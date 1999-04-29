« previous next »
Author Topic: FSG discussion thread  (Read 412161 times)

Re: FSG discussion thread
« Reply #11800 on: Today at 11:04:33 am »
Quote from: Andy @ Allerton! on Today at 11:03:01 am
Am I the only one that's had enough of entitled whining, crying fucking dickhead fans?

I honestly thought we were better than this, but every stream, every Facebook post, every fucking thing is crying Liverpool fans acting like c*nts.

Had enough of it to be honest. They can all just fuck off and I wish they would. Why can't they support the Mancs, or City or fucking PSG or something?

Because they're just people.  Every fanbase likes to think that they're better than the others but in reality we're all the same.  The only difference is that some teams are more successful than others.
Sit down, shock is better taken with bent knees.

Re: FSG discussion thread
« Reply #11801 on: Today at 11:09:07 am »
Quote from: Andy @ Allerton! on Today at 11:03:01 am
Am I the only one that's had enough of entitled whining, crying fucking dickhead fans?

I honestly thought we were better than this, but every stream, every Facebook post, every fucking thing is crying Liverpool fans acting like c*nts.

Had enough of it to be honest. They can all just fuck off and I wish they would. Why can't they support the Mancs, or City or fucking PSG or something?

What exactly is entitled about wanting the club to spend our record revenue on playing staff instead of infrastructure which isn't covered under FFP?
Re: FSG discussion thread
« Reply #11802 on: Today at 11:14:05 am »
Quote from: Redric1970 on Today at 09:59:47 am
No word of lie I said to my son you would be the one who would reply first he just burst out laughing, mate all you do is wind up and antagonise nothing else, I dont have the patience anymore, me and you have been here before buddy lets leave it there.

Quote from: Redric1970 on Today at 09:49:43 am
His cult following lol no worse than the pro FSG pack who continually spout shit.

Quote from: El Lobo on Today at 09:54:39 am

We have to change from doubter to believer. Now. - Jurgen Klopp

Re: FSG discussion thread
« Reply #11803 on: Today at 11:15:20 am »
Quote from: LFCTikiTaka on Today at 11:09:07 am
What exactly is entitled about wanting the club to spend our record revenue on playing staff instead of infrastructure which isn't covered under FFP?

Dunno mate. I want us to be a well run club that makes money and only spends money that it earned. I want us to have a great manager and great scouts that use their ability to seek out, recruit and then train players up to work in a great team.

I don't want us to go out and fucking spunk money like a drunk sperm whale because 'we can'

I want to get behind the team and the manager and the club and make us different than those teams that just fucking buy the league.

I think we have done amazing and I think we work differently than these other wanker clubs that just wave the magic chequebook.

I wish that the fans that want that would just fuck off and 'support' a team that aligns to their particular wishes a bit more closely.
Re: FSG discussion thread
« Reply #11804 on: Today at 11:24:27 am »
Quote from: Al 666 on Yesterday at 09:30:02 pm
The thing is when they stopped spending in Liverpool they carried on spending in Boston where they broke ground on a Music venue and a huge building development.

I wonder if those were contractual commitments agreed pre pandemic. I honestly dont know, but if they entered new contracts at that time then I see your point.
« Reply #11805 on: Today at 11:24:29 am »
Quote from: Andy @ Allerton! on Today at 11:15:20 am


I want to get behind the team and the manager and the club and make us different than those teams that just fucking buy the league.



I think his point was spending revenue. If we're spending the revenue we've earnt, is that buying the league?

Most of us are behind the team, manger and club. That doesn't mean we have to be behind the owners, that's never been part of the Shankly holy trinity agreement I signed up for in 1984.

BTW, I'm not completely anti FSG. In some ways they've been the best owners ever - in some ways the worst - in my point of view if it counts for anything.
Re: FSG discussion thread
« Reply #11806 on: Today at 11:30:24 am »
Quote from: Billy Elliot on Today at 11:24:29 am
I think his point was spending revenue. If we're spending the revenue we've earnt, is that buying the league?

Most of us are behind the team, manger and club. That doesn't mean we have to be behind the owners, that's never been part of the Shankly holy trinity agreement I signed up for in 1984.

BTW, I'm not completely anti FSG. In some ways they've been the best owners ever - in some ways the worst - in my point of view if it counts for anything.

