparisons to other clubs expenditure, or our position in some arbitrary European 'club value vs transfer spend' league.

This is the sort of analysis I created the thread for - realistic views with perspective and context, instead of the Twitter-fest many threads can become at times. As I stated in my OP, I don't think anyone is particularly 'pro-FSG'. We just want the owners of our club to keep us competitive whilst not taking us close to bankruptcy/liquidation/going bust/up shit creek without a paddle.

Could we have spent more? Clearly - although the Main stand, ARE, Kirkby, and the pandemic can't be ignored, plus the small matter of £200m+ spent on forwards in only 3 years, when our midfield clearly needed investment.
Should we have moved players on? Yes, but only if clubs wanted to buy them and they wanted to leave.
Should we have let players go instead of extending contracts? Possibly, but we'll never know if it was Jurgen's loyalty or FSG's prudency, plus we couldn't predict so many players' form would fall off a cliff so quickly.

We can all run the club from our keyboards, but there's so much we don't know, so many decisions that are made that could go well or could backfire, and so many factors to take into account when assessing where we are (and why). Keeping a club competitive is harder than ever in the current climate, and transitioning one of the world's best ever teams into it's next version is no easy task.

After 300+ pages, I still stand by my original post that FSG have done far more right than wrong, and they are still meeting the basic criteria that we all wanted when they took over - and which they clearly set out when buying us (yet some people still expect them to change...).
Quote from: keyop on October 25, 2022, 11:55:07 am
.............................................................

Things FSG have done well:

   Pay competitive wages to attract and keep the best players
   Get a top class manager in that can help transform the club from top to bottom
   Increase the stadium capacity
   Stop losing all our best players to other clubs
   Find a workable solution for the Anfield Road stand
   Tie down our best players to longer contracts for their peak years
   Build a proper recruitment team, aligned with the manager's philosophy
   Invest in the Academy and facilities
   Compete commercially with other big clubs and grow our revenues
   Get back to the European glory days again
   Put a footballing structure in place to help us regularly compete for the title
   Dont leverage the club with unmanageable debt, or ever put the future of the club at risk

Things FSG couldve done better:

   Invested more into the playing squad (at least more consistently across the last 5-6 years)
   Taken more advantage of our position of strength between 2018 and 2020
   Handled the ticket price situation better
   Consulted fans and the community on the ESL plans

..............................................................

On a final point  its worth noting that those of us defending FSG are not pro-FSG. In fact, I imagine most on here couldn't care less if its John Henry/FSG or any another organisation running the club  provided they do three things:

1.   Continually improve us as a competitive club both on and off the pitch
2.   Run the club with integrity through honest means, and protect the future of the club via a sustainable business model
3.   Listen to the fans and community and learn from their mistakes
In the last few years alone we've seen: City hit with 100+ charges of financial malpractice; Chelsea's owner having to flee the country and sell the club (to a megalomaniac spendaholic who's spent £800m, taken them backwards and hired Frank fucking Lampard as their 127th manager in 10 years); Barca nearly going bankrupt and forced to sell their greatest ever player; Juventus charged (twice) and docked points over illegal payments and covert bribery; PSG investigated (again) for more FFP breaches; Utd fan protests and their club put up for sale; numerous clubs across Europe under investigation for tax evasion; and several lower league clubs going bankrupt. Plus we have at least half the clubs in the Premier league living well beyond their means - including one at the the bottom of the league who pay more in wages than the club generates (basically living on debt). Many clubs have wages to turnover ratios that are completely unsustainable, and levels of transfer spend post-covid that don't reflect their value, income, or position in the league - all surviving on credit and taking serious business risks.

Against this shitshow of a financial backdrop across Europe, I'm personally happy to have owners that are more prudent, less risk-averse, and who have taken us to a whole new level in terms of the manager, players, wages, stadium, commercial reach, training facilities, footballing infrastructure, and protecting our future. Anyone constantly moaning about FSG needs to watch the Monty Python Romans scene, as its a perfect analogy for how people ignore all the good stuff to justify having a good whinge.

If we have to have some fallow years in between the incredible highs we've had, then I'll take that any day of the week instead of trigger-happy owners who sack their managers every 5 minutes or leverage their club with record debt levels despite winning very little. Most of the clubs that are spending more than us are either cheating, or in colossal debt, or almost gone bankrupt, or are spending to remain mid-table, or winning nothing, or have had long periods of paying off expensive new stadiums (with dusty trophy cabinets).

