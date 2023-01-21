For someone who insists on precise language you don't half make some basic errors.



This is what Peter posted.



What he posted was palpably incorrect.



This is what I posted in response.



Purslow stated that we were a day away from administration. So for Peter to state that we would have been liquidated if the banks called in the loans is clearly incorrect. Yet you are still defending him.



You know what? I'm really not that bothered what you think about what I wrote. I went to the Tower Ballroom at Blackpool today (a good old-fashioned British day out on an Easter Monday - it was bloody freezing by the way). You shift and shimmy more than anything I saw there but in a rather less attractive way.Ultimately you have to get to the core of the issues. I'll try not to use the words you dont like as I know you'll only get upset (the message however is just the same and just as valid (no apologies for the essay length of post by the way)No one in their right mind would say that the club was not in trouble at the time. You say it was a going concern. There's many a lawyer and at least one bank that would beg to differ. If you can't pay your debts when the time comes, you are looking at going under straight in the face. Doesn't matter what your operating profit is at the time or how well you've paid the staff - the man wants his money and he wants it now.Could be that (the bank) sees a chance of getting their money after all - so they might extend and extend, even on a weekly (?) basis. There's maybe a bit of reputational 'inconvenience' thrown in (this is something of a national institution we're talking about pulling the plug on) but if that's what it takes to get the money, that's what it takes. You never know (they might think), there might be a white knight and the icky business of selling off the 'assets' might be avoided (I'll leave the debate of what individual assets of a failed football club might be worth to another day).So much for context and to the next bugbear that seems to wind people up so much - gratitude. Again, no one in their right mind would say that NESV came in out of philanthropy. They saw the potential of a like-historied business (albeit in a sport with which they had limited experience) and they saw an opportunity to broaden their capabilities. You might be grateful that they thought that way, in a kind of 'thank God it's raining in a drought' kind of way. Or divine forces aside, you might be pleased that they had the right experience, a level business head and an innovative outlook. Or even, you might be grateful that Martin Broughton (he really does deserve some thanks) saw it that way. That he had the foresight to see that the alternative wasn't that sustainable. Or you might just pack up your pride and say thanks.And as to competence and as I said, FSG are new to running a football club but the one thing they can clearly do is listen and then act accordingly. Passing over the early days, Kenny was no bad at steadying the rocking boat. Brendan always was and always will be a nearly man, sad and cruel as it is to say it out loud. Klopp did not descend from the heavens though. FSG listened to advice and carefully and meticulously went out and secured a manager with a fit to them and a fit to the club and a fit to the financial model. It was no accident. FSG appointed him. They were told about him (and others who came in) but no one else went out and did the deed that engendered the style and football success that followed.Similarly the stadium. While telling them that it was financial madness to do anything other than redevelop Anfield was pushing against an open door, thats just what they did. They put their money where their mouth was, took the risk (and the city) on and they redeveloped. No one stuck their arms up their back. It was their decision. And a good one too if more than doubling match day income is the outcome, which it is. And, without loading the club with massive debt. And returning the stadium to positive cash flow in quicker order.Maybe FSG are not so new too marketing and this might be something they came with. You have provided a graph from Swiss Ramble to show the increase in commercial revenue. Others have different numbers (including my source of choice, Deloitte) but its entirely undeniable that commercial revenue has increased several fold. You dont seem to think its such an achievement but considering where they came from (who wants to be associated with a failing business as a brand?), the achievement is quite remarkable.There have been mistakes. I do think the ticket price debacle was over-stated but general admission prices have hardly shifted in how many years? The Super League might just have done what FFP was meant to do (and theres a bag of hypocrisy around the whole thing - we dont want closed leagues but we think its ok to buy premierships with dodgy money and creative accounting (allegedly)). With hind sight, the better call may well have been to refresh the midfield before last season but were the right people available? And Covid was a problem and a set back. As such and despite the record-breaking financial year last year, was the money available?But largely what they have to control, FSG have controlled pretty well and in a principled fashion as far as I can see. And this all in the further context of moving up the money league to get to the same level playing field occupied by other less scrupulous owners. FSG were clear about FFP and that was a corner stone of their involvement. So getting to a financially competitive position without it and based on sound commercial sense rather than sports washing or cheatery is worth anyone's vote.