So. Let's say that we get bought by a corporation - Twitter or Google or whoever and we buy 50 players for £200M each and then walk the league for the next 50 years because we just hoover up all the best players and use our money to stop every other team buying players to compete with us..  Is that the dream model? Is that something to be excited about?

Because I'm as depressed as fuck thinking that's the way to go about things.
Re: FSG discussion thread
« Reply #11807 on: Today at 11:34:25 am »
Quote from: ScottScott on Today at 09:44:53 am
I genuinely can't believe Al's allowed to continue to post lies on here  :butt what's worse is he's actually got a little cult following who seem to lap up the bollocks he spouts and regurgitate it again and again

I mean he's now going back and making up complete and utter lies about the Suarez deal to paint FSG in a bad light.



This is what Ajax thought of our offer prior to us getting the Chelsea offer for Torres.

Liverpool have been told to show Ajax and Luis Suarez more respect as they try to tempt the Uruguay striker to Anfield.

The Reds have offered £12.7million but the Amsterdam giants value the 24-year-old closer to £25m.

'We'll have to wait for them to come back with something more respectful,' an Ajax spokesman said.

'We want to keep him - at least until the end of the season and preferably for the rest of his contract.'

With Manchester City splashing out £27m on Edin Dzeko and Aston Villa paying Sunderland up to £24m for Darren Bent, the Ajax spokesman added: 'If you compare the 15m euros (£12.7m) Liverpool want to pay for Suarez with other transfers you can imagine that it's far too low for us.

'Luis is our top goalscorer for the last three years and also the man with by far the most assists as well. 'He was one of the big guys for Uruguay in helping them come third in the World Cup in the summer and he still has a contract with us for two and a half years.'

We offered Ajax half of what Villa paid for Darren Bent. We then basically doubled our offer the day after Chelsea bid for Torres. With Henry stating that Newcastle set the price for the Torres deal because we wanted Carroll plus £15m. With the £15m being the same amount we needed to add to the Babel money to pay for Suarez.

Quote from: ScottScott on Today at 09:44:53 am
He's suggesting that because we've taken money for players from sportwashed clubs that we can't now complain about them and despite being provided with evidence over and over again disproving his lies, he just moves the goalposts so he can carry on. It's fucking tedious

Except I haven't said anything like that. We have every right to complain about sportswashers. In fact I think FSG should have complained far more sadly they have left it to Klopp to call them out on their spending. What we cannot do is to automatically add on the titles City have won. The reason we can't is that we don't know how successful their sell-to-buy model would have been without almost a quarter of a billion that has come directly or in the case of Coutinho indirectly from the sport-swashing teams. I mean posters cannot complain about us losing out on potential incomings from player sales due to COVID and then turn a blind eye to a quarter of a billion in incoming funds from the Torres, Sterling and Coutinho deals.

Quote from: ScottScott on Today at 09:44:53 am

If he genuinely believes that we're now were we are because John Henry doesn't turn up to games every week, or that the players are stressing over who is gonna be the next DoF so they can't focus on the basics of football, or that they have blocked every attempt to sign a new CM and instead forced 3 left sided attackers upon us.

This isn't healthy, it's an actual obsession now and I genuinely don't think anything but them going will be good enough for some people

Finally, if you are going to call someone a liar and try and get them banned because they have a different opinion to you at least try and come up with some actual evidence.

The really funny bit is your cherrypicking of my posts. Especially the way you choose to completely ignore the fact that Mike Gordon is no longer running the club on a day-to-day basis.
Re: FSG discussion thread
« Reply #11808 on: Today at 11:35:08 am »
Quote from: Andy @ Allerton! on Today at 11:15:20 am
Dunno mate. I want us to be a well run club that makes money and only spends money that it earned. I want us to have a great manager and great scouts that use their ability to seek out, recruit and then train players up to work in a great team.

I don't want us to go out and fucking spunk money like a drunk sperm whale because 'we can'

I want to get behind the team and the manager and the club and make us different than those teams that just fucking buy the league.

I think we have done amazing and I think we work differently than these other wanker clubs that just wave the magic chequebook.

I wish that the fans that want that would just fuck off and 'support' a team that aligns to their particular wishes a bit more closely.


