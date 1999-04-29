« previous next »
Quote from: Barneylfc∗ on February 24, 2023, 12:47:24 pm
We don't just buy players and spend money for the sake of it though. I've no doubt that there are whoppers out there that just want to see £300m spent in one window as if we're playing Championship Manager and have little or no idea how the real world works. But I'd say those whoppers are few and far between.
Ultimately the majority of us all want the same thing, we just have different ideas of how we achieve it.
A team full of homegrown superstars throughout the team would be great, but there are very few teams out there that are full of homegrown stars.

I think you're right mate. Perhaps on here people vent more and especially in social media and maybe we take things too seriously - no better place than a forum to have a moan and I know I moan more than most sometimes.

If we are going to spend when we need and try and develop then of course I'm happy about that, but reading peoples views on here (And especially Social Media) a lot of what I'm reading at the moment is that we should spend x because A, B and C do and WE'RE BIGGER THAN THEM!! WE ARE LFC!! WE SHOULD BE SPENDING MORE THAN EVERYONE!!! BECAUSE WE CAN!!!

But we've never done that. We've done the things the right way and hopefully still will. It's a tricky one isn't it - of course I want us to be successful - what fan doesn't - but more and more it seems people want us to just buy it.

But maybe I'm reading it all wrong and people don't want that at all. Look at City - they were a great club - I used to love going to Maine Road and talking to their fans when we travelled away - we were always made welcome in their pubs and we had some great talks and discussions about football and great times and they enjoyed coming to Anfield. All that has gone and I imagine some of their fans have walked away. The atmosphere with them has grown toxic and no one really gives them any credit for anything they do because everyone just thinks they are wankers that bought the league.
Quote from: tubby on February 24, 2023, 11:04:33 am
Because they're just people.  Every fanbase likes to think that they're better than the others but in reality we're all the same.  The only difference is that some teams are more successful than others.

This is true and important to remember.
Quote from: Higgins79 on February 24, 2023, 12:15:40 pm
Any actual news or is everyone just shouting at the clouds again?

We already know what's happening.  FSG are not selling the club but are looking for an investor.  What they said months ago hasn't changed.
Quote from: Suareznumber7 on February 24, 2023, 01:13:47 pm
We already know what's happening.  FSG are not selling the club but are looking for an investor.  What they said months ago hasn't changed.

We don't know that there are subtle differences between what Henry who has always been the most keen investor in Liverpool and what Werner are saying.

From Broughton who has spoken to Werner about the matter.

"I spoke to Tom Werner and asked him were they seeking to sell? Were they seeking investment? What was the objective? And he said: 'There isn't one. We're testing the water. If there is an offer that is a very high figure then we'd be daft not to look at it.

"'If there is an investor that wants to come, we'd certainly be willing to look at that and we wouldn't be at all surprised if we didn't get either and we continued to hold it. We're comfortable with that too. So it wasn't that we have got an exit plan, it was more that testing the markets to see what is out there.'"

There are rumours of US groups who are prepared to make an offer for United. It wouldn't surprise me if FSG are waiting to see how the United sale or investment goes before they decide what to do. The Glazers were key allies in the ESL project so if they stay that might make FSG more keen to push for an ESL. On the other hand prospective buyers of United may switch their attention to LFC.
Quote from: lionel_messias on February 24, 2023, 12:44:40 pm
I think it is to allow broadsheet and tabloid journalists some lead time to create articles based on what he's said.

Otherwise, if everyone heard all his comments, those folk would be pointless...

Quote from: Dim Glas on February 24, 2023, 12:54:02 pm
Cos they need stuff for tomorrows papers too. Although these days it all comes out online just after 10pm!

thanks
Quote from: Dim Glas on February 24, 2023, 12:54:02 pm
Cos they need stuff for tomorrows papers too. Although these days it all comes out online just after 10pm!

Memo to self: check FSG thread at 10.00pm tonight.
If RAWK were to have colonic irrigation, the tube would go in this thread.
Quote from: AndyMuller on February 24, 2023, 12:28:06 pm
ScottScott has to be the most emotional poster on here, he takes this shit far too seriously.

Al is sound.

