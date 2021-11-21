« previous next »
Pages: 1 ... 298 299 300 301 302 [303]   Go Down

Author Topic: FSG discussion thread  (Read 440410 times)

Offline west_london_red

  • Knows his stuff - pull the udder one! RAWK's Dairy Queen.
  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 20,459
  • watching me? but whose watching you watching me?
Re: FSG discussion thread
« Reply #12080 on: Today at 12:40:47 am »
Quote from: Al 666 on Today at 12:21:35 am
How naive can you be. It was nothing to do with replacing UEFA. UEFA organises the whole shebang. The idea of the ESL was about fucking off 99% of European clubs and creating a closed NFL style European League with no relegation. A league that would guarantee the owners massive profits and no jeopardy. 


How about owners who invest the increased equity created on Merseyside in LFC and not use it to buy an NHL team or put it towards an NBA team. In their last season LFC have been crap, the Red Sox have been crap and the Penguins have been crap.

Instead of fixing that FSG are looking to buy an NBA team.

Oh Im not that naive, everyone involved would have made a shit load of money out of the ESL but in all honesty I dont really care, I just want a level playing field and then the rest is on us as a club. Id be more then happy for that to happen within the current structure but UEFA have shown themselves of being incapable of fixing it. As for the lack of relegation, I cant say I was a fan of it, but in all honesty other then the 5/6 PL teams (City being the exception) all of the other teams involved know they will always be in the current CL so the jeopardy isnt that big outside of England as it currently is.

And unless im missing something how do you invest your increased equity without realising that equity ie selling a stake? Let me guess your now going to start talking about Redbird or whatever they are called which has been covered to death.
Logged
Quote from: idontknow on November 21, 2021, 09:39:54 pm
Thinking is overrated.
The mind is a tool, it's not meant to be used that much.
Rest, love, observe. Laugh.

Offline west_london_red

  • Knows his stuff - pull the udder one! RAWK's Dairy Queen.
  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 20,459
  • watching me? but whose watching you watching me?
Re: FSG discussion thread
« Reply #12081 on: Today at 12:50:02 am »
Quote from: Hazell on Today at 12:25:03 am
Sorry, it was just a bad joke from me :P

DIC were also told by some fans they weren't wanted as per Brian Reade's book. And personally, I hope DIC or QSI don't invest in us. If it's a choice between that and no investment, I'd much prefer the latter.

I cant see DIC coming back in for us again, I cant see them being allowed to compete with Abu Dhabi/City, and even with other Middle Eastern types I dont think minority investment is really their thing because you cant sports wash when your a minority partner, and if they cant sports wash why would they be interested?
Logged
Quote from: idontknow on November 21, 2021, 09:39:54 pm
Thinking is overrated.
The mind is a tool, it's not meant to be used that much.
Rest, love, observe. Laugh.

Offline Aldo1988

  • Kopite
  • *****
  • Posts: 508
  • Superduperfan & Whopper
Re: FSG discussion thread
« Reply #12082 on: Today at 12:50:12 am »
The people who hate FSG, deffo wish we were taken over by a Gulf state when H&G owned us.
Logged
"You know those presents he got, baby Jesus. Were they for Christmas or his birthday?"

Offline west_london_red

  • Knows his stuff - pull the udder one! RAWK's Dairy Queen.
  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 20,459
  • watching me? but whose watching you watching me?
Re: FSG discussion thread
« Reply #12083 on: Today at 12:52:42 am »
Quote from: Aldo1988 on Today at 12:50:12 am
The people who hate FSG, deffo wish we were taken over by a Gulf state when H&G owned us.

I dont think its that clear cut, they dont necessarily want a Gulf state but I suspect its the only realistic kind of owner whose going to give them what they want in terms of ownership and how they operate.
Logged
Quote from: idontknow on November 21, 2021, 09:39:54 pm
Thinking is overrated.
The mind is a tool, it's not meant to be used that much.
Rest, love, observe. Laugh.

