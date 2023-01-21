« previous next »
Re: FSG discussion thread
Reply #11760
Quote from: Barneylfc∗ on Yesterday at 10:35:47 pm
If memory serves me right, we had been in talks with Ajax for pretty much the whole of January and even before it. So unless you're suggesting the plan all along was to sell Torres to sign him?
Torres and Carroll had nothing to do with signing Suarez.

We bid 12.5m for Suarez and then immediately almost doubled it the moment Chelsea bid for Torres. We didn't complete the Suarez deal until we sold Torres on deadline day. Henry made it clear that Newcastle set the price for Torres because we wanted the Carroll fee plus 15m. That 15m plus the Babel money paid for Suarez.
Quote from: Hysterical Fool on January 21, 2023, 05:59:00 am
Klopp the "Goofy German Guy"

Amazing what you can do when you edit a post and take it out of context

Re: FSG discussion thread
Reply #11761
Quote from: Machae on Yesterday at 10:50:58 pm
It's OK, mama still loves you

Don't bring your mother into this - that's just poor PR.
Re: FSG discussion thread
Reply #11762
Quote from: Al 666 on Yesterday at 10:53:52 pm
We bid 12.5m for Suarez and then immediately almost doubled it the moment Chelsea bid for Torres. We didn't complete the Suarez deal until we sold Torres on deadline day. Henry made it clear that Newcastle set the price for Torres because we wanted the Carroll fee plus 15m. That 15m plus the Babel money paid for Suarez.

Also I believe Torres had been unhappy for some time. Its not beyond the realms of possibility that the cogs on selling Torres wasn't being discussed well before he was sold
Re: FSG discussion thread
Reply #11763
Quote from: Machae on Yesterday at 10:52:19 pm
Well exactly, nothing in my previous was controversial, but a guy from Washington took great offence. Oh dear

I think he made an argument worth responding to.

I don't personally write people off based on where they are from

I used to work in Warrington, I'm maybe a saint, but
Re: FSG discussion thread
Reply #11764
Quote from: newterp on Yesterday at 10:55:06 pm
Don't bring your mother into this - that's just poor PR.

Oh my, top stuff right there
Re: FSG discussion thread
Reply #11765
Quote from: ToneLa on Yesterday at 10:55:42 pm
I think he made an argument worth responding to.

I don't personally write people off based on where they are from

I used to work in Warrington, I'm maybe a saint, but

Tbf, all forums will do. Anything from Brexit to Sportwashers. As long as isn't racist or xenophobic or hate speech, it's all fair game yeah?
Re: FSG discussion thread
Reply #11766
Quote from: Machae on Yesterday at 10:58:03 pm
Tbf, all forums will do. Anything from Brexit to Sportwashers. As long as isn't racist or xenophobic or hate speech, it's all fair game yeah?

AGREE. It's why I'd rather be different

Let's talk FSG

What's the best move they could make that isn't sell and go?
Re: FSG discussion thread
Reply #11767
Quote from: ToneLa on Yesterday at 10:59:31 pm
AGREE. It's why I'd rather be different

Let's talk FSG

What's the best move they could make that isn't sell and go?

Agreed, but my post was neither. Just a very sensitive soul, bless

Anyway, FSG, invest when it's needed most, minimum 250m this summer (assuming we sign Bellingham). Id be surprised they get a significant investor who will want to invest their money in the team with no say. Unless an agreement exists that they will eventually sell to them
Re: FSG discussion thread
Reply #11768
Quote from: Al 666 on Yesterday at 10:08:58 pm
They commited to the billion dollar Fenway 3.0 redevelopment of the area around fenway Park in October 2020.

Right but it's not being paid for upfront out of Henry's pocket is it.FSGRE partnered with a developer and the D'Angelo Family for this, again it doesn't impact Liverpool.There are dozens of projects all over the city like this.My neighbourhood is being ripped apart by Harvard RE, but the school is still functioning.
Re: FSG discussion thread
Reply #11769
Quote from: Machae on Yesterday at 10:56:52 pm
Oh my, top stuff right there

It was over your head, wasn't it?

In any event - since you can't really come up with a relevant argument or any argument really - we can end this back and forth and move on.
Re: FSG discussion thread
Reply #11770
Quote from: newterp on Yesterday at 11:13:46 pm
It was over your head, wasn't it?

In any event - since you can't really come up with a relevant argument or any argument really - we can end this back and forth and move on.

