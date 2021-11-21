

I just want the c*nts to provide the funds for the best manager we've had in decades & if that means they have to use some of the company funds then that is what they should do,if they're unwilling to do that then they should do one and buy themselves a nice mid table club.



To be fair they did link up with a mid table club first.Fulham Football Club has struck a marketing deal with the sister company of the Boston Red Sox baseball franchise, in one of the more unusual pairings between an English and American sports team.The London club, owned by Mohamed al-Fayed, who also owns Harrods, has partnered with Fenway Sports Group, which is named after the Boston Red Sox stadium.Under the deal, Fenway will market the UK club in the US and sell the sponsorship rights to its shirts beginning with the 2011 season.The deal is unusual because Boston Red Sox is one of the leading teams in baseball, winning the World Series twice in the last decade, whereas Fulham is one of the smaller clubs in the English Premier League and has not won a trophy for many years. But Sam Kennedy, chief operating officer of the Boston Red Sox, said the two clubs had much in common. Craven Cottage is 150 years old and Fenway Park is almost 100 years old. Both clubs have strong heritage and strong local ties in the cities in which they play.Fenway works with a range of US sports properties, including Nascar racing, and wants to use its deal with Fulham to tap into growing US enthusiasm for English football.Mr Kennedy also raised the prospect of a Premier League match being played in Boston. The Premier League briefly considered adding a round of matches to its season to enable clubs to play games outside the UK, but the idea generated a lot of opposition when it was mooted two years ago.