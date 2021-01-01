« previous next »
Quote from: Gili Gulu on Yesterday at 08:31:53 pm
That fact will definitely have crossed the minds of FSG.
They'll see selling Alisson as a way to get the funds needed to shore up the rest of the team.

Similar with Salah, and possibly Virgil.

That's their MO with the Red Sox. Build a winning team, cash in on players rather than pay large contracts, then re-build.
I think they'd have tried to do the same with us earlier, but covid got in the way of them cashing in on Salah, Sadio and Bobby earlier.
We're not a selling club anymore but there's a gap in our transfer policy because funds are needed to maintain it and refresh the team without selling big players.
