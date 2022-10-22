« previous next »
FSG discussion thread

Quote from: lionel_messias on Today at 10:09:03 am
Can we compete using the FSG model or do they now need to more of a stance akin to what Arsenal have done in the last 2 years. Because for me, all Klopp needs is a strong Sporting Director and probably 4-5 young players and he's away again.

I know people keep parroting it, but Arsenal really aren't the model to follow. This season is a freak, its no different to the Leicester season (albeit they're a better side). They've spent HUGE amounts of money and still have pretty gaping areas in their team that will need more big money spending on it, whilst at the same time needing to give big, big payrises to a lot of their players.

Probably what we need to do is start taking a few more risks in terms of when we sign players. He's an easy example to use but its just nonsensical that we identified Enzo Fernandez in the summer but baulked at whatever his fee would have been (I cant imagine it would have been more than £20-25 million to us) and then apparently wanted him less than six months later at 2/3 times the price. We cant afford now to wait for a player to have a breakout season, there's too many clubs like Chelsea who are just going to lob insane money about.
<<<I just mean spend a bit of extra money, not copy Arsenal per se.

For example, if Klopp wants Jude, Kone, Susic and Gvardiol.

Get that done for the future.

Quote from: lionel_messias on Today at 10:25:48 am
Think so, on money available to spend this summer. And yeah, the problem always has been you cannot sustain either Coutinho-type sales and a 90% success rate in the transfer market. Eventually, if the other team can keep buying £50 million full-backs and £50 million backup spare midfielders they will grind you down.

Correct and our match day income is soon going to be top 3 in the world, along with our commercial stream which is ever increasing makes us not need to rely on the Coutinho type sales.





https://swissramble.substack.com/p/liverpool-up-for-sale

The key is removing the loans, as once that's done we should be in a strong position.
Yeah, but Man City sell out every game..
Popcorn's Art

Quote from: Red Beret on Today at 11:03:26 am
Yeah, but Man City sell out every game..

I typically don't count City in any sort of reference point, they are a sportswashing cheat club.
Quote from: So Howard Philips on Yesterday at 10:49:49 pm
And any true Liverpool fan should be disgusted if we were bought by sportswashing national entity.

But Im sure some would be happy if we joined the City, Newcastle and soon to be United club.

I would not be happy.  I've mentioned it before, but the most I could muster would be some measure of bitter, malicious satisfaction at the despair of other fans who had hoped to see the back of us.

As I said in the City thread, their fans gain no joy in winning, only from depriving others of their joy through trophy theft. For myself, if that's where LFC ends up, I would gradually become divorced from my club as the current manager and players moved on,  and ultimately become disinterested beyond a casual glance at the results. It would become meaningless to me.
Quote from: Draex on Today at 11:07:23 am
I typically don't count City in any sort of reference point, they are a sportswashing cheat club.

Sorry, I should have added a smiley. I was being ironic/sarcastic  😁
Quote from: El Lobo on Today at 10:30:10 am
I know people keep parroting it, but Arsenal really aren't the model to follow. This season is a freak, its no different to the Leicester season (albeit they're a better side). They've spent HUGE amounts of money and still have pretty gaping areas in their team that will need more big money spending on it, whilst at the same time needing to give big, big payrises to a lot of their players.

Probably what we need to do is start taking a few more risks in terms of when we sign players. He's an easy example to use but its just nonsensical that we identified Enzo Fernandez in the summer but baulked at whatever his fee would have been (I cant imagine it would have been more than £20-25 million to us) and then apparently wanted him less than six months later at 2/3 times the price. We cant afford now to wait for a player to have a breakout season, there's too many clubs like Chelsea who are just going to lob insane money about.

Players need development time. Thats why elite clubs dont just go buy all these players when theyre 18. Or else youd have a squad of 18yos developing while we get relegated.

Were already developing 3 super young midfielders, Im sure that came into the equation.
Quote from: Fromola on Today at 08:47:45 am
With the revenues we earn we shouldn't be blown out the water by Arsenal and United in the market every summer.

Their complacency of recent seasons will cost them more this summer but it's whether they're prepared to invest that. They're too used to baseball where they're happy to let Red Sox bottom out every few years and then rebuild again. You can't do that in the PL. You always need to invest, you always need to improve.

Quote from: MonsLibpool on February 15, 2023, 10:10:31 pm
Mudryk is such a waste of money and £100m Enzo got done for the goal. It's more about HOW you spend money and not how much you spend.
Quote from: Henry Gale on Today at 09:35:53 am
And yet people fall for it every single summer  ;D

We will continue to have a net spend of a mid table premier league club and Klopp will be expected to work miracles yet again.

