The best way to grow revenues is by winning trophies.
Well, FSG is not dumb, they understand that from the beginning.
The only difference is, they just DON'T CARE !!! Because they care only how much the club inflated in values as time goes by.
As long as the team is competitive and in the news all the time, the inflated club values (selling prices) >>>> any revenues.
Football teams' revenues is never an excellent source of investment return. For business investment, buying stocks could even gain more.
Without CL for 1 or 2 seasons? Who cares? the club still worth at least 3B, which is 10x more then what they bought LFC for.
Without trophies? Who cares? They might not even care/know how's offside work.
To put this nicely, they just treat LFC as a very valuable antique; as long as it doesn't break or deteriorate, its values would just go up much more than inflation.
That's why they only maintenance that antique in excellent condition; while to show off that antique (winning trophies) or not, FSG just don't give a dxxn.