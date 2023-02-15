« previous next »
Pages: 1 ... 286 287 288 289 290 [291]   Go Down

Author Topic: FSG discussion thread  (Read 400864 times)

Offline touchlineban

  • Kemlynite
  • **
  • Posts: 26
  • Nothing Personal
Re: FSG discussion thread
« Reply #11600 on: Today at 12:01:15 am »
Does anyone else think the Glazers and FSG have been colluding behind the scenes (like they did with the ESL) to rinse as much money out of potential buyers as possible?  Anyway...

It has been reported that Qatar offered £4.5Bn for Man. United?  Isn't that the top-end of what FSG wanted for us?

My guess, they expected a queue of buyers, they got tumbleweed (because of the price).  Man United haven't been inundated with bids in the £6bn region or whatever they wanted either.

Still, glad not going to a state nation, yet.  But I just think this is a stay of execution (so to speak).

Going to be interesting to see who the manager brings in in the summer.

Glad all this crap is over and we can move on.

Night, night lads.

 :wave
Logged
"Looks like I picked the wrong week to quit posting."

Offline ljycb

  • RAWK's Bullen Oracle of Wisdom & Knowledge, the Collective Voice of our Moral Conscience
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 1,317
Re: FSG discussion thread
« Reply #11601 on: Today at 12:17:46 am »
Quote from: KirkVanHouten on Yesterday at 11:54:15 pm
You are implying in the first sentence that we were already competitive before they arrived. Then in the final sentence arguing the opposite by implying that the increase in revenues is solely down to Klopp's incredible on-field performances. How can Klopp's on field performances result in such an increase of revenues when we were already competitive beforehand? Either Klopp has pulled us out of the doldrums or he's not done much better than Ged and Rafa.

They have not loaded us up with hundreds of millions of debt. We have a 200m revolving credit facility from 2020-25 that is clearly being used to finance operations of the club. This is how even the most prudent debt-eschewing corporates operate because of the fundamental mismatch in timing between receipt and payment schedules. The balance on this loan at the last accounts was 128m which is around a quarter of our turnover, we also held around 31m in cash. The intercompany loan of 71.4m is non-interest bearing and is basically a temporary equity infusion.

There is a fundamental difference between using interest bearing loans to meet short term liabilities as they fall due, such as an instalment on a player transfer and using debt to finance player acquisitions. The former is like buying groceries on your credit card that you repay at the next paycheque and the latter is akin to taking out margin loans on stock purchases.

If I take what you say at face value, that FSG have loaded us up with debt. Then this means our outflows have so far exceeded the inflows on the order of hundreds of millions. If they're not taking money out of the club, then all of the outflows have been related to LFC activities. Then you have to believe that the club in the last 5 years has operated far beyond its means. How then can you complain that they've underspent on player transfers.

The truth is FSG are boring risk averse owners, they won't overextend the club to compete financially with clubs like City who are essentially unconstrained. Their dream operating model was essentially to buy undervalued and sell overvalued players. Post-Coutinho this has proven much more difficult. I think you can criticise them for where they draw the line on risk, for instance we seem to wait for a player to be available to address a need rather than addressing the need with who is available.

This is one of the best and most informative posts Ive seen in the thread, if not the best and most informative.
Logged

Offline DonkeyWan

  • ker. Football Genius, Generously gives Young Jürgen pointers to help him improve.
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 12,621
  • I never met a man who wasn't...
Re: FSG discussion thread
« Reply #11602 on: Today at 12:20:42 am »
Quote from: KirkVanHouten on Yesterday at 11:54:15 pm
You are implying in the first sentence that we were already competitive before they arrived. Then in the final sentence arguing the opposite by implying that the increase in revenues is solely down to Klopp's incredible on-field performances. How can Klopp's on field performances result in such an increase of revenues when we were already competitive beforehand? Either Klopp has pulled us out of the doldrums or he's not done much better than Ged and Rafa.

They have not loaded us up with hundreds of millions of debt. We have a 200m revolving credit facility from 2020-25 that is clearly being used to finance operations of the club. This is how even the most prudent debt-eschewing corporates operate because of the fundamental mismatch in timing between receipt and payment schedules. The balance on this loan at the last accounts was 128m which is around a quarter of our turnover, we also held around 31m in cash. The intercompany loan of 71.4m is non-interest bearing and is basically a temporary equity infusion.