Offline Redric1970

  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 1,415
  • We all Live in a Red and White Kop
Re: FSG discussion thread
« Reply #12084 on: Today at 12:58:28 am »
Quote from: Aldo1988 on Today at 12:50:12 am
The people who hate FSG, deffo wish we were taken over by a Gulf state when H&G owned us.

What a stupid comment I dont want a gulf state but I would like our owners to show a tiny pair of bollux in the transfer market.
Logged

Offline WhereAngelsPlay

  • Rockwool Marketing Board Spokesman. Cracker Wanker. Fucking calmest man on RAWK, alright? ALRIGHT?! Definitely a bigger cunt than YOU!
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 20,994
  • We all Live in a Red and White Kop
Re: FSG discussion thread
« Reply #12085 on: Today at 12:58:53 am »
Quote from: Aldo1988 on Today at 12:50:12 am
The people who hate FSG, deffo wish we were taken over by a Gulf state when H&G owned us.


I just want the c*nts to provide the funds for the best manager we've had in decades & if that means they have to use some of the company funds then that is what they should do,if they're unwilling to do that then they should do one and buy themselves a nice mid table club.
Logged
My cup, it runneth over, I'll never get my fill

Online Hysterical Fool

  • A fool in the present too. Currently being spectacularly wooshed. Seemingly by, well, just about everything.....
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 2,700
  • Member of The Pack
Re: FSG discussion thread
« Reply #12086 on: Today at 01:01:18 am »
Quote from: Al 666 on Yesterday at 10:05:51 pm
Let's cut to the chase you stated FSG put money in to fund the Stadium. We both know they put in an IOU and the Club is the one funding the Stadium.


Liverpool were never in any danger of going bankrupt. There was a remote chance of going into administration which is a completely different thing. In a similar vein to not reading the commercial numbers perhaps you should not be so quick to attack other posters when you don't really know what you are talking about mate.

Administration is an insolvency proceeding which is court supervised 
Logged
Quote from: Al 666 on January 21, 2023, 02:19:29 am
Yes we have a £4bn business but we let the Goofy German guy make all the decisions.

Constantly wondering how some people get away with things like this.

Online Al 666

  • "I have no problem whatsoever stating that FSG have done a good job.".Mo Money, Mo Problems to invent. Number 1 is Carragher. Number 2 is Carragher. Number 3 is Carragher. Number 4 is Carragher. Likes to play God in his spare time.
  • Campaigns
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 28,435
  • JFT 97
Re: FSG discussion thread
« Reply #12087 on: Today at 01:01:57 am »
Quote from: west_london_red on Today at 12:52:42 am
I dont think its that clear cut, they dont necessarily want a Gulf state but I suspect its the only realistic kind of owner whose going to give them what they want in terms of ownership and how they operate.

For me, it's having owners whose primary concern is LFC.

Presently we are owned by a sporting conglomerate who have a wide range of sporting interests and who are only really concerned with making money for FSG. 
Logged
Quote from: Hysterical Fool on January 21, 2023, 05:59:00 am
Klopp the "Goofy German Guy"

Amazing what you can do when you edit a post and take it out of context

Online Al 666

  • "I have no problem whatsoever stating that FSG have done a good job.".Mo Money, Mo Problems to invent. Number 1 is Carragher. Number 2 is Carragher. Number 3 is Carragher. Number 4 is Carragher. Likes to play God in his spare time.
  • Campaigns
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 28,435
  • JFT 97
Re: FSG discussion thread
« Reply #12088 on: Today at 01:05:14 am »
Quote from: Hysterical Fool on Today at 01:01:18 am
Administration is an insolvency proceeding which is court supervised 

Yes and Bankruptcy and Liquidation are about not being able to carry on as a going concern. Liverpool was never likely to get to that stage because the underlying business was always viable. Which is basically the point of administration. 
Logged
Quote from: Hysterical Fool on January 21, 2023, 05:59:00 am
Klopp the "Goofy German Guy"

Amazing what you can do when you edit a post and take it out of context

Online Hysterical Fool

  • A fool in the present too. Currently being spectacularly wooshed. Seemingly by, well, just about everything.....
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 2,700
  • Member of The Pack
Re: FSG discussion thread
« Reply #12089 on: Today at 01:08:43 am »
Quote from: Al 666 on Today at 01:05:14 am
Yes and Bankruptcy and Liquidation are about not being able to carry on as a going concern. Liverpool was never likely to get to that stage because the underlying business was always viable. Which is basically the point of administration.

