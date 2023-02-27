« previous next »
Offline MonsLibpool

  Re: FSG discussion thread
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 6,781
  • We all Live in a Red and White Kop
Re: FSG discussion thread
« Reply #11880 on: February 27, 2023, 12:13:03 am »
Quote from: Gili Gulu on February 26, 2023, 08:31:53 pm
That fact will definitely have crossed the minds of FSG.
They'll see selling Alisson as a way to get the funds needed to shore up the rest of the team.

Similar with Salah, and possibly Virgil.

That's their MO with the Red Sox. Build a winning team, cash in on players rather than pay large contracts, then re-build.
I think they'd have tried to do the same with us earlier, but covid got in the way of them cashing in on Salah, Sadio and Bobby earlier.
We're not a selling club anymore but there's a gap in our transfer policy because funds are needed to maintain it and refresh the team without selling big players.
Offline 24/7-nil

  • "There are some things you can only learn in a storm."
  • RAWK Resident Nihilist
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 37,725
  • Loves to check his log!
  • Super Title: Guru Jim
Re: FSG discussion thread
« Reply #11881 on: February 27, 2023, 05:57:46 am »
...... aaaaaand we're back to this being a transfer thread.  :wave
None of this really matters in the end. None of it. Everything is utterly pointless. Even football. Nothing whatsoever really matters.

Offline eAyeAddio

  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 4,039
  • The last Kremlin-esque figure in The Main Stand...
What have FSG ever done for us?
« Reply #11882 on: March 8, 2023, 03:41:04 am »
OK, apart from signing Klopp, Salah, Van Dijk, Firmino, Mane, Allison, Konate, Gapko, Nunez, Robbo, Thiago, & Diaz, won a Premier League, European Champions' League Cup, FA cup, World Club Cup, Super Cup, 2 League Cups, world class training ground, new Main & Anfield Rd stands, what have FSG ever done for us ?

They laugh at me because I'm different.
I laugh at them because they are all the same.....

Offline cipher

  • Kopite
  • *****
  • Posts: 529
  • Southport & Toronto
Re: What have FSG ever done for us?
« Reply #11883 on: March 8, 2023, 06:42:09 am »
Thanks, John.
Raúl barely had a kick. The nearest he got to greatness was when he shook Gerrard by the hand.   Times - Mar 10,2009.

Offline Al 666

  • "I have no problem whatsoever stating that FSG have done a good job.".Mo Money, Mo Problems to invent. Number 1 is Carragher. Number 2 is Carragher. Number 3 is Carragher. Number 4 is Carragher. Likes to play God in his spare time.
  • Campaigns
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 28,338
  • JFT 97
Re: What have FSG ever done for us?
« Reply #11884 on: March 8, 2023, 09:15:42 am »
Quote from: eAyeAddio on March  8, 2023, 03:41:04 am
OK, apart from signing Klopp, Salah, Van Dijk, Firmino, Mane, Allison, Konate, Gapko, Nunez, Robbo, Thiago, & Diaz, won a Premier League, European Champions' League Cup, FA cup, World Club Cup, Super Cup, 2 League Cups, world class training ground, new Main & Anfield Rd stands, what have FSG ever done for us ?



Shit banner that lad.
Quote from: Hysterical Fool on January 21, 2023, 05:59:00 am
Klopp the "Goofy German Guy"

Amazing what you can do when you edit a post and take it out of context

Offline Andy82lfc

  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 5,550
Re: What have FSG ever done for us?
« Reply #11885 on: March 8, 2023, 09:35:40 am »
Apart from hosting the Olympic games, building the autobahn system, slashing unemployment, crushing communism, producing mass infrastructural improvements and beginning a host of public-work programs what has the Nazi party ever done for us?
Online Hysterical Fool

  • A fool in the present too. Currently being spectacularly wooshed. Seemingly by, well, just about everything.....
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 2,683
  • Member of The Pack
Re: What have FSG ever done for us?
« Reply #11886 on: March 8, 2023, 09:35:52 am »
Quote from: eAyeAddio on March  8, 2023, 03:41:04 am
OK, apart from signing Klopp, Salah, Van Dijk, Firmino, Mane, Allison, Konate, Gapko, Nunez, Robbo, Thiago, & Diaz, won a Premier League, European Champions' League Cup, FA cup, World Club Cup, Super Cup, 2 League Cups, world class training ground, new Main & Anfield Rd stands, what have FSG ever done for us ?

