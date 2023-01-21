« previous next »
FSG discussion thread

Re: FSG discussion thread
Reply #12160
Quote from: Al 666
Because the person at the centre of things Purslow has made it clear that we would have gone into administration.

Yet despite this you have mentioned Liquidation over and over again plus defending Peter stating we were close to bankruptcy.

Genuine question, do you even understand what a liquidation scenario is and what creditors returns are.

Peter said the company was close to bankruptcy.

You and your lackey belittled that, you told him to go do his research on the difference between an administration and a winding up, and then you gave some tripe about how being a going concern with high revenues means there was no way a company could be liquidated, which is patently not the test for liquidation.

When questioned on it you then say hes wrong because he should have said liquidation instead of bankruptcy when you had spent around 6 posts belittling his substance and even going so far as to offer to buy him a book on investment.

You then cherry pick and bold my usage of the word liquidation when with respect, youre the one who made it in issue because you chose to call Peter out when he said absolutely nothing wrong, and moreover chastised him for not doing research when your own research came up patently short on the winding up test, all because he had the temerity to issue a different viewpoint and said something that doesnt fit your agenda.

I mean come on, is this how you argue? By ignoring your deficiencies and cherry picking things you can defend, seizing on one or two thing someone (not me) might have typed wrongly and using it to discredit the whole viewpoint, or when that fails, just ignoring the inconvenient facts and posting the same things one page, one week, three months later like your redbird rubbish or how John Henry owns part of LFC? When people or new readers have forgotten how various people had previously corrected your misconceptions and knowing Angels like Craig may not see it or bother to correct you again, so you can get away with the narrative?

Either be precise in your language, or at the least post in good faith and not simply to score points.


Quote from: Al 666
Yes we have a £4bn business but we let the Goofy German guy make all the decisions.

Constantly wondering how some people get away with things like this.

Re: FSG discussion thread
Reply #12161
Quote from: Hysterical Fool
Genuine question, do you even understand what a liquidation scenario is and what creditors returns are.

Peter said the company was close to bankruptcy.

You and your lackey belittled that, you told him to go do his research on the difference between an administration and a winding up, and then you gave some tripe about how being a going concern with high revenues means there was no way a company could be liquidated, which is patently not the test for liquidation.

When questioned on it you then say hes wrong because he should have said liquidation instead of bankruptcy when you had spent around 6 posts belittling his substance and even going so far as to offer to buy him a book on investment.

You then cherry pick and bold my usage of the word liquidation when with respect, youre the one who made it in issue because you chose to call Peter out when he said absolutely nothing wrong, and moreover chastised him for not doing research when your own research came up patently short on the winding up test, all because he had the temerity to issue a different viewpoint and said something that doesnt fit your agenda.

I mean come on, is this how you argue? By ignoring your deficiencies and cherry picking things you can defend, seizing on one or two thing someone (not me) might have typed wrongly and using it to discredit the whole viewpoint, or when that fails, just ignoring the inconvenient facts and posting the same things one page, one week, three months later like your redbird rubbish or how John Henry owns part of LFC? When people or new readers have forgotten how various people had previously corrected your misconceptions and knowing Angels like Craig may not see it or bother to correct you again, so you can get away with the narrative?

Either be precise in your language, or at the least post in good faith and not simply to score points.




For someone who insists on precise language you don't half make some basic errors.

This is what Peter posted.

Quote from: Peter McGurk
Oh right. So we took H&G through the courts and paid off their debts whereas otherwise the banks would have called in their loans and the club would have been in liquidation.

What he posted was palpably incorrect.

This is what I posted in response.

Quote from: Al 666
Absolute nonsense. Maybe you should research the palpable differences between liquidation and administration before you make such sweeping statements.

Also we didn't pay off H&G's debts they were left on the hook personally for a significant proportion of the debt to the banks.

Purslow stated that we were a day away from administration. So for Peter to state that we would have been liquidated if the banks called in the loans is clearly incorrect. Yet you are still defending him.
Quote from: Hysterical Fool
Klopp the "Goofy German Guy"

Amazing what you can do when you edit a post and take it out of context

Re: FSG discussion thread
Reply #12162
A club typically succeeds because players, coaches, executives and owners are all on the same page.

Great coach + poor owners = not many trophies. Ask Rafa Benitez.

FSG share no credit for past success, but they are entirely to blame for current failure?

Unlikely.
Re: FSG discussion thread
Reply #12163
Quote from: FLRed67
A club typically succeeds because players, coaches, executives and owners are all on the same page.

Great coach + poor owners = not many trophies. Ask Rafa Benitez.

