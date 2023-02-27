People gave been complaining for a while actually, have you been on this forum? Even when we were winning people were bemoaning the lack of transfer activity.
All of that you say is good, but the exact same thing can be said is Spurs, they too have tried to play up the fact they have a new stadium that NFL games can be played on, talk of future revenue from that area which is unique for a football club, new training ground and etc, but again the most important thing will always be winning trophies for a big club.
Al has been complaining mate, let's get this right.
But his frustrations whilst shared....have always been a wasted conversation because we knew how our owners were going to run our football club.
When you accept the parameters of the football club, which are and have been very apparent. (we've never been in such a strong financial position)
We were complaining in the 90's how the mancs took advantage of the commercial boom of the PL - and here we are decades later - sitting pretty in the top 3 revenue generating giants.....the owners have done what they said they would do.
Sitting on big contracts of players who rarely appear or have contributed in the last 2 or 3 years is not on the ownership, but on the football management team - who completely understand how the club is being ran.
Fans getting pissed off because we haven't bought x,y and z player - for me, just makes my ears bleed....we know we operate within an opportunity cost, budget based constraint.
With entitlement shouting at the owners to change the model that gave us the stability to be where we are today, because we're not winning when we are churning over more waste in our own cost base of the football club through bad choices - doesn't sit well with me.
Had the management team, turned over the players who had not performed or been available - been astute enough to recognise rather than through loyalty continue with them.....ended up at this point. My anger would be focused purely on the sports washers who have impacted a market to the point that we couldn't compete.
But we need to take a good hard look at ourselves first....and ask, have we made good choices over the past several seasons in terms of recycling the squad? and we've haven't....so before I go nuclear on what everybody else has been doing - I look inwards first...
The charges on City are on-going and many, over a 100....but we can't say we're where we are this season JUST because of Man fucking Shitty.....we can however argue not being top because of them, but we're miles of that pace.