The point you are missing is that the club was a viable business. If you look at the accounts we made a profit of £14m in 08/09 and £8m in 07/08. The club was a fully functioning business with income streams. We signed players in the 10/11 transfer window, we paid wages.



The danger was RBS calling in the leveraged acquisition debt that H&G had placed onto the club. The BARCap process meant they would not do that until the sale process was completed. Given that there were multiple bidders willing to buy the club and repay the debt the chances of bankruptcy were slim/to nil.



No the BARCap process probably meant that they had a standstill for a certain amount of time while the club went to look for potential buyers.If nothing materialised during that time to which RBS would have to agree - in other words, the debt is taken care of - then there would have been no sale. If at any point they got tired of the process the alternative was liquidation. They took the time ti participate in the process on very favourable terms because of the possibility of enhanced recovery in an insolvency situation, not out of any goodwill on their part.The bottom line is that notwithstanding positive revenue stream debts had become payable and couldnt be paid. That means the company is close to liquidation because it is insolvent. Now whether or not it was likely or whether someone if not FSG would have bought the debt is hypothetical. You say you believe it was nil, which is a fair point. But regardless the club was indeed close to liquidation, because the club was insolvent, it was in an insolvency process and managed sale, and so what Peter said was in fact correct - you asking him to go back and do research on administration and bankruptcy are so far wide of the mark especially when you believed the test for liquidation was whether a company is a going concern, which is not the test at law.