FSG discussion thread

Re: FSG discussion thread
February 21, 2023, 03:42:31 pm
Swiss Ramble should just ignore City. No one can sue him if he just leaves them off any graphs and doesn't analyse their numbers. Doesn't need to say why.
Re: FSG discussion thread
February 21, 2023, 03:51:39 pm
Quote from: ianburns252 on February 21, 2023, 03:32:49 pm
But it would also depend on how FSG want to do things - if we issue more shares (option 2) then FSG dilute their holding and get nothing for it.

Now the argument will be that the inflated value of the club since purchase can be realised on sale so they should take the hit but, if you have just failed to sell the club, would you not be a bit worried and want to get the money straight away?

That is the massive issue for me. The only way it makes sense for FSG is if they benefit. Possibly the best option is a strategic partner that benefits LFC. Someone that strengthens the recruitment side or even a company that can unlock the streaming potential football has moving forwards.

The issue though is will FSG look for the best partner for FSG as a whole or just LFC.
Quote from: Hysterical Fool on January 21, 2023, 05:59:00 am
Klopp the "Goofy German Guy"

Amazing what you can do when you edit a post and take it out of context

Re: FSG discussion thread
February 21, 2023, 03:53:13 pm
Quote from: Scottymuser on February 21, 2023, 02:24:40 pm
Their starting central midfielders are Partey (29, but us definitely not "fairly average") and Xhaka (agreed - thus why I said he was the one upgrade) and then they play Odegaard  in the midfield 3 (24 and fantastic).  Then they have Jorginho (who was a cheap stop gap because of how much money Chelsea were throwing around), Fabio Vieira  (22, very young but has a decent amount of potential).  They also have 22 year old Smith-Rowe, who last season was getting rave reviews before getting a couple injuries to come back to bolster the numbers.

If we were non-Reds, we'd have been saying the exact same thing over the past few years saying exactly the same about our midfield (3 years ago we had Hendo/Fab/Gini/Milner - I don't know a single United fan who thought any one of them was good enough for a top 4 side a few years ago, other than maybe Fab).

I think you are under rating full backs - Zinchenko is terrific (and can play CM as well), Tierney is decent, Tomayishu (decent back up), White (more a CB but actually been pretty ok this year).  I'd argue thats as good (if not better) than Spurs (Davies/Taganga/Emerson Royal/Sessegnon), United (Shaw/Wan-Bissaka/Dalot/Malacia), Chelsea (Chilwell/Cucurella/James/Azpi), City (Ake/Lewis/Walker).

Their attack - as I said, Nketiah is over rated - but a large part of the reason that recently they haven't been putting up big numbers is Jesus has been injured for ages; and as I also said, they have Balogun who in France has been unreal (2nd/3rd best player in the league) to come in next season.  If they bring him back and he does as well as he has done there - a front 3 of Saka, Balogun and Jesus is fantastic.

They play with a two and one in midfield, the two being Partey and Xhaka. The others they have there are Elneny and Jorginho. So clearly an area they can/need to improve both quality and numbers wise. Considering they were looking at dropping £70 million on Caicedo, thats a lot of money they'll need to spend there. And yeah...Partey has either gone under the radar for a long time or he's just having a bit of a freak season. He's spent most of it being a squad player at Atletico, a bit of a Momo Sissoko. Their attacking midfielders look good but then there's three young players for one spot, which means you either get rid of one or have them all on big contracts (relatively)

Not really arsed about what a United fan would say....but I guess the argument would probably be that our midfield at the time wasn't particularly incredible technically. But thats where the attack comes in, and we had probably the most productive front three in world football for a good few years.

The full backs just look...meh. Maybe thats from a position of having the likes of Trent and Robbo, but I'm not seeing any of them creating something special. Just run a bit and give the ball to Saka or Martinelli. Tierney I'm not sure has done anything for a long time, does he even get on the pitch anymore? Zinchenko very much looks like a CM playing at LB too. They've got five assists between them all from full back. They're obviously doing something right but full backs who dont create much, wide attackers who aren't THAT productive...all looks quite reliant on Odegaard actually and their drop off in form has also coincided with him being a lot less productive.

And the attack, like I say good young players but none of them putting up particularly great numbers. Balogun....eeeh I mean he looks alright? Scored a lot of penalties, good tap ins, a bit scruffy, doesnt look particularly good technically. Doesn't look much different to Nketiah to me really.