At this stage in 2020/21 we were rock bottom after a season of injuries, setbacks, poor form, and records tumbling for all the wrong reasons. We then hit back in spectacular style and almost won every trophy available. Our squad might be older and looking jaded and devoid of confidence at the moment, but that's exactly how we looked in April 2021. This summer we'll be moving on Keita, Ox, Milner, Bobby, and probably a few more. We'll be opening the new ARE next season, plus we'll have Diaz back fit, Darwin and Gakpo will improve, Jota will no doubt rediscover the goals, Bajetic will only get better, and we'll finally fix our midfield issues once and for all.

There's a lot to look forward to - and as we found out from April 2021 onwards, things are never really as bad as they seem.
Re: FSG discussion thread
Today at 10:10:26 am
Quote from: Peter McGurk on Today at 12:59:45 am


The crux of it is that everyone wants the success of the sports washers, without having the same owners as the sports washers. The reality is that unless the bodies that control the game actually take FFP seriously, then the sports washers will always cheat their way to the top. It's not just in football. There's a reason why there's very little morality and ethics at the top of the money tree.
Re: FSG discussion thread
Today at 10:17:09 am
Quote from: keyop on Today at 10:09:45 am
/snip

Really, that's all it boils down to and an excellent post.

You'd think after the H&G shitshow most of our fans would be a bit more grateful for the fact that we are a sensibly run club.

While I'm not 'pro-FSG' either, I'm also mindful of what type of owner COULD come. Only need to look at the previous ownership to know that there are snake oil salesmen lurking.

Re: FSG discussion thread
Today at 11:36:39 am
Quote from: Peter McGurk on Today at 12:59:45 am
You know what? I'm really not that bothered what you think about what I wrote. I went to the Tower Ballroom at Blackpool today (a good old-fashioned British day out on an Easter Monday - it was bloody freezing by the way). You shift and shimmy more than anything I saw there (but in a rather less attractive way). Your version of precision is like quicksand.

So ultimately you have to get to the core of the issues rather than hide behind flim-flammery and hot air. I'll try not to use the words you dont like as I know you'll only get upset (the message however is just the same and just as valid no apologies for the essay length of post by the way)

No one in their right mind would say that the club was not in trouble at the time. You say it was a going concern. There's many a lawyer and at least one bank that would beg to differ. If you can't pay your debts when the time comes, you are looking at going under straight in the face. Doesn't matter what your operating profit is at the time or how well you've paid the staff - the man wants his money and he wants it now. Because otherwise, he most likely won't get it at all.

This is your modus operandi down to a tee Peter. You make inflammatory, inaccurate statements then when challenged and faced with proof just ignore the facts and launch into personal attacks.

Firstly there was a legally binding contract in place between the club and RBS that they wouldn't call in the loan and allow the Barcap process to take place. So your first assertion was completely and utterly incorrect. The bank clearly didn't beg to differ they were fully onboard with the BarCap process as were the lawyers.

They were onboard because there were two buyers fully willing to repay the debt to the RBS. So unless you are suggesting that the RBS were going to call in a loan that was about to be fully repaid then as usual you are talking nonsense.

Then we get to your previous incendiary claims that if the bank had called in the loans then the club would be Bankrupt/Liquidated immediately. As usual with you, that is complete and utter nonsense. Instead of the so-called nuclear option of Liquidation the club would have gone into administration. Purslow has stated that and I have mentioned it numerous times. Yet you still keep on with your absolute nonsense. 

Quote from: Peter McGurk on Today at 12:59:45 am
Could be that (the bank) sees a chance of actually getting their money - so they might extend and extend, even on a weekly (?) basis. There's maybe a bit of reputational 'inconvenience' thrown in (this is something of a national institution we're talking about pulling the plug on) but if that's what it takes to get the money, that's what it takes. You never know (they might think), there might be a white knight and the icky business of selling off the 'assets' might be avoided (if any value can be found in the individual assets of a failed football club).

