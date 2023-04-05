« previous next »
Pages: 1 ... 294 295 296 297 298 [299]   Go Down

Author Topic: FSG discussion thread  (Read 434080 times)

Offline mattD

  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 2,425
  • We all Live in a Red and White Kop
Re: FSG discussion thread
« Reply #11920 on: April 5, 2023, 10:41:52 pm »
They have been good for the club although I question their passion for us now.

There just seems to be a complete desertion of any football strategy/infrastructure. On top of DOFs resigning, theres also been a talent drain in analytics and other scouting departments that need replacing.

I dont know what it is they or the coaching setup want, but we desperately need a strategy and some sense of direction. The fact we hear nothing is a worry. It seems like the club is a rudderless ship at the moment.
« Last Edit: April 5, 2023, 10:43:53 pm by mattD »
Logged

Online Dave McCoy

  • "Don't you know who I am?!"
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 7,107
  • 11,053ft up
Re: FSG discussion thread
« Reply #11921 on: April 5, 2023, 11:03:12 pm »
The turnover of the front office has happened multiple times under their ownership of the Red Sox and until pretty recently it's never been an issue. I'd chalk the Red Sox stuff up to more they hired a bad GM which can happen. I don't think they've taken their eye off the ball, more that European football isn't the same as MLB where every team has almost the same exact front office setup and hiring like-for-like replacements is pretty easy. Even now after xG and similar analytics type stuff has been generally accepted there are a lot of clubs where it's basically the manager and a couple of scouts and that's it. Spurs at one point it was just Levy, Poch and his brother for instance as basically the entire recruitment team.

So I don't think it's that they've taken their eyes of the ball, more that they are relying on Hogan and Klopp to tell them what they need and trying to find someone that fits in a pretty limited pool of candidates. Generally speaking we all know who they are, there's no Director of College Scouting at the Brewers to be plucked out of the nethers as a random example.
Logged

Offline tamadic

  • Kopite
  • *****
  • Posts: 609
  • We all Live in a Red and White Kop
Re: FSG discussion thread
« Reply #11922 on: Today at 01:44:37 am »
Quote from: Coolie High on April  5, 2023, 12:38:47 am
The best way to grow revenues is by winning trophies.

Well, FSG is not dumb, they understand that from the beginning.
The only difference is, they just DON'T CARE !!! Because they care only how much the club inflated in values as time goes by.
As long as the team is competitive and in the news all the time, the inflated club values (selling prices) >>>> any revenues.
Football teams' revenues is never an excellent source of investment return. For business investment, buying stocks could even gain more.
 
Without CL for 1 or 2 seasons? Who cares? the club still worth at least 3B, which is 10x more then what they bought LFC for.
Without trophies? Who cares? They might not even care/know how's offside work.

To put this nicely, they just treat LFC as a very valuable antique; as long as it doesn't break or deteriorate, its values would just go up much more than inflation.
That's why they only maintenance that antique in excellent condition; while to show off that antique (winning trophies) or not, FSG just don't give a dxxn. 
Logged

Offline Samie

  • The Ev of drafting! Rumoured to be the 7th, we may need that old magic back! The Timekeeper, ask him what time the action starts. Measures himself in inches (small is still small, dude!)
  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 57,706
Re: FSG discussion thread
« Reply #11923 on: Today at 08:40:27 pm »
Sports Finance journo.

https://twitter.com/alexmiller73/status/1644422017498660864?s=46&t=gRtAEIRIkHc-m0Y-fLSG6A

Quote
Very reliable source tells me investment into @LFC likely over the summer, no specifics exactly when. Looks like good news is on the way...
Logged

Online A Red Abroad

  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 1,557
  • We had dreams and songs to sing
Re: FSG discussion thread
« Reply #11924 on: Today at 08:50:01 pm »
Logged
My marmoset, to get things done,
You fell in Loch Ness with Major Tom.
Pages: 1 ... 294 295 296 297 298 [299]   Go Up
« previous next »
 