I can see a big rift opening up here which may also put different players on different sides of the argument. Imagine if FSG say, sure, you can have a whole heap more money, be that from us or from new share holders, but only if we join a new super league. This could be even more divisive if its an argument being used in current contract negotiations. Essentially, sure you can earn as much as Salah, but only if we all agree to join the super league, and yes of course were looking to bring in new investment to fund salaries but of course that would be so much easier if we were a club looking to join the super league.
Essentially a you cant have your cake and eat it argument.