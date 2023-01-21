« previous next »
FSG discussion thread

Quote from: Passmaster Molby on Today at 09:04:05 pm
Energy Sapping Lunacy? Its already arrived in this thread.

 ;D
Quote from: Al 666 on Today at 07:45:11 pm
What promises did they actually make. That they wouldn't spend any of their money ?

They promised to:

- Make us competitive again (CL, PL)
- Improve club's infrastructure (17,000 seats, training complex)
- Not take any money out of the club
- Not put any debt onto the club
- Improve revenues (only Real Madrid ahead of us)

I know that you have this unhealthy fixation with FSG, but for your own good, please find something else to think about ...
If you go back and read their statement a few months ago, todays statement is in no way a departure form that..
W

More than happy for them to stay on as owners as long as they stump up a fair amount this summer to overhaul this squad, after that as long as we get the infrastructure loans paid pronto then we should be able to spend a fair bit when needed going by how much we earn as a club now. Leave those murdering oil wankers to the likes of manc rats.
Quote from: 4pool on Today at 08:50:30 pm
Al, for the love of Fowler, Redbird money was used to buy 10% of FSG.

NOT LFC.


Now before you do anything else. Try to move goal posts.

Show us what and where FSG used that $735 million?

Did John Henry and Co, just split up that dosh and take it home with them as profits?

Did they spend it all on the Redsox and not a farthing went to LFC.

Before you talk again about Redirds and their investment in FSG-- come clean with where the money went. Instead of just harping on FSg should have used that money, some or all, for LFC.

Maybe when you show where the money went, you'll understand. Not only in what buying 10% of FSG means but also what might happen should there be a minority investment in LFC.

Until then you're boring the life out of everybody repeating the Redbird mantra of yours which is, respectively, BS

The bullshit is not acknowledging that a significant part of the RedBird money was as a result of the huge increase in value of LFC.


Will we be in England forever? No.

Just the type of commitment they should be showing after the chaos behind the scenes and the upheaval of this season. Oh, and the day before the biggest game of the season. Really prioritising LFC here.

To put all this uncertainty behind us all in an email exchange with a reporter for the Boston Red Sox, another great way to show unity with Jurgen, the players and the fans.

That line did not have to be typed, and shows the lack of respect JH has for LFC.
Quote from: JamesG L4 on Today at 09:17:56 pm
Will we be in England forever? No.

Just the type of commitment they should be showing after the chaos behind the scenes and the upheaval of this season. Oh, and the day before the biggest game of the season. Really prioritising LFC here.

To put all this uncertainty behind us all in an email exchange with a reporter for the Boston Red Sox, another great way to show unity with Jurgen, the players and the fans.

Like always, they've been honest to us. Of course, some people can't handle honesty. They like to be lied and manipulated ...
Quote from: Robinred on Today at 08:42:07 pm
Youre too kind. Its an abhorrent position.

Im reminded of Groucho Marx: These are my principles - if you dont like them, I have others

Always makes me laugh, every time you write that.  ;D
Quote from: PeterTheRed on Today at 09:08:50 pm
They promised to:

- Make us competitive again (CL, PL)
- Improve club's infrastructure (17,000 seats, training complex)
- Not take any money out of the club
- Not put any debt onto the club
- Improve revenues (only Real Madrid ahead of us)

I know that you have this unhealthy fixation with FSG, but for your own good, please find something else to think about ...

Make us competitive again. Did you miss us winning the CL in 05, reaching the final in 07 and a great season in 08/09.

Then we get to infrastructure. Building a new ground or redeveloping Anfield was part of the BARcap process that they entered into when they bought the club.

They have loaded the club with hundreds of millions of debt

Yes they have improved revenues since Klopp has come in and got us to a European final most seasons.

Quote from: PeterTheRed on Today at 09:24:41 pm
Like always, they've been honest to us. Of course, some people can't handle honesty. They like to be lied and manipulated ...

This isnt my point. The point is the timing,  the impact the lack of leadership has had on LFC this year.

I have no idea why anybody would support JH coming out with this tonight? These are his first words on the issue, why not make this statement during the World Cup, or when droves of backroom staff were leaving?

Cant handle honesty!

Not at all, but this honesty would have been much appreciated from JH much earlier.


Not exactly great news, they don't really seem arsed about the club anymore and seem to have lost motivation in competing with all these mega rich owners coming, hopefully we can raise 50-100m in player sales, we will need it with our sell to buy policy otherwise looking like a grim summer transfer window.