Just picturing what he'd have been like in the Kemlyn in the 80s. People moaning that we're not five up after twenty minutes. Laying into Ablett every time he breathes. People actually talking about Corrie whilst trying to watch the match.

He'd have had a nervous breakdown.
In the 80s didn't we twice smash the British record transfer with Beardsley and when we brought Rush back from Juve? Might be wrong there.

And when the Moores family stood up to the rest of the board in the 60s - didn't they change the landscape in a similar way to these oligopolists are now doing?
Quote from: Billy Elliot on February 24, 2023, 02:03:52 pm
In the 80s didn't we twice smash the British record transfer with Beardsley and when we brought Rush back from Juve? Might be wrong there.

And when the Moores family stood up to the rest of the board in the 60s - didn't they change the landscape in a similar way to these oligopolists are now doing?

The fee for Collymore in 1995 was also a British record fee.
£2bn for minority stake?! Whats John Henry smoking over there in Boston..
Quote from: Al 666 on February 24, 2023, 06:24:47 pm
The fee for Collymore in 1995 was also a British record fee.

And your point is?

Quote from: SheikhMo on February 24, 2023, 11:50:20 pm
£2bn for minority stake?! Whats John Henry smoking over there in Boston..
You can afford that, Sheikh Mo
 :D
Jürgen's post-embargo presser shoots down a few recent 'theories'...

<a href="https://www.youtube.com/v/uYdy83c1SQU" target="_blank" rel="noopener noreferrer" class="bbc_link bbc_flash_disabled new_win">https://www.youtube.com/v/uYdy83c1SQU</a>

https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=uYdy83c1SQU

Quote from: El Lobo on February 24, 2023, 11:41:58 am
Nothing, really

Whats a little grating (well, more than a little) is everything becoming the same tedious, boring shite about FSG. Everything. Joe Gomez having a mare was because of the midfield, which is rubbish because of FSG. Gakpo starting slowly was because of FSG. Getting injuries is because of FSG. Mane leaving was a disaster, because of FSG. Firmino staying would be a disaster, because of FSG. Not winning every trophy every season is because of FSG. You've got 'supporters' on this page moaning because other clubs might win a trophy this season. We've had amazing seasons and yet still not more than a couple of games away from absolute despair. Other clubs have won absolutely fuck all in their history and seem happier than us.

What this thread has become essentially is SOS making the occasional tremendous, balanced post and some of the most negative, whining, pessimistic, whinging posters quoting it going 'great post mate' as if his outlook and attitude in any way, shape or form matches theirs. I'd be a little annoyed if I was him! And everything else, ourselves included, is the same circular shite. Al making the same points he's been making for over a decade and thinking he's been right all along because we're having a bad season, basically anyone who has been constantly negative thinking the same. Then it gets locked, because there's fuck all news. And then someone tweets that they're not actually selling the club and it opens up again, and off we go again.

And the only truth really is....

- FSG have done pretty well as owners
- They've done some very good things
- They've made some errors, big and small
- They need to back the manager to the extent we need and if they dont we're going to struggle to get back to the level we all want
- We absolutely shouldn't be in the position we're in with the midfield
- This season is absolutely not just down to 'the owners not backing the manager'

Done. It doesn't need constant re-writing of history that they're these terrible owners who don't give a shit about the club, and don't give a shit about the Red Sox, and don't give a shit about the Penguins. Its probably the most important time of their ownership now, we all know that we need to go big in the summer, we all know that its going to be carnage if we dont, we know they need to make smart decisions in terms of the running of the club. But by christ, every fucking thread, every fucking game. Its got to the point that winning games isn't just great cos you know....thats what we all want, but just so we can get a day or two of sweet relief before Arsenal win a game and all of a sudden its 'Ahh fucking FSG, look at Arsenal THATS how you run a club' or a journalist tweets that Chelsea are scouting Bellingham and its 'Ahhh fucking FSG, they've left the door open and now he'll go to Chelsea and we wont sign anyone'. Its not been a fun season but I really dont think I'd bother if it made me as miserable as it seems to make a lot of posters.

I have a theory about moderation on this thread if Im being honest.

They will let it reach 666 pages and lock it for good.
Quote from: A Red Abroad on Yesterday at 02:02:42 am
Jürgen's post-embargo presser shoots down a few recent 'theories'...