No, plenty of businesses enter administration without being able to carry on as a going concern. It is a rescue mechanism. Thats why moratoria exists to stay all proceedings through administration.

Also most administrations do eventually end up in liquidation  because the underlying business model or debt simply couldnt be compromised, they buy time just to try 

Liquidation is when a company cant pay its debts as they fall due 
Logged
Quote from: Al 666 on January 21, 2023, 02:19:29 am
Yes we have a £4bn business but we let the Goofy German guy make all the decisions.

Constantly wondering how some people get away with things like this.

Online Hysterical Fool

  • A fool in the present too. Currently being spectacularly wooshed. Seemingly by, well, just about everything.....
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 2,700
  • Member of The Pack
Re: FSG discussion thread
« Reply #12090 on: Today at 01:12:47 am »
Quote from: Peter McGurk on Yesterday at 09:44:04 pm

The truth is you dog every thread with nonsense and it's like talking to a plank of wood.

You also seem to misunderstand the concept of investment or 'putting money in'. Nobody puts money into something with no prospect of getting it back. That's called throwing money away or philanthropy (on a scale not ever seen anywhere). It seems you also think that's what owners should do for the privilege of owning the club because... actually I have no idea why you think that. Maybe you think you're are entitled or FSG owe you something.

Thanks for the graph. I haven't checked the numbers but FSG bought in to an all-but bankrupt and very unattractive prospect for sponsorship etc club in 2010 right? Done pretty well since I think.

Its only in sport, but mostly football, where people expect others to use their money to further their own personal enjoyment - and get offended when it doesnt happen.

And Im sorry for the reductive attacks on you on here that include buying a copy of a book and mocking you about it. People should be bigger than that but its par for some posters here or so it seems.
Logged
Quote from: Al 666 on January 21, 2023, 02:19:29 am
Yes we have a £4bn business but we let the Goofy German guy make all the decisions.

Constantly wondering how some people get away with things like this.

Online Al 666

  • "I have no problem whatsoever stating that FSG have done a good job.".Mo Money, Mo Problems to invent. Number 1 is Carragher. Number 2 is Carragher. Number 3 is Carragher. Number 4 is Carragher. Likes to play God in his spare time.
  • Campaigns
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 28,435
  • JFT 97
Re: FSG discussion thread
« Reply #12091 on: Today at 01:12:51 am »
Quote from: WhereAngelsPlay on Today at 12:58:53 am

I just want the c*nts to provide the funds for the best manager we've had in decades & if that means they have to use some of the company funds then that is what they should do,if they're unwilling to do that then they should do one and buy themselves a nice mid table club.

To be fair they did link up with a mid table club first.



   

   Fulham Football Club has struck a marketing deal with the sister company of the Boston Red Sox baseball franchise, in one of the more unusual pairings between an English and American sports team.

The London club, owned by Mohamed al-Fayed, who also owns Harrods, has partnered with Fenway Sports Group, which is named after the Boston Red Sox stadium.

Under the deal, Fenway will market the UK club in the US and sell the sponsorship rights to its shirts beginning with the 2011 season.

The deal is unusual because Boston Red Sox is one of the leading teams in baseball, winning the World Series twice in the last decade, whereas Fulham is one of the smaller clubs in the English Premier League and has not won a trophy for many years. But Sam Kennedy, chief operating officer of the Boston Red Sox, said the two clubs had much in common. Craven Cottage is 150 years old and Fenway Park is almost 100 years old. Both clubs have strong heritage and strong local ties in the cities in which they play.