Jeez I thought I was an angry old fucker but your up there with me, I was on the kop against madrid and have had a season ticket for nearly 35 years and when Im at the ground I will cheer and support the team I would never criticise our manager or our players as I always believe they give 100% and if they do make a mistake I will still support them because they are human and we all make mistakes, that will never change I couldnt care less if a player scored 5 own goals I will still support him, but coming on a poxy forum and commenting that we believe the owners havent invested enough thats fair fucking game, I said to my mate who I sit next to on the kop at the beginning of the season weve fucked up by not investing and low and behold a few months later we have the oldest midfield in the universe and people are surprised they cant run as much. For fucks sake a blind man could see This coming, if moaning at the capitalist owners saying they havent backed the worlds best manager in the transfer market is going to far there really is no point in a forum, I support liverpool and even when we lost to the likes of Ipswich of a cold wednesday I stood or sat on the kop screaming support for the team, but for fucks sake I dont support FSG and if I believe theyve fucked up I will say it.
Re: FSG discussion thread
« Reply #11809 on: Today at 11:40:05 am »
Quote from: Redric1970 on Today at 11:35:08 am

Jeez I thought I was an angry old fucker but your up there with me, I was on the kop against madrid and have had a season ticket for nearly 35 years and when Im at the ground I will cheer and support the team I would never criticise our manager or our players as I always believe they give 100% and if they do make a mistake I will still support them because they are human and we all make mistakes, that will never change I couldnt care less if a player scored 5 own goals I will still support him, but coming on a poxy forum and commenting that we believe the owners havent invested enough thats fair fucking game, I said to my mate who I sit next to on the kop at the beginning of the season weve fucked up by not investing and low and behold a few months later we have the oldest midfield in the universe and people are surprised they cant run as much. For fucks sake a blind man could see This coming, if moaning at the capitalist owners saying they havent backed the worlds best manager in the transfer market is going to far there really is no point in a forum, I support liverpool and even when we lost to the likes of Ipswich of a cold wednesday I stood or sat on the kop screaming support for the team, but for fucks sake I dont support FSG and if I believe theyve fucked up I will say it.

So if we just buy the league every year and spunk £1BN  year on players because 'we can' then we're cool?

I think I've had enough of football to be honest. I got involved when it was a sport. I can't remember anyone giving a fuck about the owners in the 80s.
Re: FSG discussion thread
« Reply #11810 on: Today at 11:41:58 am »
Quote from: LFCTikiTaka on Today at 11:09:07 am
What exactly is entitled about wanting the club to spend our record revenue on playing staff instead of infrastructure which isn't covered under FFP?

Nothing, really

Whats a little grating (well, more than a little) is everything becoming the same tedious, boring shite about FSG. Everything. Joe Gomez having a mare was because of the midfield, which is rubbish because of FSG. Gakpo starting slowly was because of FSG. Getting injuries is because of FSG. Mane leaving was a disaster, because of FSG. Firmino staying would be a disaster, because of FSG. Not winning every trophy every season is because of FSG. You've got 'supporters' on this page moaning because other clubs might win a trophy this season. We've had amazing seasons and yet still not more than a couple of games away from absolute despair. Other clubs have won absolutely fuck all in their history and seem happier than us.

What this thread has become essentially is SOS making the occasional tremendous, balanced post and some of the most negative, whining, pessimistic, whinging posters quoting it going 'great post mate' as if his outlook and attitude in any way, shape or form matches theirs. I'd be a little annoyed if I was him! And everything else, ourselves included, is the same circular shite. Al making the same points he's been making for over a decade and thinking he's been right all along because we're having a bad season, basically anyone who has been constantly negative thinking the same. Then it gets locked, because there's fuck all news. And then someone tweets that they're not actually selling the club and it opens up again, and off we go again.

And the only truth really is....

- FSG have done pretty well as owners
- They've done some very good things
- They've made some errors, big and small
- They need to back the manager to the extent we need and if they dont we're going to struggle to get back to the level we all want
- We absolutely shouldn't be in the position we're in with the midfield
- This season is absolutely not just down to 'the owners not backing the manager'