Hired Pep.
Quote from: Al 666 on January 21, 2023, 02:19:29 am
Yes we have a £4bn business but we let the Goofy German guy make all the decisions.

Constantly wondering how some people get away with things like this.

Offline Johnny Foreigner

  • King of the Trabbies. Major Mod Thruster.
  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 3,812
  • We all Live in a Red and White Kop
Re: FSG discussion thread
« Reply #11887 on: April 1, 2023, 02:37:32 pm »
World class in everything they do.. Master plan to keep us out of European football is coming nicely along.. Keep on twittering John and Linda !
Its not even about individuality, its about the team. Our game was based on his controlling of the tempo. Squeeze the life out of the opposition and then strike. That is our game. Like a pack of pythons.

Offline muszka

  • Anny Roader
  • ****
  • Posts: 288
  • We all Live in a Red and White Kop
Re: FSG discussion thread
« Reply #11888 on: April 1, 2023, 03:23:20 pm »
Quote from: Johnny Foreigner on April  1, 2023, 02:37:32 pm
World class in everything they do.. Master plan to keep us out of European football is coming nicely along.. Keep on twittering John and Linda !

Just as we were told during 3 last summers that we are finally going to spend big this season comes the perfect excuse to not spend much - no European football. Truly a master-stroke in planning by FSG.
Offline Machae

  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 5,040
Re: FSG discussion thread
« Reply #11889 on: April 1, 2023, 03:42:42 pm »
Probably struggled to get many suitors at the 3.5 - 4b asking price so looking for outside investors for a small percentage of the club. Can't see many mugs paying for that privilege unless they got more money than sense
Offline LifelongRed,Sussex

  • Main Stander
  • ***
  • Posts: 151
  • We all Live in a Red and White Kop
Re: FSG discussion thread
« Reply #11890 on: April 1, 2023, 04:15:33 pm »
Dropped the ball, big time.

A nonchalance that Its okay, no matter how decrepit the centre midfield, JK will ALWAYS deliver CL riches.

It doesnt work like that in the EPL.  Stand still and youre overtaken by an ever hungrier and wealthier bunch of owners/club.  ManU, ManC, Newcastle, Arsenal and Tottenham have all spent shed loads in recent windows.  Levy abandoned his tightness to back Conte, Arsenals accounts reveal that the once hated Kroenke has recently injected £100ms of his own money.
Offline ScouserAtHeart

  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 11,174
  • Pissing Manc "fans" off since 1999.
Re: FSG discussion thread
« Reply #11891 on: April 1, 2023, 04:16:47 pm »
Thought it was unlocked because there was news
"Jürgen Klopp is bringing Liverpool's 'fuck you' back. And I can't wait."

Offline touchlineban

  • Kemlynite
  • **
  • Posts: 36
  • Nothing Personal
Re: FSG discussion thread
« Reply #11892 on: April 1, 2023, 04:20:22 pm »
April 1st... ?
 ;D
"Looks like I picked the wrong week to quit posting."

Offline Johnny Foreigner

  • King of the Trabbies. Major Mod Thruster.
  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 3,812
  • We all Live in a Red and White Kop
Re: FSG discussion thread
« Reply #11893 on: April 1, 2023, 05:23:16 pm »
Quote from: ScouserAtHeart on April  1, 2023, 04:16:47 pm
Thought it was unlocked because there was news

News everyday actually.. The worlds best manager is being embarrassed by the lack of funds..
Its not even about individuality, its about the team. Our game was based on his controlling of the tempo. Squeeze the life out of the opposition and then strike. That is our game. Like a pack of pythons.

