« previous next »
Pages: 1 ... 288 289 290 291 292 [293]   Go Down

Author Topic: FSG discussion thread  (Read 404641 times)

Online Knight

  • No one understands football like me.
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 3,390
  • We all Live in a Red and White Kop
Re: FSG discussion thread
« Reply #11680 on: Today at 03:42:31 pm »
Swiss Ramble should just ignore City. No one can sue him if he just leaves them off any graphs and doesn't analyse their numbers. Doesn't need to say why.
Logged

Online Al 666

  • "I have no problem whatsoever stating that FSG have done a good job.".Mo Money, Mo Problems to invent. Number 1 is Carragher. Number 2 is Carragher. Number 3 is Carragher. Number 4 is Carragher. Likes to play God in his spare time.
  • Campaigns
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 27,946
  • JFT 97
Re: FSG discussion thread
« Reply #11681 on: Today at 03:51:39 pm »
Quote from: ianburns252 on Today at 03:32:49 pm
But it would also depend on how FSG want to do things - if we issue more shares (option 2) then FSG dilute their holding and get nothing for it.

Now the argument will be that the inflated value of the club since purchase can be realised on sale so they should take the hit but, if you have just failed to sell the club, would you not be a bit worried and want to get the money straight away?

That is the massive issue for me. The only way it makes sense for FSG is if they benefit. Possibly the best option is a strategic partner that benefits LFC. Someone that strengthens the recruitment side or even a company that can unlock the streaming potential football has moving forwards.

The issue though is will FSG look for the best partner for FSG as a whole or just LFC.
Logged
Quote from: Hysterical Fool on January 21, 2023, 05:59:00 am
Klopp the "Goofy German Guy"

Amazing what you can do when you edit a post and take it out of context

Offline El Lobo

  • Chief Suck Up. Feel his breath on your face. Toxic, pathetic, arse-faced, weaselling slimeball. RAWK Maths Genius 2022.
  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 54,872
  • Pretty, pretty, pretty pretty good
Re: FSG discussion thread
« Reply #11682 on: Today at 03:53:13 pm »
Quote from: Scottymuser on Today at 02:24:40 pm
Their starting central midfielders are Partey (29, but us definitely not "fairly average") and Xhaka (agreed - thus why I said he was the one upgrade) and then they play Odegaard  in the midfield 3 (24 and fantastic).  Then they have Jorginho (who was a cheap stop gap because of how much money Chelsea were throwing around), Fabio Vieira  (22, very young but has a decent amount of potential).  They also have 22 year old Smith-Rowe, who last season was getting rave reviews before getting a couple injuries to come back to bolster the numbers.

If we were non-Reds, we'd have been saying the exact same thing over the past few years saying exactly the same about our midfield (3 years ago we had Hendo/Fab/Gini/Milner - I don't know a single United fan who thought any one of them was good enough for a top 4 side a few years ago, other than maybe Fab).

I think you are under rating full backs - Zinchenko is terrific (and can play CM as well), Tierney is decent, Tomayishu (decent back up), White (more a CB but actually been pretty ok this year).  I'd argue thats as good (if not better) than Spurs (Davies/Taganga/Emerson Royal/Sessegnon), United (Shaw/Wan-Bissaka/Dalot/Malacia), Chelsea (Chilwell/Cucurella/James/Azpi), City (Ake/Lewis/Walker).

Their attack - as I said, Nketiah is over rated - but a large part of the reason that recently they haven't been putting up big numbers is Jesus has been injured for ages; and as I also said, they have Balogun who in France has been unreal (2nd/3rd best player in the league) to come in next season.  If they bring him back and he does as well as he has done there - a front 3 of Saka, Balogun and Jesus is fantastic.

They play with a two and one in midfield, the two being Partey and Xhaka. The others they have there are Elneny and Jorginho. So clearly an area they can/need to improve both quality and numbers wise. Considering they were looking at dropping £70 million on Caicedo, thats a lot of money they'll need to spend there. And yeah...Partey has either gone under the radar for a long time or he's just having a bit of a freak season. He's spent most of it being a squad player at Atletico, a bit of a Momo Sissoko. Their attacking midfielders look good but then there's three young players for one spot, which means you either get rid of one or have them all on big contracts (relatively)

Not really arsed about what a United fan would say....but I guess the argument would probably be that our midfield at the time wasn't particularly incredible technically. But thats where the attack comes in, and we had probably the most productive front three in world football for a good few years.