Done. It doesn't need constant re-writing of history that they're these terrible owners who don't give a shit about the club, and don't give a shit about the Red Sox, and don't give a shit about the Penguins. Its probably the most important time of their ownership now, we all know that we need to go big in the summer, we all know that its going to be carnage if we dont, we know they need to make smart decisions in terms of the running of the club. But by christ, every fucking thread, every fucking game. Its got to the point that winning games isn't just great cos you know....thats what we all want, but just so we can get a day or two of sweet relief before Arsenal win a game and all of a sudden its 'Ahh fucking FSG, look at Arsenal THATS how you run a club' or a journalist tweets that Chelsea are scouting Bellingham and its 'Ahhh fucking FSG, they've left the door open and now he'll go to Chelsea and we wont sign anyone'. Its not been a fun season but I really dont think I'd bother if it made me as miserable as it seems to make a lot of posters.
Re: FSG discussion thread
« Reply #11811 on: Today at 11:46:50 am »
Quote from: Al 666 on Today at 11:34:25 am


I refuse to accept you actually believe what you post now. You just can't. What you've posted there about the Suarez deal is just madness. Do you even know how fucking transfers work? Have you never negotiated a price before? We made an opening offer based on what we believed to be his value (and let's not forget that nobody else wanted him due him biting someone else), Ajax then looked around at other deals and said they wanted more. I imagine we went back and forth with bids until we agreed upon what we paid. It was never reliant on Torres and I thought everyone knew that the plan was to have Suarez and Torres play together but lo and behold here we are, with only you now knowing the truth and that we needed to sell Torres to fund Suarez

I won't even touch the stuff around the building work in Boston. Stuff like that you'd expect to find scrawled in shit on an asylum wall
Re: FSG discussion thread
« Reply #11812 on: Today at 11:49:18 am »
FFS everyone is losing their heads again.

At the end of the day, no really successful outfit ONLY ever spends their revenue. Sometimes you spend to speculate on the future and sometimes you take on debt.

If FSG don't have a cold-eyed understanding of what is required this summer (and windows following) to keep Liverpool competitive at the tope of this league then someone needs to tell them. If that is not Klopp, it needs to be his Sporting Director.

It is possible to be smart with money. Take a look at the incredible transfer window Napoli had last summer, when I believe they actually made money yet bolstered their now table-topping team with the likes of Kvaratskhelia and Anguissa in midfield.

Now we don't have the players to sell that they had but we can still be smart. On top of that though, we simply have to take the plunge on 2-3 expensive signings to lift the outlook of this team.

There is no point whinging about it from us, what the club does this summer will determine what can be achieved in the last years of Klopp.

The word for me is "ambition". How can we improve? How can we stay at the top of the game? After two brilliant big trophies we have not been ruthless enough, we have let this squad sink to the lows we've seen equally against Wolves (ffs) and Real Madrid.

There is hope. Look at the goddamn mess that was at Old Trafford, yet sadly they have brought in a smart coach and made one or two sensible signings, and now they are looking on the up again.

Last Chance Saloon for our owners this summer. They get it right and I am sure they will sell up for great profit in the next few years anyway.
Re: FSG discussion thread
« Reply #11813 on: Today at 11:54:22 am »
Quote from: lionel_messias on Today at 11:49:18 am
Last Chance Saloon for our owners this summer. They get it right and I am sure they will sell up for great profit in the next few years anyway.

;D
Re: FSG discussion thread
« Reply #11814 on: Today at 11:54:36 am »
Quote from: Andy @ Allerton! on Today at 11:30:24 am
So. Let's say that we get bought by a corporation - Twitter or Google or whoever and we buy 50 players for £200M each and then walk the league for the next 50 years because we just hoover up all the best players and use our money to stop every other team buying players to compete with us..  Is that the dream model? Is that something to be excited about?

Because I'm as depressed as fuck thinking that's the way to go about things.

That'd be completely different. I think his point is that we're not spending the money that as a Club, we've earnt. Whether that's actually true or not - I'm not sure.

In your scenario we wouldn't be spending money the club has earnt.
Re: FSG discussion thread
« Reply #11815 on: Today at 11:54:57 am »
Jürgen's pre-Palace presser...

<a href="https://www.youtube.com/v/h1F6sbbOpuY" target="_blank" rel="noopener noreferrer" class="bbc_link bbc_flash_disabled new_win">https://www.youtube.com/v/h1F6sbbOpuY</a>

https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=h1F6sbbOpuY

Interesting comment about 'adapting' - when talking about next summer's recruitment. Although he purposely left it so journos can 'speculate'. :)
Re: FSG discussion thread
« Reply #11816 on: Today at 11:55:49 am »
Quote from: Andy @ Allerton! on Today at 11:15:20 am
Dunno mate. I want us to be a well run club that makes money and only spends money that it earned. I want us to have a great manager and great scouts that use their ability to seek out, recruit and then train players up to work in a great team.