FSG didn't show ambition when we were the best in the world... why do it now when Newcastle and Possibly Man Utd will be even stronger in the transfer window along with the usual others.
The Curious Case of Was Liverpool Up for Sale or not?

Hmm, is it not still true FSG need money to redevelop the area around Fenway Park?

Are they not also looking to buy an NFL franchise?


I think we're at a Watershed moment near enough for the Premier League. Who will end up owning Man United and with new owner investment very much now allowed, just how much of a power house could they be again. Man City is the nuclear bomb waiting for the league - the verdict on 115 counts of alleged (fnar) wrong-doing could reset everything, in a good way.

Surely, there is 0% chance FSG go into the summer thinking they can get away with anything less than a big dip in the transfer market for Jurgen Klopp. He can't possibly be telling them anything different.

There are few grounds for genuine protest against FSG. We should have done in the transfer market since 2019 that is true - now it will cost them to correct that.

The acid test is: we are playing the same game as Arsenal, Man United, City (for now), Chelsea and Newcastle.

Liverpool would not the Liverpool we all know if we cannot compete with them....


Wonder if the people who are rejoicing at this news will feel the same in September when we've bought no game-changing players and we ready ourselves for yet another season with the same team.
Quote from: PeterTheRed on Today at 09:24:41 pm
Like always, they've been honest to us. Of course, some people can't handle honesty. They like to be lied and manipulated ...

Good for them but this not where people have concerns. We aren't asking for much, not hundreds of millions but just a little bit to help the manager. They bought the club for cheap so why they don't invest 30 or 40m once in a while when the team need it badly.
Quote from: I've been a good boy on Today at 09:37:32 pm
Wonder if the people who are rejoicing at this news will feel the same in September when we've bought no game-changing players and we ready ourselves for yet another season with the same team.

They will make a shitload of excuses and then tell us about all the imaginary money we will spend in the next window.
Quote from: Al 666 on Today at 09:42:40 pm
They will make a shitload of excuses and then tell us about all the imaginary money we will spend in the next window.

Summer 2024 will be the big one!!!
Quote from: I've been a good boy on Today at 09:37:32 pm
Wonder if the people who are rejoicing at this news will feel the same in September when we've bought no game-changing players and we ready ourselves for yet another season with the same team.

To be fair we have to see what happens in the summer. Dont get me wrong, dont underestimate the ability of the club or some people to create excuses why we shouldnt. But really we need to see in the summer what happens.
Quote from: I've been a good boy on Today at 09:37:32 pm
Wonder if the people who are rejoicing at this news will feel the same in September when we've bought no game-changing players and we ready ourselves for yet another season with the same team.

Kinell, talk about self flagellation.
Quote from: Al 666 on Today at 09:42:40 pm
They will make a shitload of excuses and then tell us about all the imaginary money we will spend in the next window.

I understand your cynicism but this can't happen.
This whole saga is confusing if we were never for sale why the upheaval of Mike Gordon and all the other staff from various levels within the club? Im fine with FSG staying but that quote is hardly reassuring that we can expect long term commitment from them to remain invested in helping Liverpool FC stay a force on the pitch.
Quote from: killer-heels on Today at 09:46:45 pm
To be fair we have to see what happens in the summer. Dont get me wrong, dont underestimate the ability of the club or some people to create excuses why we shouldnt. But really we need to see in the summer what happens.
Think its the final straw for a lot of people. Theres enough credit in the bank for FSG, just, but you dont need to be Jurgen Klopp to see that this team needs new blood. Not just Bellingham either. If those funds arent forthcoming, it will be the tipping point for many in the fanbase.
Quote from: Rosario on Today at 09:48:50 pm
This whole saga is confusing if we were never for sale why the upheaval of Mike Gordon and all the other staff from various levels within the club? Im fine with FSG staying but that quote is hardly reassuring that we can expect long term commitment from them to remain invested in helping Liverpool FC stay a force on the pitch.

To be fair there is a greater likelihood that the staff left because of the power Klopp had rather than anything FSG have done. The Gordon move was odd.
Quote from: BobPaisley3 on Today at 09:50:18 pm
Think its the final straw for a lot of people. Theres enough credit in the bank for FSG, just, but you dont need to be Jurgen Klopp to see that this team needs new blood. Not just Bellingham either. If those funds arent forthcoming, it will be the tipping point for many in the fanbase.