Fenway works with a range of US sports properties, including Nascar racing, and wants to use its deal with Fulham to tap into growing US enthusiasm for English football.

Mr Kennedy also raised the prospect of a Premier League match being played in Boston. The Premier League briefly considered adding a round of matches to its season to enable clubs to play games outside the UK, but the idea generated a lot of opposition when it was mooted two years ago.
Logged
Quote from: Hysterical Fool on January 21, 2023, 05:59:00 am
Klopp the "Goofy German Guy"

Amazing what you can do when you edit a post and take it out of context

Online Al 666

  • "I have no problem whatsoever stating that FSG have done a good job.".Mo Money, Mo Problems to invent. Number 1 is Carragher. Number 2 is Carragher. Number 3 is Carragher. Number 4 is Carragher. Likes to play God in his spare time.
  • Campaigns
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 28,435
  • JFT 97
Re: FSG discussion thread
« Reply #12092 on: Today at 01:24:20 am »
Quote from: Hysterical Fool on Today at 01:08:43 am
No, plenty of businesses enter administration without being able to carry on as a going concern. It is a rescue mechanism. Thats why moratoria exists to stay all proceedings through administration.

Also most administrations do eventually end up in liquidation  because the underlying business model or debt simply couldnt be compromised, they buy time just to try 

Liquidation is when a company cant pay its debts as they fall due 

Peter stated that Liverpool were close to bankruptcy when FSG bought us. That is clearly not true. The club was a viable business that had multiple people prepared to buy it. Even if those deals had failed to materialise as you say we would still have had the rescue mechanism of administration.

In the New York court case FSG openly discussed allowing the club to go into administration before they bought the club if the banks wouldn't play ball.

The chances of LFC going bankrupt were nil.

So why do pro-FSG posters 13 years on still pretend that we owe FSG a debt of gratitude?
« Last Edit: Today at 01:27:10 am by Al 666 »
Logged
Quote from: Hysterical Fool on January 21, 2023, 05:59:00 am
Klopp the "Goofy German Guy"

Amazing what you can do when you edit a post and take it out of context

Online Hysterical Fool

  • A fool in the present too. Currently being spectacularly wooshed. Seemingly by, well, just about everything.....
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 2,700
  • Member of The Pack
Re: FSG discussion thread
« Reply #12093 on: Today at 01:32:14 am »
Quote from: Al 666 on Today at 01:24:20 am
Peter stated that Liverpool were close to bankruptcy when FSG bought us. That is clearly not true. The club was a viable business that had multiple people prepared to buy it. Even if those deals had failed to materialise as you say we would still have had the rescue mechanism of administration.

In the New York court case FSG openly discussed allowing the club to go into administration before they bought the club if the banks wouldn't play ball.

The chances of LFC going bankrupt were nil.

Its a black and white fact. The balance sheet test - whether current assets exceed current liabilities, or whether a company can pay its debts as they fall due - determines the status of insolvency.

Once a company is deemed insolvent, a creditor can apply to wind it up. Thats insolvency 101 across nearly all common law jurisdictions worldwide.

The administration mechanism is not a god given right. Someone has to apply for it. And if Im not mistaken the prerequisite of administrators being appointed is that 1. The company must be insolvent; and 2. There is the possibility of a compromise or a better return for creditors than on a winding up. Most of the time, this takes the form of a rescue - but not always.

So yes there was every chance of the club being liquidated. It was down to the goodwill of the banks and any other creditor of the company . And if FSG or any other alternate investor for that matter hadnt showed up with a promise to give the banks a better return than on winding up - then the natural outcome is liquidation, distribution, and thereafter dissolution.

So he is absolutely correct in saying they were close to bankruptcy. Once you reach the point where you fail the balance sheet test then youre vulnerable to a winding up petition. Thats purely a numbers analysis.
Logged
Quote from: Al 666 on January 21, 2023, 02:19:29 am
Yes we have a £4bn business but we let the Goofy German guy make all the decisions.

Constantly wondering how some people get away with things like this.