None of it looks particularly sustainable, certainly not to title challenging level. We'll see I guess, but again it was more that they're really not a 'look how amazing they are at everything' model to follow. It wasnt long ago that Edu was getting much derision. They've bottled lightning this season, taken advantage of teams dropping off a cliff. People were queuing up in January to say what an amazing job they did in signing Jorginho and Trossard (after they baulked at Mudryk and Caicedos fees) and its how champions behave....and they've dropped to 1PPG since they arrived. Alas...there always seems to be a case of 'look how good that team is doing things' when the reality is quite often they're really not doing anything particularly amazingly.

Quote from: mickeydocs on February 21, 2023, 03:14:57 pm
Much as I enjoy your destruction of lobo, could this discussion be moved to either the Arsenal thread or to pm?

It could :)


Quote from: Caligula? on October 22, 2022, 11:39:15 am
If he's being asked to head the ball too frequently - which isn't exactly his specialty - it could affect his ear and cause an infection. Especially if the ball hits him on the ear directly.

Re: FSG discussion thread
February 21, 2023, 04:25:11 pm
Quote from: KirkVanHouten on February 20, 2023, 11:54:15 pm
You are implying in the first sentence that we were already competitive before they arrived. Then in the final sentence arguing the opposite by implying that the increase in revenues is solely down to Klopp's incredible on-field performances. How can Klopp's on field performances result in such an increase of revenues when we were already competitive beforehand? Either Klopp has pulled us out of the doldrums or he's not done much better than Ged and Rafa.
The two points aren't mutually exclusive though. We have always been competitive from a financial point of view because we have always had one of the biggest revenues in World football. In the case of managers when we are successful on the pitch inevitably that generates extra revenues. Those increases in revenue come in the form of increased prize money, increased matchday revenues because of extra fixtures, commercial bonuses, increased merchandising etc.

We have gone from being in the top ten revenue wise to top 3. That though is largely due to a truly incredible run on the pitch. Four European finals under Klopp is a remarkable achievement that has driven revenues.

Quote from: KirkVanHouten on February 20, 2023, 11:54:15 pm
They have not loaded us up with hundreds of millions of debt. We have a 200m revolving credit facility from 2020-25 that is clearly being used to finance operations of the club. This is how even the most prudent debt-eschewing corporates operate because of the fundamental mismatch in timing between receipt and payment schedules. The balance on this loan at the last accounts was 128m which is around a quarter of our turnover, we also held around 31m in cash. The intercompany loan of 71.4m is non-interest bearing and is basically a temporary equity infusion.

There is a fundamental difference between using interest bearing loans to meet short term liabilities as they fall due, such as an instalment on a player transfer and using debt to finance player acquisitions. The former is like buying groceries on your credit card that you repay at the next paycheque and the latter is akin to taking out margin loans on stock purchases.
The long and short of it is they have leveraged the acquisition costs of the Main Stand, AXA and ARE onto the clubs books. They have done that a time when the squad desperately needed refreshing especially the midfield. Then we get onto the revolving credit facility which is interest bearing. The interesting thing is that during COVID we used almost all of the revolver. FSG then leaked through the Athletic that part of the RedBird money would be used to pay down the revolver. Unfortunately that didn't happen and instead they used that money to buy the Penguins.


Quote from: KirkVanHouten on February 20, 2023, 11:54:15 pm
If I take what you say at face value, that FSG have loaded us up with debt. Then this means our outflows have so far exceeded the inflows on the order of hundreds of millions. If they're not taking money out of the club, then all of the outflows have been related to LFC activities. Then you have to believe that the club in the last 5 years has operated far beyond its means. How then can you complain that they've underspent on player transfers.

The truth is FSG are boring risk averse owners, they won't overextend the club to compete financially with clubs like City who are essentially unconstrained. Their dream operating model was essentially to buy undervalued and sell overvalued players. Post-Coutinho this has proven much more difficult. I think you can criticise them for where they draw the line on risk, for instance we seem to wait for a player to be available to address a need rather than addressing the need with who is available.

