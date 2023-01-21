« previous next »
Online Al 666

  • "I have no problem whatsoever stating that FSG have done a good job.".Mo Money, Mo Problems to invent. Number 1 is Carragher. Number 2 is Carragher. Number 3 is Carragher. Number 4 is Carragher. Likes to play God in his spare time.
Re: FSG discussion thread
« Reply #11720 on: Today at 07:17:35 pm »
Quote from: Bergersleftpeg on Today at 07:04:44 pm
There arent that many clubs who can spend that much but the inflation effect does ripple through the market. Napoli have done amazing business in recent years so it can be done. We would need to be prepared to accept more risk though and we know that FSG are very cautious.

Look at the business Benfica have done.
Quote from: Hysterical Fool on January 21, 2023, 05:59:00 am
Klopp the "Goofy German Guy"

Amazing what you can do when you edit a post and take it out of context

Online BornRedSince76

Re: FSG discussion thread
« Reply #11721 on: Today at 07:18:56 pm »
Unless we keep finding hidden gems overlooked by others, the FSG model wont bring us the major trophies. Thats the top and bottom of it - we will never be competing for the ready-made best players in the transfer market, we cannot afford it.
Online JRed

Re: FSG discussion thread
« Reply #11722 on: Today at 07:22:16 pm »
Quote from: Red Beret on Today at 07:08:37 pm
Absolutely, but let's remember - we share a league with two sportswashers, a club with a mental American, and Man United, who are still capable of throwing cash around. It can be done, but mistakes hurt us a lot more than they hurt our rivals.
I really dont see how FSG will possibly compete with the sportswashers now. The independent regulator will not do anything about these horrific regimes owning clubs so were up against Abu Dhabi, Saudi and prob Qatar for the foreseeable future, plus the crazy bastard at Chelsea spending sportswashing level funds. There is just no way they we can even begin to compete in the transfer market, which means it will be next to impossible to compete for trophies.
Online Dim Glas

Re: FSG discussion thread
« Reply #11723 on: Today at 07:29:59 pm »
Quote from: BornRedSince76 on Today at 07:18:56 pm
Unless we keep finding hidden gems overlooked by others, the FSG model wont bring us the major trophies. Thats the top and bottom of it - we will never be competing for the ready-made best players in the transfer market, we cannot afford it.

they have before though, Van Djik and Fabinho where more or less ready made, yes both improved again here, but both where already top class players.

It does get harder though, as thanks to clubs like man City, Chelsea, Man Utd and now most likely Newcastle, fees have become insanley inflated, and clubs eleswhere only look at the league you are in, not who your owners are when it comes to some fees.

I find our way of doing transfers these days a bit odd especially with the 2 midfielders they have gone after or are going after in Bellingham and Tscoushemmmiwhatever. They are going for big money players, when it may make more sense to spread the wealth!  Almost like working above their station, and Ive no idea why, when the model they did use for the previous 5/6 years was so good.
Online Al 666

  • "I have no problem whatsoever stating that FSG have done a good job.".Mo Money, Mo Problems to invent. Number 1 is Carragher. Number 2 is Carragher. Number 3 is Carragher. Number 4 is Carragher. Likes to play God in his spare time.
Re: FSG discussion thread
« Reply #11724 on: Today at 07:37:32 pm »
Quote from: Dim Glas on Today at 07:29:59 pm
they have before though, Van Djik and Fabinho where more or less ready made, yes both improved again here, but both where already top class players.

It does get harder though, as thanks to clubs like man City, Chelsea, Man Utd and now most likely Newcastle, fees have become insanley inflated, and clubs eleswhere only look at the league you are in, not who your owners are when it comes to some fees.

I find our way of doing transfers these days a bit odd especially with the 2 midfielders they have gone after or are going after in Bellingham and Tscoushemmmiwhatever. They are going for big money players, when it may make more sense to spread the wealth!  Almost like working above their station, and Ive no idea why, when the model they did use for the previous 5/6 years was so good.

I think the model stalled when COVID impacted on our ability to raise funds by selling young squad players off for big money.

That failure to recruit now means we aren't really in a position to take gambles on unproven players especially in midfield. We now need to make wholesale changes and can't really afford to give players too much time to bed in.

For me it is a problem of our own making.
Quote from: Hysterical Fool on January 21, 2023, 05:59:00 am
Klopp the "Goofy German Guy"

Amazing what you can do when you edit a post and take it out of context

Online Draex

Re: FSG discussion thread
« Reply #11725 on: Today at 07:49:10 pm »
Quote from: Al 666 on Today at 07:37:32 pm
I think the model stalled when COVID impacted on our ability to raise funds by selling young squad players off for big money.

