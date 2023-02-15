Does anyone else think the Glazers and FSG have been colluding behind the scenes (like they did with the ESL) to rinse as much money out of potential buyers as possible? Anyway...
It has been reported that Qatar offered £4.5Bn for Man. United? Isn't that the top-end of what FSG wanted for us?
My guess, they expected a queue of buyers, they got tumbleweed (because of the price). Man United haven't been inundated with bids in the £6bn region or whatever they wanted either.
Still, glad not going to a state nation, yet. But I just think this is a stay of execution (so to speak).
Going to be interesting to see who the manager brings in in the summer.
Glad all this crap is over and we can move on.
Night, night lads.