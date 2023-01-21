« previous next »
Author Topic: FSG discussion thread

Re: FSG discussion thread
« Reply #12160 on: Yesterday at 08:00:41 pm »
Quote from: Al 666 on Yesterday at 07:38:17 pm
Because the person at the centre of things Purslow has made it clear that we would have gone into administration.

Yet despite this you have mentioned Liquidation over and over again plus defending Peter stating we were close to bankruptcy.

Genuine question, do you even understand what a liquidation scenario is and what creditors returns are.

Peter said the company was close to bankruptcy.

You and your lackey belittled that, you told him to go do his research on the difference between an administration and a winding up, and then you gave some tripe about how being a going concern with high revenues means there was no way a company could be liquidated, which is patently not the test for liquidation.

When questioned on it you then say hes wrong because he should have said liquidation instead of bankruptcy when you had spent around 6 posts belittling his substance and even going so far as to offer to buy him a book on investment.

You then cherry pick and bold my usage of the word liquidation when with respect, youre the one who made it in issue because you chose to call Peter out when he said absolutely nothing wrong, and moreover chastised him for not doing research when your own research came up patently short on the winding up test, all because he had the temerity to issue a different viewpoint and said something that doesnt fit your agenda.

I mean come on, is this how you argue? By ignoring your deficiencies and cherry picking things you can defend, seizing on one or two thing someone (not me) might have typed wrongly and using it to discredit the whole viewpoint, or when that fails, just ignoring the inconvenient facts and posting the same things one page, one week, three months later like your redbird rubbish or how John Henry owns part of LFC? When people or new readers have forgotten how various people had previously corrected your misconceptions and knowing Angels like Craig may not see it or bother to correct you again, so you can get away with the narrative?

Either be precise in your language, or at the least post in good faith and not simply to score points.


Quote from: Al 666 on January 21, 2023, 02:19:29 am
Yes we have a £4bn business but we let the Goofy German guy make all the decisions.

Constantly wondering how some people get away with things like this.

Re: FSG discussion thread
« Reply #12161 on: Yesterday at 08:20:20 pm »
Quote from: Hysterical Fool on Yesterday at 08:00:41 pm
Genuine question, do you even understand what a liquidation scenario is and what creditors returns are.

Peter said the company was close to bankruptcy.

You and your lackey belittled that, you told him to go do his research on the difference between an administration and a winding up, and then you gave some tripe about how being a going concern with high revenues means there was no way a company could be liquidated, which is patently not the test for liquidation.

When questioned on it you then say hes wrong because he should have said liquidation instead of bankruptcy when you had spent around 6 posts belittling his substance and even going so far as to offer to buy him a book on investment.

You then cherry pick and bold my usage of the word liquidation when with respect, youre the one who made it in issue because you chose to call Peter out when he said absolutely nothing wrong, and moreover chastised him for not doing research when your own research came up patently short on the winding up test, all because he had the temerity to issue a different viewpoint and said something that doesnt fit your agenda.

I mean come on, is this how you argue? By ignoring your deficiencies and cherry picking things you can defend, seizing on one or two thing someone (not me) might have typed wrongly and using it to discredit the whole viewpoint, or when that fails, just ignoring the inconvenient facts and posting the same things one page, one week, three months later like your redbird rubbish or how John Henry owns part of LFC? When people or new readers have forgotten how various people had previously corrected your misconceptions and knowing Angels like Craig may not see it or bother to correct you again, so you can get away with the narrative?

Either be precise in your language, or at the least post in good faith and not simply to score points.




For someone who insists on precise language you don't half make some basic errors.

This is what Peter posted.

Quote from: Peter McGurk on April  9, 2023, 09:57:31 pm
Oh right. So we took H&G through the courts and paid off their debts whereas otherwise the banks would have called in their loans and the club would have been in liquidation.

What he posted was palpably incorrect.

This is what I posted in response.

Quote from: Al 666 on April  9, 2023, 10:07:55 pm
Absolute nonsense. Maybe you should research the palpable differences between liquidation and administration before you make such sweeping statements.

Also we didn't pay off H&G's debts they were left on the hook personally for a significant proportion of the debt to the banks.

Purslow stated that we were a day away from administration. So for Peter to state that we would have been liquidated if the banks called in the loans is clearly incorrect. Yet you are still defending him.
Quote from: Hysterical Fool on January 21, 2023, 05:59:00 am
Klopp the "Goofy German Guy"

Amazing what you can do when you edit a post and take it out of context

Re: FSG discussion thread
« Reply #12162 on: Yesterday at 08:32:55 pm »
A club typically succeeds because players, coaches, executives and owners are all on the same page.

Great coach + poor owners = not many trophies. Ask Rafa Benitez.

FSG share no credit for past success, but they are entirely to blame for current failure?

Unlikely.
Re: FSG discussion thread
« Reply #12163 on: Yesterday at 08:41:55 pm »
Quote from: FLRed67 on Yesterday at 08:32:55 pm
A club typically succeeds because players, coaches, executives and owners are all on the same page.

Great coach + poor owners = not many trophies. Ask Rafa Benitez.

FSG share no credit for past success, but they are entirely to blame for current failure?

Unlikely.


Wouldn't a better example be Alex Ferguson and the Glazers. The Glazers won 5 League titles in 8 years with Ferguson as their manager but none in the decade since he left. 
Re: FSG discussion thread
« Reply #12164 on: Yesterday at 08:45:25 pm »
Quote from: Al 666 on Yesterday at 08:41:55 pm
Wouldn't a better example be Alex Ferguson and the Glazers. The Glazers won 5 League titles in 8 years with Ferguson as their manager but none in the decade since he left. 

