If FSG want to prove their credentials as, as per Alan X, "an asset fund specialising in sports teams", then simply giving us a few years of success between 2018 and 2022 isn't enough. They have to show they can pull the club back from a poor situation, where we have lost key members of the back room staff and a squad in need of an overhaul.



Maybe the news about the charges against City has galvanised them a bit, but I don't like the idea that they just decided to write this season off and wait till the summer. I realise we stand a better chance of getting our target players then, but Jurgen's not going to be around forever.