FSG discussion thread

Re: FSG discussion thread
Yesterday at 12:58:14 pm
Quote from: Barneylfc∗ on Yesterday at 12:47:24 pm
We don't just buy players and spend money for the sake of it though. I've no doubt that there are whoppers out there that just want to see £300m spent in one window as if we're playing Championship Manager and have little or no idea how the real world works. But I'd say those whoppers are few and far between.
Ultimately the majority of us all want the same thing, we just have different ideas of how we achieve it.
A team full of homegrown superstars throughout the team would be great, but there are very few teams out there that are full of homegrown stars.

I think you're right mate. Perhaps on here people vent more and especially in social media and maybe we take things too seriously - no better place than a forum to have a moan and I know I moan more than most sometimes.

If we are going to spend when we need and try and develop then of course I'm happy about that, but reading peoples views on here (And especially Social Media) a lot of what I'm reading at the moment is that we should spend x because A, B and C do and WE'RE BIGGER THAN THEM!! WE ARE LFC!! WE SHOULD BE SPENDING MORE THAN EVERYONE!!! BECAUSE WE CAN!!!

But we've never done that. We've done the things the right way and hopefully still will. It's a tricky one isn't it - of course I want us to be successful - what fan doesn't - but more and more it seems people want us to just buy it.

But maybe I'm reading it all wrong and people don't want that at all. Look at City - they were a great club - I used to love going to Maine Road and talking to their fans when we travelled away - we were always made welcome in their pubs and we had some great talks and discussions about football and great times and they enjoyed coming to Anfield. All that has gone and I imagine some of their fans have walked away. The atmosphere with them has grown toxic and no one really gives them any credit for anything they do because everyone just thinks they are wankers that bought the league.
Poor.

Re: FSG discussion thread
Yesterday at 01:05:53 pm
Quote from: tubby on Yesterday at 11:04:33 am
Because they're just people.  Every fanbase likes to think that they're better than the others but in reality we're all the same.  The only difference is that some teams are more successful than others.

This is true and important to remember.
Re: FSG discussion thread
Yesterday at 01:13:47 pm
Quote from: Higgins79 on Yesterday at 12:15:40 pm
Any actual news or is everyone just shouting at the clouds again?

We already know what's happening.  FSG are not selling the club but are looking for an investor.  What they said months ago hasn't changed.
Re: FSG discussion thread
Yesterday at 01:25:13 pm
Quote from: Suareznumber7 on Yesterday at 01:13:47 pm
We already know what's happening.  FSG are not selling the club but are looking for an investor.  What they said months ago hasn't changed.

We don't know that there are subtle differences between what Henry who has always been the most keen investor in Liverpool and what Werner are saying.

From Broughton who has spoken to Werner about the matter.

"I spoke to Tom Werner and asked him were they seeking to sell? Were they seeking investment? What was the objective? And he said: 'There isn't one. We're testing the water. If there is an offer that is a very high figure then we'd be daft not to look at it.

"'If there is an investor that wants to come, we'd certainly be willing to look at that and we wouldn't be at all surprised if we didn't get either and we continued to hold it. We're comfortable with that too. So it wasn't that we have got an exit plan, it was more that testing the markets to see what is out there.'"

There are rumours of US groups who are prepared to make an offer for United. It wouldn't surprise me if FSG are waiting to see how the United sale or investment goes before they decide what to do. The Glazers were key allies in the ESL project so if they stay that might make FSG more keen to push for an ESL. On the other hand prospective buyers of United may switch their attention to LFC.
Quote from: Hysterical Fool on January 21, 2023, 05:59:00 am
Re: FSG discussion thread
Yesterday at 01:25:40 pm
Quote from: lionel_messias on Yesterday at 12:44:40 pm
I think it is to allow broadsheet and tabloid journalists some lead time to create articles based on what he's said.

Otherwise, if everyone heard all his comments, those folk would be pointless...

INSERT JOKES HERE..
Quote from: Dim Glas on Yesterday at 12:54:02 pm
Cos they need stuff for tomorrows papers too. Although these days it all comes out online just after 10pm!

thanks
Re: FSG discussion thread
Yesterday at 01:36:19 pm
Quote from: Dim Glas on Yesterday at 12:54:02 pm
Re: FSG discussion thread
Yesterday at 01:41:48 pm
Re: FSG discussion thread
Yesterday at 01:55:13 pm
Quote from: AndyMuller on Yesterday at 12:28:06 pm
Re: FSG discussion thread
Yesterday at 02:03:52 pm
Re: FSG discussion thread
Yesterday at 06:18:55 pm
Re: FSG discussion thread
Yesterday at 06:24:47 pm
Quote from: Billy Elliot on Yesterday at 02:03:52 pm
In the 80s didn't we twice smash the British record transfer with Beardsley and when we brought Rush back from Juve? Might be wrong there.

And when the Moores family stood up to the rest of the board in the 60s - didn't they change the landscape in a similar way to these oligopolists are now doing?

The fee for Collymore in 1995 was also a British record fee.
Re: FSG discussion thread
Yesterday at 11:50:20 pm
Re: FSG discussion thread
Today at 12:20:22 am
Quote from: Al 666 on Yesterday at 06:24:47 pm
Re: FSG discussion thread
Today at 01:01:31 am
Quote from: SheikhMo on Yesterday at 11:50:20 pm