The full backs just look...meh. Maybe thats from a position of having the likes of Trent and Robbo, but I'm not seeing any of them creating something special. Just run a bit and give the ball to Saka or Martinelli. Tierney I'm not sure has done anything for a long time, does he even get on the pitch anymore? Zinchenko very much looks like a CM playing at LB too. They've got five assists between them all from full back. They're obviously doing something right but full backs who dont create much, wide attackers who aren't THAT productive...all looks quite reliant on Odegaard actually and their drop off in form has also coincided with him being a lot less productive.

And the attack, like I say good young players but none of them putting up particularly great numbers. Balogun....eeeh I mean he looks alright? Scored a lot of penalties, good tap ins, a bit scruffy, doesnt look particularly good technically. Doesn't look much different to Nketiah to me really.

None of it looks particularly sustainable, certainly not to title challenging level. We'll see I guess, but again it was more that they're really not a 'look how amazing they are at everything' model to follow. It wasnt long ago that Edu was getting much derision. They've bottled lightning this season, taken advantage of teams dropping off a cliff. People were queuing up in January to say what an amazing job they did in signing Jorginho and Trossard (after they baulked at Mudryk and Caicedos fees) and its how champions behave....and they've dropped to 1PPG since they arrived. Alas...there always seems to be a case of 'look how good that team is doing things' when the reality is quite often they're really not doing anything particularly amazingly.

Quote from: mickeydocs on Today at 03:14:57 pm
Much as I enjoy your destruction of lobo, could this discussion be moved to either the Arsenal thread or to pm?

It could :)


Logged
Quote from: Caligula? on October 22, 2022, 11:39:15 am
If he's being asked to head the ball too frequently - which isn't exactly his specialty - it could affect his ear and cause an infection. Especially if the ball hits him on the ear directly.

Online Al 666

  • "I have no problem whatsoever stating that FSG have done a good job.".Mo Money, Mo Problems to invent. Number 1 is Carragher. Number 2 is Carragher. Number 3 is Carragher. Number 4 is Carragher. Likes to play God in his spare time.
  • Campaigns
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 27,946
  • JFT 97
Re: FSG discussion thread
« Reply #11683 on: Today at 04:25:11 pm »
Quote from: KirkVanHouten on Yesterday at 11:54:15 pm
You are implying in the first sentence that we were already competitive before they arrived. Then in the final sentence arguing the opposite by implying that the increase in revenues is solely down to Klopp's incredible on-field performances. How can Klopp's on field performances result in such an increase of revenues when we were already competitive beforehand? Either Klopp has pulled us out of the doldrums or he's not done much better than Ged and Rafa.
The two points aren't mutually exclusive though. We have always been competitive from a financial point of view because we have always had one of the biggest revenues in World football. In the case of managers when we are successful on the pitch inevitably that generates extra revenues. Those increases in revenue come in the form of increased prize money, increased matchday revenues because of extra fixtures, commercial bonuses, increased merchandising etc.

We have gone from being in the top ten revenue wise to top 3. That though is largely due to a truly incredible run on the pitch. Four European finals under Klopp is a remarkable achievement that has driven revenues.

Quote from: KirkVanHouten on Yesterday at 11:54:15 pm
They have not loaded us up with hundreds of millions of debt. We have a 200m revolving credit facility from 2020-25 that is clearly being used to finance operations of the club. This is how even the most prudent debt-eschewing corporates operate because of the fundamental mismatch in timing between receipt and payment schedules. The balance on this loan at the last accounts was 128m which is around a quarter of our turnover, we also held around 31m in cash. The intercompany loan of 71.4m is non-interest bearing and is basically a temporary equity infusion.