There is a fundamental difference between using interest bearing loans to meet short term liabilities as they fall due, such as an instalment on a player transfer and using debt to finance player acquisitions. The former is like buying groceries on your credit card that you repay at the next paycheque and the latter is akin to taking out margin loans on stock purchases.

If I take what you say at face value, that FSG have loaded us up with debt. Then this means our outflows have so far exceeded the inflows on the order of hundreds of millions. If they're not taking money out of the club, then all of the outflows have been related to LFC activities. Then you have to believe that the club in the last 5 years has operated far beyond its means. How then can you complain that they've underspent on player transfers.

The truth is FSG are boring risk averse owners, they won't overextend the club to compete financially with clubs like City who are essentially unconstrained. Their dream operating model was essentially to buy undervalued and sell overvalued players. Post-Coutinho this has proven much more difficult. I think you can criticise them for where they draw the line on risk, for instance we seem to wait for a player to be available to address a need rather than addressing the need with who is available.
Yep, this is exactly right. I, for one, am happy they are not selling because of the owners out there, they are among the best. I mean, would you prefer an owner from City, NUFC, Spurs, United, Chelsea? Or, god help us, a clown like at Everton? FSG are a bit tight-fisted, but they are not bad owners. The truth is, as much as we dislike it, there is no sensible owner that would go up against City and NUFC in the money stakes. They could do more. But it's also easy to see why they aren't bothering to.
Logged
Beatings will continue until morale improves...

Offline howes hound

  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 1,526
  • underdearm
Re: FSG discussion thread
« Reply #11603 on: Today at 12:31:34 am »
Quote from: KirkVanHouten on Yesterday at 11:54:15 pm
You are implying in the first sentence that we were already competitive before they arrived. Then in the final sentence arguing the opposite by implying that the increase in revenues is solely down to Klopp's incredible on-field performances. How can Klopp's on field performances result in such an increase of revenues when we were already competitive beforehand? Either Klopp has pulled us out of the doldrums or he's not done much better than Ged and Rafa.

They have not loaded us up with hundreds of millions of debt. We have a 200m revolving credit facility from 2020-25 that is clearly being used to finance operations of the club. This is how even the most prudent debt-eschewing corporates operate because of the fundamental mismatch in timing between receipt and payment schedules. The balance on this loan at the last accounts was 128m which is around a quarter of our turnover, we also held around 31m in cash. The intercompany loan of 71.4m is non-interest bearing and is basically a temporary equity infusion.

There is a fundamental difference between using interest bearing loans to meet short term liabilities as they fall due, such as an instalment on a player transfer and using debt to finance player acquisitions. The former is like buying groceries on your credit card that you repay at the next paycheque and the latter is akin to taking out margin loans on stock purchases.

If I take what you say at face value, that FSG have loaded us up with debt. Then this means our outflows have so far exceeded the inflows on the order of hundreds of millions. If they're not taking money out of the club, then all of the outflows have been related to LFC activities. Then you have to believe that the club in the last 5 years has operated far beyond its means. How then can you complain that they've underspent on player transfers.

The truth is FSG are boring risk averse owners, they won't overextend the club to compete financially with clubs like City who are essentially unconstrained. Their dream operating model was essentially to buy undervalued and sell overvalued players. Post-Coutinho this has proven much more difficult. I think you can criticise them for where they draw the line on risk, for instance we seem to wait for a player to be available to address a need rather than addressing the need with who is available.

Coming after pages and pages of barroom accountancy and comments that display a paper-thin understanding of how to successfully run a business, this posting is an oasis.
Logged
"Ders fuck'n arms goin in, ders fuck'n legs goin in, ders de 'ole fuck'n yuman fuck'n body goin in."  - expression of admiration from kopite behind me, Leeds v. L'pool, late '60s.

Offline Son of Spion

  • "No, I said I was WORKING from home! Me ma's reading this, ya bastids!" Supporter of The Unbrarables. Worratit.
  • RAWK Scribe
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 20,833
  • BAGs. 28 Years..What Would The Bullens Wall Say?
Re: FSG discussion thread
« Reply #11604 on: Today at 12:35:13 am »
Quote from: BobPaisley3 on Yesterday at 09:50:18 pm
Think its the final straw for a lot of people. Theres enough credit in the bank for FSG, just, but you dont need to be Jurgen Klopp to see that this team needs new blood. Not just Bellingham either. If those funds arent forthcoming, it will be the tipping point for many in the fanbase.
I'd agree. The way this sale / no sale thing has come across to the fanbase has been very poorly handled. At least today brought some kind of much needed clarity. For most fans I think FSG do still have just enough credit left in the bank, but only if they step up fully now and show genuine commitment to the club, the manager and to keeping us genuinely competitive.

