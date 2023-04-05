« previous next »
Pages: 1 ... 294 295 296 297 298 [299]   Go Down

Author Topic: FSG discussion thread  (Read 434865 times)

Online mattD

  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 2,427
  • We all Live in a Red and White Kop
Re: FSG discussion thread
« Reply #11920 on: April 5, 2023, 10:41:52 pm »
They have been good for the club although I question their passion for us now.

There just seems to be a complete desertion of any football strategy/infrastructure. On top of DOFs resigning, theres also been a talent drain in analytics and other scouting departments that need replacing.

I dont know what it is they or the coaching setup want, but we desperately need a strategy and some sense of direction. The fact we hear nothing is a worry. It seems like the club is a rudderless ship at the moment.
« Last Edit: April 5, 2023, 10:43:53 pm by mattD »
Logged

Offline Dave McCoy

  • "Don't you know who I am?!"
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 7,107
  • 11,053ft up
Re: FSG discussion thread
« Reply #11921 on: April 5, 2023, 11:03:12 pm »
The turnover of the front office has happened multiple times under their ownership of the Red Sox and until pretty recently it's never been an issue. I'd chalk the Red Sox stuff up to more they hired a bad GM which can happen. I don't think they've taken their eye off the ball, more that European football isn't the same as MLB where every team has almost the same exact front office setup and hiring like-for-like replacements is pretty easy. Even now after xG and similar analytics type stuff has been generally accepted there are a lot of clubs where it's basically the manager and a couple of scouts and that's it. Spurs at one point it was just Levy, Poch and his brother for instance as basically the entire recruitment team.

So I don't think it's that they've taken their eyes of the ball, more that they are relying on Hogan and Klopp to tell them what they need and trying to find someone that fits in a pretty limited pool of candidates. Generally speaking we all know who they are, there's no Director of College Scouting at the Brewers to be plucked out of the nethers as a random example.
Logged

Online tamadic

  • Kopite
  • *****
  • Posts: 609
  • We all Live in a Red and White Kop
Re: FSG discussion thread
« Reply #11922 on: Yesterday at 01:44:37 am »
Quote from: Coolie High on April  5, 2023, 12:38:47 am
The best way to grow revenues is by winning trophies.

Well, FSG is not dumb, they understand that from the beginning.
The only difference is, they just DON'T CARE !!! Because they care only how much the club inflated in values as time goes by.
As long as the team is competitive and in the news all the time, the inflated club values (selling prices) >>>> any revenues.
Football teams' revenues is never an excellent source of investment return. For business investment, buying stocks could even gain more.
 
Without CL for 1 or 2 seasons? Who cares? the club still worth at least 3B, which is 10x more then what they bought LFC for.
Without trophies? Who cares? They might not even care/know how's offside work.

To put this nicely, they just treat LFC as a very valuable antique; as long as it doesn't break or deteriorate, its values would just go up much more than inflation.
That's why they only maintenance that antique in excellent condition; while to show off that antique (winning trophies) or not, FSG just don't give a dxxn. 
Logged

Offline Samie

  • The Ev of drafting! Rumoured to be the 7th, we may need that old magic back! The Timekeeper, ask him what time the action starts. Measures himself in inches (small is still small, dude!)
  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 57,709
Re: FSG discussion thread
« Reply #11923 on: Yesterday at 08:40:27 pm »
Sports Finance journo.

https://twitter.com/alexmiller73/status/1644422017498660864?s=46&t=gRtAEIRIkHc-m0Y-fLSG6A

Quote
Very reliable source tells me investment into @LFC likely over the summer, no specifics exactly when. Looks like good news is on the way...
Logged

Online A Red Abroad

  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 1,576
  • We had dreams and songs to sing
Re: FSG discussion thread
« Reply #11924 on: Yesterday at 08:50:01 pm »
Logged
My marmoset, to get things done,
You fell in Loch Ness with Major Tom.

Offline stockdam

  • The sheer loftus-cheek of the man.....
  • RAWK Scribe
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 14,735
  • Walk on through the wind, Walk on through the rain
Re: FSG discussion thread
« Reply #11925 on: Yesterday at 09:13:01 pm »
Logged
#JFT97

Offline Fitzy.