Online Al 666

  • "I have no problem whatsoever stating that FSG have done a good job.".Mo Money, Mo Problems to invent. Number 1 is Carragher. Number 2 is Carragher. Number 3 is Carragher. Number 4 is Carragher. Likes to play God in his spare time.
  • Campaigns
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 28,435
  • JFT 97
Re: FSG discussion thread
« Reply #12094 on: Today at 01:54:18 am »
Quote from: Hysterical Fool on Today at 01:32:14 am
Its a black and white fact. The balance sheet test - whether current assets exceed current liabilities, or whether a company can pay its debts as they fall due - determines the status of insolvency.

Once a company is deemed insolvent, a creditor can apply to wind it up. Thats insolvency 101 across nearly all common law jurisdictions worldwide.

The administration mechanism is not a god given right. Someone has to apply for it. And if Im not mistaken the prerequisite of administrators being appointed is that 1. The company must be insolvent; and 2. There is the possibility of a compromise or a better return for creditors than on a winding up. Most of the time, this takes the form of a rescue - but not always.

So yes there was every chance of the club being liquidated. It was down to the goodwill of the banks and any other creditor of the company . And if FSG or any other alternate investor for that matter hadnt showed up with a promise to give the banks a better return than on winding up - then the natural outcome is liquidation, distribution, and thereafter dissolution.

So he is absolutely correct in saying they were close to bankruptcy. Once you reach the point where you fail the balance sheet test then youre vulnerable to a winding up petition. Thats purely a numbers analysis.

You are missing the point. The club was always viable. The problem was H&G leveraging their acquisition costs onto the club. The bit you are missing is that the banks knew what they were doing and sought personal guarantees from H&G when they previously refinanced the loans.

It was never in the bank's best interests to apply to wind up LFC because they were already indemnified by the guarantees they had from Hicks and Gillet. So we were never close to bankruptcy.

FSG were quite happy to allow the club to go into administration as evidenced by the New York court papers.

 
Logged
Quote from: Hysterical Fool on January 21, 2023, 05:59:00 am
Klopp the "Goofy German Guy"

Amazing what you can do when you edit a post and take it out of context

Offline WhereAngelsPlay

  • Rockwool Marketing Board Spokesman. Cracker Wanker. Fucking calmest man on RAWK, alright? ALRIGHT?! Definitely a bigger cunt than YOU!
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 20,994
  • We all Live in a Red and White Kop
Re: FSG discussion thread
« Reply #12095 on: Today at 02:00:36 am »
It cost H&G a fortune as well,they were still paying it off a few years after the sale weren't they ?
Logged
My cup, it runneth over, I'll never get my fill

Offline Aldo1988

  • Kopite
  • *****
  • Posts: 508
  • Superduperfan & Whopper
Re: FSG discussion thread
« Reply #12096 on: Today at 02:02:48 am »
Fucking FSG, what a bunch of pricks.  Employed Klopp and, with magic beans, made him stay here. 
Logged
"You know those presents he got, baby Jesus. Were they for Christmas or his birthday?"

Online Al 666

  • "I have no problem whatsoever stating that FSG have done a good job.".Mo Money, Mo Problems to invent. Number 1 is Carragher. Number 2 is Carragher. Number 3 is Carragher. Number 4 is Carragher. Likes to play God in his spare time.
  • Campaigns
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 28,435
  • JFT 97
Re: FSG discussion thread
« Reply #12097 on: Today at 02:05:58 am »
Quote from: WhereAngelsPlay on Today at 02:00:36 am
It cost H&G a fortune as well,they were still paying it off a few years after the sale weren't they ?

Yeh.

Former Liverpool FC owner George Gillett is still paying £125,000-a-month in debt repayments for his ill-fated purchase of the Reds - five years after he lost control of the club.

The sensational revelation was made in documents to the Supreme Court in New York where Gillett and Royal Bank of Scotland are being sued by Mill Financial, a company that lent the businessman $70m (£50m).

