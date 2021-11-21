So we are now downplaying the disaster that Hicks and Gillette inflicted on the club in order to diminish FSG? There seems to be a misunderstanding here. Let me just say that being able to generate positive cash flow without the debt isn't sufficient to continue as a going concern, an offer for the equity has to materialise that is in excess of the liquidation value or the creditors will pursue liquidation. We were indebted to a commercial bank, not bondholders, the likelihood of them accepting conversion of their debt to equity is essentially zero. They only care about the minimisation of their losses once it's deemed an impaired asset, they certainly don't give a fuck about the cultural importance of footballing institutions. Football clubs don't generally yield large positive cash flows or profits, so the market value of their equity is dubious under standard financial analysis. To pretend that there wasn't a chance, albeit slim, of the club being wound up is disingenuous.



This argument is also circular, the club wasn't in danger of being wound up because someone would have come in to buy it, so the people who bought the club didn't rescue us because the club was never in danger.



At the point that the club could not meet its liabilities as they fell due, there were a whole host of possibilities for the next decade and the overwhelming majority of them did not involve title challenges and Champions League finals. For example, the club could have received points deductions and been forced to sell most of our players potentially falling into lower leagues. Who are we to thank for preventing this from happening? It can't be Klopp as he wasn't here. Who did it?



As I've said before, they aren't heroes. They did this to generate a positive return for themselves. But almost every owner buys with this intention. FSG made us successful on the pitch because it was the best way to increase the value of the club. I don't think they deserve us kissing their feet because their reward is the increased value of their asset. However, I find the arguments made against them increasingly absurd.



If you believe they haven't invested enough in the club for transfers for us to remain competitive, that is a completely reasonable viewpoint. No need to try and tarnish everything they've done. I personally think they have been willing to take risks where the benefits don't outweigh the costs, e.g. going into seasons light at CB or MF and risking the CL money. You don't have to drag all this other shit into it, because as owners go FSG have been overwhelmingly positive stewards of the club. Certainly not perfect, but better than most.