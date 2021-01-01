With state of football ownership these days I cant understand how many are so quick to wish FSG gone. Were about twice as likely to end up with either less capable owners or in hands of a dodgy state.



I'd say they've been better than that and especially for owners new to the sport. They have made mistakes (and fixed them), they've put money in, not only to clear debt (and stave off liquidation) but also to fund the stadium. They've developed the previously woeful commercial side and they've made some pretty good decisions around people and management, which is what they're here to do.The financial model is balanced and prudent. Covid has had to have been a major hole in that model and hence looking for newer investment just now (based on the increase in value that FSG have created). That value wasn't around before. They never said they were sugar-daddies (and actually there wasn't any credible around when they came in). It would not be better to be state-owned or Abramoviched up. If you have to buy it that way, it don't count. And as we've seen (and will probably see with City), it ultimately doesn't last.I was surprised by the short term funding of the stadium but actually if you have the cash, it's probably better for the club. FSG have always said the stadium should pay for itself before it starts paying back to the club. I suspect there was some kind of personal tax benefit in having it paid off early but the sooner it's paid off, the sooner funds come back to the club - for the benefit of the team. To hopefully exhaust the analogies above, it's like having the necessary spare to buy the house cash whilst continuing to put food on the table - Tesco, Waitrose or wherever you like.If anything, it would be better to see more of them (FSG). I expect the decision to spend quite so much on Kirkby was a local one. It doesn't quite fit the model (it may have been necessary but it's a tremendous amount of money out without a tangible source of money in to pay for it. Even the Etihad Campus has/ will have commercial income attached. It is however concerning that key individual's have left and smacks of internal conflict and a lack of the detail consideration and decision making that has got the club where it's got to before now. A few more visits to put the house straight may be in order.