Mill Financial want a payout from Gillett and RBS after their last ditch effort to buy LFC in October 2010 failed.
Logged
Quote from: Hysterical Fool on January 21, 2023, 05:59:00 am
Klopp the "Goofy German Guy"

Amazing what you can do when you edit a post and take it out of context

Online Al 666

  • "I have no problem whatsoever stating that FSG have done a good job.".Mo Money, Mo Problems to invent. Number 1 is Carragher. Number 2 is Carragher. Number 3 is Carragher. Number 4 is Carragher. Likes to play God in his spare time.
  • Campaigns
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 28,435
  • JFT 97
Re: FSG discussion thread
« Reply #12098 on: Today at 02:08:32 am »
Quote from: Aldo1988 on Today at 02:02:48 am
Fucking FSG, what a bunch of pricks.  Employed Klopp and, with magic beans, made him stay here. 

So did the owners of Dortmund and Mainz. It is as if he is a loyal manager who loves a challenge.
Logged
Quote from: Hysterical Fool on January 21, 2023, 05:59:00 am
Klopp the "Goofy German Guy"

Amazing what you can do when you edit a post and take it out of context

Online Hysterical Fool

  • A fool in the present too. Currently being spectacularly wooshed. Seemingly by, well, just about everything.....
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 2,700
  • Member of The Pack
Re: FSG discussion thread
« Reply #12099 on: Today at 03:08:24 am »
Quote from: Al 666 on Today at 01:54:18 am
You are missing the point. The club was always viable. The problem was H&G leveraging their acquisition costs onto the club. The bit you are missing is that the banks knew what they were doing and sought personal guarantees from H&G when they previously refinanced the loans.

It was never in the bank's best interests to apply to wind up LFC because they were already indemnified by the guarantees they had from Hicks and Gillet. So we were never close to bankruptcy.

FSG were quite happy to allow the club to go into administration as evidenced by the New York court papers.

 

Im not missing any point and neither is Peter.

The viability of the club has no bearing on whether or not the club owed debts. We are all in agreement that it did.

PGs are joint and several liability. So the obligation to pay the PGs arises out of the primary debt. Theyre not an indemnity - they are a security of sorts, a security that is weak because of the nature of PGs.

If your statement is correct that the loans were subject to PGs - then whether or not the banks applied to wind up LFC would have absolutely no bearing on their recovery. So why again was it not in their interest? They absolutely wouldnt care either way.

The banks also werent the only creditors affected at the time. There were surely other creditors, just lesser known, but the club would have run out of money to pay OPEX at some point and those creditors would also have a right against the company. Speculative of course but thats the natural consequence of mismanagement.
Logged
Quote from: Al 666 on January 21, 2023, 02:19:29 am
Yes we have a £4bn business but we let the Goofy German guy make all the decisions.

Constantly wondering how some people get away with things like this.

Online Lubeh

  • Kopite
  • *****
  • Posts: 506
  • We all Live in a Red and White Kop
Re: FSG discussion thread
« Reply #12100 on: Today at 03:21:48 am »
Quote from: west_london_red on Yesterday at 11:48:44 pm
Without wanting to derail the thread, considering the complete ineptitude of UEFA to enforce FFP even after football leaks did all the hard work and proved whats right in front of everyones eyes, and UEFAs own close links with the sport washers of Qatar/PSG, Im not quite convinced FSG backing the ESL is quite the mistake its being made out to be. Man City and PSG are still cheating today and will continue to do so.

At this moment in time i can see your point of view, if they get away with it then everyone else should too.
Logged

Online Al 666

  • "I have no problem whatsoever stating that FSG have done a good job.".Mo Money, Mo Problems to invent. Number 1 is Carragher. Number 2 is Carragher. Number 3 is Carragher. Number 4 is Carragher. Likes to play God in his spare time.
  • Campaigns
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 28,435
  • JFT 97
Re: FSG discussion thread
« Reply #12101 on: Today at 03:24:35 am »
Quote from: Hysterical Fool on Today at 03:08:24 am
Im not missing any point and neither is Peter.

