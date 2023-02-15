Yep, the uncertainty was the worst thing. Hopefully, we can get what we need to get done in the summer, both transfers wise and also the internal footballing structure and go from there.
After more than half a season of uncertainty, most of the players and staffs are affected one way or the other.
Unless behind the scene, it was promised that CEO will go back to to work closely for the team; medical staffs will be fully on board, etc.
Otherwise, I don't see how the (future) morale will be restored, how many times did Henry let us down in terms of reinvestment? Yes, he invest in the club, but NOT the team!
I mean, people have short term memories, but the CBs crisis and Melo incident were written in history, we can google that from time to time even if we forgot
imo, it is very harsh to believe just one interview can convince that Henry is more than willing to reinvest the team
to be honest, Bellingham can be bought in summer 2023 without any major sell?? Again, just a wishful thinking at best