<a href="https://www.youtube.com/v/uYdy83c1SQU" target="_blank" rel="noopener noreferrer" class="bbc_link bbc_flash_disabled new_win">https://www.youtube.com/v/uYdy83c1SQU</a>

https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=uYdy83c1SQU
Great words from the boss.
Hes right, ofcourse, yes we all have our opinions on which players should go but theres nothing to be done about that until the summer. So all we can do now is support the team and hope we can somehow scrape into top 4.

It seems like weve said it a few times, but this summer really is make or break for the owners. If they fail to back Jürgen sufficiently this summer, then they would deserve every bit of flak that would come their way.
Come the summer it's over to you fsg. A lot of the team looks past it or bang average for LFC.
We probably need 3 world class midfielders who can stay injury free, have pace, hunger , comfortable on the ball  oh and can get some goals.
Cover or even start ahead of Trent depending who we are playing and a worldie centre back
Hope Diaz stays fit next season, he's going to be massive for us.
I can see a big rift opening up here which may also put different players on different sides of the argument. Imagine if FSG say, sure, you can have a whole heap more money, be that from us or from new share holders, but only if we join a new super league. This could be even more divisive if its an argument being used in current contract negotiations. Essentially, sure you can earn as much as Salah, but only if we all agree to join the super league, and yes of course were looking to bring in new investment to fund salaries but of course that would be so much easier if we were a club looking to join the super league.

Essentially a you cant have your cake and eat it argument.
We're still in the Super League. We never left if we did we'd have to pay evrey other founding member a fee ,which is 11 other clubs fyi.  :D
Quote from: JRed on Yesterday at 07:10:02 am
Great words from the boss.
Hes right, ofcourse, yes we all have our opinions on which players should go but theres nothing to be done about that until the summer. So all we can do now is support the team and hope we can somehow scrape into top 4.

It seems like weve said it a few times, but this summer really is make or break for the owners. If they fail to back Jürgen sufficiently this summer, then they would deserve every bit of flak that would come their way.

Absolutely they have nowhere to hide this summer they have to spend.

If they dont then they will get flak as you say.
Quote from: Legs on Today at 05:47:40 pm
Absolutely they have nowhere to hide this summer they have to spend.

If they dont then they will get flak as you say.

They really won't get the flak that you seem to think, they have totally diluted the fanbase and this is not the same as it says under G&H.

The only time any flak will happen is if Jürgen walks
Quote from: Legs on Today at 05:47:40 pm
Absolutely they have nowhere to hide this summer they have to spend.

If they dont then they will get flak as you say.

You say that, but there has been criticism of Klopp for signing Gakpo considering he had only £40m to spend. Rather than questioning why thats all he had, people have criticised who he signed.
Quote from: Tiz Lad on Today at 06:14:06 pm
They really won't get the flak that you seem to think, they have totally diluted the fanbase and this is not the same as it says under G&H.

The only time any flak will happen is if Jürgen walks

I would have had that view a year or so back.

Klopp has pretty much said we got to 3 CL finals and always in CL we need to spend to keep up.

History shows Klopp to not kick up a fuss publically anyway but he is opening his mouth more now and nothing is a shock to me as we dont know him but he could walk who knows.

For clarity I dont think he will walk.
Quote from: killer-heels on Today at 06:24:28 pm
You say that, but there has been criticism of Klopp for signing Gakpo considering he had only £40m to spend. Rather than questioning why thats all he had, people have criticised who he signed.

Agreed he isnt above being questioned but listen to Klopp the other day.

He is telling FSG we HAVE to spend to compete if we dont spend then we are back to 2015 days that is the reality.
Quote from: Legs on Today at 06:28:00 pm
Agreed he isnt above being questioned but listen to Klopp the other day.

He is telling FSG we HAVE to spend to compete if we dont spend then we are back to 2015 days that is the reality.

He had to spend a lot in January, yet the criticism for that month is that we spent what money we had on Gakpo. So basically fans accepted the fact that we get a relatively low amount of money to spend.