The bank knew they were getting their money Peter there were two buyers fully prepared to buy the club and settle the debt. Then we get to pulling the plug as you put it. Why would the bank pull the plug instead of getting paid when administration would have seen them go to the back of the queue? When a club goes into administration unlike a normal business the 'so called super creditors' get paid first. That means any football creditors such as other clubs, players etc get paid in full. Then HMRC are seen as a preferential creditor so guess what they get paid next.

Then we get to your next load of tripe. When a club goes into administration its assets aren't sold off. The first duty of the administrators is to sell the club in it's entirety. Guess what as already pointed out there were two buyers fully prepared to buy the club. So AGAIN there was no chance of Bankruptcy/Liquidation. So please stop stating we would have been liquidated if the banks called in the loans.

Then we get to your next nonsense about commercial revenues. You were shown irrefutable evidence that we had the 2nd highest commercial revenues in England when NESV arrived. Yet still won't concede the point.

So for the love of god just stop the nonsense about being liquidated and the commercial revenues and we won't have to go over ridiculously old ground.
Re: FSG discussion thread
Today at 11:45:36 am
Great posts Peter and keyop. There's pros and cons with the owners we have but at the end of the day we could have and did have so much worse. It's not the perfect relationship we have with them but they usually try to rectify the mistakes they have made. I can only hope they will do the same and get us back on track with rebuilding the team
Re: FSG discussion thread
Today at 01:03:52 pm
Quote from: west_london_red on Today at 09:04:58 am
And that for me is the key issue. If someone approached FSGs ownership with an open mind when they bought the club and came to the conclusion that they need to move on now I get that completely, I dont agree with it (yet) but I can see where they are coming from. What I do have an issue with is someone like Al who been grinding his axe from the minute they bought the club, theres zero objectivity or balance because Al made his mind up as soon as they turned up.

PS if only it was 10 years it been nearly 13 years weve had to endure

Or how about wanting the owners to be the best owners they can be. We expect that from everyone else at the Club, so why should the owners be any different?

When did it become enough for owners to be sensible or decent?

When did it become enough to see LFC as an afterthought compared to their business?

When did it become okay for Gordon to walk away to try and cash in on the Club?

Re: FSG discussion thread
Today at 12:37:32 pm
Quote from: Al 666 on Today at 11:54:08 am
When did it become okay for Gordon to walk away to try and cash in on the Club?

When did it be okay for someone with zero knowledge of an actual situation to theorise why someone might want to take a step back from the pressures of running this club? You know nothing of his personal circumstances.
Re: FSG discussion thread
Today at 01:03:52 pm
Quote from: Draex on Today at 12:37:32 pm
When did it be okay for someone with zero knowledge of an actual situation to theorise why someone might want to take a step back from the pressures of running this club? You know nothing of his personal circumstances.

He stood back to run the sales process.

 
Re: FSG discussion thread
Today at 01:18:01 pm
Quote from: Al 666 on Today at 11:54:08 am
Or how about wanting the owners to be the best owners they can be. We expect that from everyone else at the Club, so why should the owners be any different?

When did it become enough for owners to be sensible or decent?

When did it become enough to see LFC as an afterthought compared to their business?

When did it become okay for Gordon to walk away to try and cash in on the Club?



We also as a club give people chances, if they fuck up we give them a chance to fix things usually before we start sharpening our pitchforks, be that players or managers past or present. Were generally known for being a patient club and supporters.

I responded to your previous point other businesses before - how is someone going to be wealthy enough to buy a massive football club without having other businesses or interests that generated the wealth for them to buy the club. Im struggling to think of an example of a similar sized club where the owners dont have their fingers in other pies.
Re: FSG discussion thread
Today at 01:37:10 pm
Quote from: keyop on Today at 10:09:45 am
Two really excellent posts that set out our position using cold hard facts and reality, instead of speculation, comparisons to other clubs expenditure, or our position in some arbitrary European 'club value vs transfer spend' league.