Offline rocco

  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 36,741
  • ⭐️⭐️⭐️6 Times Baby ⭐️⭐️⭐️
Re: FSG discussion thread
« Reply #11894 on: April 1, 2023, 06:08:00 pm »
If there proper business men , they have to react financially
Offline Zlen

  • Suspicious of systems. But getting lots.
  • RAWK Scribe
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 17,294
Re: FSG discussion thread
« Reply #11895 on: April 1, 2023, 06:11:46 pm »
They will react. By starting a PR offensive about importance of being prudent without Champions League.
Offline Johnny Foreigner

  • King of the Trabbies. Major Mod Thruster.
  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 3,812
  • We all Live in a Red and White Kop
Re: FSG discussion thread
« Reply #11896 on: April 1, 2023, 07:43:12 pm »
Waiting for the comical Alis to put a spin on it.. "we got Klopp in and made extra revenue" Also billy beans etc.. Shambles all over the place - and now US mgt style - nowhere to be seen when it is getting a bit rough.. Disaster. Klopp would have won the league under H&G
Its not even about individuality, its about the team. Our game was based on his controlling of the tempo. Squeeze the life out of the opposition and then strike. That is our game. Like a pack of pythons.

Offline newterp

  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 22,039
Re: FSG discussion thread
« Reply #11897 on: April 1, 2023, 07:56:08 pm »
Quote from: Johnny Foreigner on April  1, 2023, 07:43:12 pm
Waiting for the comical Alis to put a spin on it.. "we got Klopp in and made extra revenue" Also billy beans etc.. Shambles all over the place - and now US mgt style - nowhere to be seen when it is getting a bit rough.. Disaster. Klopp would have won the league under H&G


Klopp would have won the league under H and G?

Help us, God. Help us, please.
Offline Johnny Foreigner

  • King of the Trabbies. Major Mod Thruster.
  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 3,812
  • We all Live in a Red and White Kop
Re: FSG discussion thread
« Reply #11898 on: April 1, 2023, 08:17:04 pm »
Quote from: newterp on April  1, 2023, 07:56:08 pm

Klopp would have won the league under H and G?

Help us, God. H

elp us, please.

2nd,, 4th and 7th under the other genius that have been in charge for the past 20 years and a total shamble off the pitch... yes, klopp could have taken it, but whatever. welcome
Its not even about individuality, its about the team. Our game was based on his controlling of the tempo. Squeeze the life out of the opposition and then strike. That is our game. Like a pack of pythons.

Online Dim Glas

  • Die Nullfünfer.
  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 35,865
  • Michael Sheen is the actual Prince of 🏴󠁧󠁢󠁷󠁬󠁳󠁿
Re: FSG discussion thread
« Reply #11899 on: April 1, 2023, 08:18:19 pm »
Quote from: Johnny Foreigner on April  1, 2023, 07:43:12 pm
Waiting for the comical Alis to put a spin on it.. "we got Klopp in and made extra revenue" Also billy beans etc.. Shambles all over the place - and now US mgt style - nowhere to be seen when it is getting a bit rough.. Disaster. Klopp would have won the league under H&G

I mean Klopps been great and overachieved and shown it at 3 clubs, but not even he would have done that under those 2 clowns.

That doesnt mean FSG are these wonderful owners, far from it, owners who give so little of a shit about a club that they are barely to be seen is never a good look for starters.
Offline Johnny Foreigner

  • King of the Trabbies. Major Mod Thruster.
  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 3,812
  • We all Live in a Red and White Kop
Re: FSG discussion thread
« Reply #11900 on: April 1, 2023, 08:19:14 pm »
Quote from: newterp on April  1, 2023, 07:56:08 pm

Klopp would have won the league under H and G?