Same shit, different season.

Quote from: MonsLibpool on February 15, 2023, 10:10:31 pm
Mudryk is such a waste of money and £100m Enzo got done for the goal. It's more about HOW you spend money and not how much you spend.
Quote from: Red Beret on Today at 11:03:26 am
Yeah, but Man City sell out every game..

 ;D
Quote from: Henry Gale on Today at 09:35:53 am
And yet people fall for it every single summer  ;D

We will continue to have a net spend of a mid table premier league club and Klopp will be expected to work miracles yet again.

Same shit, different season.

Apart from the previous summer, which in hindsight should have seen us sign more players, when would you have liked us to have spent significantly more than we did? Which of our players did you want replacing between 18/19 and 2022?

I agree, we now clearly need to spend in the transfer market but I just think it's NQR to suggest we've been duped numerous times. This coming summer is clearly the one where we all expect to see significant transfer activity. If it doesn't happen then, I'll join you in your discontent. Personally, I think they understand what is needed at this point.
I think Swiss Ramble is very wary of the cheats penchant for litigation. He's between a rock and a hard place because many people can't take comments about Liverpool trailing City's commercial income, or Liverpool paying more wages than city seriously and he knows this. But he has to say something to let people know he doesn't believe it either. So he fudges ands says "though reds fans may take that (citys wage) figure with a pinch of salt". He also said something similar in his commentary on the Deloitte figures a few weeks back.

I'm glad he has found a way of acknowledging it though, because financial commentators that ignore it are in danger of losing credibility.
Quote from: El Lobo on Today at 10:30:10 am
I know people keep parroting it, but Arsenal really aren't the model to follow. This season is a freak, its no different to the Leicester season (albeit they're a better side). They've spent HUGE amounts of money and still have pretty gaping areas in their team that will need more big money spending on it, whilst at the same time needing to give big, big payrises to a lot of their players.

Probably what we need to do is start taking a few more risks in terms of when we sign players. He's an easy example to use but its just nonsensical that we identified Enzo Fernandez in the summer but baulked at whatever his fee would have been (I cant imagine it would have been more than £20-25 million to us) and then apparently wanted him less than six months later at 2/3 times the price. We cant afford now to wait for a player to have a breakout season, there's too many clubs like Chelsea who are just going to lob insane money about.

But they *haven't* spent "HUGE" amounts of money really, not when compared to the increase in revenue which 4/5 years in the CL will bring.  And for that, all that is needed is top 4 - if they then keep top 4, the difference in their revenue just from increase PL TV money and CL money between last year and this will easily top 80 million.  And that number will keep going up with the new tv deals in the pipeline.  Then you have got increased sponsorhip you can demand if you have CL every year.  Spending around a net of 100m a year (over the past 3 years) in transfers, to build a team you don't really need to add to (I HARD disagree that they have "huge, gaping areas" in their team they need to add lots of players to), to secure the additional 80-100m a year seems like plain good business sense. 

The only players they spent more than £35m on in those 3 years (which really is nothing when most PL teams can afford to buy that sort of player on these days) are Ben White for 54, (who I do think they got a bad deal for, but thats the English tax for you), Jesus for 48m (definitely can't argue it has been anything other than a good deal so far, despite the injury - and again the PL tax is the reason it was slightly inflated), Party (45m - great buy so far, although a dick).  Pepe was obviously a TERRIBLE deal (and this was in 2019, so 4 years ago). 

Also, Fernandez cost Benfica 45 million in the summer - really, REALLY hard to believe your point that he would have mysteriously cost US (who obviously have way, way, way more money than a Portuguese club) 25m LESS!  So no, we "didn't" bulk at his fee being 20-25, but 45+ - which is *more* than what Arsenal have been spending on any player who wasn't English and/or already acclimatised to the PL!

Where do you think their weaknesses are that need to be massively plugged - other then 1 more midfielder (either for strengh in depth, or to replace Xhaka as a starter alongside Partey and Odegaard).  Defence has been on the whole pretty good for a very young unit, and you'd expect that to get better.  Converting chances has been poor *since* Jesus - mainly as Nketiah is over rated - but they do still have Jesus AND Balogun, who has been the 2nd/3rd best striker in France (about as good as Ben Yedder, and only behind Mbappe) whilst playing for an average team. 