That failure to recruit now means we aren't really in a position to take gambles on unproven players especially in midfield. We now need to make wholesale changes and can't really afford to give players too much time to bed in.

For me it is a problem of our own making.

Covid was our own making? Thats quite the statement.
Online 4pool

Re: FSG discussion thread
« Reply #11726 on: Today at 07:50:08 pm »
We'll never compete. Unless we spend over £100mil for every position we need a player, we're doomed.

Never look within, always look outside the club for players.

Carvalho, Bajcetic, and Doak have emerged this season to different degrees. Ramsay might have as well.

Others who might get a chance and provide depth if nothing else as they mature. Musialowski, Morton, Clarkson, Glatzel, Stewart, Gordon, Koumetio, Beck, Frauendorf, Balagizi, Mabaya, and maybe others.

We have, and will continue to build a squad by getting talent in we can improve into a squad member or become a regular starter through the youth academy. We will supplement that with purchasing players for the team. And we will strengthen the team and buy the nearly finished article, like Mo, Sadio, VVD, to supplement the team.

It has worked so far. It will continue to work.
Either we are a club of supporters or become a club of customers.

Online Al 666

  • "I have no problem whatsoever stating that FSG have done a good job.".Mo Money, Mo Problems to invent. Number 1 is Carragher. Number 2 is Carragher. Number 3 is Carragher. Number 4 is Carragher. Likes to play God in his spare time.
Re: FSG discussion thread
« Reply #11727 on: Today at 07:55:42 pm »
Quote from: Draex on Today at 07:49:10 pm
Covid was our own making? Thats quite the statement.

Our failure to make smaller incremental changes has now meant we have to overspend on proven players. It is our own fault because FSG continued with a sell to buy policy when they needed to invest.
Quote from: Hysterical Fool on January 21, 2023, 05:59:00 am
Klopp the "Goofy German Guy"

Amazing what you can do when you edit a post and take it out of context

Offline El Lobo

Re: FSG discussion thread
« Reply #11728 on: Today at 08:03:05 pm »
Quote from: 4pool on Today at 07:50:08 pm
We'll never compete. Unless we spend over £100mil for every position we need a player, we're doomed.

Never look within, always look outside the club for players.

Carvalho, Bajcetic, and Doak have emerged this season to different degrees. Ramsay might have as well.

Others who might get a chance and provide depth if nothing else as they mature. Musialowski, Morton, Clarkson, Glatzel, Stewart, Gordon, Koumetio, Beck, Frauendorf, Balagizi, Mabaya, and maybe others.

We have, and will continue to build a squad by getting talent in we can improve into a squad member or become a regular starter through the youth academy. We will supplement that with purchasing players for the team. And we will strengthen the team and buy the nearly finished article, like Mo, Sadio, VVD, to supplement the team.

It has worked so far. It will continue to work.

For me if were selling our souls to sports washers we should sell Musialowski to Wrexham
Quote from: Caligula? on October 22, 2022, 11:39:15 am
If he's being asked to head the ball too frequently - which isn't exactly his specialty - it could affect his ear and cause an infection. Especially if the ball hits him on the ear directly.

Online Red Beret

Re: FSG discussion thread
« Reply #11729 on: Today at 08:16:53 pm »
I think it's too much to say we will NEVER compete, but we're going to have to be in a position to take advantage during seasons like this, where the big boys are in transition - and avoid also being in transition ourselves.

I don't want a sportswasher anywhere near us, and I don't think it's inevitable either, given the price they would have to pay for the club. But unlike City or Newcastle, you pay a premium for brand recognition, so it cannot be ruled out.

My position on the club should that eventually happen has been previously stated.
Offline LiamG

Re: FSG discussion thread
« Reply #11730 on: Today at 08:22:17 pm »
Quote from: Al 666 on Today at 07:37:32 pm
I think the model stalled when COVID impacted on our ability to raise funds by selling young squad players off for big money.

That failure to recruit now means we aren't really in a position to take gambles on unproven players especially in midfield. We now need to make wholesale changes and can't really afford to give players too much time to bed in.

For me it is a problem of our own making.