I don't want us to go out and fucking spunk money like a drunk sperm whale because 'we can'

I want to get behind the team and the manager and the club and make us different than those teams that just fucking buy the league.

I think we have done amazing and I think we work differently than these other wanker clubs that just wave the magic chequebook.

I wish that the fans that want that would just fuck off and 'support' a team that aligns to their particular wishes a bit more closely.

It is very simple Andy there are a set of rules in place that ensure that clubs do exactly that it is called FFP. We are a million miles away from getting even close to FFP limits. We have massive headroom. Instead of spending those hundreds of millions of headroom on actually competing in the transfer market FSG has instead leveraged infrastructure costs onto the club's books.

Even when they cashed in on part of the increased value of LFC when they sold a chunk of FSG to RedBird they still kept the inter-company loan in place and got the Club to pay for both the AXA and ARE. Even if they wanted to get the club to pay for infrastructure costs they could have easily structured the repayments over the life of those new facilities like our competitors have done.

Instead over the last few years the club has had the cost of COVID, the Main Stand and almost certainly the AXA and ARE costs loaded onto the books. That has happened when the playing squad has been crying out for investment, especially in midfield. The bizarre thing is if those costs had happened prior to FSG purchasing the club and FSG had leveraged their acquisition costs onto the club then there would have been absolute uproar.

I think it is almost certain that value of the Main Stand, AXA and ARE would have been factored into the price RedBird paid for 11% of FSG. So ultimately the club has paid for assets that FSG has ultimately sold 11% off to RedBird. Nice work if you can get it. They are now looking to repeat the trick with a new investor. With the Main Stand, AXA and ARE plus the lack of COVID debt meaning they can ask a higher price for a chunk of LFC.

My prediction is that FSG will sell of a chunk of LFC and then the first thing that will happen is the inter-company loan will be repaid and we will end up no better off.

My main point though is why do you have a problem with LFC spending the revenues it earns on players and competing at our true level. Or are you happy to sell a couple of our best players to make up the shortfall if we fail to qualify for the CL.
Re: FSG discussion thread
« Reply #11817 on: Today at 11:57:55 am »
Quote from: El Lobo on Today at 11:54:22 am
;D

Its gonna be a big summer! I have never heard this phase before, it feels fresh and warm and fuzzy, like a warm bath in Bemuda; with Salma Hayek, and Pep Linders' book playing on Alexa as she gazes lovingly in my eyes. Intensity.
Re: FSG discussion thread
« Reply #11818 on: Today at 11:57:57 am »
Quote from: Andy @ Allerton! on Today at 11:40:05 am
So if we just buy the league every year and spunk £1BN  year on players because 'we can' then we're cool?

I think I've had enough of football to be honest. I got involved when it was a sport. I can't remember anyone giving a fuck about the owners in the 80s.
This isnt the 80s any more its not the same sport talking about the 80s dont mean shit now, we could arguably say Moores didnt push the club forward like he should have down when we were arguably the best side in the world, but he was a local who was also a fan, FSG are in this purely for the money we are nothing more than an investment. I do know what you mean though Andy sometimes I think is it wort all the hassle anymore but its part of me. But these owners have fucked up in my opinion.

Ps nobody is asking them to spend a billion a year but at the same time you cant spend what we do and expect the luck to continue.
« Reply #11819 on: Today at 11:58:35 am »
Quote from: ScottScott on Today at 09:44:53 am
I genuinely can't believe Al's allowed to continue to post lies on here  :butt what's worse is he's actually got a little cult following who seem to lap up the bollocks he spouts and regurgitate it again and again



Isn't the whole point of a forum to post an opinion. So he shouldn't be allowed to post just because you disagree with him and his 'cult'?

RAWK is one micro schism of our support. If you and him we're posting on RAOTL for example, you'd be in a 'cult'.
Re: FSG discussion thread
« Reply #11820 on: Today at 12:04:35 pm »
Quote from: ScottScott on Today at 11:46:50 am
I refuse to accept you actually believe what you post now. You just can't. What you've posted there about the Suarez deal is just madness. Do you even know how fucking transfers work? Have you never negotiated a price before? We made an opening offer based on what we believed to be his value (and let's not forget that nobody else wanted him due him biting someone else), Ajax then looked around at other deals and said they wanted more. I imagine we went back and forth with bids until we agreed upon what we paid. It was never reliant on Torres and I thought everyone knew that the plan was to have Suarez and Torres play together but lo and behold here we are, with only you now knowing the truth and that we needed to sell Torres to fund Suarez

I won't even touch the stuff around the building work in Boston. Stuff like that you'd expect to find scrawled in shit on an asylum wall

Please explain this quote from Henry.