Finally - if they do qualify for the CL, but don't actually win the PL - where is the evidence they *need* to massively up the wages of their players?  We did because that was the way we chose to reward our players for winning the CL and PL, and to keep them (when for a lot of them, we didn't really have other teams wanting them).  Spurs is a good point of comparison - regularly have achieved top 4, but Levy has been able to keep their wage bills relatively in check without doing so.  They have also freed up a large chunk of their wages recently with the likes of Auba, Laca, Leno leaving - and Pepe should be leaving too (he is their third highest earner STILL behind only Jesus and Partey) will help with that front.
One thing I am very surprised to see is being ahead of Arsenal in match-day revenue. I take it that's only because we had so many more games than Arsenal last season?
Quote from: Draex on Today at 10:47:12 am
Correct and our match day income is soon going to be top 3 in the world, along with our commercial stream which is ever increasing makes us not need to rely on the Coutinho type sales.





https://swissramble.substack.com/p/liverpool-up-for-sale

The key is removing the loans, as once that's done we should be in a strong position.

What you are missing from that image is how much our wages have grown over the same period of time. We have the 3rd highest commercial income but we also have the 3rd highest wage bill in world football.
Quote from: harleydanger on Today at 11:13:28 am
Players need development time. Thats why elite clubs dont just go buy all these players when theyre 18. Or else youd have a squad of 18yos developing while we get relegated.

Were already developing 3 super young midfielders, Im sure that came into the equation.

Aye I get that, but its not just some random name who went somewhere else. He's someone who we were very strongly linked with before he joined Benfica and again in January, by what we'd call reliable sources. He was 21 when he joined Benfica, so not an 18 year old kid. Its just....like I say, if we like someone we probably need to start pulling the trigger when they're affordable rather than going 'Lets see how he gets on in Portugal...oh now he's gonna cost £90 million, thats too much'.

I'm not gonna throw a hissy fit when some random cheap player turns out to be quality (like Caicedo for example) but if there's someone like that who we've identified as someone we really like then we need to start moving a bit sooner. If we're being cynical you might suggest we're happier to do it with young English players more because they hold their value, I'd guess its closer to it being easier because there's less upheaval for a young English player. When you've got average players like Antony and Mudryk going for £80 million plus, after barely even one good season in a not particularly great league, we just can't put ourselves in a position where we're waiting for someone else to break out or we're constantly gonna keep getting priced out by clubs who are chucking money about like a drunken sailor.
Quote from: Scottymuser on Today at 11:53:23 am
Also, Fernandez cost Benfica 45 million in the summer - really, REALLY hard to believe your point that he would have mysteriously cost US (who obviously have way, way, way more money than a Portuguese club) 25m LESS!  So no, we "didn't" bulk at his fee being 20-25, but 45+ - which is *more* than what Arsenal have been spending on any player who wasn't English and/or already acclimatised to the PL!

He cost 10 million plus add-ons
Quote from: El Lobo on Today at 12:05:00 pm
He cost 10 million plus add-ons

Transfermarkt have him down as 44.25m - not sure where you are finding 10m
Quote from: Scottymuser on Today at 12:11:55 pm
Transfermarkt have him down as 44.25m - not sure where you are finding 10m

Benfica have to release details to the stock exchange, he was 10m euros and 8m in adds on for 75% of him.
Quote from: Scottymuser on Today at 12:11:55 pm
Transfermarkt have him down as 44.25m - not sure where you are finding 10m

I suspect thats with the sell-on percentage they'd have had to pay River, he certainly didn't cost that.
Quote from: Scottymuser on Today at 12:11:55 pm
Transfermarkt have him down as 44.25m - not sure where you are finding 10m

Worth noting that transfermarkt have no insider sources - anyone can edit the website and all the data is collected that way. Its wrong a lot.
Quote from: djschembri on Today at 11:54:11 am
What you are missing from that image is how much our wages have grown over the same period of time. We have the 3rd highest commercial income but we also have the 3rd highest wage bill in world football.
They are around 60% of our revenue which is average.
Quote from: Scottymuser on Today at 11:53:23 am
Where do you think their weaknesses are that need to be massively plugged - other then 1 more midfielder (either for strengh in depth, or to replace Xhaka as a starter alongside Partey and Odegaard).  Defence has been on the whole pretty good for a very young unit, and you'd expect that to get better.  Converting chances has been poor *since* Jesus - mainly as Nketiah is over rated - but they do still have Jesus AND Balogun, who has been the 2nd/3rd best striker in France (about as good as Ben Yedder, and only behind Mbappe) whilst playing for an average team. 

Their four 'central midfielders' are 29, 30, 30 and 31 and frankly all fairly average.

Their goalkeeper is a walking accident

Their full backs are all not particularly great, they dont have much depth all over the pitch.

And their attack, as much vaunted as it is because its young.....isn't actually producing particularly good numbers. 