And this is it. If we have another bland summer, and the club continues to slide, then the protests will start - and they will be justified.

My chief concern is FSG using this as cover/an excuse to sell to a sportswasher at some point in the future. There will definitely be a growing number of shills if the club continues to stagnate.

FSG has proved they can make the club competitive and it's in their interest to keep doing so, so we'll just have to wait and see.
Quote from: Al 666 on Today at 09:31:23 pm
Make us competitive again. Did you miss us winning the CL in 05, reaching the final in 07 and a great season in 08/09.

Then we get to infrastructure. Building a new ground or redeveloping Anfield was part of the BARcap process that they entered into when they bought the club.

They have loaded the club with hundreds of millions of debt

Yes they have improved revenues since Klopp has come in and got us to a European final most seasons.

Clearly didn't get the type of money they were hoping for. Chelsea sale probably gave them false hopes. Bunch of jokers now but if they are staying that better sort out the staff issues and stop being the biggest bunch of tight arse minge bags that they are.

I don't like to talk about myself in the 3rd person but they are walking a fucking thin line with fruity.
Better to wait till the months/years ahead before we decide whether this is amazing or terrible news.

If nothing else, at least it stops the speculation and tedious back and forth arguments about new ownership.
I don't think anything has changed really, find a buyer willing to match their price, they will sell
A bit of an odd, half-arsed statement......although totally consistent with the odd, half-arsed way they've been running the club of late.....
Quote from: amir87 on Today at 10:23:56 pm
If nothing else, at least it stops the speculation and tedious back and forth arguments about new ownership.
It'll now just be they need to spend, spend, spend.
Quote from: Red Beret on Today at 08:47:38 pm
::)

Well there'll be no shortage of blood if we got bought by a sportswasher, so you'll be in good hands if that happens - even if they are drenched in blood.

No sport is worth defacto supporting a regime like that, which is exactly what you would be doing. The two are inseparable. As for saying fans' support is conditional based on owners, I'll leave others here to deal with that.

And any true Liverpool fan should be disgusted if we were bought by sportswashing national entity.

But Im sure some would be happy if we joined the City, Newcastle and soon to be United club.
Quote from: Pistolero on Today at 10:39:56 pm
A bit of an odd, half-arsed statement......although totally consistent with the odd, half-arsed way they've been running the club of late.....
It wasn't a statement tbf it was a response to a question
Quote from: amir87 on Today at 10:23:56 pm
Better to wait till the months/years ahead before we decide whether this is amazing or terrible news.

Correct

Quote from: amir87 on Today at 10:23:56 pm
If nothing else, at least it stops the speculation and tedious back and forth arguments about new ownership.

If only. I should have stopped reading after the announcement post. SSDD
i think they have there investors lined up and we will spend in the summer as long as the right players are available ...
Quote from: marmite sw on Today at 11:14:44 pm
i think they have there investors lined up and we will spend in the summer as long as the right players are available ...

Some people will like your post, some wont
Quote from: 4pool on Today at 05:59:21 pm
Like JH said. FSG haven't sold in the last 20 years.

But we know certain posters are adamant they will sell.

Getting a minority ownership in means the Main Stand, Kirkby training ground, and Anny Road End can get paid up quicker.

As the club spends within its means. The sooner all of our projects gets paid up, the more money for transfers.

"fool me once, shame on you; fool me twice, shame on me"
since when FSG has not been doing "sell to buy" to reinvest the team?
How many times of "next summer" needs to be heard?

case 1
FSG has big enough transfer fund in bank for Klopp to spend, vs
case 2
Klopp decision not to spend in last summer, last winter and the CBs crisis window

Please ask the vast majority of Red Sox fans which case they believe the most
Quote from: marmite sw on Today at 11:14:44 pm
i think they have there investors lined up and we will spend in the summer as long as the right players are available ...

The key is "available"
Let say we have ~60m to get Bellingham, do you think he would be available in 2023 summer? (has to specify 2023, otherwise, I'm afraid it would be interpreted as 2024, then 2025, 2026..., well, by then, Klopp will be gone, and FSG wouldn't trust any manager to spend so "big" which is not Klopp)
Also, pretty sure if we end up getting Bellingham, our most valuable asset, Salah will get sold to fund that.
FSG IN!
Quote from: The Final Third on Today at 11:35:24 pm
FSG IN!

x2
Btw, not sure if Mr Henry will transform Liverpool into a public company and be listed in America
