Author Topic: FSG discussion thread  (Read 411471 times)

Re: FSG discussion thread
« Reply #11800 on: Today at 11:04:33 am »
Quote from: Andy @ Allerton! on Today at 11:03:01 am
Am I the only one that's had enough of entitled whining, crying fucking dickhead fans?

I honestly thought we were better than this, but every stream, every Facebook post, every fucking thing is crying Liverpool fans acting like c*nts.

Had enough of it to be honest. They can all just fuck off and I wish they would. Why can't they support the Mancs, or City or fucking PSG or something?

Because they're just people.  Every fanbase likes to think that they're better than the others but in reality we're all the same.  The only difference is that some teams are more successful than others.
Re: FSG discussion thread
« Reply #11801 on: Today at 11:09:07 am »
Quote from: Andy @ Allerton! on Today at 11:03:01 am
Am I the only one that's had enough of entitled whining, crying fucking dickhead fans?

I honestly thought we were better than this, but every stream, every Facebook post, every fucking thing is crying Liverpool fans acting like c*nts.

Had enough of it to be honest. They can all just fuck off and I wish they would. Why can't they support the Mancs, or City or fucking PSG or something?

What exactly is entitled about wanting the club to spend our record revenue on playing staff instead of infrastructure which isn't covered under FFP?
Re: FSG discussion thread
« Reply #11802 on: Today at 11:14:05 am »
Quote from: Redric1970 on Today at 09:59:47 am
No word of lie I said to my son you would be the one who would reply first he just burst out laughing, mate all you do is wind up and antagonise nothing else, I dont have the patience anymore, me and you have been here before buddy lets leave it there.

Quote from: Redric1970 on Today at 09:49:43 am
His cult following lol no worse than the pro FSG pack who continually spout shit.

Quote from: El Lobo on Today at 09:54:39 am

Re: FSG discussion thread
« Reply #11803 on: Today at 11:15:20 am »
Quote from: LFCTikiTaka on Today at 11:09:07 am
What exactly is entitled about wanting the club to spend our record revenue on playing staff instead of infrastructure which isn't covered under FFP?

Dunno mate. I want us to be a well run club that makes money and only spends money that it earned. I want us to have a great manager and great scouts that use their ability to seek out, recruit and then train players up to work in a great team.

I don't want us to go out and fucking spunk money like a drunk sperm whale because 'we can'

I want to get behind the team and the manager and the club and make us different than those teams that just fucking buy the league.

I think we have done amazing and I think we work differently than these other wanker clubs that just wave the magic chequebook.

I wish that the fans that want that would just fuck off and 'support' a team that aligns to their particular wishes a bit more closely.
Re: FSG discussion thread
« Reply #11804 on: Today at 11:24:27 am »
Quote from: Al 666 on Yesterday at 09:30:02 pm
The thing is when they stopped spending in Liverpool they carried on spending in Boston where they broke ground on a Music venue and a huge building development.

I wonder if those were contractual commitments agreed pre pandemic. I honestly dont know, but if they entered new contracts at that time then I see your point.
Re: FSG discussion thread
« Reply #11805 on: Today at 11:24:29 am »
Quote from: Andy @ Allerton! on Today at 11:15:20 am


I want to get behind the team and the manager and the club and make us different than those teams that just fucking buy the league.



I think his point was spending revenue. If we're spending the revenue we've earnt, is that buying the league?

Most of us are behind the team, manger and club. That doesn't mean we have to be behind the owners, that's never been part of the Shankly holy trinity agreement I signed up for in 1984.

BTW, I'm not completely anti FSG. In some ways they've been the best owners ever - in some ways the worst - in my point of view if it counts for anything.