Quote from: kaesarsosei on Today at 11:53:36 am
One thing I am very surprised to see is being ahead of Arsenal in match-day revenue. I take it that's only because we had so many more games than Arsenal last season?

Yeah we basically played every game possible last year.

Will be interesting to see what it is from next season onwards once the capacity's up to 60k
Quote from: El Lobo on Today at 12:45:04 pm
Their four 'central midfielders' are 29, 30, 30 and 31 and frankly all fairly average.

Their goalkeeper is a walking accident

Their full backs are all not particularly great, they dont have much depth all over the pitch.

And their attack, as much vaunted as it is because its young.....isn't actually producing particularly good numbers.

Yet they are top of the table.....
Quote from: PatriotScouser on Today at 01:17:27 pm
Yet they are top of the table.....

 ;D

And no doubt Arteta is overrated, reminds me of the shit Liverpool always got thrown at them, all the players where average apart from maybe VVD and Salah, overrated manager whos only good at hugging, but somehow pushing the cheats every year, and winning every trophy available in that time.

And not comparing this Arsenal team to us of cousre, they are having a league gifted to them this year, and need to do a lot more including win a CL over the next few years to even get close to comparing. Its just that post by Lobo did raise a smile as it was so reminiscent!
Quote from: Wool on Today at 08:08:22 am
FSGs greatest trick has been convincing people theres no in-between between what theyre doing and the oil clubs. They cant compete with the oil clubs, we know this and quite frankly hardly anyone expects them to. Them not being able to compete with the financial cheats has nothing to do with them being rigid with their structure and refusing to put their own money in when the team is desperate for it. We didnt need a £100m+ kitty from them in the summer, we just needed a bit of extra money to allow us to sign a midfielder which they didnt provide. Its the same thing weve seen time and time again.

Theyre happy to rest on their laurels rather than reinforce from a position of strength which again has nothing to do with the financials being too much for them and everything to do with them being tight twats. Well see what the summer brings but based on all the evidence we have I wouldnt be expecting too much.

Fenway Seyser Goze
Quote from: PatriotScouser on Today at 01:17:27 pm
Yet they are top of the table.....

*Shrugs*

Quote from: killer-heels on Yesterday at 08:00:43 pm
The money generated by the club goes back into the club. But FSG own the stake in the club, if someone wants 20% of that then its 20% of FSGs equity.

If what you are saying is right then that money should show up on the club accounts and indirectly more money should be spent on transfers, considering that money into the club means we dont need to use generated income for that stuff?

Lets see I guess in the summer.

This is where it gets tricky.

So - FSG own 100 shares (just using easy numbers here) which is all the share capital in the club.

There are then two/three (option 3 won't happen) options for a minority stake in the club:

1)  Investor A buys 20 shares directly from FSG - money goes direct to FSG as they are the owner of those shares and the club is owned 80/20 by FSG and Investor A respectively

2) LFC issues 25 new shares and Investor A buys those - these shares are owned by the club and so any consideration for them goes directly to the club. The club now has 125 shares, still split 80%/20% but those 25 shares have generated £xm for the club itself and the money is there to use

3) LFC issues preference shares (these don't have voting rights but do have first rights to any dividends) - no one buys them because we don't have a history of paying divis and they have no say. These would be used for a funding round similar to what Utd have done in the past.

Depending on which option is used will then impact whether we get any money
Quote from: El Lobo on Today at 12:45:04 pm
Their four 'central midfielders' are 29, 30, 30 and 31 and frankly all fairly average.

Their goalkeeper is a walking accident

Their full backs are all not particularly great, they dont have much depth all over the pitch.

And their attack, as much vaunted as it is because its young.....isn't actually producing particularly good numbers.

Their starting central midfielders are Partey (29, but us definitely not "fairly average") and Xhaka (agreed - thus why I said he was the one upgrade) and then they play Odegaard  in the midfield 3 (24 and fantastic).  Then they have Jorginho (who was a cheap stop gap because of how much money Chelsea were throwing around), Fabio Vieira  (22, very young but has a decent amount of potential).  They also have 22 year old Smith-Rowe, who last season was getting rave reviews before getting a couple injuries to come back to bolster the numbers.

If we were non-Reds, we'd have been saying the exact same thing over the past few years saying exactly the same about our midfield (3 years ago we had Hendo/Fab/Gini/Milner - I don't know a single United fan who thought any one of them was good enough for a top 4 side a few years ago, other than maybe Fab).

