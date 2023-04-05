The turnover of the front office has happened multiple times under their ownership of the Red Sox and until pretty recently it's never been an issue. I'd chalk the Red Sox stuff up to more they hired a bad GM which can happen. I don't think they've taken their eye off the ball, more that European football isn't the same as MLB where every team has almost the same exact front office setup and hiring like-for-like replacements is pretty easy. Even now after xG and similar analytics type stuff has been generally accepted there are a lot of clubs where it's basically the manager and a couple of scouts and that's it. Spurs at one point it was just Levy, Poch and his brother for instance as basically the entire recruitment team.



So I don't think it's that they've taken their eyes of the ball, more that they are relying on Hogan and Klopp to tell them what they need and trying to find someone that fits in a pretty limited pool of candidates. Generally speaking we all know who they are, there's no Director of College Scouting at the Brewers to be plucked out of the nethers as a random example.