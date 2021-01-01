What exactly is entitled about wanting the club to spend our record revenue on playing staff instead of infrastructure which isn't covered under FFP?



Dunno mate. I want us to be a well run club that makes money and only spends money that it earned. I want us to have a great manager and great scouts that use their ability to seek out, recruit and then train players up to work in a great team.I don't want us to go out and fucking spunk money like a drunk sperm whale because 'we can'I want to get behind the team and the manager and the club and make us different than those teams that just fucking buy the league.I think we have done amazing and I think we work differently than these other wanker clubs that just wave the magic chequebook.I wish that the fans that want that would just fuck off and 'support' a team that aligns to their particular wishes a bit more closely.