After 300+ pages, I still stand by my original post that FSG have done far more right than wrong, and they are still meeting the basic criteria that we all wanted when they took over - and which they clearly set out when buying us (yet some people still expect them to change...).In the last few years alone we've seen: City hit with 100+ charges of financial malpractice; Chelsea's owner having to flee the country and sell the club (to a megalomaniac spendaholic who's spent £800m, taken them backwards and hired Frank fucking Lampard as their 127th manager in 10 years); Barca nearly going bankrupt and forced to sell their greatest ever player; Juventus charged (twice) and docked points over illegal payments and covert bribery; PSG investigated (again) for more FFP breaches; Utd fan protests and their club put up for sale; numerous clubs across Europe under investigation for tax evasion; and several lower league clubs going bankrupt. Plus we have at least half the clubs in the Premier league living well beyond their means - including one at the the bottom of the league who pay more in wages than the club generates (basically living on debt). Many clubs have wages to turnover ratios that are completely unsustainable, and levels of transfer spend post-covid that don't reflect their value, income, or position in the league - all surviving on credit and taking serious business risks.



Brilliant demand facts and then fill a post with falsehoods and inaccuracies.


Firstly Abramovich didn't flee the Country in the last few years. His Visa wasn't renewed half a decade ago. Nothing like a bit of Hyperbole.

Secondly Barca didn't sell Messi, he left on a free.

Then we get to the likes of City, Chelsea, Barca, Juve, PSG, United etc. The very clubs Henry was desperate to jump into bed with in the European Super League. Whilst United and their owner Joel Glazer is the person Henry worked with for years on 'the big picture' to carve up the League. 

Agnelli who was in charge of Juve would have been a vice Chairman of the ESL along with Henry, Glazer and Kroenke.


What I love most is you pointing the finger at clubs having high wages to turnover, debt and living beyond their means. Well you do realise that we have a huge wage bill and that our revenues are set to dramatically fall as a result of us almost certainly missing out on the CL gravy train. Given the players we need to bring in our WTR is likely to increase substantially. We have debts of £150m+ whatever the ARE adds to that.

The worst thing is despite having a period of unbelievable success under Klopp we need a rebuild and the coffers are so bare that FSG are looking to sell of a chunk of the club to raise funds. If they can't raise those funds we will have two choices either slash and burn the squad or for the club to take on substantial debts. Exactly what you are vilifying other clubs for.
Re: FSG discussion thread
Today at 01:41:35 pm
Quote from: west_london_red on Today at 01:18:01 pm
We also as a club give people chances, if they fuck up we give them a chance to fix things usually before we start sharpening our pitchforks, be that players or managers past or present. Were generally known for being a patient club and supporters.

I responded to your previous point other businesses before - how is someone going to be wealthy enough to buy a massive football club without having other businesses or interests that generated the wealth for them to buy the club. Im struggling to think of an example of a similar sized club where the owners dont have their fingers in other pies.

It isn't about other businesses. The people who own FSG obviously have other businesses. My issue is FSG as an entity looking to expand its sporting portfolio. Buying an NHL team and now looking for an NBA franchise when both LFC and the Red Sox are in desperate need of investment.
Re: FSG discussion thread
Today at 02:50:33 pm
Quote from: Al 666 on Today at 01:37:10 pm
Brilliant demand facts and then fill a post with falsehoods and inaccuracies.


Firstly Abramovich didn't flee the Country in the last few years. His Visa wasn't renewed half a decade ago. Nothing like a bit of Hyperbole.

Secondly Barca didn't sell Messi, he left on a free.

Then we get to the likes of City, Chelsea, Barca, Juve, PSG, United etc. The very clubs Henry was desperate to jump into bed with in the European Super League. Whilst United and their owner Joel Glazer is the person Henry worked with for years on 'the big picture' to carve up the League. 

Agnelli who was in charge of Juve would have been a vice Chairman of the ESL along with Henry, Glazer and Kroenke.


What I love most is you pointing the finger at clubs having high wages to turnover, debt and living beyond their means. Well you do realise that we have a huge wage bill and that our revenues are set to dramatically fall as a result of us almost certainly missing out on the CL gravy train. Given the players we need to bring in our WTR is likely to increase substantially. We have debts of £150m+ whatever the ARE adds to that.

The worst thing is despite having a period of unbelievable success under Klopp we need a rebuild and the coffers are so bare that FSG are looking to sell of a chunk of the club to raise funds. If they can't raise those funds we will have two choices either slash and burn the squad or for the club to take on substantial debts. Exactly what you are vilifying other clubs for.

This is true so far Arsenal will be happy with the risks they've taken, and Barcelona would happily have another 2-3 windows without much transfer activity than trade in all the CL's and La Ligas they've won in the last decade and a half.