They have loaded the club with debt for infrastructure that they ultimately own. That is despite them using the huge increase in the value of LFC partly cash out to RedBird. Instead of investing in Liverpool were that equity was generated they bought the Penguins. Infrastructure is exempt from FFP so the quarter of a billion on the Main stand AXA and ARE could have been spent on refreshing the squad.
Quote from: Hysterical Fool on January 21, 2023, 05:59:00 am
Klopp the "Goofy German Guy"

Amazing what you can do when you edit a post and take it out of context

Re: FSG discussion thread
February 21, 2023, 05:49:48 pm
Quote from: KirkVanHouten on February 20, 2023, 11:54:15 pm
You are implying in the first sentence that we were already competitive before they arrived. Then in the final sentence arguing the opposite by implying that the increase in revenues is solely down to Klopp's incredible on-field performances. How can Klopp's on field performances result in such an increase of revenues when we were already competitive beforehand? Either Klopp has pulled us out of the doldrums or he's not done much better than Ged and Rafa.

They have not loaded us up with hundreds of millions of debt. We have a 200m revolving credit facility from 2020-25 that is clearly being used to finance operations of the club. This is how even the most prudent debt-eschewing corporates operate because of the fundamental mismatch in timing between receipt and payment schedules. The balance on this loan at the last accounts was 128m which is around a quarter of our turnover, we also held around 31m in cash. The intercompany loan of 71.4m is non-interest bearing and is basically a temporary equity infusion.

There is a fundamental difference between using interest bearing loans to meet short term liabilities as they fall due, such as an instalment on a player transfer and using debt to finance player acquisitions. The former is like buying groceries on your credit card that you repay at the next paycheque and the latter is akin to taking out margin loans on stock purchases.

If I take what you say at face value, that FSG have loaded us up with debt. Then this means our outflows have so far exceeded the inflows on the order of hundreds of millions. If they're not taking money out of the club, then all of the outflows have been related to LFC activities. Then you have to believe that the club in the last 5 years has operated far beyond its means. How then can you complain that they've underspent on player transfers.

The truth is FSG are boring risk averse owners, they won't overextend the club to compete financially with clubs like City who are essentially unconstrained. Their dream operating model was essentially to buy undervalued and sell overvalued players. Post-Coutinho this has proven much more difficult. I think you can criticise them for where they draw the line on risk, for instance we seem to wait for a player to be available to address a need rather than addressing the need with who is available.

Re: FSG discussion thread
February 21, 2023, 06:11:01 pm
Re: FSG discussion thread
February 21, 2023, 06:12:56 pm
Quote from: Hazell on February 21, 2023, 06:11:01 pm
Re: FSG discussion thread
February 21, 2023, 06:14:23 pm
Some good posts here. I agree with Al 555, cos whats apparent is, that FSG have chosen to invest in their asset rather than the team at a time when the team was sorely in need of investment. So the sporting side of it was neglected. Meanwhile, the stand being updated, as well as the club shops and training centre has been vastly improved on. And even now, there is talk of the ladies team being improved with a purchase/improvement of Melwood.

I dont think FSG are bad owners, and i do believe if more teams ran their clubs as businesses rather than "rich peoples play things", then there will be an even level playing field. They have improved pretty much everything while they have been here, the only reason people would want them out is if they stopped investing completely in the team. We spanked £120million on Gakpo and Nunez fairly recently. That's not a small sum of money.

The big thing with FSG will be that people are starting to dream about big "superstars" like Haaland and Mbappe, these lads earn £1m a WEEK. Which is just not sustainable or achievable with a FSG ownership. Salah is on half that. If FSG are going to be competitive, even the likes of Bellingham will want to eventually work his way up to be on the same wage as european elite. If we cant afford them, then that's a problem.

For me, what is a concern is our selling team. Wijnaldum, Origi, Emre Can, Oxlade Chamberlain and Naby Keita will all have left and we got literally no money in for them. People may say "they're never fit, who would buy them", but surely any fee is better than them taking up the wage bill? We need to be better in identifying currently low performing players, and get rid of them earlier than the last year of their contracts. £10m here and there is very valuable, even if it doesnt go back into another purchase.
Re: FSG discussion thread
February 21, 2023, 06:16:54 pm
Quote from: lionel_messias on February 21, 2023, 10:09:03 am
Is there a sticky facility here on RAWK because this response might be the most important and well-informed in 1000 pages.