Yeah, bamboozled me with that original your mama switcheroo

Don't think anyone could recover from that beat down
Re: FSG discussion thread
Reply #11771
Quote from: Machae on Yesterday at 11:16:57 pm
Yeah, bamboozled me with that original your mama switcheroo

Don't think anyone could recover from that beat down

Well - at least you finally admitted to it. Baby steps.
Re: FSG discussion thread
Reply #11772
Quote from: newterp on Yesterday at 11:21:38 pm
Well - at least you finally admitted to it. Baby steps.

Bless
Re: FSG discussion thread
Reply #11773
Re: FSG discussion thread
Reply #11774
Re: FSG discussion thread
Reply #11775
Quote from: RK7 on Yesterday at 09:49:10 pm
We 100% can compete, we just need to be the smartest person in the room, we need to get our transfers right, probably look at a 3 year plan again and build a young team.

There is the question of dismantling a team. We bought Mané, Salah, Bobby, Gini, Fabinho, Coutinho, Robbo, Joel, Gomez, Milner all for lowish to practically zero amounts. We built a team around these players with some expensive additions and some players like Trent, Curtis from within the club set up.
The team grew together and became successful and are very, very well paid. We've sold no-one at their peak, bar Coutinho, who forced his way out.
Now we have a team full of players who have given us incredible service but who are nearly all at the latter end of their careers and as far as selling to re-invest is concerned beyond Alisson we have no-one at their peak in my opinion.

I would back Klopp and company to buy/ cultivate a new team of younger players as before but what do we do with the players we have ? There is also the style that Klopp has, his incredible belief in players, mutual loyalty and how that has created spirit that has (arguably) enabled the team to become more than the sum of the individual parts. The players are not simply chess pieces and Klopp has used this but there is another side to this.

Now we have the other side of our coin. Too many players can't do (and will never again reach previous levels) what Klopp wants. Again, it's an opinion, Klopp needs players with legs, lungs, hunger as well as ability. The majority of the team can no longer reach the levels a Klopp team needs. If we have to live within our means then how does Klopp-FSG sort this out ?

(But) Look at Chelsea now, look at the chaos of buying commodities and trying to make something with infinite moving parts. The opposite of what we've done really. They've spent too much on too many. Too much money ironically. They are in just as much a mess for completely the opposite reasons.

I prefer the Klopp-FSG model in general but I don't see an easy transition, which is fairly obvious.


Re: FSG discussion thread
Reply #11776
Quote from: Al 666 on Yesterday at 09:14:44 pm

Exactly it was leaked to the Echo that part of the RedBird money would be used to offset the COVID losses. As you say we can see from the accounts that there was no cash injection from FSG.

Excerpts from The Echo:

And just like that, an extra £538million is added to the Fenway Sports Group's bottom line.

But those thinking the ground-breaking agreement with RedBird Capital will lead to an inevitable transfer war-chest will be mistaken.

RedBird's eye-watering investment, one that will see them take a 10 per cent ownership of the FSG portfolio, has come at an ideal time for the Boston-based group, and by extension, Jurgen Klopp's Liverpool.

It will not be the deal that underwrites moves for the likes of Kylian Mbappe or Erling Haaland this summer.

But, crucially, what it will do is enable Liverpool to operate as normal, free of any pandemic-induced financial depression that so many clubs will be enduring at present.

Liverpool, as a result of the coronavirus, are understood to have lost £120m - or £12m a month, given it's a year since supporters were allowed inside Anfield in any great number.

During that time, the club's owners chose to carry those spiralling costs in the form of additional debt and borrowing against FSG rather than Liverpool itself.

With RedBird now on board, though, Liverpool are able to get their feet on solid ground as they look towards a brighter future next season where they will fancy an injury-free squad to be Manchester City's biggest challenger for the Premier League title.

Sources have told the ECHO how the deal will enable the club to get back onto the same path they were on before the sport went behind closed doors in March 2020.

So while it does not necessarily mean blockbuster fees for the games biggest names, it will allow Klopp, sporting director Michael Edwards, and the club's wider recruitment team to return to the kind of level they were able to operate at last year.

Going forward, at least, the RedBird deal will allow Liverpool to get back to the sort of level they have been used to when scouring the market.

That, with a huge summer window on the horizon, could be pivotal. Particularly if they miss out on Champions League as looks more probable as things stand.

The terms have also removed any jeopardy for the club in their long-term ambition to add an extra 7,000 seats to the Anfield Road stand.

Liverpool made the decision to push back that project by 12 months at the end of April last year, but RedBird's sizable sum means the club will not have to think about shelving those plans further just yet.

The planning process for that, of course, remains ongoing, but Wednesday's announcement means Liverpool are poised to act if things go according to plan.

The message is simple - after a turbulent 12 months off the pitch and a rocky first quarter of 2021 on it, it will be business as usual for Liverpool Football Club going forward.