Help us, God. Help us, please.
[/quote

google is sometimes your friend if you dont know the history... rafa kept us competitive in spite of total chaos..  klopp - not sure if he bothers anymore without support
Its not even about individuality, its about the team. Our game was based on his controlling of the tempo. Squeeze the life out of the opposition and then strike. That is our game. Like a pack of pythons.

Offline newterp

  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 22,039
Re: FSG discussion thread
« Reply #11901 on: April 1, 2023, 08:23:01 pm »
Quote from: Johnny Foreigner on April  1, 2023, 08:19:14 pm

google is sometimes your friend if you dont know the history... rafa kept us competitive in spite of total chaos..  klopp - not sure if he bothers anymore without support

So read what you wrote again. How on earth would Klopp have done any better with H and G than Rafa?  Rafa was almost a world class manager at that point - he did everything he could and still fell short. What magic would Klopp have mustered up? literally everyone knows the history of H and G - the owners that almost bankrupted the club.

Are you sure you actually understand what the history of Hicks and Gillette was?
Offline Johnny Foreigner

  • King of the Trabbies. Major Mod Thruster.
  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 3,812
  • We all Live in a Red and White Kop
Re: FSG discussion thread
« Reply #11902 on: April 1, 2023, 08:36:18 pm »
Quote from: newterp on April  1, 2023, 08:23:01 pm
So read what you wrote again. How on earth would Klopp have done any better with H and G than Rafa?  Rafa was almost a world class manager at that point - he did everything he could and still fell short. What magic would Klopp have mustered up? literally everyone knows the history of H and G - the owners that almost bankrupted the club.

Are you sure you actually unde
Quote from: newterp on April  1, 2023, 08:23:01 pm
So read what you wrote again. How on earth would Klopp have done any better with H and G than Rafa?  Rafa was almost a world class manager at that point - he did everything he could and still fell short. What magic would Klopp have mustered up? literally everyone knows the history of H and G - the owners that almost bankrupted the club.

Are you sure you actually understand what the history of Hicks and Gillette was?

Apart from being there with the standards corrupted protests, the "messiah", the sofa/lamp and the internet terrorists, fairly clued up yes.. rafa was a genius, klopp could have actually won it yes.. whats controversial with that ?
Its not even about individuality, its about the team. Our game was based on his controlling of the tempo. Squeeze the life out of the opposition and then strike. That is our game. Like a pack of pythons.

Offline newterp

  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 22,039
Re: FSG discussion thread
« Reply #11903 on: April 1, 2023, 08:39:50 pm »
He wouldn't have been supported with any spending. Is that so hard to understand? The club would still be headed to administration.
Offline please, I have my reasons for it but...

  • In the grander scheme of things, most definitely has meaning and most definitely has purpose. History Maker.
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 13,719
Re: FSG discussion thread
« Reply #11904 on: April 1, 2023, 10:11:21 pm »
Quote from: Dim Glas on April  1, 2023, 08:18:19 pm
I mean Klopps been great and overachieved and shown it at 3 clubs, but not even he would have done that under those 2 clowns.

That doesnt mean FSG are these wonderful owners, far from it, owners who give so little of a shit about a club that they are barely to be seen is never a good look for starters.
I don't know, had Rafa signed a pacey winger instead of all the wide forwards we had back then, we might have nicked it in 08-09 so it's not beyond the realms of possibility.

At the end of the day, we were a Pippo Inzaghi and a Macheda flukes away from winning the PL and CL under H&G too.

That doesn't make them good owners by any means, just that it's all tight margins and FSG, while being better off the pitch than H&G by every metric shouldn't get a carte blanche because of the achievements that Klopp, Edwards and co. managed to win.
Quote from: Spanish Fan on February 23, 2014, 07:42:04 pm
Finished at the age of 26. The Mike Tyson of football.