I think that if they fall short and continue to look as half arsed as they've looked in recent times then the fanbase in general will get rather restless and begin to show dissent. If they lose the match-going fan then they're in trouble. They've seen what happens when owners lose the match-going fan, because it was they who took over from the last lot we ousted.

The summer will be pivotal and we should see what they are made of and what kind of commitment they really have here. I don't just mean supporting the manager financially either. I mean getting a stable and effective backroom once more too. In many ways this summer and the following season should be reboot time for the club. A season where we emerge refreshed and re-energised.
Logged
Beware The County Road Headlockers.

Offline Hysterical Fool

  • A fool in the present too. Currently being spectacularly wooshed. Seemingly by, well, just about everything.....
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 2,563
  • Member of The Pack
Re: FSG discussion thread
« Reply #11605 on: Today at 12:43:07 am »
Quote from: killer-heels on Yesterday at 07:39:38 pm
Sorry 4pool but that is not a fact. As it stands there is no idea what that money gets spent on. Its just as likely FSG pocket that money.

Like Monslibpool said

Quote from: MonsLibpool on February 15, 2023, 10:10:31 pm
Mudryk is such a waste of money and £100m Enzo got done for the goal. It's more about HOW you spend money and not how much you spend.
Logged
Quote from: Al 666 on January 21, 2023, 02:19:29 am
Yes we have a £4bn business but we let the Goofy German guy make all the decisions.

Constantly wondering how some people get away with things like this.

Offline Hysterical Fool

  • A fool in the present too. Currently being spectacularly wooshed. Seemingly by, well, just about everything.....
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 2,563
  • Member of The Pack
Re: FSG discussion thread
« Reply #11606 on: Today at 12:47:24 am »
Quote from: KirkVanHouten on Yesterday at 11:54:15 pm
You are implying in the first sentence that we were already competitive before they arrived. Then in the final sentence arguing the opposite by implying that the increase in revenues is solely down to Klopp's incredible on-field performances. How can Klopp's on field performances result in such an increase of revenues when we were already competitive beforehand? Either Klopp has pulled us out of the doldrums or he's not done much better than Ged and Rafa.

They have not loaded us up with hundreds of millions of debt. We have a 200m revolving credit facility from 2020-25 that is clearly being used to finance operations of the club. This is how even the most prudent debt-eschewing corporates operate because of the fundamental mismatch in timing between receipt and payment schedules. The balance on this loan at the last accounts was 128m which is around a quarter of our turnover, we also held around 31m in cash. The intercompany loan of 71.4m is non-interest bearing and is basically a temporary equity infusion.

There is a fundamental difference between using interest bearing loans to meet short term liabilities as they fall due, such as an instalment on a player transfer and using debt to finance player acquisitions. The former is like buying groceries on your credit card that you repay at the next paycheque and the latter is akin to taking out margin loans on stock purchases.

If I take what you say at face value, that FSG have loaded us up with debt. Then this means our outflows have so far exceeded the inflows on the order of hundreds of millions. If they're not taking money out of the club, then all of the outflows have been related to LFC activities. Then you have to believe that the club in the last 5 years has operated far beyond its means. How then can you complain that they've underspent on player transfers.

The truth is FSG are boring risk averse owners, they won't overextend the club to compete financially with clubs like City who are essentially unconstrained. Their dream operating model was essentially to buy undervalued and sell overvalued players. Post-Coutinho this has proven much more difficult. I think you can criticise them for where they draw the line on risk, for instance we seem to wait for a player to be available to address a need rather than addressing the need with who is available.

Oh wow this is such a good post
Logged
Quote from: Al 666 on January 21, 2023, 02:19:29 am
Yes we have a £4bn business but we let the Goofy German guy make all the decisions.

Constantly wondering how some people get away with things like this.

Offline 4pool

  • Mr. ( last name) Minister Of Truth - 1984 to 1984. The first to do a Moyesed. A pore grammarist.
  • RAWK Scribe
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 50,418
  • Liverpool: European Capital of Football 2005/2006
Re: FSG discussion thread
« Reply #11607 on: Today at 01:05:40 am »
Quote from: Al 666 on Yesterday at 09:16:46 pm
The bullshit is not acknowledging that a significant part of the RedBird money was as a result of the huge increase in value of LFC.