FSG share no credit for past success, but they are entirely to blame for current failure?

Unlikely.


Wouldn't a better example be Alex Ferguson and the Glazers. The Glazers won 5 League titles in 8 years with Ferguson as their manager but none in the decade since he left. 
Quote from: Hysterical Fool
Klopp the "Goofy German Guy"

Amazing what you can do when you edit a post and take it out of context

Re: FSG discussion thread
Reply #12164
Quote from: Al 666
Wouldn't a better example be Alex Ferguson and the Glazers. The Glazers won 5 League titles in 8 years with Ferguson as their manager but none in the decade since he left. 

Yeah, but how many titles has Ferguson won since he wasnt employed by the Glazers :D
Quote from: idontknow
Thinking is overrated.
The mind is a tool, it's not meant to be used that much.
Rest, love, observe. Laugh.

Re: FSG discussion thread
Reply #12165
Quote from: west_london_red
Yeah, but how many titles has Ferguson won since he wasnt employed by the Glazers :D

 ;D
Re: FSG discussion thread
Reply #12166
Will this be 13 years now?
Re: FSG discussion thread
Reply #12167
Quote from: A Red Abroad
Will this be 13 years now?

It feels like I age that every time I see this thread at the top

It's the thread where RAWK comes the closest to Twitter and Facebook

'We need players'

'Can't afford'

'Yes we can'

'They won't though'

'Ok sell you bastards'

Repeat in differing ways in essay length posts
Re: FSG discussion thread
Reply #12168
Quote from: Al 666
For someone who insists on precise language you don't half make some basic errors.

This is what Peter posted.

What he posted was palpably incorrect.

This is what I posted in response.

Purslow stated that we were a day away from administration. So for Peter to state that we would have been liquidated if the banks called in the loans is clearly incorrect. Yet you are still defending him.

You know what? I'm really not that bothered what you think about what I wrote. I went to the Tower Ballroom at Blackpool today (a good old-fashioned British day out on an Easter Monday - it was bloody freezing by the way). You shift and shimmy more than anything I saw there (but in a rather less attractive way). Your version of precision is like quicksand.

So ultimately you have to get to the core of the issues rather than hide behind flim-flammery and hot air. I'll try not to use the words you dont like as I know you'll only get upset (the message however is just the same and just as valid no apologies for the essay length of post by the way)

No one in their right mind would say that the club was not in trouble at the time. You say it was a going concern. There's many a lawyer and at least one bank that would beg to differ. If you can't pay your debts when the time comes, you are looking at going under straight in the face. Doesn't matter what your operating profit is at the time or how well you've paid the staff - the man wants his money and he wants it now. Because otherwise, he most likely won't get it at all.

Could be that (the bank) sees a chance of getting their money after all - so they might extend and extend, even on a weekly (?) basis. There's maybe a bit of reputational 'inconvenience' thrown in (this is something of a national institution we're talking about pulling the plug on) but if that's what it takes to get the money, that's what it takes. You never know (they might think), there might be a white knight and the icky business of selling off the 'assets' might be avoided (if any value can be found in the individual assets of a failed football club).

So much for context and to the next bugbear that seems to wind people up so much - gratitude. Again, no one in their right mind would say that NESV came in out of philanthropy. They saw the potential of a like-historied business (albeit in a sport with which they had limited experience) and they saw an opportunity to broaden their capabilities. You might be grateful that they thought that way, in a kind of 'thank God it's raining in a drought' kind of way. Or divine forces aside, you might be pleased that they had the right experience, a level business head and an innovative outlook. Or even, you might be grateful that Martin Broughton (he really does deserve some thanks) saw it that way. That he had the foresight to see that the alternative wasn't that sustainable or perhaps even that ethical. After all, who wants a flash in the pan or a premiership simply bought or bought with stolen money or whatever else. Or you might just pack up your pride and say thanks.

And as to competence and as I said, FSG are new to running a football club but the one thing they can clearly do is listen and then act accordingly. Passing over the earliest days and survival mode, Kenny was no bad at steadying the rocking boat. Brendan always was and always will be a nearly man, sad and cruel as it is to say it out loud. Klopp did not descend from the heavens though. FSG listened to advice and carefully and meticulously went out and secured a manager with a fit to them and a fit to the club and a fit to the financial model. It was no accident. FSG appointed him. They were told about him (and others who came in) but no one else went out and did the deed that engendered the style and football success that followed.