Follow me on twitter: http://twitter.com/omar_12590

Offline MonsLibpool

  • Glass always half empty.......
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 6,781
  • We all Live in a Red and White Kop
Re: FSG discussion thread
« Reply #11905 on: April 1, 2023, 11:25:41 pm »
They need to invest but the management team need to use the funds better as well.
Offline Johnny Foreigner

  • King of the Trabbies. Major Mod Thruster.
  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 3,812
  • We all Live in a Red and White Kop
Re: FSG discussion thread
« Reply #11906 on: Yesterday at 10:23:31 pm »
The signings, the funds, the strategy and most of all - the suits and the organization.. Wow - thanks for everything and nothing.. You hit the jackpot with Klopp.. Time to take the money and run now
Its not even about individuality, its about the team. Our game was based on his controlling of the tempo. Squeeze the life out of the opposition and then strike. That is our game. Like a pack of pythons.

Offline El Lobo

  • Chief Suck Up. Feel his breath on your face. Toxic, pathetic, arse-faced, weaselling slimeball. RAWK Maths Genius 2022.
  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 55,510
  • Pretty, pretty, pretty pretty good
Re: FSG discussion thread
« Reply #11907 on: Yesterday at 10:28:59 pm »
This ones suddenly become a lot more active since we went to shit :D
Quote from: Caligula? on October 22, 2022, 11:39:15 am
If he's being asked to head the ball too frequently - which isn't exactly his specialty - it could affect his ear and cause an infection. Especially if the ball hits him on the ear directly.

Offline lionel_messias

  • likes pulling cocker spaniels out of Kim Kardassian's ass
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 15,209
  • 'You can throw your plan in the purple bin'
Re: FSG discussion thread
« Reply #11908 on: Yesterday at 10:57:15 pm »
Quote from: El Lobo on Yesterday at 10:28:59 pm
This ones suddenly become a lot more active since we went to shit :D

If only we could say the same about FSG! :(
Follow me on twatter: @JDMessias

Offline Lubeh

  • Anny Roader
  • ****
  • Posts: 459
  • We all Live in a Red and White Kop
Re: FSG discussion thread
« Reply #11909 on: Yesterday at 11:23:29 pm »
FSG have not given us any money , everything they have done is improve the value of the club , the stands , training etc yeah they paid for them but they are loans that we have to pay back, we got lucky and sold couthino at the right time, its how we got most of our best players in the club, if they dont invest this summer after 10 years I may start to lose patience with them as everything they have done is so they can fill thier own pockets when its sold.
Online Dim Glas

  • Die Nullfünfer.
  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 35,865
  • Michael Sheen is the actual Prince of 🏴󠁧󠁢󠁷󠁬󠁳󠁿
Re: FSG discussion thread
« Reply #11910 on: Yesterday at 11:27:24 pm »
Funds wont matter until there is a sporting director sorted, one who is strong enough to be in charge and wont take any shit from anyone.

Whos job is it exactly to sort that out?
Offline A-Bomb

  • Garlic Butter Coming. Isnt as good as Divock Origi. Can we sell him?
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 1,797
  • We all Live in a Red and White Kop
Re: FSG discussion thread
« Reply #11911 on: Today at 12:19:12 am »
FSG have done exactly what they said they would from day one.

We may not like or agree with it....but it's been fairly clear how they would run our club, and frankly since the mess of H&G years, I may be in the minority that as a club we look sustainably healthy, disappointingly non competitive - but only really with those clubs who are being funded outside their means.

I don't believe there is a red who didn't support the stadium development or a coach in the club who didn't support the training ground investment.

They are what they are, but at least the club will live to fight another day.
Offline Lubeh

  • Anny Roader
  • ****
  • Posts: 459
  • We all Live in a Red and White Kop
Re: FSG discussion thread
« Reply #11912 on: Today at 12:24:02 am »
Quote from: A-Bomb on Today at 12:19:12 am
FSG have done exactly what they said they would from day one.