Al, once again you never answer the question.

Where did the $735 million get used or spent, which was a 10% stake in FSG. Which means FSG were valued at $7.35 billion.


As for the value of LFC going up since FSG took over. Yes it did.

FSG bought the Red Sox for $380 Million. Last year the Red Sox were valued at $3.9 billion. #3 most valued team in MLB.

Don't you think their other interests also have gone up in value? Their Real estate, Nascar team, etc.

But all you do is try to deflect and obfuscate. So answer the damn question. Rather than bleat on about Redbird Capital and their $735m investment in FSG. Which should have been spent on LFC.
Logged
Either we are a club of supporters or become a club of customers.

Offline Hysterical Fool

  • A fool in the present too. Currently being spectacularly wooshed. Seemingly by, well, just about everything.....
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 2,563
  • Member of The Pack
Re: FSG discussion thread
« Reply #11608 on: Today at 01:13:48 am »
Quote from: killer-heels on Yesterday at 07:50:58 pm
He wont answer the question, he is an idiot.

So harsh
Logged
Quote from: Al 666 on January 21, 2023, 02:19:29 am
Yes we have a £4bn business but we let the Goofy German guy make all the decisions.

Constantly wondering how some people get away with things like this.

Offline Black Bull Nova

  • emo
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 10,312
  • The cheesy side of town
Re: FSG discussion thread
« Reply #11609 on: Today at 01:31:49 am »
Quote from: KirkVanHouten on Yesterday at 11:54:15 pm
You are implying in the first sentence that we were already competitive before they arrived. Then in the final sentence arguing the opposite by implying that the increase in revenues is solely down to Klopp's incredible on-field performances. How can Klopp's on field performances result in such an increase of revenues when we were already competitive beforehand? Either Klopp has pulled us out of the doldrums or he's not done much better than Ged and Rafa.

They have not loaded us up with hundreds of millions of debt. We have a 200m revolving credit facility from 2020-25 that is clearly being used to finance operations of the club. This is how even the most prudent debt-eschewing corporates operate because of the fundamental mismatch in timing between receipt and payment schedules. The balance on this loan at the last accounts was 128m which is around a quarter of our turnover, we also held around 31m in cash. The intercompany loan of 71.4m is non-interest bearing and is basically a temporary equity infusion.

There is a fundamental difference between using interest bearing loans to meet short term liabilities as they fall due, such as an instalment on a player transfer and using debt to finance player acquisitions. The former is like buying groceries on your credit card that you repay at the next paycheque and the latter is akin to taking out margin loans on stock purchases.

If I take what you say at face value, that FSG have loaded us up with debt. Then this means our outflows have so far exceeded the inflows on the order of hundreds of millions. If they're not taking money out of the club, then all of the outflows have been related to LFC activities. Then you have to believe that the club in the last 5 years has operated far beyond its means. How then can you complain that they've underspent on player transfers.

The truth is FSG are boring risk averse owners, they won't overextend the club to compete financially with clubs like City who are essentially unconstrained. Their dream operating model was essentially to buy undervalued and sell overvalued players. Post-Coutinho this has proven much more difficult. I think you can criticise them for where they draw the line on risk, for instance we seem to wait for a player to be available to address a need rather than addressing the need with who is available.
Yes, exactly
They dropped in with Coutinho but Brewster, Williams, Wilson, Solanke, Ward bringing in £100m is good business, I am glad we do things within our means to be honest, too many on here panic early and I especially agree with the last point.
Logged
aarf, aarf, aarf.

Offline Red_Rich

  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 9,989
  • Fan since Liverpool 5 Stoke 3 in 1976
Re: FSG discussion thread
« Reply #11610 on: Today at 01:58:48 am »
Quote from: gazzam1963 on Yesterday at 06:04:32 pm
He does say investment in lfc not FSG


That's the encouraging take away from his statement.  Another Redbird type investment won't suffice this time.  This summer needs huge squad investment, no excuses, even if we don't qualify for CL.  They can't hold back this time. 
Logged
Quote from: markmywords on December 17, 2020, 10:29:41 am
United used to win titles on easy street, time for us to take over that real estate

Offline tamadic

  • Kopite
  • *****
  • Posts: 606
  • We all Live in a Red and White Kop
Re: FSG discussion thread
« Reply #11611 on: Today at 02:21:38 am »
Quote from: JamesG L4 on Yesterday at 09:17:56 pm
Will we be in England forever? No.