Yeah, but how many titles has Ferguson won since he wasnt employed by the Glazers :D
Re: FSG discussion thread
« Reply #12165 on: Yesterday at 10:36:40 pm »
Quote from: west_london_red on Yesterday at 08:45:25 pm
Yeah, but how many titles has Ferguson won since he wasnt employed by the Glazers :D

 ;D
Re: FSG discussion thread
« Reply #12166 on: Yesterday at 10:38:08 pm »
Will this be 13 years now?
Re: FSG discussion thread
« Reply #12167 on: Today at 12:11:14 am »
Quote from: A Red Abroad on Yesterday at 10:38:08 pm
Will this be 13 years now?

It feels like I age that every time I see this thread at the top

It's the thread where RAWK comes the closest to Twitter and Facebook

'We need players'

'Can't afford'

'Yes we can'

'They won't though'

'Ok sell you bastards'

Repeat in differing ways in essay length posts
Re: FSG discussion thread
« Reply #12168 on: Today at 12:59:45 am »
Quote from: Al 666 on Yesterday at 08:20:20 pm
For someone who insists on precise language you don't half make some basic errors.

This is what Peter posted.

What he posted was palpably incorrect.

This is what I posted in response.

Purslow stated that we were a day away from administration. So for Peter to state that we would have been liquidated if the banks called in the loans is clearly incorrect. Yet you are still defending him.

You know what? I'm really not that bothered what you think about what I wrote. I went to the Tower Ballroom at Blackpool today (a good old-fashioned British day out on an Easter Monday - it was bloody freezing by the way). You shift and shimmy more than anything I saw there but in a rather less attractive way.

Ultimately you have to get to the core of the issues. I'll try not to use the words you dont like as I know you'll only get upset (the message however is just the same and just as valid (no apologies for the essay length of post by the way)

No one in their right mind would say that the club was not in trouble at the time. You say it was a going concern. There's many a lawyer and at least one bank that would beg to differ. If you can't pay your debts when the time comes, you are looking at going under straight in the face. Doesn't matter what your operating profit is at the time or how well you've paid the staff - the man wants his money and he wants it now.

Could be that (the bank) sees a chance of getting their money after all - so they might extend and extend, even on a weekly (?) basis. There's maybe a bit of reputational 'inconvenience' thrown in (this is something of a national institution we're talking about pulling the plug on) but if that's what it takes to get the money, that's what it takes. You never know (they might think), there might be a white knight and the icky business of selling off the 'assets' might be avoided (I'll leave the debate of what individual assets of a failed football club might be worth to another day).

So much for context and to the next bugbear that seems to wind people up so much - gratitude. Again, no one in their right mind would say that NESV came in out of philanthropy. They saw the potential of a like-historied business (albeit in a sport with which they had limited experience) and they saw an opportunity to broaden their capabilities. You might be grateful that they thought that way, in a kind of 'thank God it's raining in a drought' kind of way. Or divine forces aside, you might be pleased that they had the right experience, a level business head and an innovative outlook. Or even, you might be grateful that Martin Broughton (he really does deserve some thanks) saw it that way. That he had the foresight to see that the alternative wasn't that sustainable. Or you might just pack up your pride and say thanks.

And as to competence and as I said, FSG are new to running a football club but the one thing they can clearly do is listen and then act accordingly. Passing over the early days, Kenny was no bad at steadying the rocking boat. Brendan always was and always will be a nearly man, sad and cruel as it is to say it out loud. Klopp did not descend from the heavens though. FSG listened to advice and carefully and meticulously went out and secured a manager with a fit to them and a fit to the club and a fit to the financial model. It was no accident. FSG appointed him. They were told about him (and others who came in) but no one else went out and did the deed that engendered the style and football success that followed.

Similarly the stadium. While telling them that it was financial madness to do anything other than redevelop Anfield was pushing against an open door, thats just what they did. They put their money where their mouth was, took the risk (and the city) on and they redeveloped. No one stuck their arms up their back. It was their decision. And a good one too if more than doubling match day income is the outcome, which it is. And, without loading the club with massive debt. And returning the stadium to positive cash flow in quicker order.

Maybe FSG are not so new too marketing and this might be something they came with. You have provided a graph from Swiss Ramble to show the increase in commercial revenue. Others have different numbers (including my source of choice, Deloitte) but its entirely undeniable that commercial revenue has increased several fold. You dont seem to think its such an achievement but considering where they came from (who wants to be associated with a failing business as a brand?), the achievement is quite remarkable.

There have been mistakes. I do think the ticket price debacle was over-stated but general admission prices have hardly shifted in how many years? The Super League might just have done what FFP was meant to do (and theres a bag of hypocrisy around the whole thing - we dont want closed leagues but we think its ok to buy premierships with dodgy money and creative accounting (allegedly)). With hind sight, the better call may well have been to refresh the midfield before last season but were the right people available? And Covid was a problem and a set back. As such and despite the record-breaking financial year last year, was the money available?

But largely what they have to control, FSG have controlled pretty well and in a principled fashion as far as I can see. And this all in the further context of moving up the money league to get to the same level playing field occupied by other less scrupulous owners. FSG were clear about FFP and that was a corner stone of their involvement. So getting to a financially competitive position without it and based on sound commercial sense rather than sports washing or cheatery is worth anyone's vote.