"The fee for Torres was dependent on what Newcastle asked for Carroll," Henry told The Guardian. "The negotiation for us was simply the difference in prices paid by Chelsea and to Newcastle. Those prices could have been £35million [from Chelsea for Torres] and £20million [to Newcastle for Carroll], 40 and 25 or 50 and 35. It was ultimately up to Newcastle how much this was all going to cost. They [Newcastle] made a hell of a deal. We felt the same way."




With Ryan Babel moving to Hoffenheim for £6million, the difference on the Carroll deal allowed Liverpool to pay for the £22.8million arrival of Luiz Suarez from Ajax.


The only possible scenario in which Newcastle dictated the price is if FSG wanted to make the transfers without spending a penny. Remarkably that is exactly what happened.
Re: FSG discussion thread
« Reply #11821 on: Today at 12:06:26 pm »
Quote from: ScottScott on Today at 09:44:53 am
I genuinely can't believe Al's allowed to continue to post lies on here  :butt what's worse is he's actually got a little cult following who seem to lap up the bollocks he spouts and regurgitate it again and again

I mean he's now going back and making up complete and utter lies about the Suarez deal to paint FSG in a bad light. He's suggesting that because we've taken money for players from sportwashed clubs that we can't now complain about them and despite being provided with evidence over and over again disproving his lies, he just moves the goalposts so he can carry on. It's fucking tedious

If he genuinely believes that we're now were we are because John Henry doesn't turn up to games every week, or that the players are stressing over who is gonna be the next DoF so they can't focus on the basics of football, or that they have blocked every attempt to sign a new CM and instead forced 3 left sided attackers upon us.

This isn't healthy, it's an actual obsession now and I genuinely don't think anything but them going will be good enough for some people
Al's a WUM.  simple as that, and as plain as day.

simply amazes me you lot pay him any attention at all.  just put him on ignore, you won't miss a damn thing.
Re: FSG discussion thread
« Reply #11822 on: Today at 12:06:38 pm »
Quote from: Al 666 on Today at 12:04:35 pm
Please explain this quote from Henry.

ScottScott...dont.
Re: FSG discussion thread
« Reply #11823 on: Today at 12:07:05 pm »
Quote from: Andy @ Allerton! on Today at 11:40:05 am
So if we just buy the league every year and spunk £1BN  year on players because 'we can' then we're cool?

I think I've had enough of football to be honest. I got involved when it was a sport. I can't remember anyone giving a fuck about the owners in the 80s.

Look Andy there are only two options either you spend your revenues on players or the owners trouser it. Are you really happy for the second option to happen just so you can moan about other teams buying the League.
Re: FSG discussion thread
« Reply #11824 on: Today at 12:08:28 pm »
Quote from: Andy @ Allerton! on Today at 11:15:20 am
Dunno mate. I want us to be a well run club that makes money and only spends money that it earned. I want us to have a great manager and great scouts that use their ability to seek out, recruit and then train players up to work in a great team.

I don't want us to go out and fucking spunk money like a drunk sperm whale because 'we can'

I want to get behind the team and the manager and the club and make us different than those teams that just fucking buy the league.

I think we have done amazing and I think we work differently than these other wanker clubs that just wave the magic chequebook.

I wish that the fans that want that would just fuck off and 'support' a team that aligns to their particular wishes a bit more closely.

Sorry, what part of spending our revenue on playing staff is at odds with what you've just said? We are nowhere near our FFP limitations but we almost certainly will need to be next summer otherwise we'll be cast further adrift.
Re: FSG discussion thread
« Reply #11825 on: Today at 12:09:23 pm »
Quote from: El Lobo on Today at 12:06:38 pm
ScottScott...dont.

Don't get it. You will have to give us more of the lyrics.
Re: FSG discussion thread
« Reply #11826 on: Today at 12:10:42 pm »
Quote from: Andy @ Allerton! on Today at 11:15:20 am
Dunno mate. I want us to be a well run club that makes money and only spends money that it earned. I want us to have a great manager and great scouts that use their ability to seek out, recruit and then train players up to work in a great team.