After over a decade as custodians of one of sports greatest institutions, the next steps are ready to be taken for FSG.

Brighter days await them.
https://www.liverpoolecho.co.uk/sport/football/football-news/liverpool-fsg-redbird-transfer-budget-20298765


There is nothing in The Echo article about offsetting Covid losses with Redbird money.

Looks like the Redbird money was used to insure that the ARE got built if anything.


But people read between, under, through, and around anything FSG related and make their own stories out of it.
Either we are a club of supporters or become a club of customers.

Re: FSG discussion thread
Reply #11777
Wow! The last two pages of this are an all-time low for this thread. I really think we need somewhere to discuss, speculate (a little) and even let Al move his goalposts around, in regards to ownership, but fuck me I can see why it's been closed.

It's pretty clear that this summer is a huge point for FSG. I think I'd be regarded as generally pro-FSG (I'd say I'm a little more understanding of some of their missteps than some others) but we are at a point where it's clear as day what is needed. I think a lot of defenders of the peace will turn if Klopp isn't given full backing to rebuild, as well as a behind the scenes rebuild. We get this summer right and we're back in the mix  get it wrong and I think we risk years in the wilderness, given JK's limited time left with us, the size of the required rebuild and the improving/financially doping up competition.
Re: FSG discussion thread
Reply #11778
Quote from: Dim Glas on Yesterday at 07:29:59 pm
they have before though, Van Djik and Fabinho where more or less ready made, yes both improved again here, but both where already top class players.

It does get harder though, as thanks to clubs like man City, Chelsea, Man Utd and now most likely Newcastle, fees have become insanley inflated, and clubs eleswhere only look at the league you are in, not who your owners are when it comes to some fees.

I find our way of doing transfers these days a bit odd especially with the 2 midfielders they have gone after or are going after in Bellingham and Tscoushemmmiwhatever. They are going for big money players, when it may make more sense to spread the wealth!  Almost like working above their station, and Ive no idea why, when the model they did use for the previous 5/6 years was so good.

Above our station does us a disservice. It makes sense for the biggest club in England and one of if not the biggest in World football to be bidding for the best players. Their model was based off a climb to the top, and we are now there so the model had to change accordingly.

Perhaps they were afraid of fan backlash as well at perceived "not good enough" signings, and have decided to go for those that are universally acknowledged as being established superstars or world-class Potential. I'm sure they don't like being called "mingebags", hookcunts, or c*nts and so their strategy (on which Jurgen surely has the final say) reflects that.
Quote from: Al 666 on January 21, 2023, 02:19:29 am
Yes we have a £4bn business but we let the Goofy German guy make all the decisions.

Constantly wondering how some people get away with things like this.

Re: FSG discussion thread
Reply #11779
Quote from: Hysterical Fool on Today at 02:27:21 am
Above our station does us a disservice. It makes sense for the biggest club in England and one of if not the biggest in World football to be bidding for the best players. Their model was based off a climb to the top, and we are now there so the model had to change accordingly.

Perhaps they were afraid of fan backlash as well at perceived "not good enough" signings, and have decided to go for those that are universally acknowledged as being established superstars or world-class Potential. I'm sure they don't like being called "mingebags", hookcunts, or c*nts and so their strategy (on which Jurgen surely has the final say) reflects that.

Haha, any PR must be good PR though right, even the mingebags variety. Hope newterp doesn't mind, maybe he's OK with that one
Re: FSG discussion thread
Reply #11780
Meanwhile in other areas of FSG, the Penguins are a disaster and the Red Sox were in last place this year.
Re: FSG discussion thread
Reply #11781
White paper would not block Qatari buyout of Manchester United

State ownership not covered by enhanced test
That is obviously a matter for foreign office

An enhanced owners and directors test, one of the central components of a proposed independent regulator for football, would not have prevented the Saudi-led takeover of Newcastle and would not block a Qatari buyout of Manchester United, the government has confirmed.

https://www.theguardian.com/football/2023/feb/23/white-paper-would-not-block-qatari-buyout-of-manchester-united
Re: FSG discussion thread
Reply #11782
Quote from: Al 666 on Yesterday at 10:53:52 pm
We bid 12.5m for Suarez and then immediately almost doubled it the moment Chelsea bid for Torres. We didn't complete the Suarez deal until we sold Torres on deadline day. Henry made it clear that Newcastle set the price for Torres because we wanted the Carroll fee plus 15m. That 15m plus the Babel money paid for Suarez.

You're wrong Al. You'll obviously never admit it, but you're wrong. We were going to sign Suarez regardless, and of course we bid less than we ended up paying eventually. That's how transfers work.

With the extra money left over from the Torres/Carroll deal, we tried to sign Charlie Adam.
