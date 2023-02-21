Their starting central midfielders are Partey (29, but us definitely not "fairly average") and Xhaka (agreed - thus why I said he was the one upgrade) and then they play Odegaard in the midfield 3 (24 and fantastic). Then they have Jorginho (who was a cheap stop gap because of how much money Chelsea were throwing around), Fabio Vieira (22, very young but has a decent amount of potential). They also have 22 year old Smith-Rowe, who last season was getting rave reviews before getting a couple injuries to come back to bolster the numbers.



If we were non-Reds, we'd have been saying the exact same thing over the past few years saying exactly the same about our midfield (3 years ago we had Hendo/Fab/Gini/Milner - I don't know a single United fan who thought any one of them was good enough for a top 4 side a few years ago, other than maybe Fab).



I think you are under rating full backs - Zinchenko is terrific (and can play CM as well), Tierney is decent, Tomayishu (decent back up), White (more a CB but actually been pretty ok this year). I'd argue thats as good (if not better) than Spurs (Davies/Taganga/Emerson Royal/Sessegnon), United (Shaw/Wan-Bissaka/Dalot/Malacia), Chelsea (Chilwell/Cucurella/James/Azpi), City (Ake/Lewis/Walker).



Their attack - as I said, Nketiah is over rated - but a large part of the reason that recently they haven't been putting up big numbers is Jesus has been injured for ages; and as I also said, they have Balogun who in France has been unreal (2nd/3rd best player in the league) to come in next season. If they bring him back and he does as well as he has done there - a front 3 of Saka, Balogun and Jesus is fantastic.



They play with a two and one in midfield, the two being Partey and Xhaka. The others they have there are Elneny and Jorginho. So clearly an area they can/need to improve both quality and numbers wise. Considering they were looking at dropping £70 million on Caicedo, thats a lot of money they'll need to spend there. And yeah...Partey has either gone under the radar for a long time or he's just having a bit of a freak season. He's spent most of it being a squad player at Atletico, a bit of a Momo Sissoko. Their attacking midfielders look good but then there's three young players for one spot, which means you either get rid of one or have them all on big contracts (relatively)Not really arsed about what a United fan would say....but I guess the argument would probably be that our midfield at the time wasn't particularly incredible technically. But thats where the attack comes in, and we had probably the most productive front three in world football for a good few years.The full backs just look...meh. Maybe thats from a position of having the likes of Trent and Robbo, but I'm not seeing any of them creating something special. Just run a bit and give the ball to Saka or Martinelli. Tierney I'm not sure has done anything for a long time, does he even get on the pitch anymore? Zinchenko very much looks like a CM playing at LB too. They've got five assists between them all from full back. They're obviously doing something right but full backs who dont create much, wide attackers who aren't THAT productive...all looks quite reliant on Odegaard actually and their drop off in form has also coincided with him being a lot less productive.And the attack, like I say good young players but none of them putting up particularly great numbers. Balogun....eeeh I mean he looks alright? Scored a lot of penalties, good tap ins, a bit scruffy, doesnt look particularly good technically. Doesn't look much different to Nketiah to me really.None of it looks particularly sustainable, certainly not to title challenging level. We'll see I guess, but again it was more that they're really not a 'look how amazing they are at everything' model to follow. It wasnt long ago that Edu was getting much derision. They've bottled lightning this season, taken advantage of teams dropping off a cliff. People were queuing up in January to say what an amazing job they did in signing Jorginho and Trossard (after they baulked at Mudryk and Caicedos fees) and its how champions behave....and they've dropped to 1PPG since they arrived. Alas...there always seems to be a case of 'look how good that team is doing things' when the reality is quite often they're really not doing anything particularly amazingly.It could