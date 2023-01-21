We'll never compete. Unless we spend over £100mil for every position we need a player, we're doomed.
Never look within, always look outside the club for players.
Carvalho, Bajcetic, and Doak have emerged this season to different degrees. Ramsay might have as well.
Others who might get a chance and provide depth if nothing else as they mature. Musialowski, Morton, Clarkson, Glatzel, Stewart, Gordon, Koumetio, Beck, Frauendorf, Balagizi, Mabaya, and maybe others.
We have, and will continue to build a squad by getting talent in we can improve into a squad member or become a regular starter through the youth academy. We will supplement that with purchasing players for the team. And we will strengthen the team and buy the nearly finished article, like Mo, Sadio, VVD, to supplement the team.
It has worked so far. It will continue to work.