Author Topic: FSG discussion thread  (Read 441410 times)

Online Mister Flip Flop

Re: FSG discussion thread
« Reply #12120 on: Today at 09:46:49 am »
Quote from: west_london_red on Yesterday at 11:48:44 pm
Without wanting to derail the thread, considering the complete ineptitude of UEFA to enforce FFP even after football leaks did all the hard work and proved whats right in front of everyones eyes, and UEFAs own close links with the sport washers of Qatar/PSG, Im not quite convinced FSG backing the ESL is quite the mistake its being made out to be. Man City and PSG are still cheating today and will continue to do so.

My two problems with the ESL where no promotion and relegation and letting the likes of City and PSG into it in the first place.
Soccer - let's face it, its not really about a game of ball anymore is it?

Online The G in Gerrard

Re: FSG discussion thread
« Reply #12121 on: Today at 09:48:53 am »
Quote from: Hazell on Today at 09:37:58 am
Yeah, agreed, a minority stake would be pointless for them. Anyway, we might not even be close to getting investment, all we've had recently a tweet from a journalist who writes for the Mail. If he had something more concrete he surely would have written about it?
I'm reluctant to believe it's true that we have sold a stake (minority or not).
Offline Coolie High

Re: FSG discussion thread
« Reply #12122 on: Today at 10:12:46 am »
Quote from: Stan. on Today at 09:20:07 am
False sense of security maybe from the success we had with many of these players.  Also Klopp is untouchable at the moment (rightly so in my mind) due to that success, yet FSG who ran the club during the same period and appointed him are so frequently viewed conversely.

Because they are not Klopp and they ran the club years before Klopp with no success, the key factor here is Juergen.
Online Al 666

  • "I have no problem whatsoever stating that FSG have done a good job.".Mo Money, Mo Problems to invent. Number 1 is Carragher. Number 2 is Carragher. Number 3 is Carragher. Number 4 is Carragher. Likes to play God in his spare time.
Re: FSG discussion thread
« Reply #12123 on: Today at 10:26:54 am »
Quote from: KirkVanHouten on Today at 04:36:59 am
Snip

You are a acknowledging that the chances of the club going bankrupt were slim. I said virtually nil. We are on the same page.
Quote from: Hysterical Fool on January 21, 2023, 05:59:00 am
Klopp the "Goofy German Guy"

Amazing what you can do when you edit a post and take it out of context

Online west_london_red

Re: FSG discussion thread
« Reply #12124 on: Today at 10:35:36 am »
Quote from: Mister Flip Flop on Today at 09:46:49 am
My two problems with the ESL where no promotion and relegation and letting the likes of City and PSG into it in the first place.

Agree with both those points, ideally City and PSG wouldnt be allowed anywhere near anything but I am also a realist and it was probably better from the ESLs point of view to have them in the tent pissing out rather then outside pissing in, otherwise before you know it the likes of City and PSG are trying to form their own breakaway league and throwing their money around to get teams to join them like the Saudis are doing in golf.
Quote from: idontknow on November 21, 2021, 09:39:54 pm
Thinking is overrated.
The mind is a tool, it's not meant to be used that much.
Rest, love, observe. Laugh.

Online Al 666

  • "I have no problem whatsoever stating that FSG have done a good job.".Mo Money, Mo Problems to invent. Number 1 is Carragher. Number 2 is Carragher. Number 3 is Carragher. Number 4 is Carragher. Likes to play God in his spare time.
Re: FSG discussion thread
« Reply #12125 on: Today at 10:36:25 am »
Quote from: Hysterical Fool on Today at 06:35:04 am
No, you're probably right, but Mr SixSixSix had said that:

"The BARCap process ensured that LFC had sufficient funding until the sale process was completed"

This implies that Barclays Capital provided financing as part of the process. But I did not think that that was the case, they were just engaged to manage the sale.

The point you are missing is that the club was a viable business. If you look at the accounts we made a profit of £14m in 08/09 and £8m in 07/08. The club was a fully functioning business with income streams. We signed players in the 10/11 transfer window, we paid wages.

The danger was RBS calling in the leveraged acquisition debt that H&G had placed onto the club. The BARCap process meant they would not do that until the sale process was completed. Given that there were multiple bidders willing to buy the club and repay the debt the chances of bankruptcy were slim/to nil.
Quote from: Hysterical Fool on January 21, 2023, 05:59:00 am
Klopp the "Goofy German Guy"

Amazing what you can do when you edit a post and take it out of context

Offline Stan.

Re: FSG discussion thread
« Reply #12126 on: Today at 10:40:27 am »
Quote from: Coolie High on Today at 10:12:46 am
Because they are not Klopp and they ran the club years before Klopp with no success, the key factor here is Juergen.

5 years, and the club was in a mess when they took over.  And quite obviously for any chance of success youre going to need a top coach whoever owns your club.
Someday soon everyone will know the truth.  96 never forgotten.

Online Al 666

  • "I have no problem whatsoever stating that FSG have done a good job.".Mo Money, Mo Problems to invent. Number 1 is Carragher. Number 2 is Carragher. Number 3 is Carragher. Number 4 is Carragher. Likes to play God in his spare time.
Re: FSG discussion thread
« Reply #12127 on: Today at 10:42:03 am »
Quote from: west_london_red on Today at 10:35:36 am
Agree with both those points, ideally City and PSG wouldnt be allowed anywhere near anything but I am also a realist and it was probably better from the ESLs point of view to have them in the tent pissing out rather then outside pissing in, otherwise before you know it the likes of City and PSG are trying to form their own breakaway league and throwing their money around to get teams to join them like the Saudis are doing in golf.