I don't want us to go out and fucking spunk money like a drunk sperm whale because 'we can'

I want to get behind the team and the manager and the club and make us different than those teams that just fucking buy the league.

I think we have done amazing and I think we work differently than these other wanker clubs that just wave the magic chequebook.

I wish that the fans that want that would just fuck off and 'support' a team that aligns to their particular wishes a bit more closely.

There's a difference in the likes of Abu Dhabi/ Chelsea buying the league or us spending our own money and winning the league. If we spend £500m of revenues generated, that's not the same as a Sheik chucking £500m into the coffers from a 2 day old gambling company for Guardiola to spunk on full backs.
Re: FSG discussion thread
« Reply #11827 on: Today at 12:11:21 pm »
Quote from: A Red Abroad on Today at 11:54:57 am
Although he purposely left it so journos can 'speculate'. :)

And of course, posters/members here too.  ;D
Re: FSG discussion thread
« Reply #11828 on: Today at 12:13:26 pm »
Quote from: LFCTikiTaka on Today at 12:08:28 pm
Sorry, what part of spending our revenue on playing staff is at odds with what you've just said? We are nowhere near our FFP limitations but we almost certainly will need to be next summer otherwise we'll be cast further adrift.

That is it in a nutshell. Given we are likely to lose out on the CL whilst paying for the ARE whilst it is giving us no extra income are people happy for us to sell a couple of our best players to fund a midfield refresh. Just so we can stay within this artificial self-sustainable utopia.

The level of brainwashing that FSG has done is remarkable.
Re: FSG discussion thread
« Reply #11829 on: Today at 12:15:40 pm »
Any actual news or is everyone just shouting at the clouds again?
Re: FSG discussion thread
« Reply #11830 on: Today at 12:16:27 pm »
Quote from: ScottScott on Today at 09:44:53 am
I genuinely can't believe Al's allowed to continue to post lies on here  :butt what's worse is he's actually got a little cult following who seem to lap up the bollocks he spouts and regurgitate it again and again

I mean he's now going back and making up complete and utter lies about the Suarez deal to paint FSG in a bad light. He's suggesting that because we've taken money for players from sportwashed clubs that we can't now complain about them and despite being provided with evidence over and over again disproving his lies, he just moves the goalposts so he can carry on. It's fucking tedious

If he genuinely believes that we're now were we are because John Henry doesn't turn up to games every week, or that the players are stressing over who is gonna be the next DoF so they can't focus on the basics of football, or that they have blocked every attempt to sign a new CM and instead forced 3 left sided attackers upon us.

This isn't healthy, it's an actual obsession now and I genuinely don't think anything but them going will be good enough for some people
You should be banned rather than Al. Disgraceful asking for a poster to be banned and calling him a liar because you do not agree with him. By the way, he beat you hands down in your "discussion".
Re: FSG discussion thread
« Reply #11831 on: Today at 12:17:56 pm »
Quote from: Higgins79 on Today at 12:15:40 pm
Any actual news or is everyone just shouting at the clouds again?

Take a guess?

 ;)
Re: FSG discussion thread
« Reply #11832 on: Today at 12:21:56 pm »
Quote from: Anfield Kopite on Today at 12:16:27 pm
You should be banned rather than Al. Disgraceful asking for a poster to be banned and calling him a liar because you do not agree with him. By the way, he beat you hands down in your "discussion".

Re: FSG discussion thread
« Reply #11833 on: Today at 12:27:37 pm »
Better than Corrie, this thread.  :lmao

Re: FSG discussion thread
« Reply #11834 on: Today at 12:28:06 pm »
ScottScott has to be the most emotional poster on here, he takes this shit far too seriously.

Al is sound.
Re: FSG discussion thread
« Reply #11835 on: Today at 12:36:01 pm »
Quote from: Barneylfc∗ on Today at 12:10:42 pm
There's a difference in the likes of Abu Dhabi/ Chelsea buying the league or us spending our own money and winning the league. If we spend £500m of revenues generated, that's not the same as a Sheik chucking £500m into the coffers from a 2 day old gambling company for Guardiola to spunk on full backs.


And I'm happy for us to spend money we've earned.

