So we are now downplaying the disaster that Hicks and Gillette inflicted on the club in order to diminish FSG?
You know what? I'm really not that bothered what you think about what I wrote.
Two really excellent posts that set out our position using cold hard facts and reality, instead of speculation, comparisons to other clubs expenditure, or our position in some arbitrary European 'club value vs transfer spend' league.
This is the sort of analysis I created the thread for - realistic views with perspective and context, instead of the Twitter-fest many threads can become at times. As I stated in my OP, I don't think anyone is particularly 'pro-FSG'. We just want the owners of our club to keep us competitive whilst not taking us close to bankruptcy/liquidation/going bust/up shit creek without a paddle.
Could we have spent more? Clearly - although the Main stand, ARE, Kirkby, and the pandemic can't be ignored, plus the small matter of £200m+ spent on forwards in only 3 years, when our midfield clearly needed investment.
Should we have moved players on? Yes, but only if clubs wanted to buy them and they wanted to leave.
Should we have let players go instead of extending contracts? Possibly, but we'll never know if it was Jurgen's loyalty or FSG's prudency, plus we couldn't predict so many players' form would fall off a cliff so quickly.
We can all run the club from our keyboards, but there's so much we don't know, so many decisions that are made that could go well or could backfire, and so many factors to take into account when assessing where we are (and why). Keeping a club competitive is harder than ever in the current climate, and transitioning one of the world's best ever teams into it's next version is no easy task.
After 300+ pages, I still stand my original post that FSG have done far more right than wrong, and they are still meeting the basic criteria that we all wanted when they took over (and which they clearly set out when buying us, yet some people still expect them to change...).
Things FSG have done well:
Pay competitive wages to attract and keep the best players
Get a top class manager in that can help transform the club from top to bottom
Increase the stadium capacity
Stop losing all our best players to other clubs
Find a workable solution for the Anfield Road stand
Tie down our best players to longer contracts for their peak years
Build a proper recruitment team, aligned with the manager's philosophy
Invest in the Academy and facilities
Compete commercially with other big clubs and grow our revenues
Get back to the European glory days again
Put a footballing structure in place to help us regularly compete for the title
Dont leverage the club with unmanageable debt, or ever put the future of the club at risk
Things FSG couldve done better:
Invested more into the playing squad (at least more consistently across the last 5-6 years)
Taken more advantage of our position of strength between 2018 and 2020
Handled the ticket price situation better
Consulted fans and the community on the ESL plans
On a final point its worth noting that those of us defending FSG are not pro-FSG. In fact, I imagine most on here couldn't care less if its John Henry/FSG or any another organisation running the club provided they do three things:
1. Continually improve us as a competitive club both on and off the pitch
2. Run the club with integrity through honest means, and protect the future of the club via a sustainable business model
3. Listen to the fans and community and learn from their mistakes
In the last few years alone we've seen: City hit with 100+ charges of financial malpractice; Chelsea's owner having to flee the country and sell the club (to a megalomaniac spendaholic who's spent £800m, taken them backwards and hired Frank fucking Lampard as their 127th manager in 10 years); Barca nearly going bankrupt and forced to sell their greatest ever player; Juventus charged (twice) and docked points over illegal payments and covert bribery; PSG investigated (again) for more FFP breaches; Utd fan protests and their club put up for sale; numerous clubs across Europe under investigation for tax evasion; and several lower league clubs going bankrupt. Plus we have at least half the clubs in the Premier league living well beyond their means - including one at the the bottom of the league who pay more in wages than the club generates (basically living on debt). Many clubs have wages to turnover ratios that are completely unsustainable, and levels of transfer spend post-covid that don't reflect their value, income, or position in the league - all surviving on credit and taking serious business risks.
Against this shitshow of a financial backdrop across Europe, I'm personally happy to have owners that are more prudent, less risk-averse, and who have taken us to a whole new level in terms of the manager, players, wages, stadium, commercial reach, training facilities, footballing infrastructure, and protecting our future. Anyone constantly moaning about FSG needs to watch the Monty Python Romans scene, as its a perfect analogy for how people ignore all the good stuff to justify having a good whinge.
If we have to have some fallow years in between the incredible highs we've had, then I'll take that any day of the week instead of trigger-happy owners who sack their managers every 5 minutes or leverage their club with record debt levels despite winning very little. Most of the clubs that are spending more than us are either cheating, or in colossal debt, or almost gone bankrupt, or are spending to remain mid-table, or winning nothing, or have had long periods of paying off expensive new stadiums (with dusty trophy cabinets).
At this stage in 2020/21 we were rock bottom after a season of injuries, setbacks, poor form, and records tumbling for all the wrong reasons. We then hit back in spectacular style and almost won every trophy available. Our squad might be older and looking jaded and devoid of confidence at the moment, but that's exactly how we looked in April 2021. This summer we'll be moving on Keita, Ox, Milner, Bobby, and probably a few more. We'll be opening the new ARE next season, plus we'll have Diaz back fit, Darwin and Gakpo will improve, Jota will no doubt rediscover the goals, Bajetic will only get better, and we'll finally fix our midfield issues once and for all.
There's a lot to look forward to - and as we found out from April 2021 onwards, things are never really as bad as they seem.