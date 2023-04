FSG have done exactly what they said they would from day one.



We may not like or agree with it....but it's been fairly clear how they would run our club, and frankly since the mess of H&G years, I may be in the minority that as a club we look sustainably healthy, disappointingly non competitive - but only really with those clubs who are being funded outside their means.



I don't believe there is a red who didn't support the stadium development or a coach in the club who didn't support the training ground investment.



They are what they are, but at least the club will live to fight another day.