

Exactly it was leaked to the Echo that part of the RedBird money would be used to offset the COVID losses. As you say we can see from the accounts that there was no cash injection from FSG.



Excerpts from The Echo:And just like that, an extra £538million is added to the Fenway Sports Group's bottom line.But those thinking the ground-breaking agreement with RedBird Capital will lead to an inevitable transfer war-chest will be mistaken.RedBird's eye-watering investment, one that will see them take a 10 per cent ownership of the FSG portfolio, has come at an ideal time for the Boston-based group, and by extension, Jurgen Klopp's Liverpool.It will not be the deal that underwrites moves for the likes of Kylian Mbappe or Erling Haaland this summer.Liverpool, as a result of the coronavirus, are understood to have lost £120m - or £12m a month, given it's a year since supporters were allowed inside Anfield in any great number.With RedBird now on board, though, Liverpool are able to get their feet on solid ground as they look towards a brighter future next season where they will fancy an injury-free squad to be Manchester City's biggest challenger for the Premier League title.So while it does not necessarily mean blockbuster fees for the games biggest names, it will allow Klopp, sporting director Michael Edwards, and the club's wider recruitment team to return to the kind of level they were able to operate at last year.Going forward, at least, the RedBird deal will allow Liverpool to get back to the sort of level they have been used to when scouring the market.That, with a huge summer window on the horizon, could be pivotal. Particularly if they miss out on Champions League as looks more probable as things stand.The planning process for that, of course, remains ongoing, but Wednesday's announcement means Liverpool are poised to act if things go according to plan.The message is simple - after a turbulent 12 months off the pitch and a rocky first quarter of 2021 on it, it will be business as usual for Liverpool Football Club going forward.After over a decade as custodians of one of sports greatest institutions, the next steps are ready to be taken for FSG.Brighter days await them.There is nothing in The Echo article about offsetting Covid losses with Redbird money.Looks like the Redbird money was used to insure that the ARE got built if anything.But people read between, under, through, and around anything FSG related and make their own stories out of it.