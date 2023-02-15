Think its the final straw for a lot of people. Theres enough credit in the bank for FSG, just, but you dont need to be Jurgen Klopp to see that this team needs new blood. Not just Bellingham either. If those funds arent forthcoming, it will be the tipping point for many in the fanbase.



I'd agree. The way this sale / no sale thing has come across to the fanbase has been very poorly handled. At least today brought some kind of much needed clarity. For most fans I think FSG do still have just enough credit left in the bank, but only if they step up fully now and show genuine commitment to the club, the manager and to keeping us genuinely competitive.I think that if they fall short and continue to look as half arsed as they've looked in recent times then the fanbase in general will get rather restless and begin to show dissent. If they lose the match-going fan then they're in trouble. They've seen what happens when owners lose the match-going fan, because it was they who took over from the last lot we ousted.The summer will be pivotal and we should see what they are made of and what kind of commitment they really have here. I don't just mean supporting the manager financially either. I mean getting a stable and effective backroom once more too. In many ways this summer and the following season should be reboot time for the club. A season where we emerge refreshed and re-energised.