I think you are under rating full backs - Zinchenko is terrific (and can play CM as well), Tierney is decent, Tomayishu (decent back up), White (more a CB but actually been pretty ok this year).  I'd argue thats as good (if not better) than Spurs (Davies/Taganga/Emerson Royal/Sessegnon), United (Shaw/Wan-Bissaka/Dalot/Malacia), Chelsea (Chilwell/Cucurella/James/Azpi), City (Ake/Lewis/Walker).

Their attack - as I said, Nketiah is over rated - but a large part of the reason that recently they haven't been putting up big numbers is Jesus has been injured for ages; and as I also said, they have Balogun who in France has been unreal (2nd/3rd best player in the league) to come in next season.  If they bring him back and he does as well as he has done there - a front 3 of Saka, Balogun and Jesus is fantastic. 
Quote from: kaesarsosei on Today at 11:53:36 am
One thing I am very surprised to see is being ahead of Arsenal in match-day revenue. I take it that's only because we had so many more games than Arsenal last season?


We played 31 home games, they played 23


We both had 5 home friendlies
Quote from: lionel_messias on Today at 10:09:03 am
Is there a sticky facility here on RAWK because this response might be the most important and well-informed in 1000 pages.

Essentially: FSG are prudent, have developed the club as promised but they are debt averse.

The average football fan is not debt averse, they just want new players.

My question would then be: is there a way to structure our finances this summer (with player departures too) to allow Klopp to spend (let's take a wild swing) around £200-250 million on new players?

Can we compete using the FSG model or do they now need to more of a stance akin to what Arsenal have done in the last 2 years. Because for me, all Klopp needs is a strong Sporting Director and probably 4-5 young players and he's away again.

I think this is the point where valid criticism can be made. The point above (though a touch theatric) is quite right, there is space between the prudent and the petrodollar to explore, it's just that FSG aren't comfortable doing that. Personally I think it's short-sighted (and the bane of my life is the transfer thread where superfans repeatedly explain why it can't be done, when it quite clearly can) and costly long-term. But I would much prefer being risk averse as a club, than doing a Boehly/Moshiri, i.e. splurging without thought for the consequences (or, worse, being aware of the consequences and splurging anyway).
Quote from: DonkeyWan on Today at 02:29:19 pm
I think this is the point where valid criticism can be made. The point above (though a touch theatric) is quite right, there is space between the prudent and the petrodollar to explore, it's just that FSG aren't comfortable doing that. Personally I think it's short-sighted (and the bane of my life is the transfer thread where superfans repeatedly explain why it can't be done, when it quite clearly can) and costly long-term. But I would much prefer being risk averse as a club, than doing a Boehly/Moshiri, i.e. splurging without thought for the consequences (or, worse, being aware of the consequences and splurging anyway).

Think you are right with this - and it rephrases the question nicely to "should it be done?" which is the crux of things. I think we all agree that they should spend a bit more due to rising costs and needing to not get left behind.

Where it then goes to is "how much is enough?", "how should they fund it?"etc etc

More importantly - whatever happened to your "reports from Melwood" transfer threads? They were some of the funniest things every - especially the Kuyt moat
Quote from: Scottymuser on Today at 12:11:55 pm
Transfermarkt have him down as 44.25m - not sure where you are finding 10m

This is his total cost after selling to Chelsea. River had sell on clause that got them £25m or something like that.
Quote from: ianburns252 on Today at 02:33:44 pm
Think you are right with this - and it rephrases the question nicely to "should it be done?" which is the crux of things. I think we all agree that they should spend a bit more due to rising costs and needing to not get left behind.

Where it then goes to is "how much is enough?", "how should they fund it?"etc etc

More importantly - whatever happened to your "reports from Melwood" transfer threads? They were some of the funniest things every - especially the Kuyt moat
hah, forgot about those, I kinda suspended after every new transfer turned out to be good or non-existent... I might revisit sometime
Quote from: ianburns252 on Today at 02:10:30 pm
This is where it gets tricky.

So - FSG own 100 shares (just using easy numbers here) which is all the share capital in the club.

There are then two/three (option 3 won't happen) options for a minority stake in the club:

1)  Investor A buys 20 shares directly from FSG - money goes direct to FSG as they are the owner of those shares and the club is owned 80/20 by FSG and Investor A respectively

2) LFC issues 25 new shares and Investor A buys those - these shares are owned by the club and so any consideration for them goes directly to the club. The club now has 125 shares, still split 80%/20% but those 25 shares have generated £xm for the club itself and the money is there to use

3) LFC issues preference shares (these don't have voting rights but do have first rights to any dividends) - no one buys them because we don't have a history of paying divis and they have no say. These would be used for a funding round similar to what Utd have done in the past.

Depending on which option is used will then impact whether we get any money
Issuing additional ordinary shares would be enough.