Just the type of commitment they should be showing after the chaos behind the scenes and the upheaval of this season. Oh, and the day before the biggest game of the season. Really prioritising LFC here.

To put all this uncertainty behind us all in an email exchange with a reporter for the Boston Red Sox, another great way to show unity with Jurgen, the players and the fans.

That line did not have to be typed, and shows the lack of respect JH has for LFC.

Yes, good point.
But plenty of people here still see him as a good owner.
Just so strange, might have PTSD due to H&G. As long as no big debt, no relegation, owner can be classified as "good".

Just to be honest, in terms of hating sportswashing, how many didn't watch the Qatar world cup at all?
Logged

Offline tamadic

  • Kopite
  • *****
  • Posts: 606
  • We all Live in a Red and White Kop
Re: FSG discussion thread
« Reply #11612 on: Today at 02:47:00 am »
Quote from: Hazell on Yesterday at 06:33:52 pm
Yep, the uncertainty was the worst thing. Hopefully, we can get what we need to get done in the summer, both transfers wise and also the internal footballing structure and go from there.

After more than half a season of uncertainty, most of the players and staffs are affected one way or the other.
Unless behind the scene, it was promised that CEO will go back to to work closely for the team; medical staffs will be fully on board, etc.
Otherwise, I don't see how the (future) morale will be restored, how many times did Henry let us down in terms of reinvestment? Yes, he invest in the club, but NOT the team!
I mean, people have short term memories, but the CBs crisis and Melo incident were written in history, we can google that from time to time even if we forgot
imo, it is very harsh to believe just one interview can convince that Henry is more than willing to reinvest the team
to be honest, Bellingham can be bought in summer 2023 without any major sell?? Again, just a wishful thinking at best 
Logged

Offline harleydanger

  • 7/2=3. Proud holder of shittest ideas badge.
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 9,147
  • If I sound stupid, I'm probably casting a line
Re: FSG discussion thread
« Reply #11613 on: Today at 03:39:15 am »
Quote from: KirkVanHouten on Yesterday at 11:54:15 pm
You are implying in the first sentence that we were already competitive before they arrived. Then in the final sentence arguing the opposite by implying that the increase in revenues is solely down to Klopp's incredible on-field performances. How can Klopp's on field performances result in such an increase of revenues when we were already competitive beforehand? Either Klopp has pulled us out of the doldrums or he's not done much better than Ged and Rafa.

They have not loaded us up with hundreds of millions of debt. We have a 200m revolving credit facility from 2020-25 that is clearly being used to finance operations of the club. This is how even the most prudent debt-eschewing corporates operate because of the fundamental mismatch in timing between receipt and payment schedules. The balance on this loan at the last accounts was 128m which is around a quarter of our turnover, we also held around 31m in cash. The intercompany loan of 71.4m is non-interest bearing and is basically a temporary equity infusion.

There is a fundamental difference between using interest bearing loans to meet short term liabilities as they fall due, such as an instalment on a player transfer and using debt to finance player acquisitions. The former is like buying groceries on your credit card that you repay at the next paycheque and the latter is akin to taking out margin loans on stock purchases.

If I take what you say at face value, that FSG have loaded us up with debt. Then this means our outflows have so far exceeded the inflows on the order of hundreds of millions. If they're not taking money out of the club, then all of the outflows have been related to LFC activities. Then you have to believe that the club in the last 5 years has operated far beyond its means. How then can you complain that they've underspent on player transfers.

The truth is FSG are boring risk averse owners, they won't overextend the club to compete financially with clubs like City who are essentially unconstrained. Their dream operating model was essentially to buy undervalued and sell overvalued players. Post-Coutinho this has proven much more difficult. I think you can criticise them for where they draw the line on risk, for instance we seem to wait for a player to be available to address a need rather than addressing the need with who is available.

Go limp Al
Logged
WHAT A TIME TO BE ALIVE!

Quote from: the_red_pill on August 12, 2008, 06:57:29 pm
Normally a player can look great on tubes, but one of the things that's encouraging for me is just the amount of youtube videos on him
Pages: 1 ... 286 287 288 289 290 [291]   Go Up
« previous next »
 