We may not like or agree with it....but it's been fairly clear how they would run our club, and frankly since the mess of H&G years, I may be in the minority that as a club we look sustainably healthy, disappointingly non competitive - but only really with those clubs who are being funded outside their means.

I don't believe there is a red who didn't support the stadium development or a coach in the club who didn't support the training ground investment.

They are what they are, but at least the club will live to fight another day.

Ofc we they are what they are, however if they do indeed want the club to be successful on the pitch , they have to invest even if its just to keep they 4.5billion profit they will make on the club, lets not forget they are willing to sell for 4 to 5 billion  from buying them for 300m lets not forget that. we have seen none of that money? christ if they gave us 1billion they would still be making  3billion from a sale. I beleive we are thier biggest value on the books.
Offline A-Bomb

  • Garlic Butter Coming. Isnt as good as Divock Origi. Can we sell him?
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 1,797
  • We all Live in a Red and White Kop
Re: FSG discussion thread
« Reply #11913 on: Today at 12:30:20 am »
Quote from: Lubeh on Today at 12:24:02 am
Ofc we they are what they are, however if they do indeed want the club to be successful on the pitch , they have to invest even if its just to keep they 4.5billion profit they will make on the club, lets not forget they are willing to sell for 4 to 5 billion  from buying them for 300m lets not forget that. we have seen none of that money? christ if they gave us 1billion they would still be making  3billion from a sale. I beleive we are thier biggest value on the books.

They will not do this, this was never part of their business model. We knew this - accepted it as we got back out of administration, even endorsed such an approach. Just be grateful we weren't in another leverage buy out.

As we perform worse, we are now pointing fingers expecting more - blood from a stone, don't.....they won't change.

They have grown our revenues to a point where once the obligations to the asset infrastructure investments are paid off, will realise greater cash flows and opportunities to invest in the first team.

But don't ever expect them to put the hand in their own pocket, they told us they would never do this. They set expectations from day one.

Offline Coolie High

  • bury Regular. My opinions are facts, FYI. (whisper it but doesn't understand midfielders)
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 12,864
  • We all Live in a Red and White Kop
Re: FSG discussion thread
« Reply #11914 on: Today at 12:38:47 am »
Quote from: A-Bomb on Today at 12:30:20 am
They will not do this, this was never part of their business model. We knew this - accepted it as we got back out of administration, even endorsed such an approach. Just be grateful we weren't in another leverage buy out.

As we perform worse, we are now pointing fingers expecting more - blood from a stone, don't.....they won't change.

They have grown our revenues to a point where once the obligations to the asset infrastructure investments are paid off, will realise greater cash flows and opportunities to invest in the first team.

But don't ever expect them to put the hand in their own pocket, they told us they would never do this. They set expectations from day one.

The best way to grow revenues is by winning trophies.
Offline A-Bomb

  • Garlic Butter Coming. Isnt as good as Divock Origi. Can we sell him?
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 1,797
  • We all Live in a Red and White Kop
Re: FSG discussion thread
« Reply #11915 on: Today at 12:45:52 am »
Quote from: Coolie High on Today at 12:38:47 am
The best way to grow revenues is by winning trophies.

Which they have done pretty damn well by within their model employing a genius - or a number of them who made up the management and coaching staff that took us too all those trophies.

Re-invested those winnings into the infrastructure - which is the point of debate, but we were all loving it at the time...as it had been a topic of conversation for decades.

Now we're not competitive we complain it was a bad choice, nobody was complaining at the time....

Our BIGGEST problem with managing our budgets has been not recycling the players in the squad who have not contributed for several years, who have been on big wages and we could have got a fee for at some stage to re-invest into the squad.

That's on the footballing people involved in the club, AoC, Keita....running down contracts rather than attempting to take players to market, gifting big contracts to players rather than receiving some value in return and re-investing.