  • I before E, except in Dalglish. Thumbs down for thumbs up! Premature ejaculator in the post-match whopper circle jerk. Might be the Rupert Pupkin to Neil Atkinson's Jerry Langford. Wants to know who did this, but may never find out.
  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 20,685
  • Indefatigability
Re: FSG discussion thread
« Reply #11926 on: Yesterday at 09:29:39 pm »
Im more likely to trust Alex Miller than some blert with a Qatar flag in his bio tweeting in Arabic about impending royal delegations to Anfield.
Logged

Offline Samie

  • The Ev of drafting! Rumoured to be the 7th, we may need that old magic back! The Timekeeper, ask him what time the action starts. Measures himself in inches (small is still small, dude!)
  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 57,709
Re: FSG discussion thread
« Reply #11927 on: Yesterday at 09:37:18 pm »
Quote from: stockdam on Yesterday at 09:13:01 pm
Another ITK who probably knows diddly squat.

He's a sport's finance journalist, not a no name dickhead.
Logged

Offline Red Beret

  • Yellow Beret. Wants to sit in the Lobster Pot. Fat-fingered. Key. Boa. Rd. Kille. R. tonunlick! Soggy Knickers King. Bed-Exiting / Grunting / Bending Down / Cum Face Champion 2023.
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 45,511
Re: FSG discussion thread
« Reply #11928 on: Yesterday at 09:43:32 pm »
Wake me when I see the actual investment. We need serious money if we want to compete. Given the stupid money being talked about for some of our potential targets, we'll need around £250m.
Logged
I don't always visit Lobster Pot.  But when I do. I sit.

Popcorn's Art

Offline 18 yard line

  • Main Stander
  • ***
  • Posts: 222
  • Northern Ireland Red!
Re: FSG discussion thread
« Reply #11929 on: Yesterday at 09:49:02 pm »
Liberty Media?
Logged
Northern Ireland Red!

Offline Legs

  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 2,541
  • We all Live in a Red and White Kop
Re: FSG discussion thread
« Reply #11930 on: Yesterday at 09:56:24 pm »
Quote from: Fitzy. on Yesterday at 09:29:39 pm
Im more likely to trust Alex Miller than some blert with a Qatar flag in his bio tweeting in Arabic about impending royal delegations to Anfield.

Agreed but didnt he say we were getting Qatari money a few months back ?
Logged

Offline koptommy93

  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 6,523
  • @tharris113
Re: FSG discussion thread
« Reply #11931 on: Yesterday at 10:01:59 pm »
Quote from: Legs on Yesterday at 09:56:24 pm
Agreed but didnt he say we were getting Qatari money a few months back ?
He said Qatar were interested which isn't hard to believe
Logged
I for one welcome our new insect overloads

Online A Red Abroad

  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 1,576
  • We had dreams and songs to sing
Re: FSG discussion thread
« Reply #11932 on: Yesterday at 10:21:06 pm »
Logged
My marmoset, to get things done,
You fell in Loch Ness with Major Tom.

Offline Dim Glas

  • Die Nullfünfer.
  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 35,882
  • Michael Sheen is the actual Prince of 🏴󠁧󠁢󠁷󠁬󠁳󠁿
Re: FSG discussion thread
« Reply #11933 on: Yesterday at 11:07:51 pm »
Quote from: A Red Abroad on Yesterday at 10:21:06 pm
;)

They whre linked before no?

The Trump donation people  :P
Logged

Offline Statto Red

  • Hung like a sperm whale but only around the middle. Proud owner of a couple of spare arms, although is pits pong like the bins, not very appealing. Bambi on ice.
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 20,599
  • Kloppite
Re: FSG discussion thread
« Reply #11934 on: Yesterday at 11:13:33 pm »
Liberty Media own Formula One Group too

The Formula One Group is a group of companies responsible for the promotion of the FIA Formula One World Championship, and the exercising of the sport's commercial rights.
Logged
#Sausages

Online A Red Abroad

  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 1,576
  • We had dreams and songs to sing
Re: FSG discussion thread
« Reply #11935 on: Yesterday at 11:29:38 pm »
Quote from: Dim Glas on Yesterday at 11:07:51 pm
They whre linked before no?

The Trump donation people  :P

Yes... and Yes.

They sponsored/donated to Trump's campaign and inauguration I believe.

Later though, once Trump was in power, CEO John Malone completely changed his mind and wanted Trump gone.

And my earlier post was just an (educated) guess - I've absolutely no idea if Liberty Media are the phantom investors for LFC/FSG that Alex Miller is referring to. Let's be honest, he's a bit light on detail here.. :)
Logged
My marmoset, to get things done,
You fell in Loch Ness with Major Tom.

Offline Norse Red

  • Kopite
  • *****
  • Posts: 702
  • Forever Red!
Re: FSG discussion thread
« Reply #11936 on: Yesterday at 11:32:00 pm »
Quote from: A Red Abroad on Yesterday at 11:29:38 pm
Yes... and Yes.

They sponsored/donated to Trump's campaign and inauguration I believe.

Later though, once Trump was in power, CEO John Malone completely changed his mind and wanted Trump gone.