I do (possibly wrongly) think we ARE different from other clubs - we have had some amazing scouts and they have found some incredible players and we have spent when the situation calls for it - selling Coutino lead to Allisson and Van Dyke for instance.

I feel like no one else is even thinking like me any more and that's fine. Perhaps I'm too 'old fashioned' for the modern game and perhaps this is why older people walk away because we can't relate.

The feeling for me when we scout out a young talent or a middling player and turn them into international superstars is a brilliant one. We have taken the time and effort to find a talent and then grow that talent and that's something special. If we need to buy then yeah, fine, buy. But if that's just the default 'because everyone else does' then I'm not sure I can be arsed being a part of that. To me that's just buying your way out of trouble. A revolving door of mercenary superstars that don't give a fuck about the club or fans or City or history isn't what I support Liverpool for.

And yeah. Again. I accept that I'm probably in a club of one.

Look at the amazing times we've had even when we were 'crap' - the stuff we won and the steps and giant leaps we made - those times were extra special because they had players that didn't fit elsewhere and we had managers that got the very, very best out of them to beat all the odds and shut up the fucking cockwombling media who never gave us a chance.

Maybe I'm just too old and pissing money up the wall every season is the future.
Re: FSG discussion thread
« Reply #11836 on: Today at 12:40:48 pm »
Quote from: A Red Abroad on Today at 11:54:57 am
Jürgen's pre-Palace presser...

<a href="https://www.youtube.com/v/h1F6sbbOpuY" target="_blank" rel="noopener noreferrer" class="bbc_link bbc_flash_disabled new_win">https://www.youtube.com/v/h1F6sbbOpuY</a>

https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=h1F6sbbOpuY

Interesting comment about 'adapting' - when talking about next summer's recruitment. Although he purposely left it so journos can 'speculate'. :)

why is there an embargoed press conference?

love they way Klopp talks to the press

Re: FSG discussion thread
« Reply #11837 on: Today at 12:44:40 pm »
Quote from: pazcom on Today at 12:40:48 pm
why is there an embargoed press conference?

love they way Klopp talks to the press



I think it is to allow broadsheet and tabloid journalists some lead time to create articles based on what he's said.

Otherwise, if everyone heard all his comments, those folk would be pointless...

INSERT JOKES HERE..
Re: FSG discussion thread
« Reply #11838 on: Today at 12:47:24 pm »
Quote from: Andy @ Allerton! on Today at 12:36:01 pm

And I'm happy for us to spend money we've earned.

I do (possibly wrongly) think we ARE different from other clubs - we have had some amazing scouts and they have found some incredible players and we have spent when the situation calls for it - selling Coutino lead to Allisson and Van Dyke for instance.

I feel like no one else is even thinking like me any more and that's fine. Perhaps I'm too 'old fashioned' for the modern game and perhaps this is why older people walk away because we can't relate.

The feeling for me when we scout out a young talent or a middling player and turn them into international superstars is a brilliant one. We have taken the time and effort to find a talent and then grow that talent and that's something special. If we need to buy then yeah, fine, buy. But if that's just the default 'because everyone else does' then I'm not sure I can be arsed being a part of that. To me that's just buying your way out of trouble. A revolving door of mercenary superstars that don't give a fuck about the club or fans or City or history isn't what I support Liverpool for.

And yeah. Again. I accept that I'm probably in a club of one.

Look at the amazing times we've had even when we were 'crap' - the stuff we won and the steps and giant leaps we made - those times were extra special because they had players that didn't fit elsewhere and we had managers that got the very, very best out of them to beat all the odds and shut up the fucking cockwombling media who never gave us a chance.

Maybe I'm just too old and pissing money up the wall every season is the future.

We don't just buy players and spend money for the sake of it though. I've no doubt that there are whoppers out there that just want to see £300m spent in one window as if we're playing Championship Manager and have little or no idea how the real world works. But I'd say those whoppers are few and far between.
Ultimately the majority of us all want the same thing, we just have different ideas of how we achieve it.
A team full of homegrown superstars throughout the team would be great, but there are very few teams out there that are full of homegrown stars.
Re: FSG discussion thread
« Reply #11839 on: Today at 12:54:02 pm »
Quote from: pazcom on Today at 12:40:48 pm
why is there an embargoed press conference?

love they way Klopp talks to the press

Cos they need stuff for tomorrows papers too. Although these days it all comes out online just after 10pm!