I'm not sticking my head up FSG's arse here....but every single Tom Dick and Harry knew what we were working with....and the management team sleep walked into this situation through complete inactivity to recycle the squad and move players on when we could find a value for them.
Offline Coolie High

  • bury Regular. My opinions are facts, FYI. (whisper it but doesn't understand midfielders)
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 12,864
  • We all Live in a Red and White Kop
Re: FSG discussion thread
« Reply #11916 on: Today at 12:54:27 am »
Quote from: A-Bomb on Today at 12:45:52 am
Which they have done pretty damn well by within their model employing a genius - or a number of them who made up the management and coaching staff that took us too all those trophies.

Re-invested those winnings into the infrastructure - which is the point of debate, but we were all loving it at the time...as it had been a topic of conversation for decades.

Now we're not competitive we complain it was a bad choice, nobody was complaining at the time....

Our BIGGEST problem with managing our budgets has been not recycling the players in the squad who have not contributed for several years, who have been on big wages and we could have got a fee for at some stage to re-invest into the squad.

That's on the footballing people involved in the club, AoC, Keita....running down contracts rather than attempting to take players to market, gifting big contracts to players rather than receiving some value in return and re-investing.

I'm not sticking my head up FSG's arse here....but every single Tom Dick and Harry knew what we were working with....and the management team sleep walked into this situation through complete inactivity to recycle the squad and move players on when we could find a value for them.

People gave been complaining for a while actually, have you been on this forum? Even when we were winning people were bemoaning the lack of transfer activity.

All of that you say is good, but the exact same thing can be said is Spurs, they too have tried to play up the fact they have a new stadium that NFL games can be played on, talk of future revenue from that area which is unique for a football club, new training ground and etc, but again the most important thing will always be winning trophies for a big club.

Offline Lubeh

  • Anny Roader
  • ****
  • Posts: 459
  • We all Live in a Red and White Kop
Re: FSG discussion thread
« Reply #11917 on: Today at 12:58:32 am »
No " THEY "  have not done well, Klopp has done well with limited resources, all them trophy have nothing to do with "them" they were all klopp and his team, no way did we have the world class players,  maybe 2 at the time VVD and Salah, we was lucky we sold couthino when we did or we would have had no money.  lets not forgot we bought VVD and Alison with that money , 
none from FSG

while apprieciate the fact they saved the club  at the time, if your not going to push on then sell up. 4billion profit .

Offline A-Bomb

  • Garlic Butter Coming. Isnt as good as Divock Origi. Can we sell him?
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 1,797
  • We all Live in a Red and White Kop
Re: FSG discussion thread
« Reply #11918 on: Today at 01:05:36 am »
Quote from: Coolie High on Today at 12:54:27 am
People gave been complaining for a while actually, have you been on this forum? Even when we were winning people were bemoaning the lack of transfer activity.

All of that you say is good, but the exact same thing can be said is Spurs, they too have tried to play up the fact they have a new stadium that NFL games can be played on, talk of future revenue from that area which is unique for a football club, new training ground and etc, but again the most important thing will always be winning trophies for a big club.

Al has been complaining mate, let's get this right.

But his frustrations whilst shared....have always been a wasted conversation because we knew how our owners were going to run our football club.

When you accept the parameters of the football club, which are and have been very apparent. (we've never been in such a strong financial position)

We were complaining in the 90's how the mancs took advantage of the commercial boom of the PL - and here we are decades later - sitting pretty in the top 3 revenue generating giants.....the owners have done what they said they would do.

Sitting on big contracts of players who rarely appear or have contributed in the last 2 or 3 years is not on the ownership, but on the football management team - who completely understand how the club is being ran.

Fans getting pissed off because we haven't bought x,y and z player - for me, just makes my ears bleed....we know we operate within an opportunity cost, budget based constraint.

With entitlement shouting at the owners to change the model that gave us the stability to be where we are today, because we're not winning when we are churning over more waste in our own cost base of the football club through bad choices - doesn't sit well with me.