I am not convinced that fans will question how much money we get to spend. If Klopp gets £100m, he will be expected to make the most of that to spend and he will criticised if he doesnt.
Quote from: killer-heels on Today at 06:33:39 pm
He had to spend a lot in January, yet the criticism for that month is that we spent what money we had on Gakpo. So basically fans accepted the fact that we get a relatively low amount of money to spend.

I am not convinced that fans will question how much money we get to spend. If Klopp gets £100m, he will be expected to make the most of that to spend and he will criticised if he doesnt.

Yep.
Quote from: Legs on Today at 06:25:23 pm
I would have had that view a year or so back.

Klopp has pretty much said we got to 3 CL finals and always in CL we need to spend to keep up.

History shows Klopp to not kick up a fuss publically anyway but he is opening his mouth more now and nothing is a shock to me as we dont know him but he could walk who knows.

For clarity I dont think he will walk.

Whether he's kicked up a fuss or not, they couldn't give a shiny shite. £300m and no sales of any important players won't even touch the sides of what we need

Need 4 in midfield
1\2 CBs
Backup keeper
Probably a left back and a reliable right back backup
Quote from: Tiz Lad on Today at 06:14:06 pm
They really won't get the flak that you seem to think, they have totally diluted the fanbase and this is not the same as it says under G&H.

The only time any flak will happen is if Jürgen walks

Not so sure myself. Ive been very much on the fence about them and willing to support the last couple of years. I made peace with this year being a bit of a wash out early on. Bit if were still in this position after a lacklustre summer, Im definitely turning on them.
Quote from: Tiz Lad on Today at 06:55:27 pm
Whether he's kicked up a fuss or not, they couldn't give a shiny shite. £300m and no sales of any important players won't even touch the sides of what we need

Need 4 in midfield
1\2 CBs
Backup keeper
Probably a left back and a reliable right back backup

We've probably the best back up keeper in the league.
Quote from: meady1981 on Today at 07:36:34 pm
Not so sure myself. Ive been very much on the fence about them and willing to support the last couple of years. I made peace with this year being a bit of a wash out early on. But if were still in this position after a lacklustre summer, Im definitely turning on them.

Same. They spent a decade building us up. To flush it all away so easily would be beyond negligent. It would be pushing the self destruct button.

We're supposed to be past scrounging down the back of the couch looking for loose change.
Quote from: Red Beret on Today at 08:14:54 pm
Same. They spent a decade building us up. To flush it all away so easily would be beyond negligent. It would be pushing the self destruct button.

We're supposed to be past scrounging down the back of the couch looking for loose change.

Problem is they're used to a boom and bust cycle in MLB with Boston. They're relaxed about them being shite for a few years being bottom of the league before they build another team to compete with first draft picks etc. They've been complacent with Klopp thinking they could do the bare minimum and still compete. It's whether he's getting through to them, publicly as well as privately now, and whether they're still invested enough in the project here. They put us up for a sale a few months ago, now we expect them to break the habbit of a lifetime and spend big without having to sell big first.
Quote from: Mister Flip Flop on Today at 07:57:45 pm
We've probably the best back up keeper in the league.

That fact will definitely have crossed the minds of FSG.
They'll see selling Alisson as a way to get the funds needed to shore up the rest of the team.

Similar with Salah, and possibly Virgil.

That's their MO with the Red Sox. Build a winning team, cash in on players rather than pay large contracts, then re-build.
I think they'd have tried to do the same with us earlier, but covid got in the way of them cashing in on Salah, Sadio and Bobby earlier.
Quote from: Mister Flip Flop on Today at 07:57:45 pm
We've probably the best back up keeper in the league.

Who is 24 and will want to go and forge a career elsewhere, probably next season.
Quote from: Fromola on Today at 08:25:50 pm
. They've been complacent with Klopp thinking they could do the bare minimum and still compete.

They have and they did compete. Problem is they think it can go on for years. In reality were two years behind the curve on squad rebuilding. Its all coming to a head this summer anyway and closeted skeletons will have their dance.
Quote from: Mister Flip Flop on Today at 07:57:45 pm
We've probably the best back up keeper in the league.

Without doubt which is why he's made noises about wanting first team football coz he deserves it
Quote from: Tiz Lad on Today at 09:05:20 pm
Without doubt which is why he's made noises about wanting first team football coz he deserves it

Has he?
