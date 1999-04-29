What exactly is entitled about wanting the club to spend our record revenue on playing staff instead of infrastructure which isn't covered under FFP?



Nothing, reallyWhats a little grating (well, more than a little) is everything becoming the same tedious, boring shite about FSG. Everything. Joe Gomez having a mare was because of the midfield, which is rubbish because of FSG. Gakpo starting slowly was because of FSG. Getting injuries is because of FSG. Mane leaving was a disaster, because of FSG. Firmino staying would be a disaster, because of FSG. Not winning every trophy every season is because of FSG. You've got 'supporters' on this page moaning because other clubs might win a trophy this season. We've had amazing seasons and yet still not more than a couple of games away from absolute despair. Other clubs have won absolutely fuck all in their history and seem happier than us.What this thread has become essentially is SOS making the occasional tremendous, balanced post and some of the most negative, whining, pessimistic, whinging posters quoting it going 'great post mate' as if his outlook and attitude in any way, shape or form matches theirs. I'd be a little annoyed if I was him! And everything else, ourselves included, is the same circular shite. Al making the same points he's been making for over a decade and thinking he's been right all along because we're having a bad season, basically anyone who has been constantly negative thinking the same. Then it gets locked, because there's fuck all news. And then someone tweets that they're not actually selling the club and it opens up again, and off we go again.And the only truth really is....- FSG have done pretty well as owners- They've done some very good things- They've made some errors, big and small- They need to back the manager to the extent we need and if they dont we're going to struggle to get back to the level we all want- We absolutely shouldn't be in the position we're in with the midfield- This season is absolutely not just down to 'the owners not backing the manager'Done. It doesn't need constant re-writing of history that they're these terrible owners who don't give a shit about the club, and don't give a shit about the Red Sox, and don't give a shit about the Penguins. Its probably the most important time of their ownership now, we all know that we need to go big in the summer, we all know that its going to be carnage if we dont, we know they need to make smart decisions in terms of the running of the club. But by christ, every fucking thread, every fucking game. Its got to the point that winning games isn't just great cos you know....thats what we all want, but just so we can get a day or two of sweet relief before Arsenal win a game and all of a sudden its 'Ahh fucking FSG, look at Arsenal THATS how you run a club' or a journalist tweets that Chelsea are scouting Bellingham and its 'Ahhh fucking FSG, they've left the door open and now he'll go to Chelsea and we wont sign anyone'. Its not been a fun season but I really dont think I'd bother if it made me as miserable as it seems to make a lot of posters.