Had the management team, turned over the players who had not performed or been available - been astute enough to recognise rather than through loyalty continue with them.....ended up at this point. My anger would be focused purely on the sports washers who have impacted a market to the point that we couldn't compete.

But we need to take a good hard look at ourselves first....and ask, have we made good choices over the past several seasons in terms of recycling the squad? and we've haven't....so before I go nuclear on what everybody else has been doing - I look inwards first...

The charges on City are on-going and many, over a 100....but we can't say we're where we are this season JUST because of Man fucking Shitty.....we can however argue not being top because of them, but we're miles of that pace.
Offline KirkVanHouten

  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 2,178
  • We all Live in a Red and White Kop
Re: FSG discussion thread
« Reply #11919 on: Today at 02:29:13 am »
Quote from: Lubeh on Today at 12:58:32 am
No " THEY "  have not done well, Klopp has done well with limited resources, all them trophy have nothing to do with "them" they were all klopp and his team, no way did we have the world class players,  maybe 2 at the time VVD and Salah, we was lucky we sold couthino when we did or we would have had no money.  lets not forgot we bought VVD and Alison with that money , 
none from FSG

while apprieciate the fact they saved the club  at the time, if your not going to push on then sell up. 4billion profit .

Weird how football fans think like this. They watch a team game but ignore the reflexive relationships within teams. Klopp brought exciting football on the pitch, FSG employed people to scout, negotiate and grow the club's commercial revenue. All of these things reinforced each other. None of them are wholly attributable to anyone. Obviously without Klopp we wouldn't be anywhere near it, he deserves by far the most credit for the football we watched especially lifting us into the CL with an average squad. But Klopp without Edwards and Graham he might have seen us buy Brandt or Gotze over Salah. Without Edwards negotiating the Coutinho exit we might not get both Ali and VVD. Without growing commercial revenues we likely can't afford to recruit Fabinho and pay larger salaries to our stars to keep them but without Klopp's football success we'd have been less appealing to advertisers. No one is wholly responsible for our successes and nobody is wholly responsible for our failures this season. Klopp himself has had a bad season, while we can bemoan our lack of personnel and I do, Klopp and the coaching team don't seem to be impressing any visible plan in our games. His substitutions often make us substantially worse, he's even admitted he hasn't had a good season.

I agree that FSG's biggest mistake has been not providing more funds for player recruitment, especially during the pandemic. Had we brought in replacements for Naby and Ox then we'd probably still be in the CL places, not replacing Gini who was integral to our side with a similar player was criminal too. But we all agree that our midfield has been left to rot and it was obvious for years, why then have we invested all our major signings into attacking players when our midfield is so clearly lacking? We have spent something like 180m on attackers from Jan 22-23 while signing Arthur Melo on loan to solve our midfield issues. Whoever is doing the transfer priorities is clearly focusing on forwards over midfielders, even in the face of the owner's obvious frugality. I think you can criticise our owners for not providing the funds to address all the issues, and simultaneously wonder why our funds are being spent the way they are when the constraints are known. The targets we seek have changed too, Gini was only 25m and was phenomenal for us, instead of trying to redo this here we are betting the house on Bellingham arresting our decline for 100m+.

Much like the season before last where we went into it with 3 CBs, I will never understand the logic behind this season. From the bizarrely heavy pre-season and short break, traveling overseas, making a single attempt to sign one MF and giving up until the final day of the window. It has been a disaster, and every decision we've made seems to have been the wrong one.

The part of their risk analysis I can't really understand is that we had a choice to buy now or buy later, there is no choice to not buy. We have to buy the midfielders at some point no matter what to play CL football. Once we drop out of the CL places we will have to spend to get back into them. Without CL we'll be bargaining from a worse position so it will cost more than it would have otherwise and we will have lost the CL revenue. Seems like a case of being so risk averse in one area (financial losses on transfers) blinds you to the wider risks of losing revenue.