So is it our own problem or is it because of Covid 😝
Online Al 666

  • "I have no problem whatsoever stating that FSG have done a good job.".Mo Money, Mo Problems to invent. Number 1 is Carragher. Number 2 is Carragher. Number 3 is Carragher. Number 4 is Carragher. Likes to play God in his spare time.
Re: FSG discussion thread
« Reply #11731 on: Today at 08:45:48 pm »
Quote from: LiamG on Today at 08:22:17 pm
So is it our own problem or is it because of Covid 😝

It was the owners reaction to COVID that was the problem. They could have easily invested some of the RedBird money into the club for infrastructure costs that would allowed us to keep investing in transfers.
Quote from: Hysterical Fool on January 21, 2023, 05:59:00 am
Klopp the "Goofy German Guy"

Amazing what you can do when you edit a post and take it out of context

Offline Machae

Re: FSG discussion thread
« Reply #11732 on: Today at 09:04:07 pm »
Quote from: Al 666 on Today at 08:45:48 pm
It was the owners reaction to COVID that was the problem. They could have easily invested some of the RedBird money into the club for infrastructure costs that would allowed us to keep investing in transfers.

The Redbird money, we were told was to cover the shortfall due to Covid-19. Not sure how the club benefitted because now apparently the reason we never made high calibre signings was due to Covid-19!

I'll give it to FSG, they got some good PR. Wouldn't expect anything less than guys from the States
Offline newterp

Re: FSG discussion thread
« Reply #11733 on: Today at 09:13:45 pm »
Quote from: Machae on Today at 09:04:07 pm
The Redbird money, we were told was to cover the shortfall due to Covid-19. Not sure how the club benefitted because now apparently the reason we never made high calibre signings was due to Covid-19!

I'll give it to FSG, they got some good PR. Wouldn't expect anything less than guys from the States

:lmao what a dumb comment.
Online Saus76

Re: FSG discussion thread
« Reply #11734 on: Today at 09:14:40 pm »
FSG fanboys everywhere.
Online Al 666

  • "I have no problem whatsoever stating that FSG have done a good job.".Mo Money, Mo Problems to invent. Number 1 is Carragher. Number 2 is Carragher. Number 3 is Carragher. Number 4 is Carragher. Likes to play God in his spare time.
Re: FSG discussion thread
« Reply #11735 on: Today at 09:14:44 pm »
Quote from: Machae on Today at 09:04:07 pm
The Redbird money, we were told was to cover the shortfall due to Covid-19. Not sure how the club benefitted because now apparently the reason we never made high calibre signings was due to Covid-19!

I'll give it to FSG, they got some good PR. Wouldn't expect anything less than guys from the States


Exactly it was leaked to the Echo that part of the RedBird money would be used to offset the COVID losses. As you say we can see from the accounts that there was no cash injection from FSG.
Quote from: Hysterical Fool on January 21, 2023, 05:59:00 am
Klopp the "Goofy German Guy"

Amazing what you can do when you edit a post and take it out of context

Online BornRedSince76

Re: FSG discussion thread
« Reply #11736 on: Today at 09:25:12 pm »
Quote from: Al 666 on Today at 09:14:44 pm

Exactly it was leaked to the Echo that part of the RedBird money would be used to offset the COVID losses. As you say we can see from the accounts that there was no cash injection from FSG.


To be fair, if I have understood the position correctly, during the height of COVID there was no light at the end of the tunnel as to if/when crowds could come back in force and certainty.  On that basis prudence of not spending on transfers was a sensible policy. 
Online Al 666

  • "I have no problem whatsoever stating that FSG have done a good job.".Mo Money, Mo Problems to invent. Number 1 is Carragher. Number 2 is Carragher. Number 3 is Carragher. Number 4 is Carragher. Likes to play God in his spare time.
Re: FSG discussion thread
« Reply #11737 on: Today at 09:30:02 pm »
Quote from: BornRedSince76 on Today at 09:25:12 pm

To be fair, if I have understood the position correctly, during the height of COVID there was no light at the end of the tunnel as to if/when crowds could come back in force and certainty.  On that basis prudence of not spending on transfers was a sensible policy. 

The thing is when they stopped spending in Liverpool they carried on spending in Boston where they broke ground on a Music venue and a huge building development.
Quote from: Hysterical Fool on January 21, 2023, 05:59:00 am
Klopp the "Goofy German Guy"

Amazing what you can do when you edit a post and take it out of context

Online Mister Flip Flop

Re: FSG discussion thread
« Reply #11738 on: Today at 09:39:46 pm »
Not investing from a position of strength is always a losing strategy.
