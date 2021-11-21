Peter stated that Liverpool were close to bankruptcy when FSG bought us. That is clearly not true. The club was a viable business that had multiple people prepared to buy it. Even if those deals had failed to materialise as you say we would still have had the rescue mechanism of administration.
In the New York court case FSG openly discussed allowing the club to go into administration before they bought the club if the banks wouldn't play ball.
The chances of LFC going bankrupt were nil.
Its a black and white fact. The balance sheet test - whether current assets exceed current liabilities, or whether a company can pay its debts as they fall due - determines the status of insolvency.
Once a company is deemed insolvent, a creditor can apply to wind it up. Thats insolvency 101 across nearly all common law jurisdictions worldwide.
The administration mechanism is not a god given right. Someone has to apply for it. And if Im not mistaken the prerequisite of administrators being appointed is that 1. The company must be insolvent; and 2. There is the possibility of a compromise or a better return for creditors than on a winding up. Most of the time, this takes the form of a rescue - but not always.
So yes there was every chance of the club being liquidated. It was down to the goodwill of the banks and any other creditor of the company . And if FSG or any other alternate investor for that matter hadnt showed up with a promise to give the banks a better return than on winding up - then the natural outcome is liquidation, distribution, and thereafter dissolution.
So he is absolutely correct in saying they were close to bankruptcy. Once you reach the point where you fail the balance sheet test then youre vulnerable to a winding up petition. Thats purely a numbers analysis.