Essentially: FSG are prudent, have developed the club as promised but they are debt averse.

The average football fan is not debt averse, they just want new players.

My question would then be: is there a way to structure our finances this summer (with player departures too) to allow Klopp to spend (let's take a wild swing) around £200-250 million on new players?

Can we compete using the FSG model or do they now need to more of a stance akin to what Arsenal have done in the last 2 years. Because for me, all Klopp needs is a strong Sporting Director and probably 4-5 young players and he's away again.

Seasons 2017/18 and 2018/19

In:

Van Dijk - £75 million
Alisson - £65 million
Keita - £53 million
Salah - £44 million
Fabinho - £43 million
Ox - £35 million
Shaqiri - £14 million
Robertson - £10 million
Solanke - £4 million

Out:

Coutinho - £140 million
Sakho - £26 million
Solanke - £19 million
Ward - £12 million
Stewart - £6 million
Lucas - £5 million

It seems there is a way. We have done it before ...
Re: FSG discussion thread
February 21, 2023, 06:19:38 pm
Quote from: ianburns252 on February 21, 2023, 03:32:49 pm
But it would also depend on how FSG want to do things - if we issue more shares (option 2) then FSG dilute their holding and get nothing for it.

Now the argument will be that the inflated value of the club since purchase can be realised on sale so they should take the hit but, if you have just failed to sell the club, would you not be a bit worried and want to get the money straight away?
The club needs investment and they have to take a hit one way or the other. This can be by bringing in more capital themselves or accepting a dilution of their shares.

Even if they sell part of their 100 shares, their holdings will be reduced.
Re: FSG discussion thread
February 21, 2023, 06:20:51 pm
Quote from: ScouserAtHeart on February 21, 2023, 06:12:56 pm
He definitely borrowed a feeling there

Yeah, I mean, he might sleep in a racing car and have taken the number one cracker factory down into 6th place competing with the likes of Allied Biscuit but that was a hell of a post.
Re: FSG discussion thread
February 21, 2023, 06:40:48 pm
Quote from: Scottymuser on February 21, 2023, 11:53:23 am
But they *haven't* spent "HUGE" amounts of money really, not when compared to the increase in revenue which 4/5 years in the CL will bring.  And for that, all that is needed is top 4 - if they then keep top 4, the difference in their revenue just from increase PL TV money and CL money between last year and this will easily top 80 million.  And that number will keep going up with the new tv deals in the pipeline.  Then you have got increased sponsorhip you can demand if you have CL every year.  Spending around a net of 100m a year (over the past 3 years) in transfers, to build a team you don't really need to add to (I HARD disagree that they have "huge, gaping areas" in their team they need to add lots of players to), to secure the additional 80-100m a year seems like plain good business sense. 

The only players they spent more than £35m on in those 3 years (which really is nothing when most PL teams can afford to buy that sort of player on these days) are Ben White for 54, (who I do think they got a bad deal for, but thats the English tax for you), Jesus for 48m (definitely can't argue it has been anything other than a good deal so far, despite the injury - and again the PL tax is the reason it was slightly inflated), Party (45m - great buy so far, although a dick).  Pepe was obviously a TERRIBLE deal (and this was in 2019, so 4 years ago). 

Also, Fernandez cost Benfica 45 million in the summer - really, REALLY hard to believe your point that he would have mysteriously cost US (who obviously have way, way, way more money than a Portuguese club) 25m LESS!  So no, we "didn't" bulk at his fee being 20-25, but 45+ - which is *more* than what Arsenal have been spending on any player who wasn't English and/or already acclimatised to the PL!

Where do you think their weaknesses are that need to be massively plugged - other then 1 more midfielder (either for strengh in depth, or to replace Xhaka as a starter alongside Partey and Odegaard).  Defence has been on the whole pretty good for a very young unit, and you'd expect that to get better.  Converting chances has been poor *since* Jesus - mainly as Nketiah is over rated - but they do still have Jesus AND Balogun, who has been the 2nd/3rd best striker in France (about as good as Ben Yedder, and only behind Mbappe) whilst playing for an average team. 

