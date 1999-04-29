We already know what's happening. FSG are not selling the club but are looking for an investor. What they said months ago hasn't changed.
We don't know that there are subtle differences between what Henry who has always been the most keen investor in Liverpool and what Werner are saying.
From Broughton who has spoken to Werner about the matter.
"I spoke to Tom Werner and asked him were they seeking to sell? Were they seeking investment? What was the objective? And he said: 'There isn't one. We're testing the water. If there is an offer that is a very high figure then we'd be daft not to look at it.
"'If there is an investor that wants to come, we'd certainly be willing to look at that and we wouldn't be at all surprised if we didn't get either and we continued to hold it. We're comfortable with that too. So it wasn't that we have got an exit plan, it was more that testing the markets to see what is out there.'"
There are rumours of US groups who are prepared to make an offer for United. It wouldn't surprise me if FSG are waiting to see how the United sale or investment goes before they decide what to do. The Glazers were key allies in the ESL project so if they stay that might make FSG more keen to push for an ESL. On the other hand prospective buyers of United may switch their attention to LFC.