The viability of the club has no bearing on whether or not the club owed debts. We are all in agreement that it did.

PGs are joint and several liability. So the obligation to pay the PGs arises out of the primary debt. Theyre not an indemnity - they are a security of sorts, a security that is weak because of the nature of PGs.

If your statement is correct that the loans were subject to PGs - then whether or not the banks applied to wind up LFC would have absolutely no bearing on their recovery. So why again was it not in their interest? They absolutely wouldnt care either way.

The banks also werent the only creditors affected at the time. There were surely other creditors, just lesser known, but the club would have run out of money to pay OPEX at some point and those creditors would also have a right against the company. Speculative of course but thats the natural consequence of mismanagement.

No the club would not have run out of money because the bank guarantees forced H&G into the BARcap process. The banks also forced Martin Broughton onto H&G. The BARCap process ensured that LFC had sufficient funding until the sale process was completed.

The banks indemnified the other creditors as part of the process.

Logged
Quote from: Hysterical Fool on January 21, 2023, 05:59:00 am
Klopp the "Goofy German Guy"

Amazing what you can do when you edit a post and take it out of context

Online Hysterical Fool

  • A fool in the present too. Currently being spectacularly wooshed. Seemingly by, well, just about everything.....
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 2,700
  • Member of The Pack
Re: FSG discussion thread
« Reply #12102 on: Today at 03:31:29 am »
Quote from: Al 666 on Today at 03:24:35 am
No the club would not have run out of money because the bank guarantees forced H&G into the BARcap process. The banks also forced Martin Broughton onto H&G. The BARCap process ensured that LFC had sufficient funding until the sale process was completed.

The banks indemnified the other creditors as part of the process.

Barclays provided interim financing for the sale? I know the two bank creditors did.

Again, this comes from Peters statement. Any company that cannot pay its debts is close to bankruptcy. Im not sure why you are disagreeing so vehemently about this other than a conscious need to belittle him with Ill invest in a book for you quips.
Logged
Quote from: Al 666 on January 21, 2023, 02:19:29 am
Yes we have a £4bn business but we let the Goofy German guy make all the decisions.

Constantly wondering how some people get away with things like this.

Online Dave McCoy

  • "Don't you know who I am?!"
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 7,111
  • 11,053ft up
Re: FSG discussion thread
« Reply #12103 on: Today at 03:40:19 am »
I'm only seeing the quotes and it's embarrassing. At some point you'd think you take the L.
Logged

Online Lubeh

  • Kopite
  • *****
  • Posts: 506
  • We all Live in a Red and White Kop
Re: FSG discussion thread
« Reply #12104 on: Today at 03:41:58 am »
Quote from: Al 666 on Today at 03:24:35 am
No the club would not have run out of money because the bank guarantees forced H&G into the BARcap process. The banks also forced Martin Broughton onto H&G. The BARCap process ensured that LFC had sufficient funding until the sale process was completed.

The banks indemnified the other creditors as part of the process.

I believe Martin Broughton got the loans for us at the time to stay open as a club, technically its was hicks and gilette that had the debts. Yet they still manage stuff in USA i think?  Hicks in Texas, not sure about gillett , aparently they hate each other now! Hicks said he has no idea why he asked gillett to join him. Gillett runs ski resorts and golf courses in colarado seems they both pissed about it still.
Logged

Online Lubeh

  • Kopite
  • *****
  • Posts: 506
  • We all Live in a Red and White Kop
Re: FSG discussion thread
« Reply #12105 on: Today at 03:42:52 am »
Quote from: Hysterical Fool on Today at 03:31:29 am
Barclays provided interim financing for the sale? I know the two bank creditors did.

Again, this comes from Peters statement. Any company that cannot pay its debts is close to bankruptcy. Im not sure why you are disagreeing so vehemently about this other than a conscious need to belittle him with Ill invest in a book for you quips.

was it not royal bank of scotland? or am i getting them wrong way around?
Logged
Pages: 1 ... 298 299 300 301 302 [303]   Go Up
« previous next »
 