Finally - if they do qualify for the CL, but don't actually win the PL - where is the evidence they *need* to massively up the wages of their players?  We did because that was the way we chose to reward our players for winning the CL and PL, and to keep them (when for a lot of them, we didn't really have other teams wanting them).  Spurs is a good point of comparison - regularly have achieved top 4, but Levy has been able to keep their wage bills relatively in check without doing so.  They have also freed up a large chunk of their wages recently with the likes of Auba, Laca, Leno leaving - and Pepe should be leaving too (he is their third highest earner STILL behind only Jesus and Partey) will help with that front.
Main issue is that Arsenal absolutely forgot how to sell. Liverpool's net spend numbers are helped by selling Coutinho for that massive amount. Even now I am pretty sure that Arsenal can't sell Nketiah for the amount Liverpool sold Rhian Brewster for. And, Nketiah is only 1 year older.

Everything that happened during Sven Mislintat/Raul Sanllehi era is a write off: Pepe, Torreira, Sokratis, Guendouzi or even Auba. Just look how Barcelona flipped Auba to Chelsea for 12m in just 6 months.

Arsenal have been much smarter under Edu. I am sure that all players signed under Edu's reign have held or increased their value (except Partey and recent ones Jorginho/Trossard). Even Nuno Tavares somehow has 6 goals as a left-back/wing-back in Ligue 1.
Re: FSG discussion thread
Today at 12:25:50 pm
Re: FSG discussion thread
Today at 12:38:40 pm
So they're staying. For now. Time to hound these fuckers to spend some dosh. We're being left behind as usual.
Re: FSG discussion thread
Today at 12:54:06 pm
Quote from: Smudge on Today at 12:38:40 pm
So they're staying. For now. Time to hound these fuckers to spend some dosh.
Re: FSG discussion thread
Today at 01:40:45 pm
Quote from: Smudge on Today at 12:38:40 pm
So they're staying. For now. Time to hound these fuckers to spend some dosh. We're being left behind as usual.

No chance they will spend big they didnt when we were in the champions league its naive to think they will when we are making a lot less, get used to it Im afraid.
Re: FSG discussion thread
Today at 01:57:57 pm
Quote from: Al 666 on February 21, 2023, 04:25:11 pm

They have loaded the club with debt for infrastructure that they ultimately own. That is despite them using the huge increase in the value of LFC partly cash out to RedBird. Instead of investing in Liverpool were that equity was generated they bought the Penguins. Infrastructure is exempt from FFP so the quarter of a billion on the Main stand AXA and ARE could have been spent on refreshing the squad.

This is the point really, though perhaps phrased a little harshly. FSG took out a loan and then made an equivalent loan to LFC for the stadium etc.

None of this counts towards what you spend under FFP so FSG could presumably have spent a lot. Ore than they have on players.

Happy to be corrected by those who have delved into the accounts in detail.
Re: FSG discussion thread
Today at 03:40:16 pm
And here's a perspective from someone who has managed us.

<a href="https://www.youtube.com/v/ZmIf7GtOkLY" target="_blank" rel="noopener noreferrer" class="bbc_link bbc_flash_disabled new_win">https://www.youtube.com/v/ZmIf7GtOkLY</a>
Re: FSG discussion thread
Today at 05:00:52 pm
Its quite simple really if FSG are staying and they continue to run the club they have forget challenging for titles it wont happen l, we will be back to scrapping for the top 4.
Re: FSG discussion thread
Today at 05:03:03 pm
Spirit of Shankly
@spiritofshankly
·
1h
We welcome news the govt is to introduce a independent regulator of football. SOS & setting up Supporters Board were instrumental in conclusions of fan-led review that led to the decision. It will address concerns over club ownership & give fans a voice in how their clubs are run

Great work once again by SoS.
Re: FSG discussion thread
Today at 05:07:30 pm
Quote from: Redric1970 on Today at 05:00:52 pm
Its quite simple really if FSG are staying and they continue to run the club they have forget challenging for titles it wont happen l, we will be back to scrapping for the top 4.
Seriously?! Like we didn't win anything under them? And had it not been for the Sportswashers, we'd have had two more league titles, a domestic treble (possibly a quadruple, because our heads were down after the last game), etc.

FSG made some wrong choices with respect to football, but they weren't that horrible as owners. They are looking for a partial sale for some reason, and maybe that reason is to try and compete again. Maybe they will grow the club's value by investing a bit more. Who knows, but it's certain that they won't have the same exact business model without tweaks, as they learned that FFP is dead.
