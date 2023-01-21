« previous next »
Author Topic: FSG discussion thread  (Read 442788 times)

Re: FSG discussion thread
« Reply #12160 on: Today at 08:00:41 pm »
Quote from: Al 666 on Today at 07:38:17 pm
Because the person at the centre of things Purslow has made it clear that we would have gone into administration.

Yet despite this you have mentioned Liquidation over and over again plus defending Peter stating we were close to bankruptcy.

Genuine question, do you even understand what a liquidation scenario is and what creditors returns are.

Peter said the company was close to bankruptcy.

You and your lackey belittled that, you told him to go do his research on the difference between an administration and a winding up, and then you gave some tripe about how being a going concern with high revenues means there was no way a company could be liquidated, which is patently not the test for liquidation.

When questioned on it you then say hes wrong because he should have said liquidation instead of bankruptcy when you had spent around 6 posts belittling his substance and even going so far as to offer to buy him a book on investment.

You then cherry pick and bold my usage of the word liquidation when with respect, youre the one who made it in issue because you chose to call Peter out when he said absolutely nothing wrong, and moreover chastised him for not doing research when your own research came up patently short on the winding up test, all because he had the temerity to issue a different viewpoint and said something that doesnt fit your agenda.

I mean come on, is this how you argue? By ignoring your deficiencies and cherry picking things you can defend, seizing on one or two thing someone (not me) might have typed wrongly and using it to discredit the whole viewpoint, or when that fails, just ignoring the inconvenient facts and posting the same things one page, one week, three months later like your redbird rubbish or how John Henry owns part of LFC? When people or new readers have forgotten how various people had previously corrected your misconceptions and knowing Angels like Craig may not see it or bother to correct you again, so you can get away with the narrative?

Either be precise in your language, or at the least post in good faith and not simply to score points.


Quote from: Al 666 on January 21, 2023, 02:19:29 am
Yes we have a £4bn business but we let the Goofy German guy make all the decisions.

Constantly wondering how some people get away with things like this.

Re: FSG discussion thread
« Reply #12161 on: Today at 08:20:20 pm »
Quote from: Hysterical Fool on Today at 08:00:41 pm
Genuine question, do you even understand what a liquidation scenario is and what creditors returns are.

Peter said the company was close to bankruptcy.

You and your lackey belittled that, you told him to go do his research on the difference between an administration and a winding up, and then you gave some tripe about how being a going concern with high revenues means there was no way a company could be liquidated, which is patently not the test for liquidation.

When questioned on it you then say hes wrong because he should have said liquidation instead of bankruptcy when you had spent around 6 posts belittling his substance and even going so far as to offer to buy him a book on investment.

You then cherry pick and bold my usage of the word liquidation when with respect, youre the one who made it in issue because you chose to call Peter out when he said absolutely nothing wrong, and moreover chastised him for not doing research when your own research came up patently short on the winding up test, all because he had the temerity to issue a different viewpoint and said something that doesnt fit your agenda.

I mean come on, is this how you argue? By ignoring your deficiencies and cherry picking things you can defend, seizing on one or two thing someone (not me) might have typed wrongly and using it to discredit the whole viewpoint, or when that fails, just ignoring the inconvenient facts and posting the same things one page, one week, three months later like your redbird rubbish or how John Henry owns part of LFC? When people or new readers have forgotten how various people had previously corrected your misconceptions and knowing Angels like Craig may not see it or bother to correct you again, so you can get away with the narrative?

Either be precise in your language, or at the least post in good faith and not simply to score points.




For someone who insists on precise language you don't half make some basic errors.

This is what Peter posted.

Quote from: Peter McGurk on Yesterday at 09:57:31 pm
Oh right. So we took H&G through the courts and paid off their debts whereas otherwise the banks would have called in their loans and the club would have been in liquidation.

What he posted was palpably incorrect.

This is what I posted in response.

Quote from: Al 666 on Yesterday at 10:07:55 pm
Absolute nonsense. Maybe you should research the palpable differences between liquidation and administration before you make such sweeping statements.

Also we didn't pay off H&G's debts they were left on the hook personally for a significant proportion of the debt to the banks.

Purslow stated that we were a day away from administration. So for Peter to state that we would have been liquidated if the banks called in the loans is clearly incorrect. Yet you are still defending him.
Quote from: Hysterical Fool on January 21, 2023, 05:59:00 am
Klopp the "Goofy German Guy"

Amazing what you can do when you edit a post and take it out of context

Re: FSG discussion thread
« Reply #12162 on: Today at 08:32:55 pm »
A club typically succeeds because players, coaches, executives and owners are all on the same page.

Great coach + poor owners = not many trophies. Ask Rafa Benitez.

FSG share no credit for past success, but they are entirely to blame for current failure?

Unlikely.