Similarly the stadium. While telling them that it was financial madness to do anything other than redevelop Anfield was pushing against an open door, thats just what they did. They put their money where their mouth was, took the risk (and the city) on and they redeveloped. No one stuck their arms up their back. It was their decision. And a good one too if more than doubling match day income is the outcome, which it is. And, without loading the club with massive debt. And returning the stadium to positive cash flow in quicker order.

Maybe FSG are not so new too marketing and this might be something they came with. You have provided a graph from Swiss Ramble to show the increase in commercial revenue. Others have different numbers (including my source of choice, Deloitte) but its entirely undeniable that commercial revenue has increased several fold. You dont seem to think its such an achievement but considering where they came from (who wants to be associated with a failing business as a brand?), the achievement is quite remarkable.

There have been mistakes. I do think the ticket price debacle was over-stated but general admission prices have hardly shifted in how many years? The Super League might just have done what FFP was meant to do (and theres a bag of hypocrisy around the whole thing - we dont want closed leagues but we think its ok to buy premierships with dodgy money and creative accounting (allegedly)). With hind sight, the better call may well have been to refresh the midfield before last season but were the right people available? Did we really want to upset the apple cart mid-tilt at four? And Covid was a problem and a set back. As such and despite the record-breaking financial year last year, was the money actually available?

But largely what they have in their power to control, FSG have controlled pretty well and in a principled fashion as far as I can see. And this all in the further context of moving up the money league to get to the same level of playing field occupied by other less scrupulous owners. FSG were clear about FFP and that was a corner stone of their involvement. So getting to a financially competitive position without it and based on sound commercial sense rather than sports washing or cheatery is worth anyone's vote.
Re: FSG discussion thread
Reply #12169
Quote from: Al 666
Wouldn't a better example be Alex Ferguson and the Glazers. The Glazers won 5 League titles in 8 years with Ferguson as their manager but none in the decade since he left.

Were the Glazers bad owners during Fergies time? I cant remember.

More recently, I recall them buying the likes of Pogba, Matic, Lukaku, Fred, Wan-Bissaka, Bruno, Maguire, Casemiro, Varane, Van de Beek, Sancho, Anthony .   .   .

Isnt that about 750 million on a dozen players in just the last half decade or so, not including add-ons and agent fees?

By your own oft-repeated criteria, i.e. spending money on players, surely the Glazers are excellent owners?

Re: FSG discussion thread
Reply #12170
Quote from: Peter McGurk


Phenomenonal post that distills about 10 years of arguments with and by Al into one (relatively) quick read. Thanks!
Re: FSG discussion thread
Reply #12171
Quote from: Avens
Phenomenonal post that distills about 10 years of arguments with and by Al into one (relatively) quick read. Thanks!

And that for me is the key issue. If someone approached FSGs ownership with an open mind when they bought the club and came to the conclusion that they need to move on now I get that completely, I dont agree with it (yet) but I can see where they are coming from. What I do have an issue with is someone like Al who been grinding his axe from the minute they bought the club, theres zero objectivity or balance because Al made his mind up as soon as they turned up.

PS if only it was 10 years it been nearly 13 years weve had to endure
Re: FSG discussion thread
Reply #12172
Quote from: KirkVanHouten
So we are now downplaying the disaster that Hicks and Gillette inflicted on the club in order to diminish FSG?

/snip
Quote from: Peter McGurk
You know what? I'm really not that bothered what you think about what I wrote.

/snip
Two really excellent posts that set out our position using cold hard facts and reality, instead of speculation, comparisons to other clubs expenditure, or our position in some arbitrary European 'club value vs transfer spend' league.

This is the sort of analysis I created the thread for - realistic views with perspective and context, instead of the Twitter-fest many threads can become at times. As I stated in my OP, I don't think anyone is particularly 'pro-FSG'. We just want the owners of our club to keep us competitive whilst not taking us close to bankruptcy/liquidation/going bust/up shit creek without a paddle.

Could we have spent more? Clearly - although the Main stand, ARE, Kirkby, and the pandemic can't be ignored, plus the small matter of £200m+ spent on forwards in only 3 years, when our midfield clearly needed investment.
Should we have moved players on? Yes, but only if clubs wanted to buy them and they wanted to leave.
Should we have let players go instead of extending contracts? Possibly, but we'll never know if it was Jurgen's loyalty or FSG's prudency, plus we couldn't predict so many players' form would fall off a cliff so quickly.

We can all run the club from our keyboards, but there's so much we don't know, so many decisions that are made that could go well or could backfire, and so many factors to take into account when assessing where we are (and why). Keeping a club competitive is harder than ever in the current climate, and transitioning one of the world's best ever teams into it's next version is no easy task.

