I know people keep parroting it, but Arsenal really aren't the model to follow. This season is a freak, its no different to the Leicester season (albeit they're a better side). They've spent HUGE amounts of money and still have pretty gaping areas in their team that will need more big money spending on it, whilst at the same time needing to give big, big payrises to a lot of their players.



Probably what we need to do is start taking a few more risks in terms of when we sign players. He's an easy example to use but its just nonsensical that we identified Enzo Fernandez in the summer but baulked at whatever his fee would have been (I cant imagine it would have been more than £20-25 million to us) and then apparently wanted him less than six months later at 2/3 times the price. We cant afford now to wait for a player to have a breakout season, there's too many clubs like Chelsea who are just going to lob insane money about.



But they *haven't* spent "HUGE" amounts of money really, not when compared to the increase in revenue which 4/5 years in the CL will bring. And for that, all that is needed is top 4 - if they then keep top 4, the difference in their revenue just from increase PL TV money and CL money between last year and this will easily top 80 million. And that number will keep going up with the new tv deals in the pipeline. Then you have got increased sponsorhip you can demand if you have CL every year. Spending around a net of 100m a year (over the past 3 years) in transfers, to build a team you don't really need to add to (I HARD disagree that they have "huge, gaping areas" in their team they need to add lots of players to), to secure the additional 80-100m a year seems like plain good business sense.The only players they spent more than £35m on in those 3 years (which really is nothing when most PL teams can afford to buy that sort of player on these days) are Ben White for 54, (who I do think they got a bad deal for, but thats the English tax for you), Jesus for 48m (definitely can't argue it has been anything other than a good deal so far, despite the injury - and again the PL tax is the reason it was slightly inflated), Party (45m - great buy so far, although a dick). Pepe was obviously a TERRIBLE deal (and this was in 2019, so 4 years ago).Also, Fernandez cost Benfica 45 million in the summer - really, REALLY hard to believe your point that he would have mysteriously cost US (who obviously have way, way, way more money than a Portuguese club) 25m LESS! So no, we "didn't" bulk at his fee being 20-25, but 45+ - which is *more* than what Arsenal have been spending on any player who wasn't English and/or already acclimatised to the PL!Where do you think their weaknesses are that need to be massively plugged - other then 1 more midfielder (either for strengh in depth, or to replace Xhaka as a starter alongside Partey and Odegaard). Defence has been on the whole pretty good for a very young unit, and you'd expect that to get better. Converting chances has been poor *since* Jesus - mainly as Nketiah is over rated - but they do still have Jesus AND Balogun, who has been the 2nd/3rd best striker in France (about as good as Ben Yedder, and only behind Mbappe) whilst playing for an average team.Finally - if they do qualify for the CL, but don't actually win the PL - where is the evidence they *need* to massively up the wages of their players? We did because that was the way we chose to reward our players for winning the CL and PL, and to keep them (when for a lot of them, we didn't really have other teams wanting them). Spurs is a good point of comparison - regularly have achieved top 4, but Levy has been able to keep their wage bills relatively in check without doing so. They have also freed up a large chunk of their wages recently with the likes of Auba, Laca, Leno leaving - and Pepe should be leaving too (he is their third highest earner STILL behind only Jesus and Partey) will help with that front.