There is a fundamental difference between using interest bearing loans to meet short term liabilities as they fall due, such as an instalment on a player transfer and using debt to finance player acquisitions. The former is like buying groceries on your credit card that you repay at the next paycheque and the latter is akin to taking out margin loans on stock purchases.
The long and short of it is they have leveraged the acquisition costs of the Main Stand, AXA and ARE onto the clubs books. They have done that a time when the squad desperately needed refreshing especially the midfield. Then we get onto the revolving credit facility which is interest bearing. The interesting thing is that during COVID we used almost all of the revolver. FSG then leaked through the Athletic that part of the RedBird money would be used to pay down the revolver. Unfortunately that didn't happen and instead they used that money to buy the Penguins.


Quote from: KirkVanHouten on Yesterday at 11:54:15 pm
If I take what you say at face value, that FSG have loaded us up with debt. Then this means our outflows have so far exceeded the inflows on the order of hundreds of millions. If they're not taking money out of the club, then all of the outflows have been related to LFC activities. Then you have to believe that the club in the last 5 years has operated far beyond its means. How then can you complain that they've underspent on player transfers.

The truth is FSG are boring risk averse owners, they won't overextend the club to compete financially with clubs like City who are essentially unconstrained. Their dream operating model was essentially to buy undervalued and sell overvalued players. Post-Coutinho this has proven much more difficult. I think you can criticise them for where they draw the line on risk, for instance we seem to wait for a player to be available to address a need rather than addressing the need with who is available.

They have loaded the club with debt for infrastructure that they ultimately own. That is despite them using the huge increase in the value of LFC partly cash out to RedBird. Instead of investing in Liverpool were that equity was generated they bought the Penguins. Infrastructure is exempt from FFP so the quarter of a billion on the Main stand AXA and ARE could have been spent on refreshing the squad.
« Last Edit: Today at 04:30:51 pm by Al 666 »
Logged
Quote from: Hysterical Fool on January 21, 2023, 05:59:00 am
Klopp the "Goofy German Guy"

Amazing what you can do when you edit a post and take it out of context

Online PeterTheRed

  • Fabrizio Romanovic, Tancredi Palmerovic, Christian Falkovic, Duncan Castlovic, Jan Aage Fjortovic
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 14,875
Re: FSG discussion thread
« Reply #11684 on: Today at 05:49:48 pm »
Quote from: KirkVanHouten on Yesterday at 11:54:15 pm
You are implying in the first sentence that we were already competitive before they arrived. Then in the final sentence arguing the opposite by implying that the increase in revenues is solely down to Klopp's incredible on-field performances. How can Klopp's on field performances result in such an increase of revenues when we were already competitive beforehand? Either Klopp has pulled us out of the doldrums or he's not done much better than Ged and Rafa.

They have not loaded us up with hundreds of millions of debt. We have a 200m revolving credit facility from 2020-25 that is clearly being used to finance operations of the club. This is how even the most prudent debt-eschewing corporates operate because of the fundamental mismatch in timing between receipt and payment schedules. The balance on this loan at the last accounts was 128m which is around a quarter of our turnover, we also held around 31m in cash. The intercompany loan of 71.4m is non-interest bearing and is basically a temporary equity infusion.

There is a fundamental difference between using interest bearing loans to meet short term liabilities as they fall due, such as an instalment on a player transfer and using debt to finance player acquisitions. The former is like buying groceries on your credit card that you repay at the next paycheque and the latter is akin to taking out margin loans on stock purchases.

If I take what you say at face value, that FSG have loaded us up with debt. Then this means our outflows have so far exceeded the inflows on the order of hundreds of millions. If they're not taking money out of the club, then all of the outflows have been related to LFC activities. Then you have to believe that the club in the last 5 years has operated far beyond its means. How then can you complain that they've underspent on player transfers.

The truth is FSG are boring risk averse owners, they won't overextend the club to compete financially with clubs like City who are essentially unconstrained. Their dream operating model was essentially to buy undervalued and sell overvalued players. Post-Coutinho this has proven much more difficult. I think you can criticise them for where they draw the line on risk, for instance we seem to wait for a player to be available to address a need rather than addressing the need with who is available.

Excellent post ...
Logged
Pages: 1 ... 288 289 290 291 292 [293]   Go Up
« previous next »
 