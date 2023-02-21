Some good posts here. I agree with Al 555, cos whats apparent is, that FSG have chosen to invest in their asset rather than the team at a time when the team was sorely in need of investment. So the sporting side of it was neglected. Meanwhile, the stand being updated, as well as the club shops and training centre has been vastly improved on. And even now, there is talk of the ladies team being improved with a purchase/improvement of Melwood.
I dont think FSG are bad owners, and i do believe if more teams ran their clubs as businesses rather than "rich peoples play things", then there will be an even level playing field. They have improved pretty much everything while they have been here, the only reason people would want them out is if they stopped investing completely in the team. We spanked £120million on Gakpo and Nunez fairly recently. That's not a small sum of money.
The big thing with FSG will be that people are starting to dream about big "superstars" like Haaland and Mbappe, these lads earn £1m a WEEK. Which is just not sustainable or achievable with a FSG ownership. Salah is on half that. If FSG are going to be competitive, even the likes of Bellingham will want to eventually work his way up to be on the same wage as european elite. If we cant afford them, then that's a problem.
For me, what is a concern is our selling team. Wijnaldum, Origi, Emre Can, Oxlade Chamberlain and Naby Keita will all have left and we got literally no money in for them. People may say "they're never fit, who would buy them", but surely any fee is better than them taking up the wage bill? We need to be better in identifying currently low performing players, and get rid of them earlier than the last year of their contracts. £10m here and there is very valuable, even if it doesnt go back into another purchase.