Does that mean you are fine with boxing events and F1 being used for sportswashing because if they didn't the gulf states would just setup their own events. Were FIFA right to hold a World Cup in Qatar to prevent a breakaway competition?
Quote from: Hysterical Fool on January 21, 2023, 05:59:00 am
Klopp the "Goofy German Guy"

Amazing what you can do when you edit a post and take it out of context

Online Al 666

  • "I have no problem whatsoever stating that FSG have done a good job.".Mo Money, Mo Problems to invent. Number 1 is Carragher. Number 2 is Carragher. Number 3 is Carragher. Number 4 is Carragher. Likes to play God in his spare time.
Re: FSG discussion thread
« Reply #12128 on: Today at 10:53:13 am »
Quote from: Stan. on Today at 10:40:27 am
5 years, and the club was in a mess when they took over.  And quite obviously for any chance of success youre going to need a top coach whoever owns your club.

Since 1955 the club has never finished below 8th. In that time we have finished 8th four times. Two of those 8th place finishes came under FSG. Prior to Klopp they had got us into the Champions League on only on occasion.
Quote from: Hysterical Fool on January 21, 2023, 05:59:00 am
Klopp the "Goofy German Guy"

Amazing what you can do when you edit a post and take it out of context

Online west_london_red

  • Knows his stuff - pull the udder one! RAWK's Dairy Queen.
Re: FSG discussion thread
« Reply #12129 on: Today at 11:06:57 am »
Quote from: Al 666 on Today at 10:42:03 am
Does that mean you are fine with boxing events and F1 being used for sportswashing because if they didn't the gulf states would just setup their own events. Were FIFA right to hold a World Cup in Qatar to prevent a breakaway competition?

No of course not, but being fine with something and being a realist to know that unfortunately money talks is not the same thing, and yesterday you said I was the naive one!
Quote from: idontknow on November 21, 2021, 09:39:54 pm
Thinking is overrated.
The mind is a tool, it's not meant to be used that much.
Rest, love, observe. Laugh.

Offline Stan.

  • drinks warm piss, and come back to him when Owen actually joins utd. Until then leeeeeave Micky aloooone!
Re: FSG discussion thread
« Reply #12130 on: Today at 11:07:11 am »
Quote from: Al 666 on Today at 10:53:13 am
Since 1955 the club has never finished below 8th. In that time we have finished 8th four times. Two of those 8th place finishes came under FSG. Prior to Klopp they had got us into the Champions League on only on occasion.

Which is a very valid point, although FSG arrived when the club was in a poor state, so had to build from a position of weakness.  I am absolutely on board with the idea that it is Klopp who has been the difference though, Im simply making the point that one is often vilified whilst the other worshipped when both resided over the same period of success. It was also FSG who brought him here which doesnt necessarily tally with the reputation of lacking ambition.  However I reiterate what I said earlier, this summer should demonstrate their true colours when it comes to ambition and investment.
Someday soon everyone will know the truth.  96 never forgotten.

Online MonsLibpool

Re: FSG discussion thread
« Reply #12131 on: Today at 11:10:25 am »
Quote from: KirkVanHouten on Today at 08:02:15 am
Imagine selling Gerrard and Torres for peanuts and copping a 9 point deduction, I'm sure we'd have shot right back up the table in no time.
But but they didn't put anything into the club...
Online Hysterical Fool

Re: FSG discussion thread
« Reply #12132 on: Today at 11:26:50 am »
Quote from: Al 666 on Today at 10:36:25 am
The point you are missing is that the club was a viable business. If you look at the accounts we made a profit of £14m in 08/09 and £8m in 07/08. The club was a fully functioning business with income streams. We signed players in the 10/11 transfer window, we paid wages.

The danger was RBS calling in the leveraged acquisition debt that H&G had placed onto the club. The BARCap process meant they would not do that until the sale process was completed. Given that there were multiple bidders willing to buy the club and repay the debt the chances of bankruptcy were slim/to nil.

No the BARCap process probably meant that they had a standstill for a certain amount of time while the club went to look for potential buyers.

If nothing materialised during that time to which RBS would have to agree - in other words, the debt is taken care of - then there would have been no sale. If at any point they got tired of the process the alternative was liquidation. They took the time ti participate in the process on very favourable terms because of the possibility of enhanced recovery in an insolvency situation, not out of any goodwill on their part.

The bottom line is that notwithstanding positive revenue stream debts had become payable and couldnt be paid. That means the company is close to liquidation because it is insolvent. Now whether or not it was likely or whether someone if not FSG would have bought the debt is hypothetical. You say you believe it was nil, which is a fair point. But regardless the club was indeed close to liquidation, because the club was insolvent, it was in an insolvency process and managed sale, and so what Peter said was in fact correct - you asking him to go back and do research on administration and bankruptcy are so far wide of the mark especially when you believed the test for liquidation was whether a company is a going concern, which is not the test at law.
Quote from: Al 666 on January 21, 2023, 02:19:29 am
Yes we have a £4bn business but we let the Goofy German guy make all the decisions.

Constantly wondering how some people get away with things like this.