After 300+ pages, I still stand my original post that FSG have done far more right than wrong, and they are still meeting the basic criteria that we all wanted when they took over (and which they clearly set out when buying us, yet some people still expect them to change...).
Quote from: keyop
.............................................................

Things FSG have done well:

   Pay competitive wages to attract and keep the best players
   Get a top class manager in that can help transform the club from top to bottom
   Increase the stadium capacity
   Stop losing all our best players to other clubs
   Find a workable solution for the Anfield Road stand
   Tie down our best players to longer contracts for their peak years
   Build a proper recruitment team, aligned with the manager's philosophy
   Invest in the Academy and facilities
   Compete commercially with other big clubs and grow our revenues
   Get back to the European glory days again
   Put a footballing structure in place to help us regularly compete for the title
   Dont leverage the club with unmanageable debt, or ever put the future of the club at risk

Things FSG couldve done better:

   Invested more into the playing squad (at least more consistently across the last 5-6 years)
   Taken more advantage of our position of strength between 2018 and 2020
   Handled the ticket price situation better
   Consulted fans and the community on the ESL plans

..............................................................

On a final point  its worth noting that those of us defending FSG are not pro-FSG. In fact, I imagine most on here couldn't care less if its John Henry/FSG or any another organisation running the club  provided they do three things:

1.   Continually improve us as a competitive club both on and off the pitch
2.   Run the club with integrity through honest means, and protect the future of the club via a sustainable business model
3.   Listen to the fans and community and learn from their mistakes
In the last few years alone we've seen: City hit with 100+ charges of financial malpractice; Chelsea's owner having to flee the country and sell the club (to a megalomaniac spendaholic who's spent £800m, taken them backwards and hired Frank fucking Lampard as their 127th manager in 10 years); Barca nearly going bankrupt and forced to sell their greatest ever player; Juventus charged (twice) and docked points over illegal payments and covert bribery; PSG investigated (again) for more FFP breaches; Utd fan protests and their club put up for sale; numerous clubs across Europe under investigation for tax evasion; and several lower league clubs going bankrupt. Plus we have at least half the clubs in the Premier league living well beyond their means - including one at the the bottom of the league who pay more in wages than the club generates (basically living on debt). Many clubs have wages to turnover ratios that are completely unsustainable, and levels of transfer spend post-covid that don't reflect their value, income, or position in the league - all surviving on credit and taking serious business risks.

Against this shitshow of a financial backdrop across Europe, I'm personally happy to have owners that are more prudent, less risk-averse, and who have taken us to a whole new level in terms of the manager, players, wages, stadium, commercial reach, training facilities, footballing infrastructure, and protecting our future. Anyone constantly moaning about FSG needs to watch the Monty Python Romans scene, as its a perfect analogy for how people ignore all the good stuff to justify having a good whinge.

If we have to have some fallow years in between the incredible highs we've had, then I'll take that any day of the week instead of trigger-happy owners who sack their managers every 5 minutes or leverage their club with record debt levels despite winning very little. Most of the clubs that are spending more than us are either cheating, or in colossal debt, or almost gone bankrupt, or are spending to remain mid-table, or winning nothing, or have had long periods of paying off expensive new stadiums (with dusty trophy cabinets).

At this stage in 2020/21 we were rock bottom after a season of injuries, setbacks, poor form, and records tumbling for all the wrong reasons. We then hit back in spectacular style and almost won every trophy available. Our squad might be older and looking jaded and devoid of confidence at the moment, but that's exactly how we looked in April 2021. This summer we'll be moving on Keita, Ox, Milner, Bobby, and probably a few more. We'll be opening the new ARE next season, plus we'll have Diaz back fit, Darwin and Gakpo will improve, Jota will no doubt rediscover the goals, Bajetic will only get better, and we'll finally fix our midfield issues once and for all.

There's a lot to look forward to - and as we found out from April 2021 onwards, things are never really as bad as they seem.
Re: FSG discussion thread
Reply #12173
Quote from: Peter McGurk


The crux of it is that everyone wants the success of the sports washers, without having the same owners as the sports washers. The reality is that unless the bodies that control the game actually take FFP seriously, then the sports washers will always cheat their way to the top. It's not just in football. There's a reason why there's very little morality and ethics at the top of the money tree.
Re: FSG discussion thread
Reply #12174
Quote from: keyop
/snip

Really, that's all it boils down to and an excellent post.

You'd think after the H&G shitshow most of our fans would be a bit more grateful for the fact that we are a sensibly run club.

While I'm not 'pro-FSG' either, I'm also mindful of what type of owner COULD come. Only need to look at the previous ownership to know that there are snake oil salesmen lurking.

