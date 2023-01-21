Unless we keep finding hidden gems overlooked by others, the FSG model wont bring us the major trophies. Thats the top and bottom of it - we will never be competing for the ready-made best players in the transfer market, we cannot afford it.



they have before though, Van Djik and Fabinho where more or less ready made, yes both improved again here, but both where already top class players.It does get harder though, as thanks to clubs like man City, Chelsea, Man Utd and now most likely Newcastle, fees have become insanley inflated, and clubs eleswhere only look at the league you are in, not who your owners are when it comes to some fees.I find our way of doing transfers these days a bit odd especially with the 2 midfielders they have gone after or are going after in Bellingham and Tscoushemmmiwhatever. They are going for big money players, when it may make more sense to spread the wealth! Almost like working above their station, and Ive no idea why, when the model they did use for the previous 5/6 years was so good.