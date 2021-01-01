What exactly is entitled about wanting the club to spend our record revenue on playing staff instead of infrastructure which isn't covered under FFP?
Dunno mate. I want us to be a well run club that makes money and only spends money that it earned. I want us to have a great manager and great scouts that use their ability to seek out, recruit and then train players up to work in a great team.
I don't want us to go out and fucking spunk money like a drunk sperm whale because 'we can'
I want to get behind the team and the manager and the club and make us different than those teams that just fucking buy the league.
I think we have done amazing and I think we work differently than these other wanker clubs that just wave the magic chequebook.
I wish that the fans that want that would just fuck off and 'support' a team that aligns to their particular wishes a bit more closely.