And my earlier post was just an (educated) guess - I've absolutely no idea if Liberty Media are the phantom investors for LFC/FSG that Alex Miller is referring to. Let's be honest, he's a bit light on detail here.. :)
It's either them or Harris Blitzer Sports Entertainment.
Most likely.
Logged

Offline Stockholm Syndrome

  • Djurgården Disease
  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 5,255
  • We all Live in a Red and White Kop
Re: FSG discussion thread
« Reply #11937 on: Yesterday at 11:33:42 pm »
There was rumours of  Singapore Investments Fund as well
Logged

Offline Samie

  • The Ev of drafting! Rumoured to be the 7th, we may need that old magic back! The Timekeeper, ask him what time the action starts. Measures himself in inches (small is still small, dude!)
  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 57,709
Re: FSG discussion thread
« Reply #11938 on: Yesterday at 11:36:52 pm »
GIC
Logged

Offline Norse Red

  • Kopite
  • *****
  • Posts: 702
  • Forever Red!
Re: FSG discussion thread
« Reply #11939 on: Yesterday at 11:38:38 pm »
Wasn't it QSI ?
Logged

Online A Red Abroad

  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 1,576
  • We had dreams and songs to sing
Re: FSG discussion thread
« Reply #11940 on: Yesterday at 11:42:47 pm »
Quote from: Norse Red on Yesterday at 11:32:00 pm
It's either them or Harris Blitzer Sports Entertainment.
Most likely.

Good shout. I think they own a share of Crystal Palace don't they?
Logged
My marmoset, to get things done,
You fell in Loch Ness with Major Tom.

Offline Statto Red

  • Hung like a sperm whale but only around the middle. Proud owner of a couple of spare arms, although is pits pong like the bins, not very appealing. Bambi on ice.
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 20,599
  • Kloppite
Re: FSG discussion thread
« Reply #11941 on: Yesterday at 11:45:21 pm »
FSG would already know Liberty Media owners, as Liberty Media own Atlanta Braves MLB team.

Liberty Media chairman John Malone donated money to Trump, but John Malone soon changed his mind, & made damming comments on Trump, & supported Michael Bloomberg bid for the 2020 election, but Michael Bloomberg withdrew after having little support.
Logged
#Sausages

Online mattD

  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 2,427
  • We all Live in a Red and White Kop
Re: FSG discussion thread
« Reply #11942 on: Yesterday at 11:52:53 pm »
Probably all smoke and mirrors from FSG to give the impression they're doing something.

Ideally would wish their competent old selves were back at the helm but having a real difficult time believing anything is happening with the club when they have gone AWOL from the football operations aspect.
Logged

Offline Stockholm Syndrome

  • Djurgården Disease
  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 5,255
  • We all Live in a Red and White Kop
Re: FSG discussion thread
« Reply #11943 on: Today at 12:09:50 am »
Quote from: Norse Red on Yesterday at 11:38:38 pm
Wasn't it QSI ?

They were linked but the Singapore one is mostly Twitter bollocks rumblings, but it was definitely out there
Logged

Offline Wabaloolah

  • Rocks to the East, Rocks to the West. Definitely Unscotch.
  • Matchday Commentator
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 20,132
  • Allez Allez Allez
    • My Twitter Account
Re: FSG discussion thread
« Reply #11944 on: Today at 12:23:23 am »
Quote from: Stockholm Syndrome on Yesterday at 11:33:42 pm
There was rumours of  Singapore Investments Fund as well
ah that explains why we are going there for pre-season then 🤔
Logged
Quote from: trinityroad on February  6, 2023, 05:32:09 pm
However if something serious happens to them I will eat my own cock.


Quote from: Andy82lfc on January 15, 2021, 07:41:37 pm
If anyone is going to put a few fingers deep into my arse it's going to be me.

Offline MonsLibpool

  • Glass always half empty.......
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 6,792
  • We all Live in a Red and White Kop
Re: FSG discussion thread
« Reply #11945 on: Today at 12:26:32 am »
Quote from: stockdam on Yesterday at 09:13:01 pm
Another ITK who probably knows diddly squat.
He's a finance expert.
Logged

Offline MonsLibpool

  • Glass always half empty.......
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 6,792
  • We all Live in a Red and White Kop
Re: FSG discussion thread
« Reply #11946 on: Today at 12:27:51 am »
Quote from: Legs on Yesterday at 09:56:24 pm
Agreed but didnt he say we were getting Qatari money a few months back ?
He said that we were in negotiations with them. The deal fell through because Qatar wanted a majority stake.
Logged
Pages: 1 ... 294 295 296 297 298 [299]   Go Up
« previous next »
 